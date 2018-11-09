President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

Departing the White House for a trip to France, President Donald Trump pauses to talk to the media about important ongoing events.
Topics include: the ongoing efforts to prepare from the Central American migration; the interim AAG Matthew Whitaker; the crisis with the Florida election usurpation; and Jim Acosta.
The left-wing media, and their political allies, are desperate to get Matthew Whitaker recused because the incoming House majority plans to use the Russia Probe (Robert Mueller) as the cornerstone of their efforts to impeach the presidency. The House is relying on using their embed allies inside the DOJ and FBI, Whitaker would be an impediment therein.
Once again the lawlessness practiced by the Democrat party is transparent and in-your-face as it could possibly be. They fear NOTHING.
I might be wrong, and am repeating myself again, but imo the way to make them STFU and huddle in a corner with eyes wide open is for them to see some PUNISHMENT.
While PDJT is in Paris the DOJ should draw straws & pick a flunky. McCabe, Page or Strozk. Smallest of the small fry. Arrest one of them & charge them with crimes that bring years in Federal prison & huge fines. It does not matter at this time if DOJ can make the charges stick or not. The flunky will have to start spending money for lawyers right away. Let them Go Fund Me until the cows come home. When the press & the Dems start screaming, Sarah can tell them PDT can’t hear them from Paris. The DOJ and the Trump administration keep mum and the flunky makes bail. The usual suspects starts yelling ” Wtf is going on?” but no one answers so no one knows.
All these traitors know what they did. They KNOW they’re guilty and the proof is just waiting to see the light of day. If they see one of their own taken down for real. An arrest, handcuffed, lawyers, bail. The whole nine yards. They’ll pay attention. So will the mob outside Tuckers home. So will the ballot counters in Florida & Arizona.
The Democrats themselves are doing exactly what I just described. Look at General Flynn. His charges are so damn phony they’re afraid to take him to trial. At least the DOJ has evidence that these flunkies broke the law. It’s just that Sessions was too damn scared of pissing off his pals in the Deep State to do anything about it. He’s gone now & Rosenstein is toothless at this point.
Charge (pussy McCabe would be my choice) with High Crimes. Scary stuff. 10 tears in prison just in time for Christmas stuff.
Then I think maybe the Dems stop yelling about impeachment. Maybe they stop churning out phony ballots right in plain sight. Maybe Mueller thinks it’s about time to get off the pot for real. Again, you have to make at least ONE suffer REAL punishment.
Then let them yell their questions at the President when he returns so he can shrug his shoulders and say ” Man, that’s a stupid question.”
