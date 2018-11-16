AP Calls Georgia Governor Race for Republican Brian Kemp After Democrat Delivers Speech Complaining…

Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams ‘conceded-not-conceded’ the Georgia governor’s race in Georgia after more than a week of vote counting and party anxiety about her inability to generate the needed post-election day ballots to overcome the voter deficit. Republican Brian Kemp is now the Georgia Governor-elect.

In her nationally televised concession-not-concession remarks, Abrams make it clear that campaign assistance from President Obama and Oprah Winfrey should have entitled her victory. Alas, now she threatens to sue the State of Georgia for not supporting her.

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams ended her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race on Friday, but pledged to fight the former secretary of state’s “gross mismanagement” of the elections with a federal lawsuit. Speaking defiantly to a news conference, Abrams said her actions did not constitute a concession, but she acknowledged that she had no further recourse under the law and that Kemp would be certified the winner.

“Let’s be clear: This is not a speech of concession,” she said. “Because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith I cannot concede that.” Officials from Abrams’ campaign had told The Associated Press on Thursday that the candidate was considering the unprecedented move of invoking a state law that would let her challenge the results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities … sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.” (read more)

