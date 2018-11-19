ParadiseStrong…

Stay strong Paradise, CA. You are all in our hearts; and we will continue taking action to assist our brothers and sisters in need.
The Missing
Advertisements
Stay strong Paradise, CA. You are all in our hearts; and we will continue taking action to assist our brothers and sisters in need.
“ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FOREST FIRES”
by Smokey the Bear
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bear with me please–
It’s Smokey Bear (no The)
I have a friend who is a retired fire fighter and he collects Smokey stuff. I made the same mistake years ago but he set me straight. Passing it on (he’ll be so proud of me, lol)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course you are correct. And while we are onto pet peeves … please allow mine. Sierra/Sierras … please for the love of all that is holy … DO NOT say Sierras plural. There is no such thing. Sierra IS plural (you know like deer/deers). Hearing Sierras is like fingernails on a chalkboard to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And while we’re at it, a reminder that “loose” is the opposite of “tight” and “lose” is the opposite of “win.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
they’re = they are
their = they own possessions (their cars)
there = a location (put it there)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, “Your” = a pronoun that shows possession, as in “your dog”. “You’re” is a contraction of the two words, you and are, as in “you’re a good person.” Thanks for the info on Sierra, Kenji and Smokey Bear. I did not know that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its is possessive. It’s is the conjunction of it is. This has been my pet peeve for 40 years!!!
LikeLike
Ripple, etc., maybe they have been educated during the last 6 1/2 decades of DNC owning our educational systems wherein they don’t learn math, nor much of our English language. Yes these things bother me, but not enough to correct them because have seen they are slow learners, but at least join in here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a common American colloquial form to add the “s” after the name of a mountain range in lieu of writing or saying “Mountains”.
Appalachians, Rockies, Sierras, Smokies, Poconos…..all are used quite commonly and it has long been an accepted shortening of their formal names.
I fully understand that sierra is Spanish for a range of rugged mountains. My spouse’s ancestors are named Sierra, they were (not coincidentally) from the mountainous north of Spain (Asturias y Cantabria).
LikeLiked by 1 person
GB, but we do not make those mistakes in Spanish so why in English, and also not in German or China either.
LikeLike
Ha. We never said Sierras, always the Sierra Navadas. Even on the CA side.
LikeLike
Even the Seattle Times (this past August) has apparently grasped that the Smokey Bear policies were not and are not inherently wonderful.
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/was-smokey-bear-wrong-how-a-beloved-character-may-have-helped-fuel-catastrophic-fires/
The Smokey Bear indoctrination was an example of “just do what we say and don’t ask questions”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smokey taught kids how to be aware of fire and the dangers.. Nothing
wrong with that…
LikeLike
IKR?
Smokey was very effective in teaching kids to be careful w/campfires, etc.
WTH?
YOU can prevent Forest Fires. Great message for little kids.
LikeLike
It’s all Trump’s fault.
He is to blame for EVERYTHING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look how racist we were back then.. NOT
LikeLike
I’m glad that the ‘unaccounted’ for is decreasing. I so hope that most of the remaining unaccounted for will show up…maybe the death toll will be kept in the 2 digits. I hope and pray.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I hear ya there, stats – hope and pray indeed
LikeLiked by 2 people
It won’t. There are many more missing than the lying globalist owned enemedia are telling us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 more bodies found today. Death toll now 79
List of missing has just dropped to 699.
Keep Praying.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Given the fact that so many victims will be found in essentially a cremated state, and given the potential scope of the disaster in terms of human loss, I would not be surprised if the final death statistics are manipulated to eliminate those who died in a way that could not be determined. It’s a well-known statistic that people tend to succumb to smoke inhalation long before they would otherwise succumb to fire.
I’m afraid the authorities will manipulate the numbers in accordance.
LikeLike
Yup, priorities
LikeLike
Well, those working in this horror have tried to contact people to let them know if they have escaped but not all are in saving places and not even aware they should communicate their life/lives to the searchers.
LikeLike
Living in CA has its challenges — I k now of these things I live here. But the damage that could have been avoided…. is both bind boggling and heartbreaking. Brown and Newsom with their heads down in shame… I w ant to k now where in the hell are the Environmental Agency heads that recommended that the state ignore SAFETY measures and proper land management ?
I do not want them to remain nameless and faceless– OWN THE CONSEQUENCES of what you were demanding be done you boneheaded environmentalist !
They should have to look the families in the FACE that lost loved ones and see what a destroyed family looks like up close.
PS… NO ONE GAVE A RED RATS ASS ABOUT THE DAMN SMELT FISH that died anyway !
