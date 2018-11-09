Snorkel Extensions…

Apologies.  I’m so far into the deep swamp of significantly consequential research I needed to purchase snorkel extensions.  Unfortunately, right now it is impossible to share; and I’m more likely to hand it off to a more, well, prominent voice – who is extremely interested, completely up-to-speed, and perfectly positioned to reach out and confirm.  What I can  share is that it seems likely, after more than a year of trying to understand/follow a never discussed background information network adverse to the administrative state, I’ve finally found the source; the source of more than a years worth of breadcrumbs…

He was hired as Sessions chief of staff in October 2017

If I am correct, and believe me my cynicism is off-the-charts when it comes to motives and intents, we are close to forcing sunlight upon much bigger aspects of the last three years of FBI and DOJ institutional corruption that crosses over BOTH President Obama and President Trump’s administrations.

There has been a silent, almost invisible, battle.  On one side you have an unified force of executive branch and legislative branch officials (across both political parties), intent on preserving federal institutions; and willing to go beyond legal and constitutional limits to protect those institutions by intentionally hiding systemic and institutional corruption.  And on the other side there is a sub-level of patriots who have been engaged in countermeasures for each corrupt activity; and it is all about to become very public.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Handoff to Sidney Powell?

    Interesting stuff. Wondering who the source is. Watnick?

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      Duh, I misread the article. If Whitaker is the source of the info, things should get really good very soon.

      I’m thinking Whitaker may be a “hatchet man” in the mold of Scaramucci. Someone designed to stay a short period of time but clean things up fast.

      Thus, it would make sense that the Coup and its associates would be trying to run down Whitaker immediately, as they are doing though the Democrat media.

  2. bertdilbert says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Technically snorkel extensions do not work out so well. Least somebody might be influenced to try it. Exhaled air is 4-5% co2 and the longer the tube the greater the amount of co2 enriched air you would be breathing in the snorkel tube. Likewise the air in the snorkel would drop from 21% o2 to 17%….

    • Malatrope says:
      November 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

      Also, the further down you go the more effort is necessary to counter the pressure of the water. It’s not practical to go down more than a couple of feet before you start needing an air compressor at the surface because you cannot expand your lungs.

  3. angieunderground says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Hmmmm….

    • JSBachLover says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      … And Sundance thinks Q is phony? SMH

      • jackphatz says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        Santa Q? Yeah, he might be.

      • mnlakes says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        I was smiling too as I read it.

      • Warrior says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

        Sundance’s optimism comes from a trump Acting AG, and he’s right! For the first time in two years there actually is a chance that the whole Clinton Obama deep state call could finally get exposed to prosecution. Time of course will tell but Sundance’s perspective is right on the money. Unlike the anonymous q who was been wrong all along.

        • WSB says:
          November 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

          There are a few conflicting reports, so if the buried allegations about Wolfe, the corruption of the Senate intelligence committee, PT’s apparrent trust in Whitaker, and Rosenstein’s praise of same, then we may have a very neatly positioned “eyes and ears of the White House” in Whitaker after all. Whitaker has come out quickly and strongly in only the last two days. This will be an interesting dynamic.

          So, Whitaker may be the sub-level patriot conduit for President Trump. PT mentioned at his chopper-presser today, that he would have more to say on Obama in the near future.

          Where are Sarah Carter, John Solomon, and Joe diGenova?

      • rsmith1776 says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

        Nine likes to this attack, as I am reading it? (Probably more soon.)

        Did Sundance lose credibility that much, here, on his own blog? Not AT ALL, in my book.

        He continues to hold himself to the highest standards of honesty, as it is humanly possible.

      • EJS says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

        A years worth of bread crumbs! sounds familiar. I think we are going to be SHOCKED to find out that this has been a years in the making sting operation to restore the Republic by patriots of every sort. Crumbs- Why is Guantanamo Bay getting a huge makeover? Why did Senator Graham question Kavanaugh about tribunals? Why did PDJT say he retired Flake? Has everything, no matter how outrageous, PDJT tweeted come true? Go back in time when DJT said he would not run for president until the time was right. I can go on and on with crumbs. The time is now! Hang on!

      • Jimmy Jack says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

        After initially thinking Q may be real to briefly thinking Q is real to thinking Q oscdefunuteky not real I’m wondering now if I was right at the beginning and that’s what SD is referring to, recanting his last article on Q.

        It’s like having my head in a box filled with angry bees.

        Either way, again I stand by the importance of the crowd sourced investigations started by Qanons being a net positive for grassroots patriot movements and I stand by Sundance.

