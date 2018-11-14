Horrific – California ‘Camp Fire’ Death Toll Climbs to 56 – Hundreds of People Remain Missing…

Terrible news from the region just north of Sacramento California where the devastating ‘Camp Fire’ impacted the town of Paradise.  Late Wednesday evening search and recovery workers located another eight sets of human remains bringing the total death toll from this single fire event to 56.   The death toll is anticipated to climb…

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and FEMA Director Brock Long visited the devastated area today to thank firefighters and rescue workers.  The search for bodies is gruesome as some human remains are found inside burned structures and others outside.

CALIFORNIA – 9 p.m. ET: As of Wednesday night, eight more human remains have been found, bringing the death toll to 56. Six of them were found inside structures and two were found outside. Statewide, the death toll is 59 (including three from the Woolsey Fire).

There have been more than 10,000 structures destroyed by the Camp Fire, including homes. The total amount of evacuated residents remains at 52,000 people.

The Camp Fire containment remains at 35 percent. Some 138,000 acres have been scorched.

Authorities searching through the blackened aftermath of California’s deadliest wildfire Wednesday released the names of some 130 people who are unaccounted, including many in their 80s and 90s, and dozens more could still be unaccounted for.

As the names of the missing were made public, additional crews joined the search. “We want to be able to cover as much ground as quickly as we possibly can,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “This is a very difficult task.”

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman, Megan McMann, acknowledged that the list of the missing was incomplete. She said detectives were concerned about being overwhelmed with calls from relatives if the entire list were released.  (read more)

121 Responses to Horrific – California ‘Camp Fire’ Death Toll Climbs to 56 – Hundreds of People Remain Missing…

  1. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Overwhelming devastation/heartbreaking.
    Continuing to pray for all those involved.

    Reply
  2. Kent says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    …hard to even imagine…

    Reply
  3. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    These California fires are so sad and seemingly so senseless as is the loss of life, regardless of cause (electric company, careless cigarette toss or arson, etc…). I do wonder if some of these disasters, and other phenomena occurring presently, are some kind of miraculous happenings warning us to turn from our wicked ways… I will continue to pray for America. Lord knows we need it.

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      We had the blood of the Lamb on our door last week…decided not to leave (T.O./Westlake) and it worked out. Paradise used to be a nice little town, the Sacramento area is nice.

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      I have thought of the same thing, and those thoughts persist! However, even though it is easier to criticize “Moonbeam” for denying climate change, and ignoring the maintenance of dry brush overgrowth, it really comes back to having compassion for everyone suffering from this devastating disaster! My prayers go out to everyone affected by this regardless of their own ignorance!

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Actually, I, too, have been wondering if God is not telling us something what with the deep state, the communist democrats, killings, and fires that did not exist when I moved here in 1960, and God allowing Brown and his environmentalists to be the cause of so many fires by not clearing and protecting our federal forests. How ghastly this has to be for those who search houses and cars and all they see are bones and ashes and I always what a terribly horrible way to die and hope God takes them directly into his kingdom nonstop! And now Brown blames Trump? when he is the cause of all this. And with illegals voting or even legal ones that are here many years and yet never have learned our language or reading and writing and are pushed to vote for democrats, and with Newsom it will twice as bad. Please God, hear are constant prayers and let us find a way to overcome the hate, the racism, the goal of communism of this wonderful Republic you allowed to be created, and the brainwashed or brainless thinking of socialism and communism, racism, and hate for so much and so many. So, are we learning a hard lesson? Maybe so because we have allowed this to take place.

      Reply
      • thinkthinkthink says:
        November 15, 2018 at 2:54 am

        Brother Andrew has spent much of his life serving the suffering church around the world. Many have joined him in prayer, giving and travels to do the same. Partnerships with ministries that work with the brave and often deeply persecuted Believers increase our own faith, courage, and hope. Learning the stories of grace in the face of great evil strenthen our hearts for our own daily battles. I highly recommend spending time researching, praying, sending help as you are able.

