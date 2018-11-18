November 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #668

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
WTF BS is this? She’s the enemy, fer cryin’ out loud. Is this tweet by my POTUS showing that he’s being worn down and hoping appeasement will work???
Say it ain’t so, Joe!
Watch and learn, boots, the only thing better than Nance would be Cortez.
‘N they won’t give it to her.
The Divine Miss P is already going senile. She deserves it. They deserve her.
Don’t get all this theorizing when regardless who gets the gig it will be the same outcome: resist/impeach.
He is stirring up dissent within the democrat ranks. There will most likely be a battle between you and old members of Congress about who should be speaker. It’s actually very funny
Right you are!!
The last thing the Dems want to do is agree with OrangeManBad. Perhaps Occams-Cortex has a chance here!! Actually, I think it’s Marcia Fudge’s to lose. Ah, the entertainment value is priceless. I think POTUS knows that!!
Pelosi has such strong negatives that her as Dem leader is almost as good as Hillary again.
Trump’s in-their-face “SPLITTER STRATEGY”
Hat-tip to Sundance. 😉
Split-her strategy 😉
When are you going to learn that President Trump is a magnificent chess player, and he is three moves ahead of everyone else?
The good guys all want to run against Pelosi, she’s an easy mark to pound on as Speaker.
You get her in there under the pretense of bipartisanship and then when it all goes to hell inevitably, you shoot that duck in the barrel over and over for the win! It’s like racking up the final score in a video game.
Boots…
it ain’t so, Joe!
Chaos, then PDJT takes the Queen.
President Trump is doing reverse psychology, as usual. Fun to read/watch it.
Look at it this way, Trump retains power over the house even after we lost lol. Trump has the votes to replace her at will. Think about that.
🦃 . . . 4 . . . 🥧 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🌽 🦃
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Jesus said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ ” This is the first and great commandment.” 🌟
—Matt 22:37-38
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— all eyes on all voter frauds
— USA win the war on invasion of America
— for Tijuana’s Mexicans’ safety as they tell the illegal aliens to go back home
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and Border Patrols –- protection and readiness
— victims and responders of CA fires and hurricanes
— for us Treepers— to remain sane, focused, and watchful in the midst of chaos
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 “The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity..”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
AMEN, and thank you for focusing us, amidst the chaos!
Praying !
Grandma – I think this is one of my favorite prayers from you. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Presidential”
Gotta love President Trump’s sense of humor.
Even if he gains a few voters by these tactics, it will be worth it.
I do believe that is the plan.
Show the other side, that he is not the monster they say he is.
More importantly, it eliminates / takes away a potential negative talking point from the MSM
They’ll just say he is flaky. Even some posters on this very site are asking WTF? over these tweets, and you all are expecting the friggin MSM (or the low-info Dem voters who get their “news” from them) to get the joke?
Let your heart not be troubled, Joe. And calm your concerned mind.
Until he gets indicted due to his ongoing FBI investigation for corruption.
What are you smoking?
That was referring to Gillum.
A Rocky Patel cigar…
Gillum – Linda, Gillum. He’s as crooked as they come and under investigation right now.
OMG! These tweets are rich. The dims don’t know what has hit them. Too funny. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows the NYT hates the designation of Fake News and Enemy of the People. And they do deserve it.
What was the phony story this time?
Sedanka, well, if I read the Times, I would know, but I don’t………..obviously something about how Pence doesn’t like Trump. Don’t waste your time trying to figure it out.
Brand new video from the White House tonight of POTUS in Malibu surveying fire damage. 3 things about this video:
1. Newsom gives POTUS a lot of credit. Good.
2. Sounds like POTUS is headed to Thousands Oaks (shooting) after this. We’ll have to keep our eyes out for video of that.
3. Questions from the press start at about 8:00 into the video.
Just starting to watch the Q and A now.
4. It definitely looks like Jerry Brown is “finding religion” about the causes and prevention of these kinds of fires. It’s about time.
I don’t think so ! But he may well fear POOTUS Trump is going to interject real world science and forestry into the issue ! If Moonbeam’s successor follows in his footsteps we can expect CA will be hollering loudly for federal assistance as PG& E will almost certainly be going belly up . FWIW, pre-fire conditions had to have been pretty horrible for Juan Browne to interject damning comments regarding management practices into his latest video !
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Thread earlier today or yesterday indicated Moonbeam signed a law allowing PG&E to pass losses from lawsuits to its customers.
Californians lose again.
It saves the state of CA the embarrassment of being sued for not maintaining the property, if PG&E can recoup losses from lawsuits, PG&E have not suffered a loss and cannot sue the state. See how that works?
