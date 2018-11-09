Friday November 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Glorious Prospect
To the true Christian one of the most wonderful passages in the Bible is Eph. 2:7, where we read of God’s purpose, “That in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.” This passage appears the more wonderful when viewed in the light of its context.
Verses 2-6 tell how we were all once the “children of disobedience,” and therefore “by nature the children of wrath, even as others.” But then we read those wonderful words of hope, “But God.” “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love wherewith He loved us…” And the next verses tell how He has taken believers in Christ from the lowest position of condemnation and wrath and given them the highest place of favor and blessing in Christ at His own right hand in the heavenlies.
The simplest, humblest believer in Christ has been given this position in the heavenlies, for God no longer sees him in himself, but in Christ, who died for his sins. This is why St. Paul so often writes about “those who are in Christ Jesus.”
It is for the believer now to occupy this exalted position, to appropriate by faith the “all spiritual blessings” which are his in Christ (See Eph. 1:3). Like Paul, he may be lifted by grace, through faith, above the troubles and sorrows of “this present evil age” and enjoy his position and blessings in the heavenlies in Christ. And even this is not all, for looking far ahead to the future the Apostle, by divine revelation, goes on to say (in Eph. 2:7) that God has done this all for us, “that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/glorious-prospect/
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Eph 2:3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
Eph 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
Eph 2:5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
Eph 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Eph 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus
Eph 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Eph 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
You’re the Name above all names
You are worthy of our praise
And my heart now sings
How great is our God!
Today was a terrible day of heartbreak and loss for us. We had to put our beloved miniature schnauzer to sleep this AM because of cancer. By noon my eyes were literally in pain…beyond aching…for all the tears. He brought us so much joy, laughter, and happiness words don’t and can’t tell the full story. We are broken and crushed. He was our child, our joy, and our best friend.
But I cannot help but consider the awesome power of love and genius that created this wonderful animal…a gift to us in this life of struggle. In the midst of crushing sorrow and loss, I lift my voice in praise, gratitude, and joy to the Lord for having enjoyed the privilege of loving and caring for our little man…our dumpster dog…who we found scavenging at a dumpster at 10 PM on a night almost 9 years ago.
Through my tears I sing how great is our God, our living hope and promise. Thank you so much, Lord, for our beloved little guy. He was and is a priceless treasure and we can’t wait to see him again.
“And he who sat upon the throne said, “Behold I make all things new.”
So precious-we had one of these babies. RIP little baby, I am so sorry.
I had a slumber birthday party right after we first got him. He wasn’t housebroken -came down early in the morning and made poopies in the living room where we were all sleeping!
What a handsome guy in that photo. I’m so sorry for your loss. These fur babies have a habit of wrapping their paws around our hearts and they never let go. Neither will we. Hugs and prayers for you!
I’m so very sorry for your loss. He was brought to you and you loved him dearly – there is no doubt you will be reunited. God bless and comfort you in this difficult time.
WOLVERINES PLAYING ON ICE — PHOTO BY ANTTI LEINONEN
It looks to me like those are Lighthizer and Mnuchin.
My high school mascot was a wolverine. So since 1964 , I have always been a wolverine. What luck that I found The Treehouse. We are all wolverines.
So beautiful-we must all channel our WOLVERINE energy right now!!!!!!!
FALL IN THE ROCKY MOUNTAINS
Beautiful pic – thanks for sharing it
Vets Aid (8:08)
November 9th
1989
The Berlin Wall
29 years. We remember.
I’m a believer. Always have been. When I see accounts like this, however interesting they are, my response is always, “Well, yeah, of course . . .”. That said, I am also very pleased for this man and his family.
This quote came to mind as the video ended, Garrison.
“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio,
Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
– Hamlet (1.5.167-8), Hamlet to Horatio
Anyone who questions whether God and heaven are real should read the book Alexander wrote of what happened to him, why what happened to him was a verified miracle (actually a series of miracles), and why we can believe with 100% certainty that all is as the Bible tells us it is. Don’t take my word for it, take a former Harvard-trained atheist’s word for it.
*former atheist
Ouch!!!! That’s cold, but given that Brett Kavanaugh couldn’t even take the traditional walk down the SC steps because of “security concerns”…I LOVE IT!!!!!!! As BF says, Ginsburg’s shelf life has expired.
There’s no such thing as “a little Bach”. The volume may be a little low on this one. But . . . wow!
Amazing! Thank you.
I subscribe to Chad Prather’s YT channel. He is a comic (out of TX, I believe) and a pretty decent singer. Since he’s been touring a lot lately, he hasn’t produced as many YT videos as in the past. Just received one tonight and I laughed my butt off. I love Willie… his dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. Wonderful. Thank you for posting that, Janie M. I just KNEW there had to be aliens involved somewhere! Cheers! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
A.D. I absolutely love Chad’s keen observations on many things, including politics, culture and life, in general. He always makes me laugh. I’ve missed him since he’s been touring.
I also enjoy reading through the comments below the video… one person said, “Your willie is broken.” Had to giggle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can certainly see why you like him, he’s brilliant. Very open and honest and funny. His dog Willie is great too, I loved how Chad teased about getting a new one. Willie looked like he’s heard it all before. Must have had a hard day running about and then it was nap time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A.D., Willie is sleeping on the back seat every single time I see one of Chad’s videos. Very low key dog 😆
Ha Ha… Major Tom
(5 min 30 sec)
Ha ha! Willie-GOOD DOG!!!!!!
I love Deplorable_Infidel scripture post up above but also feel after last few days I think Psalm 91 is a nice read as well.
Psalm 91
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-91-1_91-16/
First Two verses:
1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
2 I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
Invite you to go the link to read the full 16 verse chapter.
When we used to be America…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha ha, really.
The trick is the ridiculous inventories of crap with 1000 percent markups they pile up, then have to sell for something remotely closer to the actual wholesale cost.
Say “hi” to McCain for us.
Beethoven’s 5 Secrets – OneRepublic – The Piano Guys
Steven Sharp Nelson, cellist, and The American Heritage Lyceum Philharmonic (Youth Orchestra), Director: Kayson Brown
I love, love The Piano Guys, Lucille. I wish so very much I knew how to play the cello. One of my all time favorite songs which they performed, included bagpipers, was: This is Your Fight Song (Rachel Platten Scottish Cover). Believe they filmed it near a castle in No. Scotland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are fabulous. Seem like such nice guys, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are. Sadly, the gentleman who plays the piano lost his daughter (think she was in her early 20’s) 2 or 3 years ago. She went hiking by herself in some canyon in Utah, I think, and then disappeared. The authorities did a search and finally found her body. I believe she fell and succumbed to her injuries. Heart-breaking.
LikeLike
Very sad…and haunting for the family.
Wow, your vid has 30,740,789 views, Janie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had noticed that too. Cannot recall how many views it had when I saved it a year or two ago. Sure it was way up there as well back then. Beautiful scenery, excellent musicians and bagpipers – what’s not to like. As I said, it is among my favorites. 💖💖
🙂