        Reply
    • thomaspsyche says:
      November 15, 2018 at 4:21 am

      130 million pine trees dead from drought and bark beetle! We as a state do not clear this out which creates tinder box for fires. Preventive burns, clearing undergrowth and thinning forest would help!!! But state safes expense and when fires come they receive federal disaster relief. But prevention would help. If 20 feet of highway clearance on either side of 299 would have prevented Carr fire. But prison crews less active in vegetation control with current Brown administration. Could have prevented that one for sure. NYTimes had editorial on this and corroborated Trumps tweet(after fake news initial criticism). Adds to tragedy. Many heroes came through otherwise more would have been lost! Christian community ravaged by evil. Pray for them!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. redhotrugmama says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    So tragic:( To add insult to injury there is norovirus outbreak in some of the shelters:(
    I hope that PDT and FLOTUS would visit….sooner rather than later.

    https://www.kron4.com/news/california/outbreak-of-norovirus-at-butte-county-wildfire-shelter/1597939704

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:09 am

      The definition of this virus but understandable in these circumstances. Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. You can get norovirus from: Having direct contact with an infected person. Consuming contaminated food or water.

      Reply
    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Not sure if CA is a safe place for our President.

      Like

      Reply
      • Jedi9 says:
        November 15, 2018 at 1:53 am

        I was thinking the same thing! He pretty much can be just as effective by proactively ordering aide than to have to go there physically. Knowing Trump is a Germ phobe, I highly doubt he will visit anytime soon until this is under control. Send the EPA head instead to assess the situation!

        Reply
  5. 4sure says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    More deadly than a hurricane and gets no where the attention.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Gil says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Please help the people of California. Those coming over the border are not the priority.

    Public health officials were responding to a Norovirus outbreak at an evacuation center for fire victims in Chico, the main city near Paradise.

    Lisa Almaguer, the public information officer for the Butte County Department of Public Health, said that Norovirus was confirmed at Neighborhood Church, a Chico shelter where about 200 evacuees are staying.

    Almaguer did not know how many people were ill but said that the sick have been separated from the healthy.

    Such outbreaks are “not uncommon” in relatively small spaces where lots of people are living, she said.

    https://ktla.com/2018/11/14/norovirus-confirmed-at-chico-shelter-housing-22-fire-evacuees-county-health-officials-say/

    Reply
    • Snow White says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      Those hopping the border should be turned right back. Leeches and criminals.

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Those who have been here for decades live in areas with ineffective forest management, 40+ year accumulation of flammable debris, the threat of wildfire pointed at their head like a gun, and now the trigger pulled……while Sacramento supports sanctuary cities and trains to nowhere. And the reaction in Sacramento is to demand emergency relief from the Federal government, badmouth Trump, and roll out the welcome mat for invader caravans.

      Sorry, guys — I was born here, but I’m heading to NC. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oE3OBiFflHI

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Paradise, CA

    Paradise is an incorporated town in Butte County, in the northwest foothills of California’s Central Valley, in the Sierra. The town is considered part of the Chico Metropolitan Area. The population was 26,218 at the 2010 census, down from 26,408 at the 2000 census. Paradise is some 8 miles (13 km) east of Chico and 100 miles (160 km) north-northeast of Sacramento.

    The town of Paradise is spread out on a wide ridge which rises between deep canyons on either side. These canyons are formed by the west branch of the Feather River to the east, and Butte Creek to the west. The Paradise area extends northwards from Paradise to include the unincorporated town of Magalia and smaller communities such as Stirling City to the far north.

    Elevations in the town range from around 1500 to 2300 feet (450 to 700 m), steadily increasing as one travels northwards. The town is approximately 8 miles (13 km) east of the city of Chico, and 10 miles (16 km) north of the Oroville area.

    According to the United States Census Bureau, the town has a total area of 18.3 square miles (47.5 km²), over 99% of it land.

    https://www.mapquest.com/search/result?query=Paradise%20CA&boundingBox=42.868510101059854,-78.78875255584717,42.8607720842104,-78.7745475769043&page=0&mqId=282029939&index=0

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:19 am

      In CA so many think it is great to live in forests or on top of hills but Mother Nature takes over with deadwood fires and mudslides. In reality it seems only flat land is where to live in this state.