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearings, it seemed to me that if Jerry Brown would happen to pay attention to any of that, he would have an epiphany about the Democratic Party not being what he once thought it was . . . even in solidarity with a fellow Catholic who strives to do everything right, who went to a Jesuit high school . . . perhaps he IS thinking about things . . . one thing about Jerry Brown, he doesn’t exactly fit in with the party’s official line on things 100% of the time . . . and it was Jerry Brown who tried to wake up the world about the Clintons and Whitewater (during the Presidential primaries in 1992).
True. I didn’t mind Jerry Brown so much back then. He was different. Something changed him during the last ten years. He has been brainwashed by those who care more about the environment and climate change than the effects it has on people.
We must take care of our planet but there has to be balance. Brown became completely blind to anything else. It corrupted every decision he made. His demeanor today was submissive. And the good thing about that is that Newsom will have no choice but to listen to President Trump. And all I can do is praise God.
Why isn’t POTUS leaning on CA GOP to sue for voter theft? Why isn’t POTUS leaning on FL GOP to sue for voter theft in AG Commission race? Senate race?
Yes, Feds don’t make state voter law. Even so, POTUS has legitimate reason to prod, poke, and push state GOPs to investigate, object to, and sue over voter disenfranchisement. If the Dems can do those things, we not only should, but MUST!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, if POTUS WERE “leaning on Ca and Fla GOP”, exactly WHAT would that LOOK like?
What would YOU, Boots, and everyone else SEE?
NOTHING.
Any ‘leaning on’ would be done behind closed doors, and POTUS would only ‘tweet’ about it, or TALK about it, if he was getting no cooperation, or was getting ‘resistance’ or pushback from GOP.
Boots,
Right now I’d say he’s got to get a USAG that will clean house in DOJ and whip the troops into enforcement mode ! There’s several elections acrkoss the nation ripe for a RICO investigation and CA has a couple ( Kim being the most egregious IMO ) .
I’ve been asking myself the same question. It’s almost as if the RNC has abandoned Republican candidates when Democrats were creating votes out of thin air. It’s almost as if they wanted to lose the house.
The amount of shame on Brown face is Biblical.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would agree.. and If he isn’t feeling epic shame then he should. How does one live with oneself after being able to at least minimize this and not doing so?
He let his liberal ideologies run wild for all his political career probably believing most of them. It all came crashing down with this horrific reality.
Wow I did not know that he was a Catholic considering priesthood. Well I hope GOD has spoken to him to tell him that Brown has walked down the wrong path and that the results of what he has permitted is before him! It appears that he was touched based on his response in the Trump press conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I think it’s just a photo op. Ever noticed when Brown wants cash at a short notice there is a disaster to enable him to siphon federal funds? Wonder how that bullet train is coming along? And the Sh*tty streets of SFO? And the tent cities? and the sanctuary city policy? and the illegals? and his hate on PDJT? and on and on
I don’t mean to be rude – but it is what it is..
Unbelievable.. How could somebody with such incompetence reach a governor position. He is woefully incapable of handling a leadership role.
The body language reassurances by President Trump and Brock Long shows that behind the scenes the governor is having a difficult time as the realization of his catastrophic ineptness sinks in.
When the governor is asked to speak, his words are glaringly revealing. It is obvious President Trump had to school him in their private meeting.. It is all President Trump talk.. The governor is incapable to run anything.. Let alone a State..
“Cut red tape”.. “..we have to learn more about Nature, about the wind, about the fire potential, about how to build, about how not to build, about how to escape, what measures of protection we can build in..”.. What? He doesn’t know this already? He still has to learn all this?
Un-Freakin-Believable.. The incompetence is glaringly obvious..
Brock Long knows exactly what I’m talking about – he purses his lips and looks down..
That.Says.It.All..
The whole State of California is in perpetual danger while Brown at the helm.. What if Nature strikes again.. How will he “lead” if half his State falls into the ocean from an earthquake..
California would be better off with a surfer as Governor..
[The L.A. police refused a millionaire “good samaritan” private citizen’s yacht to dock that was bringing in supplies of water and food to help the California people. Insane governing.. The millionaire anchored in the harbor and surfers brought the supplies in on their surfboards.. Now that is an example of natural borne Leaders..].
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
-Direct Hit on
Kamala Harris-
Well her fellow travelers in Middlesex County New Jersey are responsible for three murders in MO by someone they refused to hold when they knew he had an ICE active detainer ! Yes those “scared ” of ICE have good reason, but the rest of us have far more .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anybody remember the story she told about being on citizen Trumps plane and he asked her to warm up some meatloaf for him ? Funny !
I didn’t see the meatloaf thing but that would have been hilarious with multiple splodey heads as a reult. Must look it up
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
1) Kellyanne Conway
2) Kevin McCarthy
3) Steve Scalise
4) Ron Desantis
5) Dana Loesch
6) Sebastian Gorka
Totally agree. Throw in Teddy Cruz and a Glenn Beck and they can have a AA meeting (amnesty anonymous).