Consider me — P**ssed off to INFINITY.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Twenty – two pages of names. These were PEOPLE. Someone’s mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, daughter, husband brother, father, uncle, son. These names belonged to a living breathing person that is gone ………….forever.
This is unconscionable. I am so angry.
LikeLiked by 11 people
57% of the forest is owned by the US in CA. The US owned the forest that burned Paradise I believe. Brown had nothing to do with that.
LikeLike
Well that is pretty cut and dry for this simpleton. Then the Feds can dictate policy on tree cutting, removing dead & fallen trees as well as underbrush, build roads, etc. within that forest. Simply great! Komifornia socialists and tree huggers can pound sand. I like that too!!!
I’ll take President Trump and secretary Zinke common sense approach any day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Under the 10th Amendment, California is responsible.
California has fought the Federal Government tooth and nail over just about everything, including IMMIGRATION and “Sanctuary Cities.”
https://www.vox.com/2018/3/8/17092820/california-sessions-sanctuary-cities-lawsuit-doj-immigration
Now they want to blame the US government for the problem they caused.
The Feds have been urging CA to allow COMMON SENSE strategies to mitigate the risk, but CA has been stubborn as a pig about it….until now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t you mean stubborn as a mule.. AKA Jackass..
LikeLike
Archie, oh yes, Brown and his environmentalists are the cause and none of the solution. You are not informed or just want to not accept this is a state problem and not a fed problem.
LikeLike
I viewed many of those photos of Newsom and Brown; my read is it wasn’t shame. It seemed they were avoiding eye contact with the President and distancing themselves because they didn’t want to appear to be in alignment with him or anything he said. After all, they have to return to face their progressive elitist allies on the coast.
Their policies contributed to this tragedy. Until something like this happens to members of their own families, and directly affects them, they don’t care.
If they had any decency, they should remain up in the Paradise area, roll up their sleeves and work dawn to dusk until each of displaced persons living in tents and shelters are given a place to live, somewhere. It’ll never replaced what they’ve lost, but it would be a start.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gavin newsome will be worse than Jerry Brown. Newsome thinks everything is a movie set IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ronnie: yep.
LikeLike
Ronnie, and get their hands dirty? Continue dreaming but it ain’t gonna happen. They are the cause and none of the solution, as usual.
LikeLike
My read is that Jerry and Gavin are uncomfortable with the people of Paradise. Just as MY President said the people of Paradise are “my people”. Jerry and Gavin KNOW they are NOT their people.
Jerry and Gavin’s people live in mega-mansions in Malibu. And they’ll rebuild even larger mega-mansions when their super insurance policies with multiple umbrella coverages pays off $$$$ Big time! The elites of Malibu are going to actually PROFIT from the fires. While my people of Paradise scratch, scrape, and claw for an equitable settlement.
Say Jerry/Gavin !? How’s your high speed expansion to Honduras coming along?
LikeLike
Sundance, forgive me for posting this here but I think most Treepers will know this comes under America First and therefore I proceed.
Sayit2016, I am so sorry for the ineptitude of these CA politicians and environmentalists. They are the ones who should pay for all this death and destruction. They are the ones who preach their bullshit policies of environmentalism and now who reaps it? Every single family who lost someone should sue the living shit out of Brown and anyone else who enabled this disaster to happen in the first place. I love the environment but these assholes have used it to provide fuel for their ANTIAMERICAN POLICIES. It’s time to take back California, Oregon and Washington , New York, Mass, Conn, etc. IT’s time to take OUR country back to the rule of law and to follow the Constitution! Who out there hears me? WE NEED TO BE THE ONES WHO HELP OUR PRESIDENT NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. DOES THIS RING A BELL TO YOU?
John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Address, January 20, 1961
We observe today not a victory of party, but a celebration of freedom — symbolizing an end, as well as a beginning — signifying renewal, as well as change. For I have sworn before you and Almighty God the same solemn oath our forebears prescribed nearly a century and three quarters ago.
The world is very different now. For man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe — the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state, but from the hand of God.
We dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution. Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans — born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage — and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this Nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world.
Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.
This much we pledge — and more.
To those old allies whose cultural and spiritual origins we share, we pledge the loyalty of faithful friends. United, there is little we cannot do in a host of cooperative ventures. Divided, there is little we can do — for we dare not meet a powerful challenge at odds and split asunder.
To those new States whom we welcome to the ranks of the free, we pledge our word that one form of colonial control shall not have passed away merely to be replaced by a far more iron tyranny. We shall not always expect to find them supporting our view. But we shall always hope to find them strongly supporting their own freedom — and to remember that, in the past, those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.