      Reply
  8. Snow White says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Please tell me what kind of forest fire melts car wheels, burns homes to the ground but the trees around are still standing. It’s hard not to put on a tinfoil hat seeing all this stuff that makes no sense.

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      …it was likely the gasoline which fed that fire after the fuel lines burned through…but it had to get pretty dang hot to catch a car on fire

      Reply
    • John Doe says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      I couldn’t agree more, Snow. Stunningly odd how it happens. Somebody tried to explain it to me. but I can’t help wonder it wasn’t purposefully done with technology. Weird.

      Reply
      • Snow White says:
        November 14, 2018 at 11:51 pm

        John,

        I’ve seen videos of a bridge that burned and melted but trees were still standing. It’s hard not to think that somebody did something on purpose. Many people are saying the same thing.

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          November 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

          Snow White, sad but yes many of us believe this is arson and not only the homeless but aliens because so many fires so close together in distance and then the 6 in SF and, yes, a huge layer of smoke yesterday in SF and that smoke all the way down to close to the Central Valley. We stay inside house or car, or use masks. Today still smokey in our small city and the sun is still hidden behind it, so even more colder than before the fires.

          Reply
          • Snow White says:
            November 15, 2018 at 12:56 am

            Oh Carrie, I’m so sorry about what’s happening to beautiful California. 😢😢. Please stay safe. I hope people wake up and demand change, otherwise it’s only going to get worse.

            Reply
          • thinkthinkthink says:
            November 15, 2018 at 3:01 am

            I hope the people of the Golden State find ways to deal with this. It’s good to keep at least a basic air cleaner running in your home when there are fires. Even if the fires are a hundred miles away. Also keeping your nasal passages moist with simply saline or a spray with GSE in it. Lord have mercy.

            Reply
      • Kent says:
        November 14, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        …well…trees have literally tons of water in them…just because they’re still standing doesn’t mean they aren’t going to die…as to the melted alloy wheel…fuel lines on cars are made of plastic these days…and the fuel tank is pressurized by the fuel cap and vapor recovery system…so…the plastic fuel lines burned through and the gasoline pressured out of the tank…the hotter things got the higher the pressure in the tank and the more the fuel fed the fire…

        Most people don’t understand radiant heat….or heat beyond adjusting the thermostat in their house…I work in an oil refinery so I have a different understanding of heat…

        It’s a beasty…hard to get started and harder to stop……

        Reply
      • crossthread42 says:
        November 15, 2018 at 4:53 am

        I know exactly what your referring too, Some “tin-foil” hat ideas are claiming DEW(s) are being used.. I admittedly seen (some) of these Fires that NO SENSE, like cars “melting” yet a green LEAFY tree seemingly untouched or scorched.. Houses burned & leveled, yet trees around them untouched by “fire”.. Strange indeed..

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      Living trees are very moisture laden. That’s why if you use a wood stove, you always use cured wood, ie. wood that was cut and chopped a while ago and has had time to dry out. Takes months to really dry it out.

      Newly chopped wood just smokes and fizzles out, doesn’t really burn.

      Homes and cars, etc. are chock a block full of highly flammable stuff.

      Reply
      • Snow White says:
        November 14, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        True sunnydaze, I grew up with a wood stove and know about dry wood and green wood or living trees. But still, since things just don’t add up.

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          November 15, 2018 at 12:01 am

          Oh that’s interesting, Snow. Have you ever seen those “forest fires” where many/most of the trees are just charred on the outside, but still growing?

          All the undergrowth will be gone, but most of the trees still standing. I guess I’ve seen so many.

          I’m trying to think if I’ve ever seen a forest that was literally “gone” cuz of a fire. Even Yellowstone. The foliage burned cuz it was (highly flammable) pine needles, but the trunks still stood, mainly.

          Reply
          • David A says:
            November 15, 2018 at 12:40 am

            The recent Yosemite fire burned the Forrest to the ground. Why? Because of decades of suppressed fires and ground cover growth.
            Many areas have not burned in close to a hundred years, and the growth is deadly. Such Forrest burns will take well over a century to recover.

