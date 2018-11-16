Butte County Sheriff – Missing Person List Now 630, Mostly Elderly….

A grim possibility for massive increases in the death toll is looming a week after a historic fire ripped through Paradise, CA, and killed at least 66 residents. 630 are missing, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Department has released the names: SEE HERE
Gut wrenching video:
LIST OF MISSING PERSONS HERE
This catastrophe should be Jerry Brown’s legacy
Along with the Carr fire in Redding, and the Oroville Dam disaster.
Moonbeam should be renamed Killer or The Incinerator and I’m not joking!
coincidence?
All three areas are very, very conservative.
(I participated in the Oroville Dam evacuation. It took Gov. Moonbeam, a couple of weeks before he stealthily snuck into the area to observe the disaster that his father created, and Junior failed to maintain.).
Since jerry The Incinerator vetoed the Forrest management bill, the Carr fire burned 6500 homes, this one 9700 homes and over 500 in Malibu , is it time for martial law out here? Btw, I live out here in the Hi Desert. Do the math, that’s over 16,000 homes!
I forgot to add this tidbit, the simpleton that washes all of the feces off the sidewalks in San Francisco gets paid $180,000/year!
Is it verified?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.foxnews.com/us/san-franciscos-poop-patrollers-cleaning-up-on-the-streets-and-at-the-bank.amp
For your perusal
And the Santa Rosa fire last summer where over 40 people died!
He should be charged with involuntary manslaughter and gross negligence.
Absolutely freaking FUBAR.
Mike:
There is no doubt if the Governor of California was a Republican, the Dem media would have placed all the blame on him/her and stirred up the pitchfork mobs with their 24/7 blame game personal and political attacks.
Yeah camp fire Brown is definitely to blame.
But, Mike, didn’t you see where the head of a Cali firefighters union blames the federal government and “cut” budgets for the disaster, seeking somehow to place the blame on President Trump and his Administration. And, of course, Edmund, Jr. is additionally blaming climate change.
Looks like they all want to join the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, when he goes to CA, however… “Brown, Newsom to Join Trump on Camp Fire Visit” https://fox40.com/2018/11/16/brown-newsom-to-join-trump-on-camp-fire-visit/
Brown vetoed a bipartisan bill aimed at wildfire management.
The fact it was a bipartisan bill tells you how urgent things were and are.
Check his bank accounts, on and off shore.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/ca-gov.-jerry-brown-vetoed-2016-wildfire-management-bill-while-ca-burned.
5,596 personnel. God bless them.
And how many lives would sane fire management have saved?
This fire was so intense and moved so rapid these people never had a chance. Heartbreaking.
Dead trees and other water dry flora burn very quickly.
And the government knew that the people would never have a chance.
(I have lived in Paradise, and have lived in the general area over the last eight years.).
It was well-known that it would be difficult to evacuate the people living on the ridge (probably over 60,000 people). There are primarily only three exits. Pentz and Clark roads exit to the south (Within Paradise, Clark is four lanes for a few miles, I’m not sure about Pentz.). But both become only two lane mountain roads as you exit the small city. (I believe that the fire approached Paradise from the East and the South.). The Skyway is the primary access, which extends northwest through Paradise, Magalia and Paradise Pines. Magalia and Paradise Pines is almost entirely “bedroom community,” with single-family housing, predominantly double wide mobile homes. You have multiple “subdivisions” with hundreds of houses each, and only two or three exits onto the Skyway (bottlenecks). Exiting this area, the Skyway is two-lane until you’re well into Paradise (Billie Road). The Skyway , then, becomes four lanes, with stoplights for the next 3 miles where it turns west toward Chico, (continuing four lanes) approximately 7 miles away. All of the East/ West roads in Paradise, drain into the Skyway, or cross Clark and Pentz roads. (All bottlenecks).
The governments “plan,” was to systematically evacuate the population one section at a time, to prevent bottlenecks. “THERE WAS NO TIME!”
Back in the late 70s and early 80s, when I lived there, it was known as primarily a retirement area. (many elderly) In the mid-1980s, they started developing Magalia and Paradise Pines with Affordable housing, and the area became a bedroom community for Chico.