To those peoples in the huts and villages across the globe struggling to break the bonds of mass misery, we pledge our best efforts to help them help themselves, for whatever period is required — not because the Communists may be doing it, not because we seek their votes, but because it is right. If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.
To our sister republics south of our border, we offer a special pledge — to convert our good words into good deeds — in a new alliance for progress — to assist free men and free governments in casting off the chains of poverty. But this peaceful revolution of hope cannot become the prey of hostile powers. Let all our neighbours know that we shall join with them to oppose aggression or subversion anywhere in the Americas. And let every other power know that this Hemisphere intends to remain the master of its own house.
To that world assembly of sovereign states, the United Nations, our last best hope in an age where the instruments of war have far outpaced the instruments of peace, we renew our pledge of support — to prevent it from becoming merely a forum for invective — to strengthen its shield of the new and the weak — and to enlarge the area in which its writ may run.
Finally, to those nations who would make themselves our adversary, we offer not a pledge but a request: that both sides begin anew the quest for peace, before the dark powers of destruction unleashed by science engulf all humanity in planned or accidental self-destruction.
We dare not tempt them with weakness. For only when our arms are sufficient beyond doubt can we be certain beyond doubt that they will never be employed.
But neither can two great and powerful groups of nations take comfort from our present course — both sides overburdened by the cost of modern weapons, both rightly alarmed by the steady spread of the deadly atom, yet both racing to alter that uncertain balance of terror that stays the hand of mankind’s final war.
So let us begin anew — remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.
Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belabouring those problems which divide us.
Let both sides, for the first time, formulate serious and precise proposals for the inspection and control of arms — and bring the absolute power to destroy other nations under the absolute control of all nations.
Let both sides seek to invoke the wonders of science instead of its terrors. Together let us explore the stars, conquer the deserts, eradicate disease, tap the ocean depths, and encourage the arts and commerce.
Let both sides unite to heed in all corners of the earth the command of Isaiah — to “undo the heavy burdens -. and to let the oppressed go free.”
And if a beachhead of cooperation may push back the jungle of suspicion, let both sides join in creating a new endeavour, not a new balance of power, but a new world of law, where the strong are just and the weak secure and the peace preserved.
All this will not be finished in the first 100 days. Nor will it be finished in the first 1,000 days, nor in the life of this Administration, nor even perhaps in our lifetime on this planet. But let us begin.
In your hands, my fellow citizens, more than in mine, will rest the final success or failure of our course. Since this country was founded, each generation of Americans has been summoned to give testimony to its national loyalty. The graves of young Americans who answered the call to service surround the globe.
Now the trumpet summons us again — not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need; not as a call to battle, though embattled we are — but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out, “rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation” — a struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself.
Can we forge against these enemies a grand and global alliance, North and South, East and West, that can assure a more fruitful life for all mankind? Will you join in that historic effort?
In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavour will light our country and all who serve it — and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.
And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.
My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.
Finally, whether you are citizens of America or citizens of the world, ask of us the same high standards of strength and sacrifice which we ask of you. With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.
ADDEDUM- I was 6 years old when President Kennedy was murdered and my parents were Republicans but we still admired the man for what he stood for. I pray to God that those among us who still remember that he was killed because he wanted to expose the evil ones (CIA , ect ) will rise up and take the torch of freedom and carry it onward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“To that world assembly of sovereign states, the United Nations, our last best hope in an age where the instruments of war have far outpaced the instruments of peace, we renew our pledge of support — to prevent it from becoming merely a forum for invective — to strengthen its shield of the new and the weak — and to enlarge the area in which its writ may run.”
THAT may be the reason why Kennedy was assassinated. .
Nobody will ever know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zooamerica, Yep. Remember VSGPDJT hinted at a JFK file release? Oops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel, and we did get a portion and we want the rest.
LikeLike
Some involved are still living. When all are gone the rest will be released, I imagine.
LikeLike
Who penned this. Schlesinger?
LikeLike
felipe, Probably a mixture of both but that’s just my guess. See SD for more info.
LikeLike
Daniel, thanks for posting this speech. I highly doubt the dimms would allow Kennedy to give this speech today. Highly doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel, you have again underlined what many of us in this state thinking about and knowing these democrat creeps caused this whole situation and take no credit for being lousy legislature. I still believe we have more than enough republican votes, but with illegals allowed to vote, no chance. This state has become a dictatorship and many people and businesses have left, and I can hardly wait to do likewise.
