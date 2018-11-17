Oopsies – Brenda Snipes “Misplaces” 2,000 Ballots: “They’re Somewhere In The Building”…….

Well, amid the absolute s**t-show that is Broward County elections, a mysterious set of 2,000 ballots going missing is probably the least of their issues. However,….
How many people suspect those 2,000 ballots are only “missing” insofar as some, well, sketchy ballots may be direct evidence of election fraud? :::Raises Hand:::
Suspicious Cat remains suspicious...
The Ballots have LEFT the building…
They are EX-ballots…. they have ceased to be..
(they are not in a cupboard somewhere”pining for the fjords.”
Lol. Classic.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
RICO Investigation! Not for the FAKE Votes after Election Day but for the 5 to 6 million Battleground District and States Fake Votes all exposed by CROOKED in 2008! Basically, 10s of thousands of BLM SJWs Antifa people travel in buses from state to state during early voting using 50 to 100 Post Office Boxes for mailin ballots and then on Election Day, theyfile Provisional Votes in highlt contested Districts!!! This is all funded by Dimm Billionaires!!
RICO never happens. I’ve seen so many demand it and it never happens
Just concede that the uniparty is in charge and they want to prolong things until the inevitable collapse that even Trump the hand grenade can’t stop
Deep State is not in charge. 45 is in an Epic Battle! Sunlight is key as SPOOKs must work in shadows!
Scott is still Gov. He should immediately remove her when the votes are finally cerified by SOS. If he is too much of a coward, then DeSantis should remove her one second after he is sworn in.
Probably no harm done…
They were just ballots where people wrote about Yoga classes and weddings.
They’re all Republican ballots that went through the shredding machine before they could be counted.
Yep and they could not make up fake ballots to match the Republican ballots pitched. .They got caught short
“Skewer the bitch and roast her”, is what we used to say in the olden days!
Arrest her NOW!
If they were up her behind, she’d know where they are!
Need to take this creature out to the Everglades and tie her to a stump.
Enough…..
Pathetic!
She needs to be in prison.
I am shocked, SHOCKED, said no one ever.
How can that dumb woman oversee something as important as securing and counting ballots. Omg, my dog Daisy could count on her paws better than this woman and her staff. It is still1, 2, 3…right?
It’s called affirmative action. She is just the tip of the iceburg.
Hand raised.
They should check all car trunks leaving the building in future elections.
My spouse didn’t agree with me when I mentioned that probably no one wants to touch this with a ten foot pole because she is a black woman. I saw that same situation in the school system where black kids caused untold trouble, but the principal and teachers were terrified of irritating the parents. After all, they would be called, ‘racist’ if their teacher ever gave them a lower grade, which was deserved if they failed tests or didn’t bother doing their homework.
What are we creating here? Instead of equality, it is now becoming ‘preferential” This doesn’t help black people, it’s actually a backward way of liberals calling them incompetent and never asking them to own up to it. It has ruined thousands of kids in the schools and we see it again now in politics. It’s bad for the kids, bad for the black folks, and bad for our country.
It doesn’t matter if she’s green, blue, black, chartreuse, white, pink, whatever. She’s
i n c o m p e t e n t. If this wasn’t such a dangerously serious issue, it would be hilarious.
Yes, Salix, it’s insulting to black people, not treating them with equality under the law.
I think that some dead took their votes back, and that is why 2000 ballots are missing!!!
I want to see the total number of ballots they said they had before the recount compared to the actual total recounted. I bet more than 2000 dead or invisible people took their vote back
There they are…behind door number 2!
LikeLiked by 3 people
S**t-show
2 thousand ballots
Door #2
Coincidence? It’s like cosmic convergence.
I still believe that there were “plants” assigned to the most known precincts in the US to catch any fraud and that we will likely be hearing the words “federal investigations” and “charged” in the coming weeks. Both POTUS and DOJ sent public warnings a month before the elections.
…if only…
There was ample warning…DOJ FBI nSA dhs…so much for what?
Get a warrant under the radar. Surround the place and search everyone coming out. Impound all evidence inside and sort it out. If nothing is amiss, at least we’ll know. If something is amiss, prosecute. Come on folks, elections are supposed to be simple. One person one vote. Check EVERY ONE. For every dead person, mismatched signature, illegal alien, etc., prosecute.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
There’s an honest democrat
That I dreamed of, once in a lullaby
Love it.
It’s happening in more than Broward, you can take that to the bank. Complicated Business Folks!!!
did they look in the shredder?
That’s “Dr.” Sipes to ya’ll.
Since she just denied Rick Scott 1,000 votes by deliberately holding back their machine count totals until after the deadline, I would not doubt that these missing 2,000 ballots were probably favorable to Scott as well. She has a tendency to throw out, shred, and deny GOP votes.
I was wondering who brought up the idea that there are 2000 missing ballots. But yes, those ballots could probably be used as evidence of fraud. So they have probably disappeared forever.
I believe that if Snipes is replaced, the whole staff has to go also, because she has used her doctorate in educational leadership to teach them all her dirty tricks.
I’m hoping she doesn’t go on a lecture series to all the Democrat precincts in the USA.
With the counting ability of Snipes election math exposed, am I the only one wondering why exactly 2,000?
They didn’t ‘misplace’ 2164 ballots, they forgot to mark a ‘lot’ (one precinct?) that they ran through the machine count twice on the election night. The other ‘lots’ ran twice (approx 40 more) they clearly marked. My hunch would be to look closely at mail in ballots first.
From article below
>>>The recount showed Scott, currently the Republican governor of Florida, down 606 votes from the first count and Nelson down 1,385 – a net gain for Scott of 779 votes.
That is a total loss of 2164 ballots. I assume that is what were ‘lost’.
Yes, one strategy to manufacture votes is to run them through multiple times! One reason they refused to show machines!! Very simple anomaly to detect!!
Reminds me of the time $4 trillion dollars was misplaced. I think it was scattered all over the middle east.
BALLOTS ARE RACIST!
Even if they are in the form of a coloring book?
Except for those that have already been filled out for democrats. But them I’m sure that’s what you meant.
If the ‘authorities’ are afraid to touch the criminality going on here because of skin color, our country has fallen worse than I thought.
I think our borders have been misplaced too. Although I’m sure they must be someplace.
feralscatsblog: Didn’t Borders go out of business?
Progressivism:. The intersection of the incapable and the incompetent. Exhibit A: Broward County Election Office.
Do they know it’s exactly 2,000, and not 2,085? 1,697? Asking for a friend.
When will this charade end, and when can we address the very real issue of vote fraud and the lack of integrity? Where the hell are the Feds?
Tampered forms (under criminal investigation), miscounts, not reporting totals, etc. per law, accepting ballots outside of procedures, not transporting per legal requirements, not saving vote records, accepting non-citizen ballots and registrations, destruction/loss of ballots… the list goes on ad infinitum.
This is clearly a violation of Constitutional rights and the Voter Rights Act — legitimate voters are being absolutely disenfranchised by this hot mess. Who is going to be the test case to sue and raise this to SCOTUS so we can reign this in? It has to happen. We need someone in one of these states to challenge this — then why don’t we start a GoFundMe for it? If the AG/Feds won’t do it, then a citizen of the state(s) in question should have enough standing for “harm.”
As we say on NY, she pulled them out of her arse. DemoKKKrats!
:::Raises Hand:::
