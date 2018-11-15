Roy Clark, the legendary guitarist, singer, and co-host of the show “Hee Haw” on television died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia. He was 85. Arguably Roy Clark was the greatest electric guitar and banjo picker ever.
A legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, Clark is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara.
Roy Clark’s version was Huge to me!
Green, Green, Grass of Home.
written by Claude “Curly” Putman, Jr
The old home town looks the same
As I step down from the train
And there to meet me is my mama and my papa
Down the road I look and there runs Mary
Hair of gold and the lips like cherries
It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
Arms reachin’, smiling sweetly
Oh, it’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
The old house is still standing
Though the paint is cracked and dry
And there’s that old oak tree that I used to play on
Yeah, down the lane I’ll walk with my sweet Mary
Hair of gold and the lips like cherries
It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
Arms reachin’, smiling sweetly
Oh, it’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
Then I awake and look around me
At four gray walls that surround me
And I realize I was only dreamin’
There’s a guard and there’s a sad old padre
Arm and arm we’ll walk at daybreak again
I’ll touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they’ll all come to see me
In the shade of that old tree
As I lay me in the green, green grass of home.
“Yes, they’ll all come to see me in the shade of that old oak tree, as they lay me ‘neath the green, green grass of home.”
Edited for Accuracy
Most of you probably know Roy’s country music, but check out his work with legendary jazz guitarist Joe Pass on some Hank Williams classics. Here’s a sample: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoRq1JAwHJg
Season 1 EP-1 for those that want to see this “again” 1974..
Very first episode.. (Johnny Cash is in this one)..
Probably the most memorable guitar playing I ever heard was Roy Clark and Chet Atkins playing classical and country-western guitar duets on Hee Haw a few times.
I’ll go out an a limb and say that everyone of almost any age that heard and or saw him perform was greatly entertained. My Dad was raised on a large farm and loved country music. The guitar sounds of Roy Clark or the voice of Marty Robbins and others were frequently heard in our house in the late fifties and early sixties. The cumulative enjoyment that Roy’s music brought to the homes in the USA and north of the border for years is incalculable.
I hope Roy’s wife Barbara is surrounded by loving family that are helping her deal with the most difficult of times. Sincere condolences to Barbara and her family and a big thanks to Roy for greatly entertaining my Dad and even us rock and roll loving kids.
Thanks for all the musical samplings treepers! Maybe eventually MAGA will bring people back to placing a high value on high quality musicians and singers in wholesome performances.
