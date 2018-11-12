November 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #662

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🇺🇸 To Our Veterans:
Without your bravery & sacrifices, we would never be here to thank you today. Your footprints will always be followed when its time for us to protect the nation.
Today we thank you, we salute you, we honor you….American Veterans.
Love, The American Patriots 🦅
——————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” 🌟 Eph 6:13
-————————————————
**** Praise — 🦅 President Trump and FLOTUS arrived safely at WH at 8:20 pm
————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— that Americans have all eyes on all voter frauds, and all wrongs be righted again
— invaders hear President Trump message to them and lose their will to invade USA
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and Nat’l Guards –- protection and readiness
— for California Wildfires, for displaced families and animals needing temp homes
—————————————————————————–
“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never ever let you down.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
❤️ Dear President Trump, You are not alone. Your frustrations are our frustrations. Your tears are our tears. Your promises are our promises. Your joys are our joys. We are with you all the way and will do what need to get done to reclaim our country, too. God is with us all. We Love you, President Trump.
Love, The Treeper Patriots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, great post to dtart the thread, as always. Thank you.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It pisses off everyone who sees the situation clearly — California spends its own tax dollars on bullet trains to nowhere while obstructing common-sense fire management in wild areas. Then, when completely predictable disasters occur, they want the rest of the nation to bail them out for their stupidity while continuing to focus of bullet-trains to nowhere. I live in California and I totally get it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
As you would expect, the Dems and their allies have dropped the Race Card into the upcoming Mississippi Senate runoff election:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cindy-hyde-smiths-democratic-opponent-mike-espy-slams-public-hanging-remark-as-reprehensible
Hyde-Smith made a silly (but unfortunate) comment regarding a “public hanging,” and of course this is being spun as insensitivity to the south’s history and so forth.
Hopefully this won’t alter the dynamics of the contest too much. Election is in 15 days (Nov 27). The GOP is favored to win the contest.
LikeLike
Easy to fix, if he can find a way to ‘remind’ everyone lynchings were ALL carried out by DEMOCRATS, and those who were lynched were,..Republicans!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great point, Dutch. Shame she said this, but time to move forward and win that race. We need that seat.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry you were set up. Expect more.
LikeLike
Anyone surprised Michelle Obama has come out of hiding to put down Trump in her new book and interviews? This is why the book couldn’t come out before the midterms. It would remind the voters of exactly why they didn’t want an “Obama 3rd term” in the first place.
The Dems and their media scream about “norms” of society. What happened to the norm of former presidents not commenting on their successors?
Michelle is doing a 5-week book tour. I’m sure the novelty will wear off in about a week.
LikeLike
Let’s see how easily the Wookie is taken out of the news for the next 5 weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should not be too hard, I think. After a few days it’ll be the same blah blah blah on a loop. Just like when Barry was rolled out for the midterms and then soon hidden until the end.
LikeLike
This guy dressed up as Brenda Sykes and went to the Gillum “Every Vote Counts” Rally (or whatever they’re calling it, I’ve forgotten). It was today at a church in Broward Cty.
This is really a welcome relief from the violent Antifa Democrat “protestors”. Pretty good sense of humor on display here.
Long, but give a listen to the first few minutes:
LikeLike
click on the time stamp to by-pass periscope and go straight to tweet.
Periscope doesn’t load for me, but the tweet vid does.
LikeLike
So this happened overnight:
They found ballot boxes in an Avis car at Fort Lauderdale airport:
And then they had a bomb threat due to “suspicious packages” called! SAME TIME!
Locale news on scene have no clue!..
Ali scopes has a good periscope video from the airport laying out the basics:
https://www.pscp.tv/AliScopes/1BRKjXNkzbRJw
Note that Laura Loomer is involved. She has a lot of misses but here she struck gold!
Apparently the guy that rented the car is a Gillum supporter.
LikeLike
All in one pic:
LikeLike
Voter fraud can be “finding” or creating fraudulent ballots that are counted — or “losing” or destroying valid ballots that won’t be counted. If there isn’t enough “good faith” to counteract this, there can be no valid basis to audit the results. The most reasonable action would be to entirely discredit the polls in Broward and Palm Beach and not count them. If people get pissed about that, they should be satisfied by jailing the relevant election officers for long terms.
LikeLike
The awkward moment when your premarked phony ballots get lost in transit…
LikeLike
They tried to cover the ballot box findings up with a bomb threat! This can’t be a coincidence!
Then someone managed to to get pictures of the boxes and their scheme was exposed!
Broward is just the tip of the iceberg! This stuff is going in larger and smaller scales all over the country. Broward are just the most brazen ones!
(Stacey Abrams beats Hillary in GA by 40k. Sinema beats Hillary in AZ by 130k – and Trump,… Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan late ballots win it for D’s..)
I think we need to do everything we can to make a lot of noise!
Your state election office: https://www.usa.gov/election-office
Your state attorney: https://www.justice.gov/usao/find-your-united-states-attorney
The DOJ civil rights division: https://www.justice.gov/crt/how-file-complaint#nine
Election Complaint form: https://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php
Local FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices
(Only if you have evidence or a strong suspicion of a crime)
LikeLike
Those “Ballots” were probably the discarded ballots that were no longer required for Broward to complete an “accurate” count.
The ones marked Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.
LikeLike
The Dems sure got what they wanted in their quest to get new YOUNG blood into the party! This gal is like a 13 YO, and her taste in music is very teeny bopper to boot!
Ocasio-Cortez makes Mac ‘n Cheese on Instagram Live:
LikeLike
Shltlibs are going to do whatever they can to take out Whitaker.
See Kavanaugh.
LikeLike
Well, it didn’t work with Kav, so……
LikeLike
LikeLike
Texas AG is arresting people for voter fraud.
Yeah, it’s just the small fry, but at least it’s SOMETHING!
I’ll take ’em all, Small and Big.
https://abc7amarillo.com/news/local/five-people-arrested-by-texas-ags-office-for-voter-fraud
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yeah, that’s weird.
LikeLike
Levin’s show tonight with Jim Jordan and Chip Roy was so good that I think I’ll listen to it again tomorrow. 😀. Jordan ended the segment paraphrasing one of his favorites from the Bible (2 Timothy 4:7), “Fight the good fight, finish the course, keep the faith”.
———- and jñ
Life, Liberty & Levin – Sunday, November 11
Nov. 11, 2018 – 40:47 – On Sunday, Mark sat down with Jim Jordan and Chip Roy where they broke down all the biggest stories this week! They spoke about Trump, the 2018 midterms, and much more!
Full video of show:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5860804373001/?playlist_id=5736792627001#sp=show-clips
LikeLike