            Reply
          • Snow White says:
            November 15, 2018 at 12:54 am

            You know sunnydaze, I’ve seen it both ways. I’ve seen forest burned all the way and then in other forest fire trees were still standing, charred only on the outside, and grew after the fire. Strange though but I wonder if it has to do with the amount of dead bushes, leaves and undergrowth around which is what fuels the fire.

            Reply
        • crossthread42 says:
          November 15, 2018 at 4:56 am

          Like some reports of PORCLEN toilet bowels “melting”..??

          Reply
    • Ron Jaeger says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      The kind that happens when there is a 30-40 year build up of fuel . They refused to log dead / dying trees from beetles , drought ,& forest fires . The state insisted on leaving these trees in place which created a horrible tinder box everytime a fire did start it became horrendous . This is the idiotic policy by Brown and other eviro wackos .

      Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:38 am

      California flora has evolved with fire. Many of its trees and shrubs have seeds that won’t germinate until a fire has passed. It’s only when years and years and years of fuel have accumulated that a regular California tree will burn. When you see an area where there was 100 trees and there are now five plus some melted aluminum — that was supposed to be 60+ surviving trees and a scorched car. It is only the forest mismanagement that has made it the surreal nightmare that you see.

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:40 am

      “fire melts car wheels,”

      It is the intense heat from the burning rubber from the tires that melts the aluminum. The rubber catches fire

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_rubber

      “Rubber begins to melt at approximately 180 °C (356 °F).”

      Reply
  9. rf121 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Before I evacuated the State I used to work all over that area. They actually have demonstration forests up there where they show the difference between a maintained forest and one that is not. They have thinned the trees, cleared the dead wood etc. They know what needs to be done.

    Then the other day I was driving through Vail, CO. The mountain had some snow and they were doing a controlled burn. It was weird seeing trees burning with snow right below them. But they were managing the forest. Even more important as there are millions of dead trees in the Rockies due to the beetle infestation that killed them.

    While it is sad with all the deaths it was inevitable with the policies that Sacramento has adopted. Of course it is a red state portion of CA that is suffering from the blue state decisions.

    P.s. Drove through San Francisco yesterday. It reeks. Liberal policies at their finest.

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I love Americans. A tent city for fire evacuees at a Walmart in Chico. There are a few short 1 min. vids at this feed that are so heartening.

    Reply
  12. lydia00 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    I do not know a more horrible example of how politically correct government will eventually kill us. Burning to death! It’s one thing to be beaten to a pulp because police are told to stand down when Antifa attacks but burning?. Then there was the lack of inspections with the dam situation a few years back. Probably at diversity training. Calif has been dealing with this for so long and keep electing a wacko for gov who blamed me. How? He claimed (while people were burning to death”, that Anyone who denies HIS definition of climate change is complicit. He can look in the mirror for blame. Manage your forests!

    We simply cannot keep bailing these leaders out so they can kill people with neglect.

    Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Yes, we keep getting metaphors, don’t we? You’d think this would be enough to cut to the chase for the most dense of liberals but amazingly nothing breaks through.

      Reply
  14. Kristin says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    There are a few videos and beautifully written articles on American Digest, Gerard Van Der Leun’s blog. He lost everything in Paradise and lives now with his 104 year old mom.
    You want to help out, check out his blog.

    Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:07 am

      I keep seeing things about DEWs but I think arson is just as likely a cause. Of the last 5 CA wildfires, 4 were arson and 1 from a tire blowout. I suspect most of the fires are arson.

      Reply
      • prOfounDGullet says:
        November 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

        You’d have to imagine most could be arson… or people who just want insurance money for homes they cannot afford at the peak of a market… unfortunately the lives lost are more valuable than anything insurance could provide.

        Reply
      • cthulhu says:
        November 15, 2018 at 1:06 am

        With the level of stupidity w/r/t forest management, you don’t need anything exotic. California has been stockpiling tinder for decades amongst trees that were evolved to have underbrush cleaned out by fires every 5-10 years. It doesn’t matter whether it was arson, ISIS terrorism, DEWs, Martians, Antifa, incendiary farts from magical creatures, PG&E, or Jovian lightning bolts — California has been stockpiling flammable tinder in its forests for decades. At this point, when it lights, it doesn’t just clear out the understory — it turns the area into a moonscape.

