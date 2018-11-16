AP Calls Georgia Governor Race for Republican Brian Kemp After Democrat Delivers Speech Complaining…

Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams ‘conceded-not-conceded’ the Georgia governor’s race in Georgia after more than a week of vote counting and party anxiety about her inability to generate the needed post-election day ballots to overcome the voter deficit. Republican Brian Kemp is now the Georgia Governor-elect.
In her nationally televised concession-not-concession remarks, Abrams make it clear that campaign assistance from President Obama and Oprah Winfrey should have entitled her victory. Alas, now she threatens to sue the State of Georgia for not supporting her.
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams ended her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race on Friday, but pledged to fight the former secretary of state’s “gross mismanagement” of the elections with a federal lawsuit.
Speaking defiantly to a news conference, Abrams said her actions did not constitute a concession, but she acknowledged that she had no further recourse under the law and that Kemp would be certified the winner.
“Let’s be clear: This is not a speech of concession,” she said. “Because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith I cannot concede that.”
Officials from Abrams’ campaign had told The Associated Press on Thursday that the candidate was considering the unprecedented move of invoking a state law that would let her challenge the results based on “misconduct, fraud or irregularities … sufficient to change or place in doubt the results.” (read more)
This election cycle is a gigantic and existentially critical wake-up call for 2020.
Obama was relatively quiet the last two years with his team of revolutionaries, working at the grass roots level, doing the only thing he knows
Organizing!!!
This was a test run for 2020, which they will tweak according to whatever responses are forthcoming.
They have unlimited resources, hordes of activist lawyers and judges, own the media and can call on waves of minions to do the dirty work county by county.
Depressing unless draconian measures are put in place. And they won’t be.
In 2020, if the democrats have there way, their will be more dead voters than living ones.
Then after the cheat there will be more dead Democrats than living ones
Oh God, every single word you wrote here is absolutely true. I wish you were wrong, but you are dead right. They will try to steal the election in 2020, it’s a given.
And it’s VERY clear to me that they use language that organizes young folks and makes sure it becomes the “in” thing to be Christian-like, which is what Chris effing Hahn is now arguing on Tucker’s show.
The first thing that makes me mad is that even great debaters like Tucker isn’t making it clear that these “migrants” are not asylum seekers. IT’s a lie.
Secondly, I think what has to be done is for the right, in unison, to start calling the Dems what they are–anti-American propaganda workers. They have to be called the enemy of the average man and woman and every single spinner that comes on tv that argues as Hahn and all the others like Sherrod Brown argue, is that they are liars, out for votes, and it must be made clear they don’t care if you, and you, and you, and you lose your jobs. They only care about getting their own checks. Call them out at every single opportunity. They are stealing your child’s future, and repeat this at every turn, “They don’t give a damn.” They are…and yes, call them this, “shyters.” Play the Trump card on them. Everything they called Trump needs to be turned on them every single day for the next two years.
Should we all just drink a gallon of bleach tonight?
you first, i’ll watch
I was asking due to the OP hysterical commentary. As you are probably aware (or maybe you’re not), the question I asked was both satirical and rhetorical.
We need to be doing the same thing.
We need to wade into the edges of their camp and win some hearts and minds. Some of these kids who are on the not the core players of the Democratic Socialists probably do not know what they really believe yet. Among those young ones, how many know what should be their college majors?
Right now, the members of the Freedom Caucus in the House have an opportunity to form relationships with some of the foolish young firebrands like Ocasio Cortez. The freshman congressmen have a formal orientation and some mentors. Fine. It’s probably like the first week of school during which a smile and a welcome in the hallway feels good.
The common ground for relationships would be that they are living outside of the establishment power circle of their respective parties. Allude to why that is. Easy enough: I/we could not go along with Boener/Ryan on…or I/we want to ask too many questions that aren’t up for discussion.
(Examples.) Why didn’t the Pentagon pass its audit,
or what happened to those weapons that were collected in Benghazi,
or why are we putting up with flagrant corruption in Afghanistan when we have the photos of villas built with money meant for other purposes,
or why are we help hostage by the Fed and their member megabanks?
As I suggested yesterday, suggest a few sacred cows, prompt a little outrage as a friend in a similar situation, unleash some of the youthful community organizer energy, and let them know y’all are in this together. You can talk policy and philosophy while commiserating.
Not all, but some can be brought along down a better path for the country.
I hope they don’t all retreat to their respective corners.
Why don’t you just crawl under your bed into the fetal position?
They will steal 2020 if good men stand down and do nothing to secure the doors. Election stealing is not new, nor is our lack of implementing safeguards or response.
There is not one single indicator that we will do a thing. 2018 was a success.
Florida is an indicator that we will not allow them to steal elections.