        Lord grant Sundance wisdom, fortitude and a hedge of protection.

    • Ronnie says:
      November 10, 2018 at 12:15 am

      Whitaker vs Rosenstein?

  4. budmc says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:05 pm

  5. scott467 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    “On one side you have an unified force of executive branch and legislative branch officials (across both political parties), intent on preserving federal institutions; and willing to go beyond legal and constitutional limits to protect those institutions by intentionally hiding systemic and institutional corruption. ”

    ____________________

    And every last one of them should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, regardless of uniparty affiliation.

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Sidney Powell was DOJ and is fully up to speed on all matters, I believe. And I think she advises to America First PAC. She would be interested on these matters, I’m sure.

    The media and the coup is terrified of Whitaker, that’s clear. I just hope Mitch will hold the line in the Senate and not let any inane “protect Mueller” legislation pass.

    Trump has held back for quite some time. I think he’s ready to go on offense now, with his team getting more in place.

  7. no-nonsense-nancy. says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Thank you so much, Sundance, and stay safe

  8. RJones says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Go Sundance. I would love to help by doing any grunt work, including cooking you dinner and washing your dishes. Call on me ANYTIME! And watch yer back. There’s some dark, bent folks out there.

  9. Sentient says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Thank you for working so hard on this, Sundance! I fell like I’m too damn stupid (or maybe it’s lazy) to comprehend this thing in its totality. I’m guessing it’s Andrew McCarthy of National Review – or Byron York, by the way. No need to answer.

    • Shadrach says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      Or Sara Carter or Dan Bongino. Or Judicial Watch.

      Will we get a heads-up after it’s out? Or will it be obvious?

      • Willy says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        my vote is tucker Carlson based on how they treated him the other day. the left has informants everywhere and would be warned of what was coming. that was kind of out of the blue and two weeks later than it should have come if there wasn’t another reason IMO

  10. CopperTop says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Was about to respond to someone’s query ‘who after PDJT?’ Was going to mention Joni Earnst. Then saw the tweet with her above. Iowa will save America when PDJT has to hand things off.

  11. jakeandcrew says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    “…and it is all about to become very public.”
    ~ Sundance

    “…I’ll never forgive him for what he (Obama) did in many other ways, which I’ll talk to you about in the future.”
    ~ POTUS

    Love it!

    • The Phantom Stranger says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      That response by Trump was as blunt and genuine as anything we’ve heard in public since he announced as a presidential candidate.

      That was the private Trump coming out and breaking through his public persona. He’s truly pissed at what Obama did while in office. Remember, now as president he has access to almost everything Obama attemped in office that remains classified. I’m sure we would all be horrified about Obama’s tenure even more if we had all had the same facts that President Trump now knows.

  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    I think Turtle said today that he feels Whitaker may be a “very interim” Acting Attorney General. That is, not on the job very long before someone else comes in.

    How long was Scaramucci around again? 10 days or so, I think?

    If Whitaker comes in and wraps up Mueller (and shuts down any subpoena attempts, and gobbles up the report before it goes to Congress), as well as starts unveiling the full Big Ugly, that would be an amazing accomplishment. He would probably never have to pay for a meal again in the United States for the rest of his life.

  13. thomas says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    It’ll never happen because we all know Obama was the head of this snake and he will never ever be prosecuted…

  14. thomas says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    It’ll never happen because we all know Obama was the head of this snake and he will never ever be prosecuted…

    • Shadrach says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      I think Obama isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, so he’s more likely to be a puppet than a mastermind, but……

    • Annie Ok says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:27 pm

      But Sundance seems to think it goes beyond Obama. BHO just wasn’t the brightest star in the universe, and I always thought he was being used by someone else. The man couldn’t even put a sentence together — Columbia? Harvard? Really? Who was Obama’s puppeteer?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Marygrace Powers says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        John Brennan/his Moslem Mentor.

        • Shadrach says:
          November 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

          I despise Brennan, but I can’t see him being the snake head either….too emotional/irrational to be the right candidate, though I think you’re closer with this guess. Brennan should never have been head of the CIA. He wasn’t qualified, so they chose him for another reason, but I just can’t reconcile his off the wall and erratic behavior with him being the person pulling the strings.

          Nor Clapper either. He’s just a tired old man. Corrupt tired old man, but no secret evil genius.

