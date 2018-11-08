November 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #658

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
The Mob is fired up… the Dems intentionally created the mob and told them that Trump would be impeached…. dragged away in chains… thrown in prison.. maybe executed.
Pelosi, Mad Max, Schiff et al…….
Ready… set… go………. you have less than 2 years to get it done. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mobs not jobs. Why get a real job when you can be on the dole and get paid to “protest” while you hang out with other miserable people. Misery does love company.
LikeLike
I would say they have less than 2 months. After that time, dems may find themselves tied up in other unexpected matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s one thing to sit around Congress,”resisting”….. but the new reality is the DIMS are in charge of doing stuff. They might need new staff.. fire all the Community Protest organizers and hire some people who can write legislation.
LikeLike
Yes but how sad that all that legislation they have up their sleeves is dependent on majority senate approval and Mr Trumps trusty pen. Gonna be a long two years for Nancy & Chuck.
And while Schiff is all over town writing subpoenas, these will be matched by no less than two counter democrat violations relating to classified information & leaks, that will be issued by the WH.
No gonna be an easy ride for dems. All the things that they celebrated last night are already starting to evaporate into the ether.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Staff don’ WRITE legislation, they just review it. Lobbyist write legislation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually if you think about it for just a few seconds it gets to be humorous.
The mobs and the Congress critters are thinking the same thing…..
Ahhhhh……..What do we protest……and what do we do now….?
It’s like a dog who chases cars…….and one day he catches one…..
What am I gonna do with this?………
It’s like the President said in his press conjerence when asked:
“What would the House’s first priority be?” He said:
“Go ask them”………..I love it……
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ouch.
LikeLike
Now that there is funny.
Hawaiian blend dripping from my nose.
III/0317
LikeLike
Anyone know how long an acting AG can hold that position? I’m sensing a plan here that could render democrats powerless regarding Russia, Spygate, Mueller etc.
Asking for a friend 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
210 days with possible reappointment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
210 Days might be more than enough. Whitaker is untouchable during this period.
LikeLike
I seem to recall 210 days, but can’t site a reference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the dead can vote, then they can also win elections.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/dennis-hof-brothel-owner-who-died-last-month-wins-election-n933366
LikeLiked by 2 people
#ElectionResults2018
DEMOCRATS DARK MONEY:
Bloomberg, Steyer, Soros & Hollywood gave more than $600M to Democrat candidates!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I can say that I DON’T believe the results of the mid-terms, meaning I smell massive fraud.
Why would WI for example, vote out the Gov that lowered their taxes, got them a surplus and brought thousands of jobs to the state by electing some dumbass D-Rat who intends to raise taxes and kill jobs. The answer is, They WOULD NOT!
For the past two years, the D-Rats have been working like termites under the surface building their fraud network and changing districts to get a specific result; steal the house. They engaged in all the fraud they have already done and nothing was done about it. Sessions was responsible to tend to it under the 1965 Voter Rights Act and he let it go on. IMHO, that was the last straw and why he was kicked out today.
The atmosphere of this election was like the massive fraud conducted in 2012 when the D-Rats frantically worked to defraud the senate races because they thought clown boy could not possibly win. They ended up with the win and a D-Rat senate with some of the most incompetent fools in the USA as D-Rat senators.
The D-Rats have resisted every step of the way securing the election process. They don’t want voter ID, they don’t want clean voter registers(dead people, double voters in two states, illegals etc) and they want same day registration(no verification of eligibility). All these things make it easier for them to commit fraud. And the 2018 Mid-Term was a totally defrauded election IMHO.
Keep in mind, it doesn’t have to be the entire state, just a few key counties and in some cases, wards can do it. This of course, can be combated by auditing the voter rolls after the vote. Any ward that ends up with a ridiculously high turnout should be audited and any ward that ends up over 100% should have the poll workers investigated and prosecuted. If too many wards show 100% or more, the Supervisor of Elections should be prosecuted or thrown out of office for incompetence.
Also, this practice of “finding” votes the next day or days needs to be an automatic prosecution of the poll workers and supervisor of elections. If votes are really “lost”, it indicates either gross incompetence of FRAUD!!!!!
I believe in this election, the D-Rats went all out to steal the house. They were aided and abetted by Lyin’ Ryan and the Rinos who teed them up with their words and actions. Add that, along with the massive fraud and we have a FAKE ELECTION – the 2018 Mid-Term election was a fairy tale. The media-rats are complicit. Hell, MSNBC put up a graphic the night before showing ALL the votes and declaring a winner before the election was even over. It’s time to stop the media-rats from reporting election results before ALL the polls close and ALL the votes are counted. Sure, it may take longer be then it would be real. I would say a 24 hour blackout before any results are posted.
The D-Rats came up short with the house. Technically, they do have a majority but it’s a tiny one. That means the committees will be 50-50. On the other hand, the R gains in the Senate will mean less D-Rats on the committees which seems to have already been 50-50 due to the tiny R majority.
