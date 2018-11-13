Reminder – Guidelines for Comments…

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood”.
1.) First, please READ THIS ENTIRE THREAD – and the full context of any discussion thread you wish to participate in. Skipping to the comments to express an opinion without reading the content of the discussion is not helpful.
Often, unfortunately very often, we find many of the points injected into comments are already outlined in the construct of the thread itself. -or- Questions asked while the answers are in the primary post.
2.) STAY ON TOPIC – please do not post something unrelated to the specific matter and content of the thread subject. There is a ALWAYS a daily open thread available for any subject you feel should get attention. Never place unrelated, “O/T”, or “Off Topic” comments on a thread unrelated to the topic. It is not ok to say: “sorry, O/T but”… or any iteration therein.
3.) NARROW YOUR THOUGHTS – Quality beats quantity. Please construct your comments to target specific areas and not broad generalizations about the discussion topic at hand. If you have four or five disconnected points, break them up into individual comments.
4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – Don’t speak in riddles. Words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about. Avoid using acronyms.
5.) BLOCK PARAGRAPHS – Do not post huge blocks of text. Think of the reader, and modify your presentation for understanding, not for exclaiming. Do not write to yourself, you are writing to others, so please structure your presentations such that other people can grasp and enjoy. NEVER post massive blocks of text without paragraph breaks.
Do not post huge blocks of text
6.) PARAGRAPHS – Should NEVER be longer than two or three sentences taking up three to five standard lines of text. Again, you are writing to understand, and to be understood, the emphasis should be on the reader comprehending what you are sharing.
Do not post huge blocks of text
7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same. However, if your construct is too poorly written the context is lost and important details can be missed. Read the comment carefully before you send it. Does it make sense?
8.) TIME – Everyone ‘s time is valuable. Some of our discussion threads are 500 to 1,000+ comments long. We try to limit the comments to 500 and then post another related thread, but with some research threads it is challenging to do so because we do not want to break a continuity.
9.) THOUSANDS ARE WATCHING – For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread. Do not write anything you would not say in your own living room. Do not disparage our conversation with vulgarity, profanity, or any expressions of any “ism”.
10.) MODERATION / FILTERING THE HATE – Because of our honest approach at seeking facts and truth, and openly discussing various analytical theories along the way, we are bombarded by those with ulterior motives which include:
- Intentional efforts to distract
- Intentional diatribes to affix labels to our objectives
- Intentional expressions of rabid hate, vulgarity, and threats.
- Trolling and professional obfuscation.
- Concern Trolling as a tool of distraction and derailing conversation.
- Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts to diminish fact-finding.
We do our earnest best to stop the agenda-hoard at the moderation gates, however sometimes they get through. If you see something untoward say something. When a new comment surfaces that we view is only presented to argue, we watch carefully – but we also are not perfect. You can help. Feel free to alert us via email.
11.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content. When writing ask yourself before you hit send: does this add value?
SUMMARY: The Tree House community has historically accomplished a lot. Through exhaustive research and analysis our accuracy and reputation for truthful fact-finding, regardless of where it leads, is well regarded. Retain that distinction of intellectual armament.
We are The Conservative Tree House, not because of political affiliation, but rather because the word “conservative” expresses our outlook. We would rather be deep, than wide; we would rather be honest, than popular; we avoid semantics in favor of accurately presenting both intention and meaning.
We are bold in our willingness to go into conversational places where others do not, and we are brave enough to stand firm for principles which are time tested.
We would rather advertise our outlook so the viewer can understand our perspective on a particular subject, than deceptively claim we are something else and deliver an inherently biased view. The entire spectrum of the MSM is based on the latter.
Every reader knows where we stand on any given issue, and our opinions -while they may be unpopular- are based on solid research and analytical insight into the subject matter at hand. This is why our predictive analysis is routinely more accurate than others.
Lastly, this Treehouse is a conversation. Hopefully, just like sitting on a porch with friends.
Because the “conversation” is the ends and not the means, this approach inherently means YOU are the important part:
[Remember] …”However each of us got here, it’s probably a fact that we have the turmoil of those storms in common, perhaps some unease that we could share and always, we also find fresh ground to cover from day to day.
We’re developing valuable relationships as we trust one another in our community in the woods. The chatting in the branches encourages, strengthens and equips for some serious walking.
We think the Treehouse is a good armory for those who doing long distance walking for the sake of our nation. We hope you’ll think so, too. Find yourself a good branch….or just pull up a rock to the campfire”.
Wolverines faithfully patrol the perimeter. Please be respectful.
Thank you ad rem for your good work.
(Especially recently. Wink.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
your work and email notes, even about proper commenting, are works of a higher art.
LikeLike
Got it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminder that there are some of us outliers who do not have access to 21st century internet technology. I, for one, am using my phone as a hotspot and to read all of the comments when the string is well up into the 3 digit range would take the whole day.
