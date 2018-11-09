Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses Broward County Election Fraud….

Unfortunately, this Broward County ballot issue is not likely to end well.  Broward County Supervisor of Elections (SoE) Brenda Snipes doesn’t really care what anyone thinks of her corrupt ballot manufacturing processes.  She has a history of doing it, and she is never held accountable.

  1. jus wundrin says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    This is the constitutional crisis.

  2. Jedi9 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    It’s not like this is a one time isolated incident with Ms. Snipes! There is an established pattern here involving the same person where every election controversy in Florida in the past involves the same Ms. Snipes representing the democratic phantom voters! Enough is enough! She needs to be held to account and removed from her position! Such officials should face the same vetting process and scrutiny as judicial nominees do in order to be appointed to such important positions! This is too important to ignore, and it needs to be addressed ASAP to insure voters the process is not being hi-jacked by either party! As it is early voting is the issue that allows for gerrymandering of the vote tally! Get rid of it! It’s unAmerican!

    As Joseph Stalin said: “it’s not about the number of votes casted but who is counting the votes that matters” this is not doubt right out of the same playbook! If we do not do something about this, we are going to lose our country!

    • WSB says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      This is rich…

      “Because of her extensive and successful leadership and administrative skills, Dr. Snipes was asked by Governor Jeb Bush to serve out the term of Supervisor of Elections in Broward County. She began this appointment on November 20, 2003. She was re-elected for a four-term in November 2004, 2008, 2012, and again in 2016. During her tenure in this position, she has held several successful elections and under her leadership more than 50,000 local high school and college students have been registered to vote.

      Due to her commitment to continuous improvement through voter education, awareness and outreach, Dr. Snipes has served as keynote speaker for hundreds of groups and organizations throughout Broward. She is also an active member of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections (FSASE) where she serves on committees and participates in state conferences and meetings. Dr. Snipes serves as the chairperson of the Strategic Planning Committee and co-chair of the Continuing Education Program (CEP) for supervisors and their staff. She recently served on the United States Election Assistance Commission (EAC) study group regarding Elections Management Guidelines.”

      ELECTION MANAGEMENT GUIDELINES.

      https://www.browardsoe.org/Your-Election-Office/About-the-Supervisor

  3. paper doll says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Is the Fla. GOP standing down? What the Hecks is going on?

  4. ForEyes says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    By all that is Holy, we have heard enough indignation from the very people who have had the power for years to deal with this. And haven’t.

    Isn’t Bondi, star in her own mind, AG and where has she been?

    Wasn’t Scott Gov?

    Didn’t Pence chair a commission on this?

    Didn’t Trump vow this would not happen?

    Where was Homeland Security?

    The number of people sleepwalking through this is insane.

  5. Paul says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Is it possible a sting operation is underway? They are collecting evidence of laws broken?

  6. tunis says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Rep. Matt Gaetz in this interview is calling on Gov. Scott to fire Brenda Snipes at take over her office. I suppose as governor he has authority. But as one of the candidates he may feel conflicted as if he acts the #Resistance will go apoplectic. It would seem the best would for the Secretary of State to fire her and take over her office. Not sure what the right procedure should be, But in any case this has now become a shit show. I hope DeSantis, Scott and the rest of the Republican candidates don’t rollover.

    I don’t see the AZ Republicans fighting at all. Where are they?

    • PInky1920 says:
      November 10, 2018 at 12:12 am

      One…female…black person is singlehandedly (with the tacit approval of LE) taking down our country by openly and brazenly stealing an election before our very eyes…the strongest nation on earth…the most powerful military in the world…

      Why? Because a few spineless politicians are AFRAID to be called….RACIST. They are afraid to be called…a NAME

      This is the truth.

      • paper doll says:
        November 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

        The Fla and AZ GOP are standing down. Why? I have no idea. But if you tell me the Governor cannot fight this, just lets this crime go on in plain sight, I say BS. Imo they do not want to fight it. They are complicit.

  8. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

    We have watched outright voter fraud for years and nothing ever happens. Al Franken and the boxes full of votes in a trunk? This has been going on for a long time. I have absolutely no faith that, in spite of a court order, any one will be arrested. What a farce. If FL is lost to voter fraud then every single legitimate voter has been disenfranchised by this theft. Where is Pam Bondi? She should have arrested Snipes at 12:01a and seized all of the records. Instead … crickets.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:09 am

    US might need to get “neutral” election officials supplied by the UN (or some reputable country)

    Maybe just in rabid liberal districts?

  10. JX says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

    The Fla SoS election result website appeared to have stopped updating Thursday night, but there are new totals there now.

    11/8/2018 – 10:37 PM
          DeSantis – 4,072,796     49.61%
          Gillum – 4,036,585     49.17%

    11/10/2018 – 12:13 AM
          DeSantis – 4,073,763     49.61%     +967
          Gillum – 4,037,761     49.17%     +1176

    https://floridaelectionwatch.gov/StateOffices/Governor

  11. czarowniczy says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Snipes isn’t doing this alone and on her own, you can bet your tokhes on that. I’m betting that folks well above her have guaranteed her she’ll come out OK regardless…after all, she’s serving the Greater Good by attacking the Party of Evil and Satan himself.

  12. Right to reply says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Forgive me for pointing out the obvious, but she should be arrested, yes, no? Why is Rick Scott not firing her ass from 2 years ago?

  13. wodiej says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Broward county must be loaded with corrupt liberals or snipes would not be getting away with this obvious unlawful behavior.

  14. paper doll says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    She could not do this if the GOP was interested in fighting. Apparently they aren’t.