        Reply
      • Bone Fish says:
        November 15, 2018 at 1:11 am

        DEWs can be used to commit arson for the purpose of declaring a state level emergency, to receive billions in Federal aid from their system.

        Reply
  16. Jeannie says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:03 am

    My Daddy passed in 2010, but his wife still lives (lived) in their home in Magalia…(right next to Paradise). Thursday, she woke up to see flames in the back of the property, and she put her robe and slippers on…and as she walked out the front door, she grabbed her purse. She is 86. She walked to the main road from their cul de sac, and saw no one. So, she just walked and walked for hours. No one. She dodged falling tree branches and downed power poles. She finally was spotted by some Highway Patrol and gathered up by them–eventually taken to a Red Cross facility set up at the Yuba City Fairgrounds. Her nephew located her, and he picked her up, and she is now with him in a town outside Sacramento. They picked up some clothes and sundries and their way to his home. The roads were so hot from the fire, that little rocks had melted into her slippers. She wore SLIPPERS. Anyway, when she got a shower and some new clothes, she had some soup and sat in front of the T.V. watching HSN. Totally unconcerned. She has some (SOME?) dementia…but the thing is that we found her! She had the sense to grab her purse on the way out. She did say she was sorry she had to leave her old cat. But, other than that…it is remarkable that this lady made her way through hell, and is okay, through the Grace of God and Guardian Angels.

    If you haven’t believed in the existence of Guardian Angels, you are a fool.

    Reply
    • kathyca says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:10 am

      poor cat…damn

      Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:10 am

      Amazing. I’m thankful she is okay. God is good, always.

      I have some elderly neighbors I always check on in big storms, extreme weather etc. If I had been her neighbor I would have taken her aboard my evaluation trip.

      I hope more people think to check on elderly neighbors. They rarely ask for help and so many live far from family.

      Reply
    • kathyca says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Thank goodness she had the sense to grab an inanimate object

      Reply
    • Rudy says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

      That’s amusing. At least 56 people didn’t have a guardian angel, then, I suppose.
      If you believe in guardian angels, that’s when you’re a fool. Especially if you depend on such.
      Everything is chaos. That’s the brutal, naked truth, and it’s the ONLY truth that’s sure and certain.
      You can have beliefs that cushion it. But the reality that we can reach out and touch, or be touched by, is simply chaos and entropy.

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        November 15, 2018 at 12:38 am

        hmmm….little harsh there, Rudy, doncha think?

        I’m glad for her step mom. At the very least, I think we can agree she was blessed.

        Reply
        • 4sure says:
          November 15, 2018 at 2:31 am

          Some pray for guardian angels. Some pray for miracles. God fulfills both. There are angels. And each of us can be the answer to some one’s prayer. Each of us can be that miracle someone is praying for. Think about it. And yes, I believe in guardian angels. I have had my share of them throughout my life.

          Reply
  17. joeknuckles says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I have an idea. Why don’t we at least try to catch the arsonists?

    Reply
  18. Buck says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

    So ISIS has claimed responsibility for setting these fires.

    Don’t know if that’s true, but I’m sure these massive fires we’ve seen in the past two years which have been worst ever in Cal were arson.
    Media never covers this, Some were from illegals growing pot on state lands, some were eco terrorists and possibly the others were real ISIS jihadi attacks.
    I wouldn’t rule it out. Very easy way to cause maximum damage, costs nothing to carry out.

    https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-group-claims-california-wildfires-are-retribution-vows-you-will-see-more-fires/

    Reply
  19. todayistheday99 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The libtards don’t want to here about it because they are responsible by undermining forrest management that would have prevented this horrible situation. They lie to themselves and blame global warming or similar nonsense. Watch the libtards and the libtard news avoid these fires just like they did with the Santa Rosa fire two years ago. Their avoidance is their confession.