Yeah, I have never liked Loesch. She and Beck and Cruz are the biggest hypocrites ever. Pay them no mind. They are in it for themselves.
Plus: I refuse to drink liquified beets. Mmmm no thank you.
I see Democrati-ruled New Jersey sucking hind tit as per usual !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
How about putting in a stipulation to end Sanctuary City policies as a condition of passing the bill which is targeted primarily at Black American males. How could any Democrat vote against it?
Sharp kid!
A very well-spoken young man !
The White House is read for Acosta:
That room would fit an indoor pool quite nicely.
Just saying
😉
Guess the high chair is for Albio James Costa aka good old Jim.
Looks like Jimmy out grew the pacifier..I don’t see it on the tray.
I would LOVE to see Sarah Huckabee Sanders get the WH seating staff do this!!! And then show Acosta to his high chair. He’ll be the butt of the Press Gallery jokes!!!
I would rather she ignore him. There’s no law that says she has to call on him
Widdle Jimmy wanna binky? Widdle Jimmy Wimmy wanna binky winky? Hmm? Uh! Oh! Whassat? Who got poopy diapies? Hmm? Whooo got pooopie diappiiieees?
For those interested in the Border Invasion, this video is a compilation of some really good reports. It is 51:40 minutes long but it is worthwhile.
On the Evening News I saw a great sign on an evacuee’s tent in Northern California. It read:
WalMart Astoria
Nice to see someone can still have a sense of humor in their darkest hour.
Every time Candace speaks, it is refreshing and uplifting!
I actually think underneath it all Candace seems somewhat “untamed”
In a good way…….
Just a feeling……..😎
Getting VERY much warmer.
Matthew Whitaker agrees.
From the look on her face it
tells you “things” are getting REAL…..
LOCK HER UP/NO DEALS.
Papadopous is kind of like a real life Forest Gump. He seems to have a connection to almost everything. I wonder, does he play ping-pong? Will he get tired of all this crap and decide to just run?
He sure does talk a lot about stuff going to happen……..
Yeah…….he sure does talk a lot……
You’ve noticed that too, huh.
It’s really time to move past this stuff. Show’s over folks, break it up.
An Egyptian woman says she married Khashoggi in religious ceremony in the US kept secret from his fiancee and some in his family
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/woman-says-she-married-khashoggi-in-ceremony-kept-secret-from-his-fiancee-and-some-in-his-family/ar-BBPOcaV
This is kinky. WaPo is translating its fake news about a Saudi in Turk-land into Arabic!
If only Jamal #khashoggi could have been alive to see a news article translated into Arabic on the homepage of @washingtonpost. This was his dream. #JusticeForJamal #JamalKhashoggi
Clare Lopez:
Well, that pretty much clinches it: if this is what Agency concludes, we can be pretty sure it’s anything but…most likely: rival princes trying to frame & oust MBS
Seth Frantzman:
What’s really happening with the Trump, CIA, Khashoggi, Riyadh, Turkey, PKK trade-offs, deals and pressure in Washington, the complex web is different than portrayed; here’s my look:
‘What’s really happening with the Trump, CIA, Khashoggi, Riyadh, Turkey, PKK trade-offs, deals and pressure in Washington’
Why are people so concerned about the fate of a WaPo schmuck? He played the game and he lost. Not our problem. And certainly WaPo should not be on our whining agenda. FFS
Yeah, when I hear things like “the CIA concludes” I just basically want to think the exact opposite of their “conclusions.” Brennan, anyone?
Alexander Downer hunts with the foxes and runs with the hares. He has a big opinion of himself and his abilities. I think This article probably means he was played or more likely he’s complicit and running for cover. Flattered into it. You wouldn’t trust this clown as far as you could kick him. One day I’ll tell you what I really think of him 🙂
How about putting in a stipulation to end Sanctuary City policies as a condition of passing the bill which is targeted primarily at Black American males. How could any Democrat vote against it?
That would fund the federal support for forest management.
Would also fund the state and local support.
Tom Homan(4:28)
One line from Mr. Homan re defunding ICE leading to more caqtch and release. Were the decision mine, if the L-Ps iin Congress cut funds, I’d change priorities . Only women with their own children geat hard-wall housing . Everyone else gets tents and cots with maximum security and hand labor to keep the camps ( and themselves ) sanitary . Park some hog trailers outside the wire and load t he criminals anda recalcitrants into them for the journey home..
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/11/the-horror-u-s-sides-with-israel-over-syria.php
“Every year the joke that is the United Nations passes a resolution condemning Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights. Every year, the U.S. abstains from voting on the resolution. Every year, it passes with only Israel voting against it.
But not this year. This year, the Trump administration decided to oppose the resolution. It passed by a vote of 151-2.
Bravo, President Trump.”
By NEXT year, perhaps POTUS, or next U.N. rep. can ‘lobby’, and get MORE countries to vote “no”; Italy, Hungary, Poland would be likely candidates, perhaps?