Any wonder about the results,, including missing persons?
John,
Thanks for your description of the layout. I describe my aunt’s escape from Paradise last week further down thread. My understanding is it took them 2 hours to go 6 miles in bumper to bumper traffic. Flames on both sides of the road. Sorry, but I don’t know which road she was on.
Elections have consequences
Prayer for the Dead By Saint Ignatius of Antioch
Receive in tranquility and peace, O Lord, the souls of your servants who have departed this present life to come to you.
Grant them rest and place them in the habitations of light, the abodes of blessed spirits.
Give them the life that will not age, good things that will not pass away, delights that have no end.
Through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.
May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Amen.
Thank you Minnie. I wanted to post something much more angry but your post is much better. Now is not the time. I hope they rest in peace.
Amen
Amen, Minnie. Pray for these souls.
Amen.
I can’t wrap my head around this tragedy. So many innocent and elderly victims. All because of nature worship by socialists.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Socialists, Democrats, Globalists and illegal aliens are the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
An interesting fact reveals the burn areas are darn near the same areas that the High Speed Rail System will be built in………..food for thought.
It’s the perfect image and message. I will copy it if I may.
We all lose when a human leaves us. Few lose more than many who might have missed out on a passing smile or helping hand, while some will never be held, called, or seen the same way again. Not from those who are lost. Everyday these losses accumulate in every city and town. These things are irreplaceable. While we morn those lost to violence and pray for its end, it is unavoidable to not sense the suffering that these souls must have endured.
So we wish them a special wind. A wind to calm the screams.
They deserve it Lord. Please carry those you have taken home softly to rest and please deliver those lost safely to their home.
Amen
That is a lovely prayer, TN7.
Our Heavenly Father — those that have been lost, welcome them to your paradise. Hold their families in your arms and comfort them. Lead and guide those searching for the missing to a hopeful outcome. Bless and keep all your children who’ve been impacted by this tragedy, and carry them with your grace. Thank you for all your servants who unselfishly give of themselves to help, and please continue to protect and guide them.
I pray you’ll give us the wisdom, guidance and strength to stay strong in our faith. I humbly pray this all in the name of my savior, Jesus Christ.
Amen and Amen.
Amen, Gunner. Amen.
Amen
Amen.
There, but for fortune. My prayers go out to their friends and loved ones.
Lots of blame to be meted out, but if one of those people who persished were my loved one, I would just want prayer, love, and support. The grief must be unimaginable. Dear God, hold these people in your loving care and give them supernatural strength and peace. Bring them people that can help them rebuild their lives and serve them well. Amen.
Amen. Lots of grief to go around.
Pray too for those survivors who didn’t have much to begin with and have lost every physical thing they own. Even when it’s time to rebuild, they won’t be able to.
My heart is absolutely breaking tonight.
The loss of older relatives in this horror might motivate us to reassess the living conditions and preparations these oldsters might/might not have in place.
Maybe a network among them…relationships need to be cultivated and established.
I cannot imagine the heartbreak of knowing an older, vulnerable relative was unable to escape this inferno.
I am Not Diminishing the value of any lost life.
My Mother is 94 yrs old, and I sorta reflected on this carnage from the point of view of her living situation.
Just horrible to contemplate.
Lots of prayer for those left behind.
Just devastating.
To the glory of God Almighty, Gerry Brown and all his zealot environmentalist fanatic friends will suffer the same fate as these people.
Over and over and over
For eternity.
It looks like the actions of enviro-fascists may have resulted in the incineration of over 500 Americans. Decent people call this an unspeakable tragedy. The true fascists (hardcore leftists) call it a “start”. There will be many, many more deaths if we don’t get serious about stopping these people fast. There will be another holocaust.
It is what they’ve wanted all along. The don’t want compromise. They want to kill everyone who does not follow their amoral utopian agenda.
Good grief, 9700 homes destroyed!
And it’s only a little over an hour from Paradise to Redding……so much devastation in NoCal this year….
It’s just so overwhelming.
Thank you for the Butte County link.
My God………….look at that list of PEOPLE. Living breathing people……..gone.
I want to pray tonight but I’m PISSED.