      • The Phantom Stranger says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        It’s presumed that Obama was a tool groomed from a very early stage in life by powerful and connected intel insiders. His life story has all the hallmarks of a man given favor after favor, carefully advancing his career for future political stardom. The Left practically grow these candidates, plucking them from the usual places like Harvard. The way he became a Senate nominee in Illinois is highly suspicious of political engineering behind the scenes.

        It would not surprise me at all to find out that foreign intel opened doors for a young Obama in conjunction with CIA elements.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      bathhouse bari isn’t the head of any snake, quite the opposite. He’s at the end where fecal matter exits…

      And, just my opinion there is no way he looks as haggard and slouched these days because “he will never be prosecuted.”

      No one is too big to hide from the Constitutional punishment they deserve when a True American Patriot is the CiC. No one.

      Hi Killery!

      • jello333 says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:40 pm

        Just because Trump wouldn’t push for Obama to go to prison, doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be okay will everything coming to light. Allow indictments to come down, and all of Obama’s crimes to be numerated in explicit detail. And THEN, even before an arrest, trial, or anything, Trump issues a full preemptive pardon. And for the rest of his days, Obama is walking around with all that hanging over his head… and to make things even MORE miserable for him, the whole world will know that it was Trump himself who kept him (Obama) out of prison. 😀

  15. CopperTop says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Any chance Maria B is the powerhouse willing to look into partner with SD on this?

  16. Lawrence says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    So you finally caved and started reading 8chan. Excellent. Thanq.

  17. carolweekleylmt says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    I, too, need snorkel extensions.Almost done with the news conflusion. Please make it stop! Trapped in a hotel with nothing but propaganda choices.Back to Mexico Beach tomorrow.Yay! (Note sarc.) Back to the land of matchsticks and armed guards. Fun and games ensue.

  18. sundance says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    President Trump is/was *external* to these countermeasures. He doesn’t know about it. He has been kept in the dark. The UniParty is adverse to the interests of the executive.

    President Trump knows the corruption; but has only been advised of one side of it. His political instincts, and insight into what Democrats will do in January, is what took out Jeff Sessions.

    The Democrats *need* an AG who is recused, so they can use the lower level institutional officials to complete their objective. Trump instinctively saw that and acted upon it as soon as Republicans lost the house.

    President Trump doesn’t know the countermeasures because almost no-one knows them. That is what is *HOPEFULLY* about to change. Change begins with questions.

  19. got243kids says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    I sit on my branch reading you all and absorbing information with little to no input to offer of my own and have found myself in the last several days suffering from a toxic stew of “what difference does it make”.

    These deep state scum (I’m self editing) have me burned out… precisely their intent.

    Don’t know where you get the focus Sundance but for the first time in days I’m intrigued.

    Reckon stuck here behind enemy lines in Commiefornia, especially after what these Jake Aces voted in, doesn’t bode well for enthusiasm.

    “Stay the course”… I’m trying.

    • Shadrach says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      At least Nunes got the nod from CA, for which I am very grateful. CA ain’t all bad.

      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

        GOP Ken Calvert won my Mexifornia district by nearly 19%.

      • got243kids says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:08 am

        Yes “California is not all bad” but Keven ‘Beacon-less’ McCarthy did too, lesser of evils as usual. I swear this side of the continental USA is ground zero of the Marxist infiltration….

        At this point we’ll see….

        I want out but have no idea where to go.

        • Shadrach says:
          November 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

          Well the whole reason PDJT ran for President was to fix all this, so maybe you won’t have to go anywhere. Can’t recommend where I live…if you’re ground zero, we’re ground 0.1. Where I am is so bad I’m tempted to call the RNC and tell them to stop sending me mailings….it’s dangerous to get them in anything other than plain wrapper (not even kidding a little tiny bit).

    • Kalbo says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Yea. We really need some transparency, arrests, charges and make the DOJ do their jobs…prosecute the bastards. Significant jail time. Forfeit wealth. Zero leniency.

    • TrueNorthSeeker says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      Got243kids…funny, I use the exact same expression…”stuck behind enemy lines”…in Commie Connecticut. So hard sometimes to stay the course when you’re surrounded by libtards. CT just re-elected all of the same progressives, including Sen. Chris Murphy and the fashion freak…Rep. Rosa deLauro. Even worse…CT elected a progressive governor that will be Malloy 2.0. Never met a tax increase he didn’t like. Stick a fork in CT…we’re done.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

      As a fellow Californian I share you pain.. I know Trump was focused on the senate but I WISH he had come to CALI several times to stump with Cox.