Its only ‘symbolic’, but symbolism MATTERS.
If this doesn’t prove the EVIL worldwide, nothing does.
It’s like saying that France would have to cede control of the Eiffel Tower to terrorists who use it to launch missile attacks on Paris.
But the UNGA would be OK with that, the GA always sides with terrorists against Israel and western countries. But Israel won the territory fair and square, why would they return it? I can’t imagine the Syrians ever being regarded as trustworthy so things have to stay like they are.
Was this the resolution that Obammy DIDN’T abstain from in 2016? And by that I mean: he stabbed Isreal in the back on the way out the door and whats-her-name voted in favor.
Tick tock, goes the clock
And now what game shall we play?
Tick tock, goes the clock,
Is America going away?
Huh ? What ‘ d u hear ?
Are you a relative to Hannity ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, although I could be related to Tucker Carlson as my father’s mother’s maiden name was Carlson.
We all know the historically the Muslim Brotherhood was an ally of the Hitler movement during pre-WWII and helped Imperialists finance the Third Reich in their quest to vanquish a certain segment of society.
I want to remind everyone that this imperialist deep state collusion of the Fourth Reichpresent with the Bush Dynasty (GWB hugging and kissing the Saudi King) continued with Obama as seen in his symbolic 2008 campaign speech in Berlin. Only last May 2017, Obama returned again to visit Berlin and go explicitly against President Trump, the country’s president. Please understand that the UN’s Agenda 21 is alive deleteriously harming Americans and that the last 4 deep state presidents have all been traitors. PDJT has known this all his life. He just didn’t know yet HOW the deep state was exerting such widespread electronic control using the US’s own military technology.
Where is the HQ? Switzerland near the Hadron installation? Underground Colorado Schriever’s air base where one of the buildings is named after Adolph? The underground Montauk base? The Security Industry Specialist Inc. private contractor in Seattle?
that historically
Speaking of Hitler.
David Petraeus’s mentor was Stephen Walt, an open admirer of Hitler. He and much of the top brass perceive the IDF as “baby killers, and cite The Goldstone Report to “prove” it. Admiral Mullen who was raised by a Hollywood talent agent who hated many of his Jewish clients for their supposed cheapness also holds deeply negative views of Israel blaming Israel for its murder of the U.S. Sailors serving on the U.S.S. Liberty.
Mark Levin tonight said MSM is making real progress. They no longer compare President Trump to Adolph Hitler. Now they compare him with Richard Nixon.
I guess they forgot about Hillary Milhous Clinton.
That’s a huge improvement! Lol
Explains the topsy, turvy, twilight zone now in America
David Petraeus’s mentor was Stephen Walt, an open admirer of Hitler
This piece on Khashoggi by Alexander Downer is good. He seems to now think like Pres Trump re the Muslim Brotherhood and Obama. I wonder if he regrets interfering?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The WaPo has hidden this article re Khashoggi:
Woman says she married Khashoggi in ceremony kept secret from his fiancee and some in his family
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/woman-says-she-married-khashoggi-in-ceremony-kept-secret-from-his-fiancee-and-some-in-his-family/2018/11/16/8cde0a6c-e9cc-11e8-a939-9469f1166f9d_story.html?utm_term=.5a042590bafd
By Greg Miller and
Souad Mekhennet
November 16
An Egyptian woman says she married Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a religious ceremony in the United States this year, months before he was killed at a Saudi consulate in Turkey while seeking papers needed to marry a different woman.
The disclosure of the marriage, which Khashoggi appears to have kept hidden from his Turkish fiancee and even members of his family, adds to the complicated timeline of Khashoggi’s final months before he was killed by a team of Saudi assassins in October.
In an interview, the woman said she was coming forward to reveal her relationship with Khashoggi because “as a Muslim wife, I want my full right and to be recognized.”
She spoke on the condition that she be identified only by her first initial and last name, H. Atr, citing concern for her security and her job.
Atr provided The Washington Post with text messages that she and Khashoggi exchanged and photos of them together, including some from their wedding ceremony, which took place in June in a Washington suburb.
A longtime associate of Khashoggi who participated in the ceremony as a witness confirmed Atr’s account. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.
Members of Khashoggi’s family declined to comment on the marriage. His Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, said in a telephone interview that she was not aware of Khashoggi’s relationship with Atr and questioned her motives.
“Jamal never told me about this woman,” Cengiz said. “Why is she trying to change the picture people have of Jamal? What does she want? . . . I suspect that this is an attempt to discredit him and hurt his reputation.”
If she were to establish that she was Khashoggi’s legitimate wife, Atr could be in a position to claim part of any compensation that his family collects from the Saudi government. The legal status of Atr’s marriage to Khashoggi is unclear, however — neither appears to have obtained a marriage license.
