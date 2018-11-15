President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Marine Barracks Washington…

Today, the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and the First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump, visited Marines at Marine Barracks Washington. The Commander in Chief and First Lady personally thanked Marines for their actions in supporting Washington D.C. first responders during the recent fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Center.
Additionally, the visit served as an opportunity to personally thank the Marines for their continued service to the nation, and provide desserts in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Advertisements
I don’t recall Obama doing a visitation with any of our armed forces. But then Obama was never a people person.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He might have if you were the Black Panthers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what I observed, unless BHO was at a podium with double telePrompters he was mostly tongue-tied. There’s a lot of video footage from 2008-2018 to prove that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile CA burns with directed energy weapons, brought to you by your Federal Government!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unbeknownst to most, Californians enjoy their beautiful coasts mostly because of cheap reliable Nuclear Energy! Yes, its true…in the most earthquake ridden area, Californians approved Nuclear Energy…its the most productive btw…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,you need to get a handle on these videos and off topic crap ,or you are not going to have have a site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a reminder, Sundance just re-posted the posting guidelines that have been posted several times before. Now it is up to US to follow them. A little personal responsibility is in order here IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually ,they need to removed or moved,IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our poor mods. Bless them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Dan … but this site offers an open thread for off-topic posts. Please allow me (a retired devil dog) the privilege of enjoying seeing my Commander-in-Chief and his class First Lady visiting my fellow leathernecks.
Much obliged.
LikeLike
Like. Totally agree.
However, it would be nice to have a post discussing these said ”wildfires”, the worst of the worst of USA history.
LikeLike
It’s off topic.
That said, I’m not a conspiracy individual but there is something off-kilt about this fire.
Houses burned down straight to the foundations everywhere while most trees on the properties or next to the properties seem to have weathered the fire.
The heat generated was too intense, even melting aluminum.
I’m trying to remain level-headed but my instinct tells me something else has happened and it isn’t necessarily relevant to the military.
LikeLike
F off Dan. Californication brought their own demise. U included. Sorry for ur bad luck. Maybe some ppl from Honduras can put that fire out right away!
LikeLike
OFF TOPIC!
There is an open thread each and everyday, please use it.
LikeLike
God bless our President, and First Lady.
God bless our military.
Long live our glorious Republic, and our Constitution.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
X1000
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now THAT is On Topic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Kelly is gone…i see him in the pics…Marines???
LikeLiked by 4 people
John Francis Kelly is a retired United States Marine Corps (4 Star) General who is the current White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, since July 31, 2017.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._Kelly
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always nice to see our President out doing what he does so well. He reached out to touch each and every marine he could, while shaking hands with as many as possible. Gestures that will go a long way and be remembered by every one he saw today. What a nice man our President is!
LikeLiked by 11 people
But i read that 45 is tired, withdrawn, sulking, sad, mad, but he looks like $10 billion minimum…of course, Melania is priceless!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“tired, withdrawn, sulking, sad, mad”
That’s Baggy Eyes Mattis.
LikeLike
yeah…but a great man-that’s for sure! I always think that there would be few things worse at work than someone like a Gen. Mattis jump in your “stuff” when you screw up.
LikeLike
Is this on topic
LikeLike
Maybe he should have handed them all orders to our southern border, where they are needed, before shaking their hands and saying congratulations.
LikeLike
How? The laws forbid shooting…right now we catch then release…ty very much GOPe
LikeLike
Even if the Marines aren’t allowed to even so much as touch the divine “Migrants”, they could at least be there to make scary faces at them. Marines can be pretty scary when allowed to be.
LikeLike
Serious?
LikeLike
6400 mils worth.
LikeLike
The country is not with drastic action! So many illegals are hired in every town city state everywhere…at least 30 to 50 million! If not for the illegals, real estate rents would drop 30 to 40 percent overnight!
LikeLike
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻My thoughts exactly Tom, then take a spin by the border tomorrow and give orders there too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump recently said he thought Mattis was probably a democrat. Even amongst all the scorn he heaped on Sessions, he never said anything nearly that bad about him.
