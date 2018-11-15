President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Marine Barracks Washington…

Posted on November 15, 2018 by

Today, the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and the First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump, visited Marines at Marine Barracks Washington. The Commander in Chief and First Lady personally thanked Marines for their actions in supporting Washington D.C. first responders during the recent fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Center.

Additionally, the visit served as an opportunity to personally thank the Marines for their continued service to the nation, and provide desserts in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Heros, Melania Trump, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Marine Barracks Washington…

  1. Apple Valley Club says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I don’t recall Obama doing a visitation with any of our armed forces. But then Obama was never a people person.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Dan W says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Meanwhile CA burns with directed energy weapons, brought to you by your Federal Government!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 15, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Unbeknownst to most, Californians enjoy their beautiful coasts mostly because of cheap reliable Nuclear Energy! Yes, its true…in the most earthquake ridden area, Californians approved Nuclear Energy…its the most productive btw…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      November 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Sundance,you need to get a handle on these videos and off topic crap ,or you are not going to have have a site.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Gunner says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Sorry Dan … but this site offers an open thread for off-topic posts. Please allow me (a retired devil dog) the privilege of enjoying seeing my Commander-in-Chief and his class First Lady visiting my fellow leathernecks.

      Much obliged.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        November 15, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        Like. Totally agree.

        However, it would be nice to have a post discussing these said ”wildfires”, the worst of the worst of USA history.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      It’s off topic.

      That said, I’m not a conspiracy individual but there is something off-kilt about this fire.
      Houses burned down straight to the foundations everywhere while most trees on the properties or next to the properties seem to have weathered the fire.

      The heat generated was too intense, even melting aluminum.

      I’m trying to remain level-headed but my instinct tells me something else has happened and it isn’t necessarily relevant to the military.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kim says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      F off Dan. Californication brought their own demise. U included. Sorry for ur bad luck. Maybe some ppl from Honduras can put that fire out right away!

      Like

      Reply
    • Monticello says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      OFF TOPIC!
      There is an open thread each and everyday, please use it.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Mr. Grabby says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    God bless our President, and First Lady.
    God bless our military.
    Long live our glorious Republic, and our Constitution.
    Amen.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    But Kelly is gone…i see him in the pics…Marines???

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Eastender says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    It’s always nice to see our President out doing what he does so well. He reached out to touch each and every marine he could, while shaking hands with as many as possible. Gestures that will go a long way and be remembered by every one he saw today. What a nice man our President is!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    The Marine Barracks should be moved from Imperial City DC to our southern border. I would move Ft. Sill there too.

    Like

    Reply
  8. gawntrail says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    POTUS and USMC. Can their be a symbol more American.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. IMO says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    That’s awesome POTUS loves our Military and so do we.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Contrary to popular opinion, the U.S. Marine Corps does not guard the White House.

    The U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division (viz., the White House Police) is the federal law enforcement agency charged with that responsibility (including manning the gate houses and other entry points).

    The President and the Vice President, and their immediate families are guarded by the Secret Service Presidential and Vice-Presidential security details.

    The only Marines permanently posted to the White House for direct security purposes to the President are the four Marine non-commissioned officers (chosen from among sergeants and corporals stationed at Marine Barracks Washington) who stand post as unarmed, ceremonial sentries at the outer door to the West Wing of the White House. They are on post (one at a time for thirty-minute watches) anytime the President is in the West Wing, which is where the Oval Office is located.

    Their function is to serve as doormen for the many visitors, officials, and Secret Service agents, etc., and yes, to the President, whenever he chooses to exit or enter the West Wing via that one specific door.

    There are other Marines who belong to the Presidential Security Detachment present inside the White House complex at any given time for any number of reasons, and sometimes they may even be armed. But it is the Secret Service that provides armed security and protection to both the White House and the President.

    There are other Marines (and other military personnel) who work at the White House in the Military Liaison Office, Protocol Office, Communications Center, Medical Office, Food Service, Ground Transportation, etc., but they have no armed security function.

    The Marines stationed at Marine Barracks Washington (commonly called 8th and I, because of its location at the corner of those two Washington, DC city streets) provides armed, physical security for the Presidential Retreat at Camp David, MD.

    https://www.quora.com/Do-the-Marines-on-White-House-duty-carry-loaded-firearms

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      November 15, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Loved our Marine guards at the Embassies when I was in Foreign Service-The Marine House was where the action was! I had to go home for a couple weeks for a family emergency in 1981. Punk, proto-punk, mil-punk and New Wave had totally taken over. When people asked me what the styles were in L.A. I just said “look at the Marines”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. luke says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Perhaps send them to Broward County 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  12. luke says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Perhaps send them to Broward County 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  13. Kim says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    President Trump and the classiest FLOTUS EVER!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Kim says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I’ve never been as proud of this nation! Ever!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s