Atr said that she has provided photos and other evidence of her marriage to Saudi and Turkish officials at a consulate in the Middle East. Some of those photos surfaced online this week in several posts to a Twitter account supportive of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi was frequently critical of the Saudi government and royal family in columns for The Post and other publications. The CIA has assessed that his killing was ordered by Mohammed as part of an operation to silence him, according to people familiar with the matter.
Saudi officials have denied that Mohammed was involved in Khashoggi’s death and this week blamed the crime on lower-level officials, including five who could face execution for their alleged roles.
The accounts from Saudi authorities, who initially claimed that Khashoggi left the consulate in Istanbul unharmed, have shifted several times.
The United States has announced sanctions on 17 Saudis accused of having “targeted and brutally killed a journalist who resided and worked in the United States.” But the Trump administration has stopped short of accusing the crown prince, who has a close relationship with Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, of complicity.
Atr said she is 50 years old, resides in the Persian Gulf region and spent time with Khashoggi mainly when business travel brought her to the United States. She said they met nearly a decade ago at a media forum in the Middle East, but that their romantic relationship began over the past year. She said she saw him for the last time in early September, and that while he sometimes expressed concern that the Saudi government might retaliate against him, he did not believe his life was in danger.
“He never thought they would assassinate him,” she said. “He knew they could kidnap him and beat him, but he never thought they would go as far as to kill him.”
An imam who presided over the ceremony, Anwar Hajjaj, did not respond to requests for comment. He is listed online as a professor of Islamic Studies and Education at American Open University in Virginia.
Meanwhile, in Istanbul, dozens of mourners attended funeral prayers for Khashoggi on Friday, though his remains have not been found.
“They may have got rid of his body, but they have only spread his thoughts,” Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi and an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told a crowd gathered in the rain. “Now everyone is asking why he was killed.”
Similar memorials took place in Saudi Arabia, where mourners offered condolences to Khashoggi’s family.
Zakaria Zakaria and Louisa Loveluck in Istanbul, as well as Julie Tate in Washington, contributed to this report.
Here are some very very scary stats about Hezbollah’s arsenal.
Their firepower exceeds 95% of the world’s conventional armies according to this report
https://unitedwithisrael.org/hezbollah-firepower-exceeds-95-of-worlds-conventional-armies-report-says/?utm_
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure Israel is aware of Hezbollah capabilities and developing strategies accordingly. I always take such stats with grains of salt, hard to verify with independent info. One thing seems apparent though, Hezbollah would have a hard time surviving without massive Iranian support. With sanctions getting into high gear, Hezbollah is going to be less capable than previously, perhaps a lot less. Remains to be seen what happens as Iran runs out of cash.
It would be nice if Trump is able to make inroads in California … to “help” him in 2020!
I’m not sure the people of California will be grateful to Trump over “fixing” the “fire problem”, but they should, since the problem has been going of for years now.
And Trump warned Jerry Brown that more would come unless the problem is fixed, and Jerry didn’t listen and MSM ridiculed Trump about the issue for months, UNTIL now! Trump was right again! Another WIN for Trump!
And on KTVU news here in the Bay Area, they claimed that Trump had threatened to withhold funds from VICTIMS of the fires. They had to know this was a lie. The threat was to withhold funds from those who have been misusing them, not aid from victims.
Don’t anyone worry at all if we never get a Wall as our military will protect our borders and us from any kind of invasion. That’s what they are here for after all. Just like our Founding Fathers wanted. If we had any kind of standing army, that’s what they could be counted on to do, otherwise we wouldn’t even want one. Everybody knows that. Americans used to anyway. “I do not like [in the new Federal Constitution] the omission of a Bill of Rights providing clearly and without the aid of sophisms for… protection against standing armies.” –Thomas Jefferson to James Madison, 1787. ME 6:387
Oh wait! My mistake.
Bowe Bergdalh went over to the other side and it looks like our troops, per the treasonous words and total insubordination and extreme disrespect to our President of one Army Captain Guster Cunningham III anyway, are doing the same thing. Where is our Secretary of Defense? Oh that’s right, this lowly Captain is just saying what he’s been told Mattis wants or we’d be hearing about his pending Court Martial..
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) – A captain with the U.S. forces deployed in San Diego to fortify the southern border said he does not view the migrants from a Central American caravan amassing in Mexico as “enemies” after President Donald Trump described them as an “invasion.”
“I don’t consider them a military enemy, nor does the United States military doing this jobThey’re simply migrants in a caravan moving towards the United States to seek a better way of life and asylum,” Army Captain Guster Cunningham III told Reuters on Thursday.
“The military is not classifying them as the enemy in any way, shape or form,” said Cunningham, who is the spokesman for the Special Purpose Marine Ground- Air Taskforce 7.
Note that this SOB wasn’t satisfied with “just” saying they [the invaders] weren’t an enemy, he had to totally disrespecting our President and add “in any way, shape or form.”