  20. jello333 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    I’m waiting for Trump to tell his/our enemies:

    “None of you seem to understand… I’m not locked in here with you, you’re locked in here with me.”

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Yes, this. Exactly. It’s so much more complex than anything we’ve seen before and PDJT is more than adequately equipped to see this through. So delighted to be living in this time to witness the rescue of our beloved nation. And Sundance, if not for you, well, no adequate words to express sufficient gratitude and admiration.

  21. jahealy says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    I’m very reluctant to allow myself to feel hopeful after the week we’ve had, but will certainly keep an open mind.

  22. motreehouse says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Be safe Sundance and Thank You. I love This Treehouse like I love My Country and My President.

  23. saywhat64 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    It sure does look like to me that AG Whitaker, while acting as Session’s Chief of Staff, has been very busy pre-drilling lot’s of holes. Now that he is AG, Matt is now the hammer who is about to start pounding some nails, deftly and skillfully in all those pre-drilled holes

    • hoghead says:
      November 10, 2018 at 12:01 am

      And Whitaker’s “Acting” or temporary appointment is good, I think, for about 230/260 days before a permanent AG is needed. The commies are very much terrified of an unrecused AG. Mr. Whitaker can walk in there and end a LOT of careers in short order.

      Now, where did I put that popcorn?

  24. jmclever says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    CNN is reporting that Whitaker was angling for Sessions’ job all along and that while Sessions thought he was sending a surrogate to meet with POTUS, he was actually getting skunked (according to sources familiar yada yada yada). Whitaker was suggested by VP of Federalist Society Leonard Leo to Don McGahn who practically insisted that Sessions hire him. It’s an interesting read if you read between the lines of what CNN says to learn what it is they actually fear.

    https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/09/politics/matt-whitaker-jeff-sessions/index.html

    • sundance says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      Except President Trump doesn’t know Matt Whitaker. Never met him.

      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        Never ever!

        It’s as if President Trump just stumbled upon him.. .
        (btw. he is posting 5am local time if it’s him)

      • motreehouse says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:38 pm

        Yea see His departing presser today.

      • CopperTop says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:39 pm

        MW deployed by Iowa patriots in plain sight August 6, 2017, yes?

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:42 pm

        Well he knows him now.

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:43 pm

        POTUS probably intentionally
        never met Whitaker (optics)
        but McGahn kept him up to speed.

      • saywhat64 says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:43 pm

        IMHO, my impression and early research on Whitaker is he is a guy that does not like corruption, really loves his country and all that the founders wanted for us. A real Patriot who will do what is right for Justice and Liberty. A guy like that would not be afraid to self initiate rightful actions fro his country. Chief of staff for Sessions would provide him lots of opportunities.

        As I wrote just above this comment “It sure does look like to me that AG Whitaker, while acting as Session’s Chief of Staff, has been very busy pre-drilling lot’s of holes. Now that he is AG, Matt is now the hammer who is about to start pounding some nails, deftly and skillfully in all those pre-drilled holes”

      • jello333 says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        While it’s cool to imagine Trump having this planned all along, and sitting there orchestrating every counter-move against the coup attempt, that’s not really realistic. No matter how brilliant the guy is, he could never pull it off without a LOT of help. So as far as I’m concerned, I’ll be even HAPPIER to find out that there are people behind the scenes who have had Trump’s back all along… who care enough about him, and the country, that they’ve put their necks on the line. (There are probably quite a few Admiral Rogers out there.)

  25. Payday says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    I listen to Bongino every day. About a couple weeks ago he gave insites on his show into his new book Spygate. He didn’t reveal any info that wasn’t public, but I found it odd that some recently revealed info was in his book. It takes a while to publish a book. Anyway, may not mean anything, but anyone who listens to him knows he’s a patriot. And he got the first uninterrupted interview with PapaD. He’s sure been current with what’s been going on. But so does a lot of other people. Who knows?

  26. DT2020 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Dear Lord, please protect my brother SD and guide him as you see fit. Amen.

  27. Suzanne says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    TY Sundance for this ray of hope. The last 2 days have been singularly depressing.
    I continue to pray for your safety and that of your family. I hope you have a fully stocked bug-out spot somewhere where no one could find you and that it has a trout stream nearby.

  28. DesertRain says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    So who really got the Huber Utah team up and runnning in Nov 2017?

    https://www.scribd.com/document/375121590/AG-Jeff-Sessions-Letter-to-Congress-RE-Huber-as-Prosecutor-With-IG-Horowitz

    Utah-Iowa make a strong team.

    Ezra Cohen-Watnick’s time at Oracle was purposeful. He then joined DOJ in April, 2018

  29. Binkser1 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Sundance, it is great to see your positivity in this article. I know I’ve been concerned about you because you have seemed so “down” in your posts these past couple of months (and understandably so). You talked so many of us away from the ledge during the 2016 election and helped us stay the course. I really do appreciate all you do.

  30. Trump's Hammer says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    The “about to be very public” is the part I’m looking forward to.

    Just look at the union right now, if it were a human patient, it’d be on its last minutes of life support with the greedy insurance beneficiary walking over to the power outlet.

    That’s about how healthy the USA is right now, and I’m not exaggerating. It will all be gone within a few decades, and as far as I can tell, Trump is its only hope for survival.

    Please God, let the hammer strike down her foes.
    Amen.

  31. Joan Calhoun says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    That is what Trump said this morning in his little press conference by the helicopter

  32. RyderLee says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Thank You , Sundance , for Your Never-Ending
    Perseverance and Faith in the Search for Truth .
    God Bless You . 💖

  33. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    These people are very Machiavellian and it’s hard to keep up if one is not a Machiavellian-type but with good ethics.

    “The Dark Triad –

    “Defined as a set of traits that include the tendency to seek admiration and special treatment (otherwise known as narcissism), to be callous and insensitive (psychopathy) and to manipulate others (Machiavellianism), the Dark Triad is rapidly becoming a new focus of personality psychology.”

    https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/fulfillment-any-age/201301/shedding-light-psychology-s-dark-triad

  34. forsureno says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Well, this is an exciting post SD. I have this feeling things are going to happen very quickly between now and the beginning of next year. Needs to before evil takes over the House.

  35. TraderJoe says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Hey, that photo looks like the scene from Mission Impossible when Tom Cruise was accessing the top secret computer within walls of secret justice. That’s no Topo Gigigio. Very interesting.

  36. rsmith1776 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Sundance, your batting average has been overall phenomenal. AND you knww when to give up on the rare mistake, or mistaken apprehension, unlike the David *Q*UORESH (sic) cult.

    Even when I disagreed with you I respected your honesty and acumen greatly.

    Do not let yourself taken down psychologically by the disgruntled “Sissies for Sessions” fanclub.

    Until proof to the contrary would be provided . . . I am very interested AND quite trusting in what you say here.

    Godspeed to the forces of good! While you made a few mistakes (fewer than ANY of your critics including me), in this context and with so much at stake I tend to trust your positive news and hunches.

    Thank you for the hope.

  37. trapper says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:13 am

    I will say again, it is the “independence” paradigm of the DOJ/FBI, operating as a fourth branch of government, unaccountable in their minds to any elected officials, that must be smashed, eliminated, wrecked. The DOJ/FBI must be made accountable again to the American people through the president, taking policy directives from the president. Such a foundational change cannot be accomplished by anyone from within the law enforcement or political establishment that breathes the mantra of the DOJ’s “independence,” and can be directed only by someone who comes from a constitutional law and civil rights background, to make DOJ/FBI serve the people again.

    The Rosenstein anagram, and watch heads explode.

  38. Bigbadmike says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:14 am

    I’m not sure this will make any of you feel better or not. Back in 2008 when the chosen one was elected, the downturn in manufacturing was immediate and it lasted for 22 months. The media saying the recession was over in the Spring of 2009 are damn liars. In fact, this period was the worst for Main Street. It was a complete Cliff Dive. Absolutely hopeless and it wasn’t just Manufacturing. Back then I was at a trade show in LA and one of the popular restaurant managers told me that his business was down 60%. Anyway, this time it feels different. President Trump will not let our economy backslide unlike neophyte Obama. This is important, because it is the only thing that ultimately will prove important to people going forward. Even though some voters ignored the boom economy and did not give our President the credit he deserves, he has 2 more years to knock some sense into the electorate and trusting that the American people always do the right thing, he will finally be appreciated for the good he has done and win re-election in 2020. Plus, just like his informal press conference today, it’s gonna be a Wild Ride.

  39. Publius2016 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    President Trump knows the road we are traveling as he is our leader! Sessions was intelligence asset who was the first Senator to offer his “support” and the headed the committee that featured two spooks (Page and Papadoupoulous)…Sessions hired Rosenstein and Wray…President Trump either made a mistake or offered a compromise that Deep State has reneged…like TRex, there is only one 45 and at the end of the day, President Trump leads our country! Offers are now off the table with The Globalists and Fake News actively looking to ignite Civil War! Senate needs to seat Republicans from Florida and Arizona…otherwise, there will be open insurrection!! Give these looneys an inch on this election and there will be no safe harbor. Look at 45’s Tweets! No compromise only VICTORY!!!

  40. Summer says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Okay, my turn. Since Sundance referred to his article about Wolfe as his source of inspiration, the theory he is pursuing probably involves FISA, baited trap, the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee, Wolfe singing to avoid more serious charges, and exposed coverup.

    Whether it is just an interesting theory or there are realy some patriots doing good work behind the scenes remains to be seen.

    I will keep an open mind.

    Thank you for all your hard work, Sundance.

  41. anthohmy says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Could the source act outside of his bosses authority?

  42. CopperTop says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Countermeasures : folk in government who instead of wheeling and dealing for their own promotion/ gain/ass saving are looking out for America. q or not q, plan or no plan, chess or no chess.

    Matters only that they are there and that they know who is with them.

  43. Cooper45 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    What a brilliantly written tease!

  44. Texian says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    After seeing the cheese.. I just got off my ham radio.. My Louisiana contact was right..!

    ‘..A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma..’

  45. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I have had a strong nagging feeling in my spirit that something big was afoot and that it’s something we could all be impacted by. This fits that indescribable feeling of intuition.

    I am thrilled beyond words to read your words Sundance. This is very exciting and hopeful. I suspected you had connections to people investigation south Florida shenanigans and wonder if that’s afar thus is. Can’t wait to find out

    God bless you and keep you, God bless America and God bless the patriots fighting to regain control of our country.

  46. mtk says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Sundance,
    You, have burnt through more than two life times of biting off more than you chew(Stress).

    With God’s speed, go forth.

    Everyone here is matched with you in the paired understanding(Gospel of John)(comes to mind).
    Which is more frustrating having access to the fly on wall knowning, and not being able to affect in the face of deceit ruling the day, or not knowning true dimensions (scope) but filling in the oblvious with nothing to back it up because we’re not first person witness(inference).

    All of us Treepers pray for your strength, and guidence in wisdom(judgement).

    You are not our last hope, that is false burden.
    Somehow, I have complete confidence that you have already gone through that door, and come out with a reflective strength (growth).

    All of us(treepers), are aware of the fog of Lies having replaced Truth.

    However, you just a dropped a BOMB(and it is all about to become very public)… and, you are now contemplating what to do with it.

    A bomb, you believe blows open many intersecting frauds. My advise, trust your first inclinations, you earned the trust, you’re not a little dutch boy.

    That, said… I am going to check my crayons (holding back), your not the only one that may have have an inkling. Yours may be blessed with factual insight(access), others have been blessed with an intangible insight(the Truth speaks in mysterious ways)(hard to explain my meaning without ANOVA understanding of divergence and convergance families of lines on reasoning and logic)(Suffice it to say maybe Dr. Penrose is right about the human mind)

    PS Love the suspended mouse… So innocence looking with that Hollywood created expression, “I am so cute, lets make sure it is all captured in HiDef slow motion.” That is, the explicit cuteness moment is never about “Oh Wait, I am Cruzing for cheese.” Corny yes, saying something, you bet your life.

  47. chilloutyo says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    The part of this article that gives me the most hope is this: “…more, well, prominent voice…”. Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, James O’Keefe, and Tom Fitton, and Sundance have released true bombshell information/analysis. However, in each case, the Deep State has been able to marginalize the sources in the minds of most US voters. I deeply respect these brave souls and deeply regret that their information is not more widely known.

    Please succeed this time!

  48. jmclever says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    FISA 702 renewal act was October 2017.
    The last FISA on Carter Page had recently expired.
    John Huber was appointed to investigate FBI/DoJ and began his work in early November 2017. Paul Manafort was indicted.
    House Intel got to see Fusion GPS bank records and know which journalists they paid to peddle their pee-pee dossier.
    Mueller ramps up “muh Rusia” investigation
    The House Uranium One probe was launched.
    John Podesta, Debbie wasserman-Schultz and Hillary Clinton are caught in the lie that they knew nothing and did not pay for the Dirty Dossier.
    The House began investigating the 2016 DoJ.
    POTUS makes “calm before the storm” comment.
    Weiner laptop has more emails than was previously realized.
    Mandalay Bay Massacre investigation that came to nothing.
    Harvey Weinstein distraction and beginning of #MeToo

    Going by archived CTH articles

  49. trapper says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    The baggage handler’s cousin?