Me too. this just isn’t a big forest fire or wildfire. It is too big, in too many places. Too many things don’t make sense…trees with their leaves in a neighborhood where all the houses are ashes….cars with melting hubcaps between cars that didn’t burn at all. something isn’t right.
The conspiracy theorists are currently putting forth the idea that these homes were intentionally ignited by means of the “smart” meters.
It is ok to pray in a rage.
It is ok to yell at God and demand justice
It is ok to demand of God that He bring down vengeance upon the wicked.
Open up. Tell Him how you feel. Scream out loud at the sky if you feel you will be heard better.
He can handle it, and He’s not going to strike you down for it.
It’s not Him that I am angry with…………….sigh
Pray for justice for the wicked, and strength for those left to fight back against the tyrants that made this tragedy possible.
So heartbreaking……..
“mostly elderly”
Oh God, that hurts my heart… 💔
I have not yet counted to 600.
It will take me at least 5 more slow minutes. 5 minutes to spare for peace.
the air now does smells like plastic.
I will never forget the fumes after 9/11 in the city. Piercing toxic metallic. And all of the emotions to go along with.
May God bless these people.
And the Hill fire in Ventura is suspected arson.
Fire authorities said they believe human activity to be the cause of the Hill Fire, and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to those who may have been responsible.
CAL FIRE said in a news release Friday that “investigators have been able to rule out all potential causes for the Hill Fire, other than human activity.”
The Hill Fire, which firefighters say is now 100% contained, burned an estimated 4,531 acres.
Investigators are reaching out to anyone who was in the area of Hill Canton Trail on Thursday, Nov. 8, from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A $10,000 reward is available for information leading investigators to a possible responsible party. Callers can remain anonymous.
https://ktla.com/2018/11/16/authorities-believe-human-activity-cause-of-hill-fire-10000-reward-offered-for-info/
🙏
Amen
From what I’m hearing, this was a popular retirement area… and NOT for those with a ton of money. People just trying to find a nice, peaceful place to enjoy their lives after having worked hard to save just enough to retire on. Seemed to be a lot more middle-class and mobile/modular housing neighborhoods, than rich areas. It’s horrible when ANYONE has their dreams, even their lives, wiped away…. but it just hits me harder when it’s lower/middle-class people who were just trying to get by.
I figured this was coming. Paradise was essentially an old folks home pretending to be a town. The streets there really did roll up at night as most people had restricted drivers licenses that only allowed for limited daytime driving for essential needs.
Truly unfathomable.
Brianna Sacks has been on the ground covering from day one. It’s encouraging to see organizing groups feeding the displaced people and firefighters.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This fire started upstream from Paradise which is heavily wooded and blew thru this town in a flash. This is so sad, many of these folks are elderly.
My friend in Chico, just down the hill from Paradise said they have mobile military morgues on site.
Just terrible,
https://flowingdata.com/2018/11/16/where-camp-fire-destroyed-homes/
This is a horror story that might be unequaled in American history. The horrible, frightening way these trapped people died should never happen on this scale in 2018 America. In my area, there are a limited number of causes of fires. Lightning in forested areas, human caused fires either through negligence (campfires, cigarettes) or deliberate arson or equipment failures like frayed extension cords or other causes of heat generated short circuits in a home.
The last I heard, “officials” suspected 2 power failures in 2 of the fires but they never explained the details. Power failures are usually harmlessly triggered by tripped circuit breakers or blown Horn Gap fuses from falling trees or other causes of overloads etc. There was no mention of a large pole transformer exploding in either location.
I think there is a strong possibility that arsonists are causing some of these fires at least and he/she/they know when the best time is to start a fire like wind conditions etc. No matter how dry trees and other vegetation are, spontaneous combustion does not ignite them. Has anybody heard anymore on the possible causes of these multiple fires?
The infrastructure in CA is abysmal. Gerry and crew spend all the money they get on making sure illegal immigrants get a free ride on the American taxpayer while probably pocketing a good 50% of the funds for themselves.
That said, the one thing that stands out to me about this whole situation is the fires started right after the election.
I suspected the infrastructure including the electrical grid was likely “abysmal” given the misguided political priorities in the state.