To those who have said if the Royalist State/ Deep State/ Big Club decides to stage some kind of coup against America’s President not to worry too much as “our” military will step in to save him and our Constitution,, I say, and given among many other things the above, they will be far more likely to be a major part of any such coup. They are no longer America’s military, they are that of the Royalist State/ Deep State/ Big Club.
Treason disobeying the President!
And his not enemies “in any way, shape or form” would include MS13 and ISIS members form, which almost certainly fits some of invaders. And this Army Captain is in the position of spokesman. Maybe we should go back to the draft.
He sounds like he is begging for POTUS to take definitive action regarding his comments. By firing. Mercenary. Whatever it takes. This is war.
One by one – they disappear. From their jobs, etc.
It is better for Trump to let the department fall than to be run by a single treasonous leftist.
Ugh. We’re not AT WAR with illegal alien migrants. How idiotic would it be for military spokesman to go to the media and speak as though the Army were about to engage Al Qaeda on the southern border?
Yeah, lets have the US Army shoot illegals across the border. That will go over so well. /s
“We’re not AT WAR with illegal alien migrants. “
They are getting ready to invade our homeland, so they are at war with us.
” How idiotic would it be for military spokesman to go to the media and speak as though the Army were about to engage Al Qaeda on the southern border?”
Read what he said. He went light years in the opposite direction from that. And he implicitly attacked his Commander in Chief. For that alone, he should be court matialed. It was nothing remotely like a “happy medium”.
Words and optics matter. There’s no need to give the MSM an inch of talking points to attack. Speak softly and carry a big stick apply here. Show me where he ‘attacked’ the CIC cuz I’m not seeing it.
US Brands Son of Hezbollah Leader a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’
https://unitedwithisrael.org/us-brands-son-of-hezbollah-leader-a-specially-designated-global-terrorist/
– Why bother to station troops on NATO bases?
– To defend Poland and Turkey from invasion.
Why on earth would we hestitate to defend our own soil from invasion?
That will go over so well.
With our citizens living adjacent to that horde of military-age men, no doubt they’ll be relieved. If you’re watching on TV from your gated-community or in an apartment in Manhatten, maybe not so well.
Ugh. We’re not AT WAR with illegal alien migrants.
Who says?
THIS is the real threat:
1. Hezbollah has a strong presence in South America:
Washingtons silent war against Hezbollah in Latin America:
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/409820-washingtons-silent-war-against-hezbollah-in-latin-america
___________________
2.With roots in Latin America, Hezbollah is the real terror threat in our hemisphere
https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article210889749.html
____________________________________
3.Lebanon Is Protecting Hezbollah’s Cocaine Trade in Latin America:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/06/15/lebanon-is-protecting-hezbollahs-cocaine-and-cash-trade-in-latin-america/
___________________________________________
4. ‘Hezbollah treasurer’ Barakat arrested in Brazil border city – BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-45610738
Now remember Iran has threatened America–with ICBMissiles and with assets ready INSIDE the US
These so called “refugees” are a 5th column consisting mainly of fighting age men, and as I posted above Hezbollah is well embedded in Latin America.
1) A single Army captain doesn’t speak for the entire Corps. Even his higher ups don’t speak for the military as a whole.
2) In no way does this captain’s words contradict what POTUS has said. Just because someone or something invades a space doesn’t mean that person or thing is an enemy. If protesters invade a private business without permission, it doesn’t mean they’ve become enemies of the state, just that they are trespassing.
You have got to be kidding. The military spokesman, Cpt. Cunningham the Third (puts one to mind of King George the Third) implicitly slapped the President in the face. His Commander-in-Chief said it was an invasion and he declared that au contraie “They’re simply migrants in a caravan moving towards the United States to seek a better way of life and asylum” and that they were not and “in any way, shape or form.”.
Anyone believing him would think the President was a crazed paranoid lunatic afraid of poor harmless and wonderful “migrants” . Which I guess was the intention.
feral-
Marc says they’re just trespassing.
I’ve got a sign, No Trespassing!
When do I get to shoot?
After they butcher my goats or do I wait till they rape my sheep?
The above quote by Feralcats:
It’s this guy – this Captain Cunningham – who says it. Is he speaking for Gen. Mattis?
(I hope not!)
But this is _not_ ambiguous:
“The Pentagon says there are no plans for U.S. forces to interact with migrants and that they had been carrying out support tasks for U.S. Customs and Border (CBP), such as stringing up concertina wire and building temporary housing for themselves and CBP personnel.
“As far as us being confronted with migrants, the possibility still remains zero because that’s not our job. Our job again is to fortify the fence and enable CBP to do their enforcement job,” Cunningham said.”
~ I’m confused ~
“It’s this guy – this Captain Cunningham – who says it. Is he speaking for Gen. Mattis?”