    Reply
    • Rudy says:
      November 15, 2018 at 12:29 am

      I’m afraid they are going to lie to themselves and everyone else is going to keep tolerating their nonsense until the world lies in ashes.
      ‘Here lies Man, victim of terminal stupidity’.
      Like the end of the movie AI.

      Reply
    • Texian says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I’ve confronted radical liberals before..
      When confronted with truth or logic it is as if they didn’t even hear you.. Because it will ruin their psycho fantasy they have constructed around them. It requires they suppress logic and truth as if it doesn’t exist. They are an empty void.. They try and fill their spiritual hole with worldly carnality and most any other deity. They get violent if you persist, because it will make them have to deal with the reality of that empty dark void inside of them. Persist and a satanic hate will start animating out of them.. It is quite amazing to see when you observe the transformation.. Some are slow, some fast.. Don’t try it unless you are ready and capable of defending yourself.. It’s kind of like doing an exorcism..

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Global warming IS real…that’s why the ice caps began melting tens of thousands of years ago…but mankind had nothing whatsoever to do with that…

      One single volcano can belch out more CO2 and soot than all of human history could even begin to produce…

      But the libtards own the media….

      Reply
  20. nwtex says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Telethon for fire victims
    https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/channel/323-live/

    Reply
  21. MostlyRight says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I spent Monday retrieving my son from L.A. after he had evacuated Pepperdine University in Malibu. The devastation is indescribable. The fire less than 24 hours after he found out he had lost a close friend in the Thousand Oaks shooting. Just a horrible week for an 18 year old kid.

    Reply
  22. todayistheday99 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:39 am

    These CA fires are usually started by Power Company (PG&E) transformers or similar equipment malfunctioning and arcing and sparking a fire. But they would be easier to put out except the libs have prevented Forrest management to the point they have because tinder boxes ready to explode.

    Reply
  23. Committee of Safety says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Read this in the news this evening. How horrifying.

    “PG&E, whose power lines have been linked to 16 of last year’s devastating fires, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its insurance would not fully cover the cost of damages, and there would be a “material impact” on the company’s financial health if it were found responsible for the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise in Butte County, about 90 miles north of Sacramento. That fire killed at least 48 people, with more than 200 still missing.

    The details: The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but PG&E disclosed that it reported an outage on a transmission line in Butte County at 6:15 a.m. PST on November 8th, 18 minutes before Cal Fire said the blaze began.”

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:25 am

      What is not mentioned is that in September — yes, just two months ago — the California legislature passed a bill to let PG&E off the hook for LAST YEAR’S fires.

      https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-lawmakers-pass-bill-pg-e-wildfire-liability-080056048.html

      The previous law had been that PG&E was liable for fires caused by its equipment; the new rule is that PG&E is only liable if it doesn’t follow the directives of the RETARDS in the state government. If the RETARDS say, “trim brush six inches away from high-voltage power lines”, and the industry standard is twenty feet, PG&E faces no liability if brush is trimmed at least six inches away. Mind you, that’s not even addressing whether 20 feet or 50 feet might be a good idea.

      Jerry Brown and the rest of his merry crew have charred remains staining their hands. They sentenced Paradise to die, horribly, by mismanaging the forest fuel load and mismanaging PG&E’s spark.

      Reply
  24. nwtex says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Reply
  25. Beverly says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Gerard Vanderleun, staunch Patriot and conservative blogger, is one of those who lost everything but his life in the Paradise fire. He and his doggie are now bunking with his dear mother in a nearby community, but his house and everything that was in it is gone. One story of so many.

    Reply
  26. Iamcat says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:37 am

    A horrible tragedy.

    Reply
  27. Iamcat says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:43 am

    I hate what has happened to CA. Such a gorgeous state. If it were governed by conservatives, can you imagine how perfectly wonderful it would be . This is the saddest thing I have seen in a long time.

    Reply
  28. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 15, 2018 at 3:45 am

    There is an interactive map that shows the status of structures in Paradise that have been evaluated following the Camp Fire. WARNING: it is a slow loading page.

    http://calfire-forestry.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=5306cc8cf38c4252830a38d467d33728&extent=-13547810.5486%2C4824920.1673%2C-13518764.4778%2C4841526.1117%2C102100

    Reply

