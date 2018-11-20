DHS Secretary Nielsen Holds Press Briefing on Border Initiatives and “Migrant Caravan”…

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen holds a press availability on border security, enhancements to the border zone, and the current status of the migrant caravan.
According to DHS Secretary Nielsen there are currently 6,200 Central American migrants in Tijuana with more than 2,000 in Mexico City, and thousands more in various stages of norther travel within Mexico. Worth watching:
I wonder how the Main Sewer Media is going to fudge these facts up?
The objective is simple: stop the invasion from crossing the border. This will be the litmus test for DHS Secretary Nielsen. I anticipate the President has a plan at the ready to remove and to replace her at the first sign of weakness or incompetence.
They simply won’t report it. They have kashoggi, whittaker, and avenatti to fill up the airwaves for at least 3 more weeks.
The real wall is overstayed visas.
Overstay a 90 day visa in Centro…live their the rest of your life…in jail
I think she received a good talking-to from someone after her last epic fail of an interview by Martha MacCallum. She still seems inadequate for the task at hand. The giggling is a real turnoff.