He must think he is and his position is spokesman. He wouldn’t knowingly go off the reservation. Independent thinking in the army is very seldom rewarded even if it’s superior thinking.
As they used to say when I was a kid, “They are about as helpful as a rubber crutch in a polio ward”. And to think, we pat $750 Billion a year and this is what we get. Like a savings account that pays .0001% interest.
“The Greeks and Romans had no standing armies, yet they defended themselves. The Greeks by their laws, and the Romans by the spirit of their people, took care to put into the hands of their rulers no such engine of oppression as a standing army. Their system was to make every man a soldier and oblige him to repair to the standard of his country whenever that was reared. This made them invincible; and the same remedy will make us so.” –Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Cooper, 1814. ME 14:184
“Bonaparte… transferred the destinies of the republic from the civil to the military arm. Some will use this as a lesson against the practicability of republican government. I read it as a lesson against the danger of standing armies.” –Thomas Jefferson to Samuel Adams, 1800. ME 10:154
Text this to pres Trump
SD used the term earlier… poo show. The House and Senate dems are displaying the upcoming poo show leading to 2020. Liars, thieves, and you know whats.
Yes it will definitely be an excrement show
” Your Taliban sympathizing new Senator has already lied, and she’s not even in office yet.”
That is disgusting, but is it any more disgusting than a U.S. Army Captain, Guster Cunningham III , sympathizing, and in the extreme, with thousands to tens of thousands (lots more to come) invaders of America?
The Muslima Ilhan also lied. At a meeting in a synagogue full of lefty Jews (JINOs) she said she didn’t support BDS. Right after she’s elected she comes out and says she supports BDS. And now the stupid idiot JINOs who voted for her are in a snit
http://barenakedislam.com/2018/11/16/serves-you-right-stupid-leftist-jews-in-minnesota-dont-you-know-you-can-never-trust-a-muslim/
The Rotschilds were JINO as was Hitler. This is how they got away with what they did. RINOs, these in names only exist everywhere, also known as most effective traitors in history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” And now the stupid idiot JINOs who voted for her are in a snit”
LikeLiked by 1 person
From other aware Treepers, CBS news and locals,
The report describes cars burnt to a crisp by DEW leaving skeletal remains while trees were undamaged.
Where have we seen this before? Jessica Lane Chambers.
1000 missing, mostly elderly.
Zbignew Brzezinski called it techonotronics, which would create a system of terror which would make Felix Dzerzinhski’s Red Terror look like children at play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The above references the recent Calif fire of unprecedented destruction.
Camp Butte and Paradise Lost, c’mon, this is some twisted Illuminati scheme. They hate Americans anf God’s country. This is not you these pedophile worshipping freaks want to hurt…it’s God.
and not anf
21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300
By Dr. John Coleman.(Written ca. 1993)
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/johncolemangoalsofIlluminati.shtml#top
21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman (ca. 1993)
1. To establish a One World Government/New World Order with a unified church and monetary system under their direction. The One World Government began to set up its church in the 1920:s and 30:s, for they realized the need for a religious belief inherent in mankind must have an outlet and, therefore, set up a “church” body to channel that belief in the direction they desired.
2. To bring about the utter destruction of all national identity and national pride, which was a primary consideration if the concept of a One World Government was to work.
3. To engineer and bring about the destruction of religion, and more especially, the Christian Religion, with the one exception, their own creation, as mentioned above.
More
It sure is.
How can those decrying “cell phone radiation ” be accepting of large footprint microwave radiation for power generation ?
The underground technology is way more advanced since Gwen Towers. The microwave is synched to a person by way of identification using spectral “DNA fingerprint”. It seeks a person out electronically sort the same way a missile can target without a huge dish. That’s why people are detoxifying from heavy metals that the deep state puts into food and water.
http://educate-yourself.org/lte/spiresrisegwenretired12dec10.shtml
Just stay calm is most important. Wear the mantle of God. I hear from targeted individuals and ex-military that ironically the system has to instil fear to be most productive. It’s very much a mind game. Once the secret is out, the system cannot possible work as well. Raise hell and awareness!
Police and army JOIN protestors in France against Macron
Typically when the army and police join anti-government protestors, it signals an imminent successful revolution. Lets hope this is the case and Marine Le Pen gets in.
UPDATE 1: Translated article from F. de Souche, By Koba, 11/17/2018
Kingersheim (68th Department): the “youths” from the projects pretended to be Yellow Vests, and attacked the police
The police officers from the Wittenheim police station, who were ensuring the security close to the Château d’Eau in Kingersheim and who were especially managing the traffic on the RD430, backed by the protesters, have been attacked in the early evening ( around 7:30 pm) by a group of about twenty Yellow Vests, who were clearly hostile.
Even though most of them were wearing the rallying sign [the yellow vests], the majority of them were wearing balaclavas and holding iron bars.