Apologies if I dupe a post but there are times when an unresearched reply is my only option.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Apparently there are more than a few with this problem.
In case you didn’t know the USDA, back in about ’08, put $1-billion out there for providers to provide hi-speed internet to rural areas. Our prime provider was a satellite company that was…less than satisfactory…and whose product went to hell during any storm – and in our area we gotta lotta storms.
Fear not, the program’s been taken over (for this handout period) by the FCC who’s got another $1-billion from our wallets to do the same thing. I’m not too confident much will happen though as, mysteriously, our entire county had fiber optic cable buried but no one’s been hooked up yet.
So give us some understanding, our main purpose seems to be a reason for Congress to pass tax dollars to theit big commo company buddies who are not quite ready to give us rural folks access quite yet as the tap’s still running.
LikeLike
Thanks for the reminder Sundance.
There has been a lot of EEYOREing, psy-ops and gaslighting, IMO.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Especially in the last 72 hours. You may have touched a few nerves. Thanks for helping us keep our time here meaningful.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance.
It rarely happens, but I was guilty of being somewhat of a downer yesterday until other Treepers quickly lifted me up and got me back in the game.
Thanks to those folks – you know who you are.
God bless!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dexter and I are back in it to win it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A gentle reminder, from our fearless, dedicated and tireless host.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’d add, if Sundance permits me: for commenters who cite news sources (especially anything from the MSM) please be mindful of fair-use rules. Copying and pasting an entire article, without expressed permission, is not okay. Pasting a portion of the news story you are commenting on (and hopefully a link to it) is okay. This following might be helpful if you’re curious about fair use: https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/fair-use-rule-copyright-material-30100.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
This also helps with the “huge blocks of text” problem.
LikeLike
Very thankful for this summary for participating here as reader and for comments.
Large chunks of text are practically unreadable, the point of double spacing after every two sentences would aid the brilliance of a comment to be read, and not scrolled by. Thank you.
Hopefully, this will cease the Sessions Bashers from slurring him every time they start to type anything about any topic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“ Cease the Sessions bashers”… As well as Q bashers. But, haters will be haters even though they profess to have open minds.
LikeLike
Maybe this is the appropriate place to ask a question that has plagued me since joining the CTH community. I have to login with my screen name and password to post my comment, then I must submit my password to WordPress. This happens every time I post. It discourages me from posting. What am I doing wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I close my browser it happens to me also, so basically, I leave my browser open but minimized and that cures said issue for me. Might also be how you handle cookies on your computer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go to the right on this page, look under META at the bottom of the column and click on WordPress.com. Sign in from there. I was having a similar problem and that took care of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s what I do in both my Safari and Brave browsers. It seems to work reliably (other methods may also work but this is easiest for me to remember the steps).
1. Open a second tab in your browser. (make sure your browser security software is not blocking cookies and WordPress or Gravatar widgets).
2. In that 2nd tab, login to WordPress using the login name and password you created for the CTH website.
2. Click back on the 1st tab which is CTH ( theconservativetreehouse.com )
3. Refresh the CTH webpage. (I single-click the little circular arrow up in the URL block at the top of the window)
4. By refreshing the CTH page, it picks up your WP login and enables your ability to Like and post Comments. The little bell should appear in the upper right of the webpage, which means you are now logged in here under WordPress. Everything should function – the “like” feature and posting your comments.
5. If you wish, you can now close the WordPress tab in your browser
Note: new replies to your comments and all new “likes” can be viewed by clicking on the little bell when a red dot appears next to it.
LikeLike
A word to the wise is sufficient, T Y Sundance! I see we here are really getting popular. I appreciate your thoughts that might lead me to consider a new view!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on Brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“9.) THOUSANDS ARE WATCHING – For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread.’
This absolutely blows me away. I had thought when I made a comment, it would be maybe 10 or 20 people that might glance at it and 1 or 2 of them would fully read it. If 100, 000 or more read my comments then that means I have an audience far larger than CNN. And the rest of you do to !
LikeLiked by 6 people
If it weren’t for the airport traveler captives, the cat in the picture at the top of this article would have a larger audience than CNN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CTH cats rule; CNN dogs drool!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great reminders! I especially like the “paragraphs” one… makes comments so much easier to read.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are we allowed to reply “Wall of Text—please read Sundance’s posting rules” after one is posted??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen that reply and my guess is, if polite, it’s helpful.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. Copy all. 🙂
LikeLike
God bless you Sundance and moderators. Your workloads, especially recently, must be tremendous.
I’ve been around since the Zimmerman research days. Those were epic threads. Although many of the threads consisted of fewer than 100 messages, they contained more substance than the threads with 1,000+ posts we are seeing today.
I remember lurking for months before I felt worthy to post here. I certainly read the Guidelines. Yet now we see newbies think nothing of dropping in, post whoring away, and then end by telling you how to run the place. I don’t get it.
