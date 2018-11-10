Florida Secretary of State Orders Election Result Recount…

Posted on November 10, 2018 by

Rick Scott’s margin over Bill Nelson in the unofficial U.S. Senate race result is 12,562 votes. Ron Desantis is holding a 33,684-vote lead over Andrew Gillum in the governor race; and in the Florida agriculture commissioner race Democrat Nikki Fried has a 5,326-vote lead over Republican Matt Caldwell.

By order of the Florida Secretary of State, Ken Detzner, a mandatory recount will now take place.

Per state law, any Florida election result with an outcome below half a percentage point triggers an automatic recount. The machine recount result is due next Thursday.  However, if the final difference in votes is found to be less than .25 points, a hand recount will begin.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Voter Fraud. Bookmark the permalink.

234 Responses to Florida Secretary of State Orders Election Result Recount…

Older Comments
  1. rumpole2 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Fake education people, fed Fake information by Fake news, fake electoral rolls, elections supervised by Fake officials, who bolster the vote with fake ballots. And still Hillary lost LOL

    It’s enough to make you swear… Fakeit!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Will says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Think about the math involved in this Broward County fraud. On election night Scott ends up with a 50,000 vote lead. Broward County initially reports 634000 votes cast in the Senate race. Broward County also has historically voted 65% Democrat. So they “discover” 83,000 “new” votes, of which 65% is equal to 53,950 votes. Which would have magically given Gillum a 4,000 vote lead over Scott. Pure, unadulterated fraud attempt, particularly when you consider 83,000 “new” votes is 13% MORE than the original number of votes reported by Broward County on election eve. This fraud needs to go to JAIL. Only the fact that 18,000 Republican votes showed up this week (delta between Scott’s 12,000 vote lead right now and the 4,000 vote lead they tried to give Gillum) has spoiled this Democratic FRAUD attempt.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Will says:
      November 10, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      16,000 not 18,000 (typo)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Abel says:
        November 10, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        Sorry nothing will be done. We’re still patiently waiting for the russia election nonsense to be busted. We’ve most likely lost our country due to our inability to fight corruption. Our politicians even if they’re on our side do nothing and then just say be patient it takes time. Inventing fake rape charges, now openly cheating at elections, there’s no recourse for their behavior. If elections mean nothing than no one will pay taxes. This war will be solved in the streets with guns. Pick your side people. Arm yourself.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      November 10, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      If nothing is done on this travesty, it will even be worse in 2020. I haven’t heard one word from our ILLUSTROUS AG Pam Bondi. Is he hiding un der her desk afraid if she says something she will be called a Racist. And people are saying she should replace Jeff Sessions. Are they kidding?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Kalbo says:
      November 10, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      After the recount, I won’t be surprised if both Scott and Desantis lose.Who is to say 20,000 or 40,000 illegal ballots were slipped into the counted pile. Then counted in the recount.

      With all of the obvious fraud of years past and significantly worse this election, losing faith.

      Blatant criminal activity and no one is arrested, brought to trial…

      WTF is wrong with our candy ass Republicans?

      Cold anger gone. More like seething at all the lunacy.

      Hope President Trump goes nuclear on these @sshats when he gets back. Across the spectrum. Put them all on defense facing big time jeopardy for crimes they committed.

      Like

      Reply
  3. JRD says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ecmarsh says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I am convinced this was done in all 50 (I mean 57) states to us.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • flova says:
      November 10, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Yep. It’s the only way they took back the house. Here in Virginia’s 7th Dave Brat did not concede because when he went to bed Tuesday night it was less than 1/2 percent difference. The next day it miraculously rose to over 1/2 percent with him losing by 6,000 votes.

      And the left and right’s talking point was all about those pesky suburban moms that put Dems over the top. No, it was those pesky criminal Dems stealing votes and trashing the will of the people!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Landslide says:
        November 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

        And those pesky college students and 20-somethings that are mostly sheep. In Texas, the Dems went to a college in San Marcos, set up a voter registration booth, and had 1000 per day come through. Bet it was right next to the Beto booth….

        Like

        Reply
  5. wtd says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Proud of @mattgaetz who just called on Rick Scott to do his job—remove Brenda Snipes! Now!

    Joins #StopTheSteal in calling on the GOP to hold corrupt Dems accountable.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. wtd says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    LMAOOOO @RepMattGaetz brought this prop for his press conference at the Broward County Supervisor of Elecrions Office

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. wtd says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    LIVE @MattGaetz has press conference at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. wtd says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    .@RichardDeNapoli is the Broward State Committeeman for the Republican Party.

    He says the recount of the ballots will convene tomorrow morning at 7 am.

    “I think Brenda Snipes has done an incompetent job. She has been found to do illegal activities”, he said.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Coast says:
    November 10, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    When the polls close, blank ballots need to be collected and rendered useless by taping them together and spray painting the sides of them. The collection needs to be immediate, complete, and validated by all political parties. During the count, no one should have a pen on their person. Mandatory jail sentence of 10 years for ANY fraudulent activity.
    I wonder if Rick Scott is kicking himself in the butt for not cleaning up this corruption.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. anthonydog says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    You are aware that Governor RICK SCOTT and GEORGE W BUSH were partners in the RANGERS BASEBALL team!

    Are we watching planned KABUKI THEATRE?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • oldschool says:
      November 10, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      it would not surprise me. Scott never liked Trump and didn’t pretend to. They were thrown together due to hurricaines. Nothing more. IMO

      Like

      Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Soooo…….I thought FL. had a LIMIT on how long after the Polls closed that we could keep counting the Votes.

    WHY was Broward/Palm Beach allowed to surpass that Time Limit?

    Anyone know anything about this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 10, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Also, someone (Gaetz?) said that Snipes was legally supposed to give updates of the count and did NOT.

      Illegal, or not?

      IDGI.

      If she has broken laws, why are we even talking about re-counts?

      Why isn’t her butt in jail already/

      Like

      Reply
  12. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    In AZ it’s a nailbaiter. Dems used “cured” ballots in their totals! Now R’s can “cure” them too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. stablesort says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Florida, where election law only applies after the Democrats are ready. The rest of the nation can’t charge Florida with a crime even when it’s criminal.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Maquis says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    I got an RNC fundraising appwal via email today. I refused their request and took the occasion to address the real problem and what they SHOULD be doing instead of playing us for fools and mindless money machines. I told them to DO THEIR JOBS and shut this fraud down.

    I let them know that this is seen as a Constitutional Crisis, a threat like none other, and that Patriots are mulling addressing this existential menace with the only Constitutional means left to them, asking themselves, is it time?

    I made it clear that the GOPe begging me for money is, by its blatant ineptitude and flacidity, complicit in this Coup.

    I hope I am not the only one refusing to fatten the wallets of Cowards and Conspirators. I hope I am not the only one screaming; Fight! Damn You, FIGHT!!!

    😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    The “bottom line” seems to be that no one seems able to stop criminal democrats from stealing as many as 3 senate seats and several house seats.

    Like

    Reply
  16. coveyouthband says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    What if there is a way for VSGPDJT to disallow any new member of congress where cheating was obvious and provable.

    No more majority ………..That would be fun to watch.

    Wonder if he is 4 steps ahead of them, knew where the cheating would be, has plants, film, recordings, names, places……

    Ahhhhhhhhh That would be sweet.

    Like

    Reply
  17. stablesort says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    All voting must be done in person, with a validated picture ID, on election day and all districts have 36 hours to post the counts. No exceptions, not even for the 18 year old privates fighting in the middle-east.

    “Count all the votes” is a fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  18. -Gary says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I respect, marvel and admire President Trump. His energy and ‘knock ’em down’ attitude excites me. I watched this man, 10 years my senior, transverse this country campaigning for candidates in state races he deemed appropriate, culminating in a near – week of multiple daily rallies and appearing confident and energized at them all.

    So how did he not instinctively prepare known areas of potential dishonest activity go unguarded? It is difficult for me to believe and accept that he was so careless as to allow the ‘ground zeros’, where the actual act of voting occurs, to be left naked and without a raised level of monitoring. It seems so out of character for him, borderline foolish even.

    I just can’t wrap my head around it. The only plausible explanation to me is that he did not let his guard down but is instead allowing these miscreants to play out their hands only to lay down the royal flush at the appropriate time. Somebody please help me understand this.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      Gary, your optimistic assumption in the final paragraph is what I am COUNTING on.

      I hope to God we are RIGHT.

      Like

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 10, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      Would be great if there was a Federal Election Commission who had the jokers under surveillance…I mean if Obama could surveil President Trump during the 2016 primary and general, why can’t the Feds with ACTUAL EVIDENCE of PRIOR THEFT, surveil them! I mean in Arizona, Sheriff Arpaio knows all the liars and thieves while Brown And Palm Beach is right next to Mar a Lago!

      Like

      Reply
  19. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Iamcat says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Millions of dollars to charge Russians for fake Facebook ads! Real felonious hands on meddling/ cheating goes unpunished!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. gsonFIT says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    One topic to discuss is fundraising for MAGA elections, especially PDJT in 2020. John Sununu was on some program and mentioned that you dont have to like Trump’s words and personality to support him. Sununu is pretty sharp. We need a more organized party to fight the dems.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Maquis says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Recounts are worthless and should be deemed invalid. The Enemy has had days to manufacture baĺlots, shred ballots, manipulate machines and play with numbers. The Election is already irreversibly spoiled. A recount will only make things worse. It silently validates the actions of the Enemy Agents, whose work will already be complete, the “recount” will launder their “found ballots.”

    We are being played by the UniParty.

    💀

    Like

    Reply
  23. Co says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Unbelievable:

    Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz became a registered Florida voter behind bars in Broward County outraging the father of one of his victims.

    “He’s a mass murderer, he’s already confessed and he shouldn’t have the right to vote,” Andrew Pollack, 52, told Fox News Saturday.

    I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can’t let them steal this election.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Iamcat says:
    November 10, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Fox going on and on about no evidence! What about video and pics from Rubio and others? What about signed under oath legal papers from witnesses? I’m pulling my hair out!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s