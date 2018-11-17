Oopsies – Brenda Snipes “Misplaces” 2,000 Ballots: “They’re Somewhere In The Building”…….

Well, amid the absolute s**t-show that is Broward County elections, a mysterious set of 2,000 ballots going missing is probably the least of their issues.  However,….

How many people suspect those 2,000 ballots are only “missing” insofar as some, well, sketchy ballots may be direct evidence of election fraud?   :::Raises Hand:::

Suspicious Cat remains suspicious...

55 Responses to Oopsies – Brenda Snipes “Misplaces” 2,000 Ballots: “They’re Somewhere In The Building”…….

  1. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    The Ballots have LEFT the building…

    They are EX-ballots…. they have ceased to be..

    (they are not in a cupboard somewhere”pining for the fjords.”

    • Sentient says:
      November 17, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Lol. Classic.

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 17, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      RICO Investigation! Not for the FAKE Votes after Election Day but for the 5 to 6 million Battleground District and States Fake Votes all exposed by CROOKED in 2008! Basically, 10s of thousands of BLM SJWs Antifa people travel in buses from state to state during early voting using 50 to 100 Post Office Boxes for mailin ballots and then on Election Day, theyfile Provisional Votes in highlt contested Districts!!! This is all funded by Dimm Billionaires!!

      • jappy says:
        November 17, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        RICO never happens. I’ve seen so many demand it and it never happens

        Just concede that the uniparty is in charge and they want to prolong things until the inevitable collapse that even Trump the hand grenade can’t stop

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 17, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Probably no harm done…

      They were just ballots where people wrote about Yoga classes and weddings.

  2. andyocoregon says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    They’re all Republican ballots that went through the shredding machine before they could be counted.

  3. MelH says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    “Skewer the bitch and roast her”, is what we used to say in the olden days!

  4. SalixVeridi says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Arrest her NOW!

  5. Publius2016 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Pathetic!

  6. Sentient says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    She needs to be in prison.

  7. amwick says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    I am shocked, SHOCKED, said no one ever.

  8. Abster says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    How can that dumb woman oversee something as important as securing and counting ballots. Omg, my dog Daisy could count on her paws better than this woman and her staff. It is still1, 2, 3…right?

  9. deqwik2 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Hand raised.
    They should check all car trunks leaving the building in future elections.

  10. SalixVeridi says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    My spouse didn’t agree with me when I mentioned that probably no one wants to touch this with a ten foot pole because she is a black woman. I saw that same situation in the school system where black kids caused untold trouble, but the principal and teachers were terrified of irritating the parents. After all, they would be called, ‘racist’ if their teacher ever gave them a lower grade, which was deserved if they failed tests or didn’t bother doing their homework.

    What are we creating here? Instead of equality, it is now becoming ‘preferential” This doesn’t help black people, it’s actually a backward way of liberals calling them incompetent and never asking them to own up to it. It has ruined thousands of kids in the schools and we see it again now in politics. It’s bad for the kids, bad for the black folks, and bad for our country.

  11. NME666 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    I think that some dead took their votes back, and that is why 2000 ballots are missing!!!

  13. SpotTheSpook says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    I still believe that there were “plants” assigned to the most known precincts in the US to catch any fraud and that we will likely be hearing the words “federal investigations” and “charged” in the coming weeks. Both POTUS and DOJ sent public warnings a month before the elections.

  14. Elric VIII says:
    November 17, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Get a warrant under the radar. Surround the place and search everyone coming out. Impound all evidence inside and sort it out. If nothing is amiss, at least we’ll know. If something is amiss, prosecute. Come on folks, elections are supposed to be simple. One person one vote. Check EVERY ONE. For every dead person, mismatched signature, illegal alien, etc., prosecute.

  15. feralcatsblog says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Somewhere over the rainbow
    Way up high
    There’s an honest democrat
    That I dreamed of, once in a lullaby

  16. screwauger says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    It’s happening in more than Broward, you can take that to the bank. Complicated Business Folks!!!

  17. snarkybeach says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    did they look in the shredder?

  18. Medicine Man says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    That’s “Dr.” Sipes to ya’ll.

  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Since she just denied Rick Scott 1,000 votes by deliberately holding back their machine count totals until after the deadline, I would not doubt that these missing 2,000 ballots were probably favorable to Scott as well. She has a tendency to throw out, shred, and deny GOP votes.

  20. tinamina49blog says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    I was wondering who brought up the idea that there are 2000 missing ballots. But yes, those ballots could probably be used as evidence of fraud. So they have probably disappeared forever.
    I believe that if Snipes is replaced, the whole staff has to go also, because she has used her doctorate in educational leadership to teach them all her dirty tricks.
    I’m hoping she doesn’t go on a lecture series to all the Democrat precincts in the USA.

  21. Burnt Toast says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    They didn’t ‘misplace’ 2164 ballots, they forgot to mark a ‘lot’ (one precinct?) that they ran through the machine count twice on the election night. The other ‘lots’ ran twice (approx 40 more) they clearly marked. My hunch would be to look closely at mail in ballots first.

    • Burnt Toast says:
      November 17, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      From article below

      >>>The recount showed Scott, currently the Republican governor of Florida, down 606 votes from the first count and Nelson down 1,385 – a net gain for Scott of 779 votes.

      That is a total loss of 2164 ballots. I assume that is what were ‘lost’.

      Like

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 17, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Yes, one strategy to manufacture votes is to run them through multiple times! One reason they refused to show machines!! Very simple anomaly to detect!!

      Like

  22. feralcatsblog says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Reminds me of the time $4 trillion dollars was misplaced. I think it was scattered all over the middle east.

  23. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    BALLOTS ARE RACIST!

  24. jus wundrin says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    If the ‘authorities’ are afraid to touch the criminality going on here because of skin color, our country has fallen worse than I thought.

  25. feralcatsblog says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I think our borders have been misplaced too. Although I’m sure they must be someplace.

  26. Just Steve says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Progressivism:. The intersection of the incapable and the incompetent. Exhibit A: Broward County Election Office.

  27. Just Steve says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Do they know it’s exactly 2,000, and not 2,085? 1,697? Asking for a friend.

  28. trumpmemesandreams says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    When will this charade end, and when can we address the very real issue of vote fraud and the lack of integrity? Where the hell are the Feds?

    Tampered forms (under criminal investigation), miscounts, not reporting totals, etc. per law, accepting ballots outside of procedures, not transporting per legal requirements, not saving vote records, accepting non-citizen ballots and registrations, destruction/loss of ballots… the list goes on ad infinitum.

    This is clearly a violation of Constitutional rights and the Voter Rights Act — legitimate voters are being absolutely disenfranchised by this hot mess. Who is going to be the test case to sue and raise this to SCOTUS so we can reign this in? It has to happen. We need someone in one of these states to challenge this — then why don’t we start a GoFundMe for it? If the AG/Feds won’t do it, then a citizen of the state(s) in question should have enough standing for “harm.”

  29. cny3 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    As we say on NY, she pulled them out of her arse. DemoKKKrats!

  30. auscitizenmom says:
    November 17, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    :::Raises Hand:::