Again, thank you for letting me occupy a branch here. I consider it a privilege and an honor.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s hope that we posters carefully read these guidelines, seeking to understand (and then apply) . . . and then make a determined, conscious effort to be understood in our posts.
This is definitely a read and heed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance. Great reminder.
I particularly like point 5.
LikeLike
Bravo to The Conservative Treehouse for having standards – and sticking to them. Go Wolverines!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate that people are respectful on this site, with invariably good manners. It’s a blessing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truly a Refuge. So grateful to the posters who led me here after the 2016 Election!
LikeLike
Very helpful. Thank you!
LikeLike
Look like good guidelines.
LikeLike
The plural of Eeyore is Eeyores; no apostrophe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Eeya’ll?
LikeLike
Thanks for pointing it out. I notice the same happening daily all over the net where I lurk. People seem to be oblivious of the correct use of an apostrophe.
LikeLike
Thanks SD. Following basic rules of readability and civility are important to keep this blog the treasure that it has become. We appreciate all that you do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posting this was a good idea. The block paragraphs have been showing a lot lately.
LikeLike
Moderator question.
If someone post an off topic comment, should we respond to the post that it is off topic so that a giant response thread does not generate from it? Or just leave it alone?
LikeLike
So glad to see this posted again, especially the points about eeyores and psyops.
To me, any comment that boils down to “We’re all doomed and should give up” warrants my common response of “I smell thistles.”
I also severely dislike comments that disrespect or bash our President. I do not mean _disagreeing_ with our President’s policies or actions or words; that’s normal. I mean attributing evil motives to him or proclaiming with certainty he “will” make some horrible mistake in advance (actually it’s kind of pre-bashing). To me this falls in the category of psyops, because CTH is a site of PDJT supporters.
I’ve noticed some comments that combine POTUS bashing with eeyorism, and often rudeness.
I hope it is okay with the moderators for us to respond to such posts with clarity and strength (and no I am not recommending rudeness – but ridicule/humor works!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know many here aren’t familiar as much as others may be with trolls. If you think something is up, there’s a new name with debby downer comments, etc… chances are it’s a troll.
A phale troll. All negative trolls are phale trolls.
Don’t feed them!
I should be doing better and letting Ad rem, who is actually is as close to perfect as it gets, when I know there are phale trolls ganging up on the threads. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I already knew what a troll was, but had to look up “phale” – the urban dictionary says mentally confused, so I’m guessing you mean leftists in disguise?
LikeLike
And for the record I don’t think all eeyores are trolls – some are just really bad victims of Battered Conservative Syndrome, which is another thing sundance has educated us about. (Have I mentioned lately how much sundance just rocks? 😆)
Some of the names here have been around, exhibiting their BCS, for a very long time – I remember a couple from lucianne.com. In fact it was why I dropped that site and came here. It was becoming werealldoomed.com.
LikeLike
It’s easy to get sucked down a troll-hole in the Presidential threads!! The Mods/Ad Rem do an AMAZING job day after day.
LikeLike
Much appreciated that this was posted as a polite reminder.
I know that I unthinkingly violate one or more of the “rules” on occasion. Note to Self: Don’t!
LikeLike
“For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread”
I’m one of those 100,000 readers most of the time. Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your tireless research, your unrelenting optimism and determination to publish truth in an atmosphere of deception. Thank you for your courage. You might not think writing is an act of courage in America, but it has become so.
Most of all thank you for provoking us to question everything.
President Trump was right when he labeled #FakeNews as the enemy of the people. There are fewer and fewer places on the internet where you can find the information presented here at the Last Refuge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance, and the very civilized environment here. Concerntroll and
Gaslighters are annoying and I wonder how much of it is coordinated..
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, if one could edit ones comments, like say disqus allows, it would improve readability. The way things are now, if one messes up a comment (like by leaving out the word “not”, which reverses the meaning of something) one has to either reply to his own comment with a correction or let it stand and hope most people realize a “not” was left out. Same with misspellings, often with spellcheck.
LikeLike
Sundance — thank you!!! Much Needed right now. Hope everyone, especially our new commentators, carefully read this and abide by the Site Owner’s guidelines.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance. Being respectful and using common sense goes a long way.
I have an eye condition that limits my ability to consume all the comments in a thread and therefore I am probably susceptible from time to time in making a comment that has been covered previously in a thread.
When I do repeat please forgive me. My eyesight causes me to be fatigued when reading so I have to ration what I read. The Conservative Treehouse is my ‘go to’ source to keep up.
Again, thank you for your enormous contribution in the search for Truth!
LikeLike
Oh how I wish there was a way to make this required reading before allowing comments.
LikeLike
What???? No vulgarity…No profanity??? Counts me out! (sarc) 🙂
LikeLike