The police have quickly realized, after a rock of two flew in their direction, that they weren’t dealing with the protesters of November 17th, but with young thugs who arrived from the neighborhood of Bourtzwiller, situated a couple of hundreds meters away from there, as the crow flies.
(…) Two youths, aged 15 and 22 years, were arrested by the members of the Canine Brigade (of the law enforcement) and of the BAC (anti-criminality brigade), and they are being temporarily detained.
This is what it looked like:
Only in cucked Europe is a 22 year old man considered a “youth”.
Back during Vietnam, the Army had Lieutenants as young as 19 and Captains as young as 21. I wasn’t that young, but there were some. (19 years old was the age requirement for OCS)
Good opinion piece by Katrina Pierson
Washington politics may change, but Donald Trump will stay same
Excerpt:
One reason for the political fearlessness of Trump lies in his unique relationship with the American people. He does not need to tailor a message with a focus group, because he can go directly to the men and women across the country, trusting in his own talent to communicate clearly his vision to them in a way they will understand and support.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/416718-washington-politics-may-change-but-donald-trump-will-stay-same
Others ask “which way is the wind blowing”? Chief Thunder Rolling Down From The Mountain says “I am the thunder and the wind”.
0-10 tonight feral…take a break Please
If I was 0-10, you woouldn’t be nearly so upset.
From last Sunday (11.11.2018)
Just like a Trump Rally.
Poland is just bitchin’,
Is he doing crunches?
Can’t wait to see some product out of this Hillary’s Emails effort. If Whitaker focuses some attention on Hillary’s Emails, the Dems can’t complain about him meddling with Mueller. Bah!
Shouldn’t this go in the OPEN thread not presidential politics
I agree with your comment. There appears to be many abuses of what this thread is for. Sundance had a post the other day about posting, but abuses continue. How can you have political discussion when the thread turns to irrelevant topics.
In the greatest sense of saecasism…
The Magic Christian.
Lets go back in time and see a great British Comedy with Peter Sellers and Ringo…
Note the date of the movie and the theme.
Money buys everything.
Off topic. This should be posted in today’s Open Thread.
Thanks Marc for your concern about your topic patrol…
Please make sure to let ad rem barn me because I made a boo boo?
Or did you? Afraid to look outside of the norm , are you?
References please before shaming…
Prove me wrong….
everyone can sign new petition at we the people your voice in our government – to investigate voter fraud on a national level
FFS. Sucks
Obama seems to be aging about one year for every one month Trump ages.
All the proof you need that progressivism, aka communism, has nothing to do with uplifting the common man. It’s all about influence peddling, bribery, graft, conning people and being a parasite.
Hyde-Smith is in the run off for the Senate in Late November …. in Mississippi … so I’m hoping Trump will do a rally there in a week or so.
FAKE NEWS CNN is trying to rally up the blacks against her, for saying she would sit beside a supporter at a hanging. It is a weird thing for her to say.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/17/politics/mississippi-senate-runoff-mike-espy-cindy-hyde-smith/index.html
Sounds like the Potomac Two Step at work here. She’s being told to torpedo her chances in the 11th hour.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/17/trump-hyde-smith-mississippi-senate-1000496
“On Thursday, another video surfaced of Hyde-Smith telling a group of people that “there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. So, I think that’s a great idea.””
Yeah, no politician is this oblivious and stupid. She’s saying all the wrong things at the worst time to lose this race. If the Uniparty can’t keep ‘ole Thad in his seat then they want a Dem to take it.
Her statement does not make sense if you don’t Live in the college towns of Starkville Ms or Oxford Ms. It was joke that Oxford is very Liberal (It is extremely so.) Where as Starkville is extremely conservative for a college town. Not to mention Ole Miss and MSU have big rivalry and that big rivalry game is this week.
A lot of what you seeing go national is pure gas lighting to make it look like a race.
Ole Ms for example was “refusing” to fly the State of Ms flag because it is racist.
http://thefederalist.com/2015/10/27/university-of-mississippi-refuses-to-fly-the-state-flag/
That is the other school she is referring to.
Trump will be in Biloxi Ms. before the run off. Which is smart.
She does come across as kind of strange! Why in the world would she say to supporter that she would sit beside him as they watch a HANGING? Who would do that and think that would be a positive thing to say? Would you say it? I wouldn’t.
Any way, was she a supporter of Trump? Or a Never-Trumper?
Maybe Sundance will have a view on this situation.
as a sort of joke: If Sundance tells the people of Mississippi to vote for this Lady … that would be a mighty big HORSE PILL to take to get her elected.
Sundance will probably give us his take on the situation and history of her.
We can’t trust FAKE CNN at all, but the words did come out of her mouth… if you know what I mean.
I’m hoping Jim Acosta sees this and goes to investigate.
One more face lift and Pelosi will have a goatee. 😂