LikeLike
Tom,
You are a sad piece of work for such a statement.
You do not even know the functions for the Marines at 8th and I Street.
It is a ceremonial unit.. Close to the White House. They are the Marine Corps Band, and the Ceremonial Marching units.
The Marine Corps Commandent also resides there at the longest standing house in Washinton, DC
Thousands of Marines from Camp Pendleton have already been sent to the Border to assist the Border Patrol.
“Its strange how some people ignore the logic just because they believe what they like to believe and ignore the truth.”
So…Bless Your Heart..
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the rest ….making such statements with no logic and providing no links for your claims.
LIke a bunch of chickens gabbing over the hedge….showing such disrespect for the military…..
Thousands of Marines have been sent to the border from Camp Pendleton….they are armed and can protect themselves thru the laws of deadly force.
Sad…..very sad…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree but unless in danger, no shots can be fired.
LikeLike
Bayonet okay?
LikeLike
You are very cranky.
LikeLike
I happen to have two dd214’s, so I will say what I want. Not that I wouldn’t say what I want anyway.
LikeLike
Don’t think I don’t know what your “Bless your heart” means as I was in the South at Augusta, Ga taking an Army Officer’s Civil Affairs class at Ft. Gordon before heading to RVN. You need to come up with a better insult.
LikeLike
BTW, not to put too fine a point on it, but I am quite sure I outranked you. And after less than a year in the Army from E1.
LikeLike
Then act like an adult. Not a sophomoric fool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only one like?
Right on Bugs!
LikeLike
I will place your opinion in the proper file.
LikeLike
Southerners are always polite, even when we’re being insulting. Unlike some others…
LikeLike
I go more for the Trump model than the Sessions model myself. But to each his own.
LikeLike
yeah…and here is another ……from a southerner—-Well….aint you Special!
LikeLike
That’s as old as the hills. Well, as old as RBG anyway.
LikeLike
Tom’s been doing some “mad, sad, sulking” here himself recently. Ignore him, Gunny, we still love you. ♥
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
LikeLike
Was 8th and I not the HQ for the entire Marine Corp during WW-II ???
Much more than just ceremonial…
I trust that the MEU took “everything” with it when deployed…
Including a couple of those LACAC’s…. that ought to strike fear in a few of them, eh?
Check-6
LikeLiked by 2 people
LCAC’s … Landing Craft Air Cushion… Big Fan Machine coming to eat your tail feathers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Camping at Bellow’s Beach on Oahu…woke up to serious roaring sounds. LCACs landing Marines that morning. What an awesome sight!
Marine are simply the best!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Commander in Chief does not command individual troops. He tells the SecDef and the Joint Chiefs of Staff what he needs to happen, and then they fulfill the President’s orders by breaking it down to which troops go where and when.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only Lyndon B Johnson and Barrack H Obama had the audacity to violate the Chain of Command and directly order specific military operations.
Even former US Navy Officer Jimmy Carter didn’t do that.
LikeLike
I totally agree. I noticed some weren’t smiling nor happy. I ascribed to military training but others were truly showing their pleasure. Maybe some among them are brainwashed Liberal Washingon State. Small steps at a time change minds.
LikeLike
The visit by the President and the First Lady was in DC.
Not Washington State.
LikeLike
The Marine Barracks should be moved from Imperial City DC to our southern border. I would move Ft. Sill there too.
LikeLike
I want the marines near the capital to stop any coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least send them to Florida then anyway. And some to Arizona.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BF did AIT and OCS at Fort Sill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Say howdy to him then from a fellow red leg as so did I. FDC AIT and OCS Class 13-69 !
Ask your BF if he remembers MB4.
LikeLike
OCS Class Rosters
The most recent version of the Artillery OCS class graduation rosters includes 49,114 names. The rosters listed below are all in a searchable PDF file format. Saving the PDF file to your computer is recommended (especially for the Master Alpha List file which is quite large). Just right click on the roster you want and select “Save Target As…”. Once saved to your computer, it is easy to view and print information at your convenience.