I believe President Trump has declared war on them. Getting rid of Sessions was the first step. The last thing the D-Rats want is an honest supervisor of Mueller. After Mueller pulled his police state, anti-Constitution crap last year and Sessions did nothing, I lost my respect for him.
Now, the D-Rats are whining about the new guy “recusing” himself from the witch hunt when there is no reason for him to do so, other than he is an honest manager whereas Rosy the Rat is, as Jimmy Cagney use to say A DIRTY RAT!
Sessions never should have taken the AG job if he didn’t intend to do the whole job. Granted, he has done some good things but he has fallen short with things that have affected the executive branch such as being interfered with by activist judges ruling outside their jurisdiction. IMHO, Sessions should have been in front of the Supreme Court EVERY time one of these piss-ant Fed District Judges ruled for the entire country interfering with President Trump’s Constitutional authority.
I am glad we have President Trump. He is the only one that can clean up this mess and I believe he will do so. I’d like to see indictments of various corrupt house and senate members for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS, the election turnout was heavier in my area than it was in 2016. They sure as hell weren’t voting D-Rat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve seen it time and time again. Ballots mysteriously disappearing (destroyed) immediately after an election. Yet here we are again. Never any chance of reconciliation. ‘Sorry it was a mistake’, ‘We didn’t know that box of ballots was in the back room’
Why are we so dumb as to not audit the election process. This should be a FEDERAL function. States/districts cannot be trusted.
It’s no different to our immigration laws. So antiquated and corrupted that we are powerless to stop it until it’s corrected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rodney Dangerfield
Hey Jim!
You gotta go see my doctor.
You know my doctor…
Dr. Vinnie Boombatz.
He cured my wife.
She had TDS.
Fixed her up right there in his office.
Pulled her head out of her ass.
Best 50 bucks I ever spent.
(RIP Rodney Dangerfield)
LikeLike
Ted Cruz owes Trump bigly for his rally or Texas might have been lost.
LikeLike
So, upon sober reflection, and after watching the Potus post midterm press conference, heres my take;
DEAR NANCY PELOSI;
Congrats. Now, you CAN continue the coarse you have been on, since my election.
You can release a scathing mueller report, and launch multiple investigations of my administration, and impeach me, and NOTHING gets done, for two years, and then I blame the gridlock on you.
Meanwhile, I will release not only all the documents requested by the house, but the,report on mueller and his team, prepared by rudy giulliani and his team.
They started with the report by louis ghomert, and went on from there.
And, if you are going to impeach me, that is a TRIAL, and I will avail myself fully, of my right to defend myself.
Exposing the gang of eight complicity in a conspiracy to subvert the Constitution.
NOT good for the country, in so many ways.
Or, as Speaker of the House, and recognising our founders divided up power, so tjat compromise would be neccesary, we can work together, like Tip O’niel and Reagan, to get good things done for our country.
Infrastructure, immigration, there are many areas where we can work together, to get things done.
Lets DEAL, better for us, better for the Country,….or not, its up to you.
Signed, DJT
Now, I know thats not what we want, we all want perp walks, etc. And ‘what about the ‘rule of law’, blah, blah blah.
Truth is the ‘rule of law’ is aspirational;
Its not something that IS, its something we constantly STRIVE for, even knowing we are never going to avhieve it.
JUSTICE? Consider this; if every defendant refused a plea bargain, and insisted on a jury trial, the system would collapse, in a matter of months.
The system is ADDICTED to plea bargains.
Is prosecuting thebarstuds the BEST thing, for our country? It would tear our country apart.
And, convictions are far from a certainty.
On the other hand, BREAKING the near gridlock, now that he ‘has’ the Senate, and dems have the House, as he said, “Lets deal”, so that he can do what he came to D.C. to do; GET STUFF DONE!
As for the perpetrators, they have been stripped of positions, and therefore power, and are now watching their legacies trashed, erased as if they never existed; they are being made irrelevent.
“You can’t always get what you WHAANT,
But if youbtry real hard, you just might find, you get what you neeeed.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump to Jim Acosta:
“Get off my lawn!”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/07/media/trump-cnn-press-conference/index.html
LikeLike
Not one, but multiple instances of daycare workers encouraging kids to fight each other for apparent entertainment. Perhaps the workers should move to Florida to avoid losing voting rights if convicted:
https://www.minds.com/media/906232823443742720
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regardless of what the various “news” organizations write and air, there should be some basic STANDARDS of how their representatives behave… generally, but certainly while they are GUESTS at the WH and especially in the respect/courtesy they show the President.