LikeLike
SayIt2016, you are not alone as many of us are angry because we send 6 billion in our money to the state to care for the forests, and like any money to the democrats, it “disappears” and nothing done. Brown and his environmentalists stopped lumber companies cutting down tress for furniture and wood burning. Yes, they took the water from farmers for smelts and it didn’t work, so he lets the water go into the ocean. No one really wants his fast railway which started at 6 billion and now closer to 70 billion and not completed, and many towns do not even want it to go through their town. They didn’t hold their heads high when Trump was talking to them because Newsom will be worse than Brown. Many of those I know are calling Brown and his friend murderers for the deaths caused by this fire. I have mentioned before when I came here n 1960, never had fires because forests were allowed to be weeded, dead wood and dead trees removed, and then again they would not allow trees very close to PG&E wires didn’t help. They said “let Mother Nature take care of our forests”. Well that did not work and now so many dead and so very many, many still not accounted for and with rain to come Wed., how will they ever be discovered. I was raised in a devout democrat family who wised up in the early 60’s and became republicans. Democrats are money and power hunger, don’t care for any of their voters and even less for our Republic but are definitely leftists (communists) and now think they have power in the House. Well, I see trouble brewing with the younger members fighting the older ones, or in other words they are eating each other and I think Trump knew this and definitely wanted the Senate to rule. I pray daily that God save our country and protect our president and his family. I also pray that ALL dox be opened to WE, the People who are the REAL Government. So many traitors!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The latest from Juan Browne
Camp’ Fire UPDATE Nov. 17 2018
Mr. Browne has 49K subscribers to his Youtube channel, amassed because of his outstanding coverage of the Oroville Dam situation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Juan Browne is such a good guy. I’ve been following him since the major events involving the Oroville Dam situation. He is a natural teacher, able to explain complex things in an understandable way.
LikeLike
Very informative!
TY for posting, D_I !
LikeLike
YW
LikeLike
No doubt that the great people of California will rebuild stronger and better than ever.
They will turn lemons into lemonade….that’s what the good people of CA naturally do.
I just hope to God that the insurance companies don’t say this was some kind of “Act of God,” that does not cover all of the home and business owners for their losses.
LikeLike
lemons into lemonade.
Really. They turned San Francisco into a foul smelling shit hole. I have been to sewage treatment plants that smelled better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
San Fran is a sewer system in and of itself.
Poop patrol people get paid a lot of money via the taxpayers!
Another crappy government job created from human waste.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I recently had my BMW serviced at Weatherford BMW off Ashby in Berkeley near HWY880. (Yeah, yeah … that’s a pile of ammo I just stacked up for the flamers to use on me). I haven’t been to the dealership in quite a few years as I actually do most of the maintenance work on my BMW myself (he says, restoring a little man-cred). Well, as I exit 880 onto Ashby and drive under the bridge supporting railroad tracks … what do I see? … A massive homeless encampment. For a moment, I thought I had exited into Tijuana!? WTH!? Tin shack lean-to’s, plywood, trash, dirty people milling around. WTF!?
Behold the State of the State Jerry has left us. And this during the BOOMingness BOOM time EVER in the SF Bay Area. WTF Jerry!? How DARE you pontificate about gas taxes, carbon taxes, solar panels and, global warming while you’ve turned our State into Sanctuary-Tijuana. Sanctuary-Managua. Your long, diseased legacy against this State will live in infamy. Words cannot describe my vitriol toward you.
LikeLike
How they will rebuild will be determined by who the decision-makers and money-spenders are. My DH and I lived in CA for 28 years and experienced firsthand that often “the great people of California” have very little or nothing to say about policies that affect everyone.
As Victor Davis Hanson has pointed out, the elites and the leftists who drive policy-making seldom, if ever, experience the consequences of their folly. There are few “teachable moments” in their lives. (And I hate that phrase actually – it can go in the same phrase-pile as “safe place”, as far as I’m concerned) But it still applies here – leftists avoid teachable moments like the plague.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sort of like when they were rationing water for everyone. The rich just brought in tanker trucks and had water delivered to them. Let them eat cake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hollywood elite did pay to have their own firefighters come in and protect their homes. Paradise didn’t even get a warning to evacuate because they are not as important as Hollywood.
LikeLike
I have not researched this, but someone just told me that Gov Brown passed something to allow PGE to attach a portion of their cost of repair to all their customers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they could sue PG&E out of existence which will really make the greenies happy. And everyone will save a lot of money as their utility bill each month will drop to $0.
LikeLike
When read by candle light
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I understood from a previous post, PG&E is allowed to pass on the cost of lawsuits through rate hikes. So everybody is going to pay more.