When the forests are this poorly managed, they become tinder boxes. A few sparks is all it takes.
Deb
You are correct but I wonder what caused the sparks in more than one fire.
The power company was to blame for some of the fires last year, I’m sure they haven’t fixed any of the issues. My point is that even without the threat of arson this was a tragedy just waiting to happen.
I just found out that my office manager’s mother lived in Paradise and her house burned down. Fortunately, she made it out and is being cared for by family members. Turns out, she was on her way to the hospital for scheduled surgery when it burned down and the town was evacuated. She later heard that her home was destroyed.
Such a loss, Joe. Sorry to hear. However the angels shown upon her to save her life. She must be a bright, perky and special preson!
This is good news !
Thank you for sharing this joe
California is an example for what the rest of the country would look like with Democrat leadership. When will tragedy finally strike those who need the lesson?!! Nancy Pelosi? Gov Moonbeam? Hollywood hyprocrites? I’m looking at you!
This is almost too much to comprehend.
It really is too much to comprehend … how does one house burn and not another right next door? How do houses all burn and cars melt in driveways in a firestorm yet the trash cans on the curb are untouched? Why are all the streets and driveways clear of debris.
How come trees remain untouched as houses are reduced to ash?
It is unreal. This poor town and its residents have experienced an unbelievable tragedy. The looney tree huggers and lack of forest clearing wouldn’t result in this kind of destruction-it is other worldly or something else.
Not only is poor forest management to blame but the bulk of this is on the big power company I NorCal, PG&E. They have been the cause of several huge wildfires over the years and the state government protects them because they donate tens of millions of dollars a year to political campaigns. They make a huge profit and have government approval to pass on lawsuit costs to their utility rate payers. If those S.O.B.s would put their political donations into caring for their transmission lines and equipment, fires like this probably wouldn’t happen.
Get pissed at PG&E… they need to not be a publicly traded for profit company. They’re more concerned about providing a divided to their shareholders than they are worried about the safety of their rate payers.
Their greed has killed these people. Sons of b……!
Lord have mercy.
May the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace.
If the people in California don’t demand a change in policy after a tragedy of this magnitude, then we will know they have accepted their chains and are content to live under tyranny.
My aunt barely escaped Paradise with her life last week. Her description of her escape is as terrifying as anything I’ve heard on the news. She literally had just a few minutes to get out. Though she didn’t see her house catch fire, she’s convinced that there is no way it was not destroyed.
But the most heart wrenching aspect of her escape was the situation involving her neighbor. She is an elderly lady whose grandchildren were visiting. My aunt tried to convince her to leave with her and her boyfriend but she refused. Her husband was out in the car so she would not leave. I am hoping they found a way out, but my aunt did not know what happened to them as of last weekend.
Finally, my family got an early preview of how horrible this event truly was. My father mentioned to her that the death toll was at 5. My aunt told him “John, there are going to be hundreds”.
When I heard this I thought no way. But my aunt Lori is one smart cookie. l should have known better.
My family will be extremely grateful this Thanksgiving. What a terrible and sad holiday for so many others. Please keep them in your prayers.
I stood out side the local grocery store-NE Oregon. this was about an hour ago.
smoke from the fires filled the air some 450+ Nautical miles away I’m an old Aerial
Firefighter. I have seen death and destruction. This whole thing is due to malfeasance, on the part of the State . I hope there is a thorough investigation.
Do not let the California fire marshal kick the rubble around , look at the sky and say:
“Clmate Change, because Trump!’ Brown really wants to do that…
BTW that smoke has an odd, old smell to it like the aftermath of say the bombing of Dresden.. God help US..
I pray for them. What have we done?
I work to expose similar local urbanization policy agendas that flood many out of their homes by design. They are driven top down by FEMA regulatory and incrance policies modeled on UN agenda. As high density housing is approved, stormwater infrastructure is gradually abandoned. Our homes become nothing more than stormwater basins.
It is ;Regulatory Taking’ similar to EPA. Insurance regulations are the tools. Climate change is the cover.
Similar models are being used for wildfire and land management.
The ruling class is pure evil. Our lives mean nothing to them. How much more will we take?
