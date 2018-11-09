Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses Broward County Election Fraud….

Unfortunately, this Broward County ballot issue is not likely to end well. Broward County Supervisor of Elections (SoE) Brenda Snipes doesn’t really care what anyone thinks of her corrupt ballot manufacturing processes. She has a history of doing it, and she is never held accountable.
Advertisements
This is the constitutional crisis.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES! It needs to be front and center and addressed to be corrected it today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can it be corrected? It looks to me like the damage has already been done and they are going to get away with it. Snipes is also doing the heavy lifting for her party “finding” all these votes. If she doesn’t put them over the top the number needed to steal is lower for other democrat counties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be if someone was interested in contesting it.
LikeLike
It’s not going away….what else have they stolen?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/democrats-steal-another-florida-race-manufacture-43000-votes-in-broward-county-flip-state-ag-commissioner-race/
LikeLike
It’s not like this is a one time isolated incident with Ms. Snipes! There is an established pattern here involving the same person where every election controversy in Florida in the past involves the same Ms. Snipes representing the democratic phantom voters! Enough is enough! She needs to be held to account and removed from her position! Such officials should face the same vetting process and scrutiny as judicial nominees do in order to be appointed to such important positions! This is too important to ignore, and it needs to be addressed ASAP to insure voters the process is not being hi-jacked by either party! As it is early voting is the issue that allows for gerrymandering of the vote tally! Get rid of it! It’s unAmerican!
As Joseph Stalin said: “it’s not about the number of votes casted but who is counting the votes that matters” this is not doubt right out of the same playbook! If we do not do something about this, we are going to lose our country!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is rich…
“Because of her extensive and successful leadership and administrative skills, Dr. Snipes was asked by Governor Jeb Bush to serve out the term of Supervisor of Elections in Broward County. She began this appointment on November 20, 2003. She was re-elected for a four-term in November 2004, 2008, 2012, and again in 2016. During her tenure in this position, she has held several successful elections and under her leadership more than 50,000 local high school and college students have been registered to vote.
Due to her commitment to continuous improvement through voter education, awareness and outreach, Dr. Snipes has served as keynote speaker for hundreds of groups and organizations throughout Broward. She is also an active member of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections (FSASE) where she serves on committees and participates in state conferences and meetings. Dr. Snipes serves as the chairperson of the Strategic Planning Committee and co-chair of the Continuing Education Program (CEP) for supervisors and their staff. She recently served on the United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) study group regarding Elections Management Guidelines.”
ELECTION MANAGEMENT GUIDELINES.
https://www.browardsoe.org/Your-Election-Office/About-the-Supervisor
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, ¡Jeb! (You suck.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is the Fla. GOP standing down? What the Hecks is going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what members of the Florida house and senate are doing. I just looked and it looked like the GOP controlled both houses. Then again maybe they are as powerless as every other official in Florida it seems. Or worse…
LikeLike
DHS was supposed to take over voting irregularities from what I have read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By all that is Holy, we have heard enough indignation from the very people who have had the power for years to deal with this. And haven’t.
Isn’t Bondi, star in her own mind, AG and where has she been?
Wasn’t Scott Gov?
Didn’t Pence chair a commission on this?
Didn’t Trump vow this would not happen?
Where was Homeland Security?
The number of people sleepwalking through this is insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible a sting operation is underway? They are collecting evidence of laws broken?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doubtful. The GOP just got caught flatfooted and it might be too late.
LikeLike
They are standing down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks that way from here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rep. Matt Gaetz in this interview is calling on Gov. Scott to fire Brenda Snipes at take over her office. I suppose as governor he has authority. But as one of the candidates he may feel conflicted as if he acts the #Resistance will go apoplectic. It would seem the best would for the Secretary of State to fire her and take over her office. Not sure what the right procedure should be, But in any case this has now become a shit show. I hope DeSantis, Scott and the rest of the Republican candidates don’t rollover.
I don’t see the AZ Republicans fighting at all. Where are they?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t know there were any left in AZ.
LikeLike
Standing down
LikeLike
Where the heck are their
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOCK HER UP!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
One…female…black person is singlehandedly (with the tacit approval of LE) taking down our country by openly and brazenly stealing an election before our very eyes…the strongest nation on earth…the most powerful military in the world…
Why? Because a few spineless politicians are AFRAID to be called….RACIST. They are afraid to be called…a NAME
This is the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Fla and AZ GOP are standing down. Why? I have no idea. But if you tell me the Governor cannot fight this, just lets this crime go on in plain sight, I say BS. Imo they do not want to fight it. They are complicit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have watched outright voter fraud for years and nothing ever happens. Al Franken and the boxes full of votes in a trunk? This has been going on for a long time. I have absolutely no faith that, in spite of a court order, any one will be arrested. What a farce. If FL is lost to voter fraud then every single legitimate voter has been disenfranchised by this theft. Where is Pam Bondi? She should have arrested Snipes at 12:01a and seized all of the records. Instead … crickets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it won’t garner her a promotion into the federal govt, Pam Bondi won’t do squat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
US might need to get “neutral” election officials supplied by the UN (or some reputable country)
Maybe just in rabid liberal districts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not just no, HELL NO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would normally agree… The UN is not an option….
But I am afraid the Rabid districts are that bad!!!
LikeLike
They have gone tribal…. FERAL!!!
LikeLike
The left would love nothing more than to have a bunch of freeloading,corrupt anti American UN clowns HELPING them to steal even more elections…
No way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have been warned 🙂
Clean up the tribal election fraud… else the UN are coming!!
LikeLike
The Fla SoS election result website appeared to have stopped updating Thursday night, but there are new totals there now.
11/8/2018 – 10:37 PM
DeSantis – 4,072,796 49.61%
Gillum – 4,036,585 49.17%
11/10/2018 – 12:13 AM
DeSantis – 4,073,763 49.61% +967
Gillum – 4,037,761 49.17% +1176
https://floridaelectionwatch.gov/StateOffices/Governor
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snipes isn’t doing this alone and on her own, you can bet your tokhes on that. I’m betting that folks well above her have guaranteed her she’ll come out OK regardless…after all, she’s serving the Greater Good by attacking the Party of Evil and Satan himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bet she ain’t alone. It’s a Unity party event
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the coup goes on.
LikeLike
Forgive me for pointing out the obvious, but she should be arrested, yes, no? Why is Rick Scott not firing her ass from 2 years ago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet she wouldn’t care if she was arrested. It would probably make her hero to the left.
LikeLike
Broward county must be loaded with corrupt liberals or snipes would not be getting away with this obvious unlawful behavior.
LikeLike
She could not do this if the GOP was interested in fighting. Apparently they aren’t.
LikeLike