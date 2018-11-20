DHS Secretary Nielsen Holds Press Briefing on Border Initiatives and “Migrant Caravan”…

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen holds a press availability on border security, enhancements to the border zone, and the current status of the migrant caravan.

According to DHS Secretary Nielsen there are currently 6,200 Central American migrants in Tijuana with more than 2,000 in Mexico City, and thousands more in various stages of norther travel within Mexico.  Worth watching:

5 Responses to DHS Secretary Nielsen Holds Press Briefing on Border Initiatives and “Migrant Caravan”…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I wonder how the Main Sewer Media is going to fudge these facts up?

  2. Ono says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The real wall is overstayed visas.

    Overstay a 90 day visa in Centro…live their the rest of your life…in jail

  3. dawg says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I think she received a good talking-to from someone after her last epic fail of an interview by Martha MacCallum. She still seems inadequate for the task at hand. The giggling is a real turnoff.