LikeLike
The link got eaten.
artilleryocsalumni(dot)com(slash)rosters(dot)html
LikeLike
He found that site, thanks. Also is on a FB group of people who were posted at Fort Ord-and they found among other things pic of his Master Sergeant and of Jimi Hendrix in the PX (BF has pic in front of same ugly wallpaper).
I will tell him your info when he wakes up-he got up real early to take mom in for a procedure-and get back on this thread with his class! He loved AIT (Forward Observer) but hated OCS. “Charlie Battery…Mandatory…Reveille Formation…Five Minutes!!”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He must have been later than me – we had 3 minutes And be sure to ask him about MB4, aka Medicine Bluff 4, aka The Hill.
LikeLike
Jarks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He graduated in ’67. He asks if you remember Snow Hall and Robinson Barracks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was earlier than me then. I graduated June 30, 1969. 1967 was back to Tommy Franks. Jarks was usually MB4, 4.2 miles, up and down. I ran it a lot. Never could keep my shoes shinned and my bed made very well. I remember Robinson Barracks, but Snow Hall draws a blank. Did he have the term “Grotto” for a McDonalds run with the food brought back by the garbage detail? We might have starved otherwise. Then there was “Happy Battery” the last week of OCS. I got caught by a fluke during Escape-and-Evasion during the last week and got to spend much time upside down in a steal barrel being beaten on. I never throw up but some very inconsiderate person ahead of me did and I can sometimes still smell it. They didn’t like me when I went mute and wouldn’t even tell them my name, rank, ser #.
LikeLike
I was in echo battery, battalion 2 (If I remember right on the battalion). I think the whole thing was called Robinson Barracks.
LikeLike
POTUS and USMC. Can their be a symbol more American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS and George S. Patton and his Third Army.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. You got me there 🙂
LikeLike
That’s awesome POTUS loves our Military and so do we.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contrary to popular opinion, the U.S. Marine Corps does not guard the White House.
The U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division (viz., the White House Police) is the federal law enforcement agency charged with that responsibility (including manning the gate houses and other entry points).
The President and the Vice President, and their immediate families are guarded by the Secret Service Presidential and Vice-Presidential security details.
The only Marines permanently posted to the White House for direct security purposes to the President are the four Marine non-commissioned officers (chosen from among sergeants and corporals stationed at Marine Barracks Washington) who stand post as unarmed, ceremonial sentries at the outer door to the West Wing of the White House. They are on post (one at a time for thirty-minute watches) anytime the President is in the West Wing, which is where the Oval Office is located.
Their function is to serve as doormen for the many visitors, officials, and Secret Service agents, etc., and yes, to the President, whenever he chooses to exit or enter the West Wing via that one specific door.
There are other Marines who belong to the Presidential Security Detachment present inside the White House complex at any given time for any number of reasons, and sometimes they may even be armed. But it is the Secret Service that provides armed security and protection to both the White House and the President.
There are other Marines (and other military personnel) who work at the White House in the Military Liaison Office, Protocol Office, Communications Center, Medical Office, Food Service, Ground Transportation, etc., but they have no armed security function.
The Marines stationed at Marine Barracks Washington (commonly called 8th and I, because of its location at the corner of those two Washington, DC city streets) provides armed, physical security for the Presidential Retreat at Camp David, MD.
https://www.quora.com/Do-the-Marines-on-White-House-duty-carry-loaded-firearms
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved our Marine guards at the Embassies when I was in Foreign Service-The Marine House was where the action was! I had to go home for a couple weeks for a family emergency in 1981. Punk, proto-punk, mil-punk and New Wave had totally taken over. When people asked me what the styles were in L.A. I just said “look at the Marines”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps send them to Broward County 🙂
LikeLike
Perhaps send them to Broward County 🙂
LikeLike
President Trump and the classiest FLOTUS EVER!
LikeLike
I’ve never been as proud of this nation! Ever!
LikeLike