LikeLike
The Juan Browne video above goes into pretty amazing details & numbers about PGE’s financial plight with covering the approx. $30 Billion (!!) of losses between last year and this fire. Cue the video up at about 11:50 and listen carefully…..
LikeLike
Any losses will be transferred to users of electricity as the cost of doing business.
LikeLike
Here’s one article from September:
“With an eye toward destructive wildfire as California’s most immediate climate emergency, Gov. Jerry Brown took action on Friday to broadly expand state prevention efforts while allowing utility companies to shift some fire-related costs to their customers.
The far-reaching proposal signed by Brown boosts government fire protection efforts by $1 billion over the next five years, providing funds that could help clear thousands of acres of dense, dry forests and brittle coastal brush. The bill’s combination of cash and regulatory relief mark a major escalation in addressing what’s been called the “new normal” of fire danger for the state, far beyond what’s been spent on immediate emergency responses.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/09/19/pge-power-bills-set-to-rise-after-gov-brown-signs-diablo-canyon-bill/
LikeLike
Could….
The most important word in that release.
Imo
LikeLike
In the words of PDJT … the people of Paradise … are “my people”. Indeed they are. Just as you are MY President. I will continue to give whatever I can to the deplorables of Paradise. My deplorables. Decidedly NOT Jerry’s or Gavin’s people.
When I was a 5yo Kindergartner at the brand new Citrus Heights (Sacramento) Skycrest Elementary school in 1960 (yep, “Skycrest” … because we all sat in our pajamas at 5:30am and watched Mercury rockets launched in 1960). And I should add that Citrus Heights was on the edge of the wilderness with nothing but fields of poppys, creeks full of pollywogs, and majestic oaks between us and Auburn. Fields and creeks I roamed with no parental supervision or helicoptering Time I spent learning about “the environment” without having to “visit it” in a museum guided by a docent who lectures about the evils of capitalism and global warming.
It was that year when my father drove us to Mt. Lassen to learn MORE about the REAL environment. About volcanic activity. On that trip, we visited Paradise where my father dreamed of retiring because of its beauty … and remoteness (in 1960). I’ve never forgotten that trip, or the visit to Paradise and although my father never made it to his retirement dream … I’ve considered Paradise for mine. No more. Now, I weep for MY PEOPLE in Paradise. And I weep for what “The Environmentalists” have done to the CA environment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…you go a big ol’ goofy heart, sundance…..not meant as an offense….
LikeLike
One of my favorite singers, i have all he cds. Thanks for song.
LikeLike
..fan long time….
LikeLike
…forgot something….RIP JP….
https://pitchfork.com/features/overtones/life-death-and-john-prine/
LikeLike
Victims of Parkland.
Victims of Paradise fire.
Treated equally in the media?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Downloaded the list of missing and started praying for each person by name.
LikeLike
Paradise represents the genocide of rural people all across America.
Better wake up folks, you’ve been targeted. Just Progressives haven’t admitted it yet doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
You’d think folks would be more circumspect acknowledging all these “coincidences”. People waiting for the Propaganda news to announce it? Come on….it’s so obvious.
LikeLike
Our hearts go out to the people of Paradise, our fellow Californians in their time of need. Our prayers are with the families of the lost and missing.
I hope after people have had some time to come to grips with this terrible tragedy, they will abandon any idea of rebuilding the town. I hear brave souls speaking of coming back stronger than ever and I understand the sentiment, but it is a terrible idea. The location is no place for a city, that is plainly obvious. Allowing or encouraging Paradise to rebuild would border on criminal. Ten thousand homes were destroyed, an almost unimaginable number. From reviewing aerial photos something like 80% of all structures in the city were leveled. Think about that, once the firestorm started it was unstoppable. Couple that with the inaccessibility of Paradise, and a population of elderly folks many of which have limited mobility. In hindsight it’s hard not to see it was a deathtrap waiting to happen.
Compare that to the fires in Southern California which burn right up to the edges of developments but are then stopped. The number of homes burned is usually limited to a few dozen or so, those abutting the chaparral or the unlucky home here or there that catches fire from flying embers. Fires rarely spread from home to home anymore. Southern California used to have hundreds of homes burn at a time (such as the terrible Bel Air Fire of 1961) but that has all but stopped with the banning of wood shingle roofs, strict building codes, and mandatory brush setback zones. From reviewing the pre-fire google earth photos of Paradise I didn’t see a single shingle roof yet the whole city still burned to the ground. The fire was so hot it didn’t make any difference.
Perhaps a monument to the deceased and a park but no new city. It would be insane to build there again.
LikeLike