IF I was in charge… 🙂
I would slash those who have access to the WH as of right now… and allow people to be added to the list on a TRIAL basis. Nothing to do with politics or even which biased news company they work for… just let people into the WH based on MERIT…. if they can behave and act like grown-ups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree that correspondents be monitored. And further, the media organizations be signed up by contract to a code of conduct, ethics and truthful reporting. Personal opinions, slanting of facts, harassment, disrespect will render the reporter dismissed and the media organization receive a hefty fine or cancelled contract.
There’s no reason that PDJT should allow Sarah to enter this snake pit day after day without tight controls. I view it as abuse.
LikeLike
!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antifa doxed him and other conservatives.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/dc-antifa-publishes-home-addresses-of-tucker-carlson-and-his-brother-as-well-as-ann-coulter-neil-patel-and-sean-hannity/
LikeLike
This nation needs another all out revolt against communists living in our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, it’s been happening for years, it gets exposed and yet everyone just continues on to the next election.
LikeLike
Reno Sepulveda@reno_sepulveda
Replying to @HeyTammyBruce @DailyCaller
You know what this country needs? #RooftopKoreans
6:49 PM – 7 Nov 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Blatant voter fraud!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Things like this need to be handled by DoS or FBI. Political parties cannot be allowed to make any adjustments themselves.
LikeLike
If you’re in Fla offer to “help out” and record everything Project Veritas style.
Catch em in the act.
LikeLike
The Republican losses in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania don’t bode well. Those were the states that put Trump in the White House. Then the losses in Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico. Even Virginia got bluer.
We have to look at the total picture not just seats in the Senate & House but also State legislatures and governors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the new Acting U.S. Attorney General now in place, those women and their handlers/attorneys are probably sweating bullets about now.
LikeLike
My guess is that today is not the first time that Acosta has pushed/slapped a woman who got in his way. I await the #Metoo wave 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My local evening news/CBS affiliate had a story on this, showed the video even, and then said it never happened and SHS lied.
No wonder my state is dark blue. SMH.
LikeLike
I’ll bet he slaps Anderson Cooper on the fanny all the time and Don Lemon cries “Me too!”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
#2 spot on my Most Punchable Face List. Right behind Brennan.
Look at the scowl. Slap that right offa there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll loan you my shovel. I’d do it myself but I’m kind of nursing my rotator cuff at the moment….
LikeLike
These clowns always overplay their hand. Every time.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’… keep those doggies rollin’… rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ RAWHIDE!!!
H’yah!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure he’ll be gone by end of tomorrow.
LikeLike
Heh, heh, heh. Rubbing my hands together in anticipation.
LikeLike
Bet Rod already has his “tell all” book half written and looks forward to his new gig at CNN as contributor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly what I was thinking earlier tonight. Want to see that happen. Serious firepower needed.
LikeLike
Well, do you really think this is not already done?
LikeLike
Low energy Yeb slithered from underneath his rock to defend Acosta…
LikeLike
NeverTrumpers never die, they just fade into oblivion and irrelevancy.
LikeLike
Hey, everyone. It’s “Jeb!”.
Hey, “Jeb!”. Long time, no pointless commentary. How’s the fam? Everyone good? Good.
Bye, “Jeb!”.
LikeLike
Two muslim women and a gay man walk into ….. Congress. What could go wrong???
LikeLike
and write legislation to snip little girls. It’s an abomination. Add Keith Ellison to the list.
LikeLike
Dear Mr. President,
Thank you for our wonderful victories yesterday. If it had not been for you, the Republicans would have been decimated. The silence and lack of support from many in the House leadership and the NeverTrumpers spoke loudly. Majority Senator McConnell has been a warrior for the judicial appointments and it will be his historic legacy as well as yours. Thank you for your tireless campaigning. The rallies are pure joy and love. The rallies raise our spirits and our resolve.
I hope you will take time to rest this weekend, Mr. President. I hope you are able to spend time with our beautiful FLOTUS Melania and your family. And then –
It would be wonderful if you are considering moving Jeff Sessions to DHS. Jeff Sessions is to immigration what Mike Pompeo is to the Secretary of State position. You cannot go wrong. You will not waste months and months with the WRONG person. Kris Kobach would make a wonderful AG. People committed to the American people and not the swamp – to America First. Heather Nauert would make an excellent UN Ambassador. The swamp advisors around you (I hate to say it but it includes Kelly and Mattis) are interested in only protecting the swamp. I also include Andy McCarthy in this – McCarthy says: “I don’t think we should re-litigate this” . The exact opposite seems to be true. Lawlessness, caravans, leaking, bullying, violence – all this will not stop until law and order is established. Only an apolitical DOJ that has been de-sanitized of corruption will stop this. The wrongdoers must pay for their misdeeds and the American people must trust in the justice department again. The American people do not. The DOJ-FBI has lost this trust. If things are allowed to be forgiven, mayhem will continue on and on and America will pay a dear, dear price.
Again, THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. We are so pleased you are fighting for us, that you made history with the first midterm outcomes, and that you won’t change being the great fighter you are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike