President Trump Remarks and Press Conference Following Midterm Election…

President Trump delivers remarks on the outcome of the midterm election.

  1. jimboct says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Jim Acosta: Dear Diary, that bad president sicced a white house aid on me and dared to tell me to shut up. They even TOOK MY MIC!!!! MY MIC. Everyone knows the first amendment guarantees the right for me to do whatever I want. Please Papa Mueller, can you make the bad orange man stop???
    Love Jimmy A

    Thank You VSGPDJT for putting little Jimmy Acosta in his place.

  2. visage13 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    This was comedy gold, I listened at work and all through my lunch hour. His take down of Acosta, Ryan and some guy named Pete was too funny. He needs to take away Acosta & Ryan’s press pass. It is time to take the gloves completely off.

  3. Ms B says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    The media’s behavior made me cringe.
    All the hard work and caring that Our President has put in over the last two years for this country has been unprecedented. And he gets this horrid treatment! I wanted to smack most of them.

  4. Caius Lowell says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    PDJT is *SIGNED UP* — outstanding job Sir!

  5. Cetera says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    He really does seem tired. God bless him. He worked his tail off campaigning.

    Thank you, President Trump!

  6. Cheri Lawrence says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Enemy of the people! Presstitutes driving a fake narrative. Hostile hyenas! Greatest line ever “I did this country a service by retiring Jeff Flake, another beauty” hahahahaha!! