President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

Departing the White House for a trip to France, President Donald Trump pauses to talk to the media about important ongoing events.

Topics include: the ongoing efforts to prepare from the Central American migration; the interim AAG Matthew Whitaker; the crisis with the Florida election usurpation; and Jim Acosta.

.

The left-wing media, and their political allies, are desperate to get Matthew Whitaker recused because the incoming House majority plans to use the Russia Probe (Robert Mueller) as the cornerstone of their efforts to impeach the presidency. The House is relying on using their embed allies inside the DOJ and FBI, Whitaker would be an impediment therein.

Advertisements