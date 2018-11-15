Good Samaritan Con Artists: “charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception”…

Posted on November 15, 2018 by

The latest development in this ongoing saga is just stunning. Charges have been brought against a New Jersey couple and a “not-homeless man” allegedly involved in charitable scam.  Prosecutors now say it was a complete con; a manufactured story they created; they made it all up and bilked the kind hearts of people for over $400,000.  They were arrested:

(Via Associated Press) Authorities say a New Jersey couple and a homeless man made up a “feel good” story about the man helping them so they could raise money through an online fundraiser.

Burlington County prosecutors outlined the allegations against Mark D’Amico, Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt on Thursday. All three are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

The couple has claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he helped McClure get gas when she became stranded in Philadelphia last year. But prosecutors say they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.

D’Amico and McClure surrendered Wednesday night. Their attorney said they have no comment. Bobbitt is jailed in Philadelphia. A previous lawyer of his didn’t return a call seeking comment. (read more)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Notorious Liars, People I'd Like To Punch in the Nose, Police action, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Good Samaritan Con Artists: “charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception”…

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Because of their lack of due diligence and profit, GoFundMe is complicit in this scam.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Stillwater says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    That cat pic is hilarious!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. AngelOnejudicial says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Awful.
    May just be best to keep our giving local, charity in our own communities with so many scammers & frauds out there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. rf121 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Unfortunately that is why I do not donate and give to the “needy”. All the scammers and con artists out there. So my standard answer is “not today”.

    Like

    Reply
  5. 335blues says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Angry cat gonna get you!

    Like

    Reply
  6. jappy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    People that donated deserved it. Let’s face it, they freely threw away their money to satisfy their pathological altruism.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • michaelh says:
      November 15, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      Sad fact is that if their GoFundMe page said “Please give us money – we’re going to take it and run away with it forever!” they’d probably still get a lot of donations.

      Like

      Reply
  7. InAz says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Too bad Blasey Ford is not investigated as to where her GoFundMe money went. She obviously did not need it.

    Oops, I forgot…..she is a communist Dimm therefore she is exempt from all scrutiny and laws.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Genie says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    This story brings a Public Enemy song to mind:

    “Go lean on Shell’s answer man
    I can’t do nothin’ for ya man
    You jumped out of the jelly into a jam”

    —Flava Flav, Public Enemy

    Like

    Reply
  9. rjcylon says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    21st century version of the perfect heist. Criminals always adjust to the times.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s