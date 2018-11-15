Superpicker – RIP Roy Clark 1933 – 2018

Roy Clark, the legendary guitarist, singer, and co-host of the show “Hee Haw” on television died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia.  He was 85.  Arguably Roy Clark was the greatest electric guitar and banjo picker ever.

A legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, Clark is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara.

  1. crossthread42 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    RIP great picker & grinner..

  2. mashall says:
    November 15, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Roy Clark’s version was Huge to me!

    Green, Green, Grass of Home.
    written by Claude “Curly” Putman, Jr

    The old home town looks the same
    As I step down from the train
    And there to meet me is my mama and my papa
    Down the road I look and there runs Mary
    Hair of gold and the lips like cherries
    It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
    Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
    Arms reachin’, smiling sweetly
    Oh, it’s good to touch the green, green grass of home

    The old house is still standing
    Though the paint is cracked and dry
    And there’s that old oak tree that I used to play on
    Yeah, down the lane I’ll walk with my sweet Mary
    Hair of gold and the lips like cherries
    It’s good to touch the green, green grass of home
    Yes, they’ll all come to meet me
    Arms reachin’, smiling sweetly
    Oh, it’s good to touch the green, green grass of home

    Then I awake and look around me
    At four gray walls that surround me
    And I realize I was only dreamin’
    There’s a guard and there’s a sad old padre
    Arm and arm we’ll walk at daybreak again
    I’ll touch the green, green grass of home
    Yes, they’ll all come to see me
    In the shade of that old tree
    As I lay me in the green, green grass of home.

    RIP ROY!
    GODSPEED!

  3. mashall says:
    November 15, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    “Yes, they’ll all come to see me in the shade of that old oak tree, as they lay me ‘neath the green, green grass of home.”

    Edited for Accuracy

  4. cyn3wulf says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Most of you probably know Roy’s country music, but check out his work with legendary jazz guitarist Joe Pass on some Hank Williams classics. Here’s a sample: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoRq1JAwHJg

  5. crossthread42 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Season 1 EP-1 for those that want to see this “again” 1974..
    Very first episode.. (Johnny Cash is in this one)..

  6. thedoc00 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Probably the most memorable guitar playing I ever heard was Roy Clark and Chet Atkins playing classical and country-western guitar duets on Hee Haw a few times.

  7. Cooper45 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I’ll go out an a limb and say that everyone of almost any age that heard and or saw him perform was greatly entertained. My Dad was raised on a large farm and loved country music. The guitar sounds of Roy Clark or the voice of Marty Robbins and others were frequently heard in our house in the late fifties and early sixties. The cumulative enjoyment that Roy’s music brought to the homes in the USA and north of the border for years is incalculable.

    I hope Roy’s wife Barbara is surrounded by loving family that are helping her deal with the most difficult of times. Sincere condolences to Barbara and her family and a big thanks to Roy for greatly entertaining my Dad and even us rock and roll loving kids.

  8. PgtSndThinker says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Thanks for all the musical samplings treepers! Maybe eventually MAGA will bring people back to placing a high value on high quality musicians and singers in wholesome performances.