I understand the alarm, but the fatalism is rediculous. We have two years to get ready. You sound like the people who said PDJT would never get the nomination.
In a fair world that woman would only be a closely supervised cleaning woman at a Motel 3.
This is my favorite post of the week! 🙂
Seriously, any generic human has more reason to be elected to office than that woman. She should be elected because……….well, just because. The left makes martyrs out of thin air.
MAGABear……and because….because she had Oprah! And Barry! campaign for her. (I really picture her stomping her foot…..any earthquakes around there?)
You besmirch Sundance and The Conservative Treehouse with your degrading comments. Go away!
Oh hi Mark Zuckerberg !
Or is it Anthony Fremont ?
Exactly the sort of attitude that almost got Abrams and Gillum elected.
The likes of Abrams degrade themselves, and there is nothing wrong with telling the truth about it…unless you are a suicidal lemming pushing political correctness down everyone’s mouth who tells it like it is.
It was funny. Buy a sense of humor.
Nothing funny about suicide, lemmings or pc.
It wasn’t funny, and a sense of humor has not one damned thing to do with it.
To any of the lurkers who may be reading this comment – please be assured that Mr. Feral writes his own thoughts and speaks only for himself.
Many here, including this writer, do not agree with Mr. Feral’s expressed sentiment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the epitome of the radical criminal Malcolm X’s “by any means necessary”
The resistance is strong with this one.
Thanks to emergency voting centers, Arizona now has a full fledged looney toon liar as a senator for the next 6 years. Whee for ever vote, legal or not, counting!
And to think we once had one of the best, Barry Goldwater. Well of course she is turning hard left, that was the plan.
Three dozen craven Lawyers, a sitting Congress-critter and hateful degenerate racist named Maxine Waters from California, a billionaire celebrity named Oprah Winfrey, wads and wads of DNC cash, scads and scads of Democrat supporters, and a pack of heavily armed Black Panthers marching in the streets — all just for lil ol’ precious failed Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams, and which all of whom do not appreciate the results of Georgia’s gubernatorial election and all of whom refuse to accept the results….. which, according to Hillary Rodham-Clinton herself is a “direct threat to our democracy”. Friggin’ Democrats. Go figure.
Better luck next time, ya’ll.
How are these people allowed to stand in public with guns and NOT arrested ?????
It’s Georgia, and it’s legal to open carry in Georgia if firearms licensed, and I’m totally fine with that. “Brandishing” a weapon [in a threatening manner] is an entirely different animal though. I’m sure they’re licensed given their brazen display in broad daylight, and that police had been called [more than once, I’m sure] and confirmed as much. Naturally, our 2nd Amendment is for one and all Americans. I legally conceal carry in California myself. I renew every 5 years. Albeit, they’re all decked out in their ‘uniform’ and certainly doing it there for the purposes of intimidation which should be illegal, like yelling “fire” in a crowded theater isn’t protected by the 1st amendment, but proving open carrying for the purposes of intimidation would be impossible to prove without an explicit admission of guilt. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
https://georgia.gov/popular-topic/gun-laws
Motzilla, I live in Georgia and honestly, these guys aren’t really threatening-looking – actually, I’d have been inclined to strike up a conversation with them, kinda like you do with guys who are selling at local gun shows: “Hey, nice AR – you build that one yourself or did you buy it outright?”
We’d be buddies before it was over. 🙂
“…I’d have been inclined to strike up a conversation with them….”
Just curious…why didn’t you?
Monadnock: I was thinking the exact same thing, although it’s always risky chatting-up under-cover ATF agents about firearms (!)
Why is that? If you are a law abiding citizen, what would go wrong?
Family Dollar. Priceless!
they’re there to shoot potential white looters…but none showed up so they took this picture
Yeah, thanks for the photo bomb free advertising!
Look closely at the picture. There are 5 Black Panthers, not 50, not 500. Not exactly an army and certainly not impressive.
The DEMS do NOT have the amount of support they want us to believe they have. We lost elections mostly because of fraud (illegals voting, DNC cheating) and a lack of RNC/GOP interest and resources (Anti Trump). None of the above would be that easy to pull off if there were real journalists in the MSM.
Tfilter…but there aren’t real journalists in the msm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet this picture was taken on Squatter John Lewis’ district. He might have even taken it.
They are all Reality Deniers, and actually that’s not a bad tag for them.
They are ungovernable. They do not want a Republic.
These are the political blacks, the ones tutored to use the race card and entitlement by their white progressive overlords, who are themselves simply pawns of the globalist elite
Soon, simply running a white candidate against a black candidate will be “racism”
It has nothing to do with policy or ideology. Nothing to do with intelligence or accomplishments. They’re setting the stage for elections to be all about the oppressor versus the victim
Well, that unless the black person is a republican and the demonrat is white. Case in point Utah and Mia Love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yah, she seems to have been following in Flake’s footsteps too much.
“Nothing about intelligence and accomplishments”……..already been done. Waters….Lee…Cummings……Just to name a few……The people that voted them in think they are real smart…..that should tell you something. Did anyone see the Florida ballot that they were trying to include as valid. The two senate pics were marked chosen then the fill in line had Gillun(not Gillum) written in as the write in for that Senate seat as well.. There are some seriously stupid people voting.
All supposedly “red” states are rapidly becoming purple. I can’t see the Republicans holding onto the states after a few more cycles. Not good.
How was Georgia even close? Huge black population, growing even more from those moving back there from other states.
Wasn’t odd things going on in Georgia in 2016? Remember Trump had a sizeable lead all night. Took forever to call it for him. He won by over 200,000 votes.
He only won by 5-6 points. Republicans used to win them in blowouts, now they squeeze by. The trends are not good.
G.W. Bush won Georgia by 16 points in 2004.
Sitting Presidents usually win by larger margins during reelection campaigns. 5 points is a solid margin in politics.
Georgia Says Someone in U.S. Government Tried to Hack State’s Computers Housing Voter Data
Dec 2016
https://www.wsj.com/articles/georgia-reports-attempt-to-hack-states-election-database-via-ip-address-linked-to-homeland-security-1481229960
I don’t think it’s that bad.
For one thing, DJT is making good counter progress with blacks and others. The red/blue/purple thing is at the source a Democrat idea anyway and thus gaslighting.
Red states going purple after all the economic turmoil……sure….I believe that BS….hey lets Whine about it maybe something will change before 2020.
She distributed thousands of absentee ballots to dem voters who would normally never show up to vote. This wasn’t an apples to apples comparison of past elections.
If I never see or hear Stacey Abrams again it will be too soon.
I have learned a lot from Oprah and Stacy. I will vote by color and judge by color. It’s making sense now. Thanks girls.
*shrug* I’ll ignore them…they have no influence on me. I can despise them for what they are, not what they look like.
That’s assuming you win next time too. Because if you lose, I can assure you you won’t be able to ignore them. Keep taking the high road if you like but watch out your head isn’t cut off.
She’s a real gem.
“Let’s be clear: This is not a speech of concession,” she said. “Because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith I cannot concede that.”
——
Translation: I should’ve won because I’m female. And black. I didn’t win because of racist whites them. I hate them all and I’ll be asking Obama and his homies to back me up in court.
Ex president Obama has the entire press behind him. Do any of them understand how their bias corrodes the Republic?
Either response from them would damn them.
Destroying our Republic is their goal.
Yesterday, the AGs from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia filed amicus briefs with the 11th circuit in the federal district court in objection to the ruling that allowed an extra 2 days to cure signatures on mail-in ballots in Florida. The brief from Texas and Louisiana requests that the courts uphold election law as written.
https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/admin/2018/Press/FILED%20Amicus%20Brief.pdf?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=
One point that is brought out in the TX/LA brief is that the bright line 7pm on election day cutoff was written into law last year apparently as a result of a Democrat lawsuit before the 2016 election. Here is a related footnote:
2 The 2016 injunction obtained by the Florida Democratic Party was unani-
mously codified into Florida law in June 2017, see 2017 Fla. Sess. Law Serv. Ch.
2017-45—in one of the very statutory provisions now challenged by plaintiffs,
see Fla. Stat. § 101.68(2)(c)(1). Far from opposing that effort, 15 of the 17 co-sponsors
of the Florida House bill were Democrats. See Florida Senate, CS/HB 105: Canvass-
ing of Vote-by-mail Ballots, https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2017/105/
?Tab=BillHistory.
The problem Dems do not follow logic nor the law. Voter ID and strict universal bi-partisan counting protocol and presence is the only way. They will not accept and will fight it and will call you racist to delay it until they can steal it. They have to steal it because they have no platform that works except everything is free and if they keep people MSM dumb enough they may win until the FREE bankrupts the country.
In this time of advanced technology where virtually every element of our existence can be tracked and recorded accurately, why is our electoral system soooo primitive? It would be nothing more than a single student’s homework assignment to make a system that serializes ballots and matches them to a signature verification data base all without connecting vote selection or tabulation data of the voter. The statistical anomalies of this election can only be explained by ballot stuffing. Anyone who says otherwise is not being honest. It is time we eliminate voter fraud and the claims of voter fraud. Otherwise, we will continue to lose faith in the process. It is time to hammer our local supervisors of elections and demand such verification be implemented.
Excellent ideas, Mark. Please expand it if you have addiitonal ideas and let the President and responsible Administration personnel know of your suggestions. Never assume they have already thought of them.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
It’s fantasy to think an executive order could bring about such. Federal lawmakers don’t have the authority to go there, much less the stomach. It will have to be done locally, and as we well know, some localities are receptive to common sense solutions than others. Make the call and/or write the letter.
Abrams believed everything the celebrities tell her, which the result of our illustrious affirmative action education. They’ll dumb down the system so everyone’s the same.
Equality may perhaps be a right, but no power on earth can ever turn it into a fact.
– Honore de Balzac
Stacey is a nightmere from Georgia
As her body is so not to be admired
One must grant that adding a burka would be inspired!
Can we even dream that Kemp will use his power as governor to require a comprehensive investigation of voting fraud of all sorts, exposing Dem criminals for what they are, and hopefully sending any to jail? I am tired to Republicans in office being afraid to go after criminals. They are going to be condemned as racist Nazis anyway.
So… calling all white people stupid racist hicks was not a good election plan?
so Ms. Abrams is going to file a Federal lawsuit alleging “voter suppression” because she lost.
Same thing is happening in North Carolina, another Democrat who lost is going to file a Federal lawsuit along similar lines.
Smells to me like a tactic the Democrats are launching so they can hone it and use it in every election from now on.
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh………………….
Thank God I won’t have to suffer through 4 years of a “historic” (/sarc) black female governor of Georgia.
Now, can we get back to MAGA, please?
I am sure that the good people of Georgia are breathing a sigh of relief. When people are pushed, their true personality emerges. This woman is a nut case, and would have brought ruin to the state.
We definitely dodged a bullet. Thankful!
She doesn’t even look human to be honest.
A woman with no pride, dignity or self respect and absolutely no class. Certainly not leadership material and most definitely not Governor qualified. A racist, bigot child.
It can only get better from here on out….eh?
Besides, it Friday night….isn’t that “document dump” night?…
Where’s our reading material I say?
Or, do we all need to load out our MBR’s and BDU’s and head down south?
I don’t think his article is too off topic even though it was written in 2016. Nothing has changed since then even though POTUS formed an election integrity commission as soon as he took office. (This commission had no power to force local commissioners and SOSs to cooperate.) The article details the numbers of registered voters compared to actual living adults in the US as a whole but also per city and state.
It turns out that Governor Rick Scott tried to force his election commissioners to clean up their voter rolls back in 2014-15. The Obama administration sued him and won.
We must have really turned out the vote in massive proportions to defy the fraud that was planned for the election of 2016. Has POTUS lost or gained support since 2016? Every bit of data shows that he has gained support. We might have actually won the midterms.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/08/election-fraud-registered-voters-outnumber-eligible-voters-462-counties/
Early voting…and especially “provisional” voting…. is being leveraged by tne Left to steal elections.
The GOP better buy a few clues to counter it….or 2020 is going to be a Dem wipeout.
In my opinion Stacey Abrams has a mighty high opinion of herself, and contempt for those who disagree with her positions. She is also supremely arrogant. To hide these off-putting character traits she ran a campaign that emphasized she is a woman, black, supported gays, lesbians and transgender persons and had the support of Democrat icons like Oprah and former President Obama. She also falsely claimed that she would work for all. The real Stacey Abrams came through when she spoke today.
How sad for Ms Abrams and her associates. She does herself and her supporters a great disservice by her own behavior.
Things seem to have really gone sour for Democrats after the Democrat party took Our Lord off their platform. Not so long ago, Ms Abrams would have been surrounded by her pastors, her church choir, and church members, and vowing for a comeback and future victory.
I am for doing elections third world style . Cast your vote then dip your finger in ink that won’t wash off for a month. No early voting, no late voting, no dead people voting. Have to be an American citizen with photo ID. Only absentee ballots are from the military stationed abroad. So sick and tired of corruption in our voting process. Even when they try to steal the election they still act like 2 yr old sore sports. All federal elections governed by the feds. No state by state rules when it is a federal elections. No illegals voting and no felons! End rant!
Abrams is a perfect example of the modern democrat. Entitled, self-important, angry, condescending. The GOP needs to paint these people for what they are. As much as we think (and wish) the liberal media complex doesn’t matter, the fact is that it shapes opinion. The #1 goal is to re-shape the media, the #2 goal is to control illegal immigration and voting.
Make progress on those two issues, and libs would hardly ever win anything. How can we move forward on those items?
“As a woman of faith” – that’s where she lost me. Women of faith don’t rig elections nor work with nefarious merchants of fraud to steal elections from the “people”. I am sick of these black candidates using the “church” as a foil against their lies and cheating.
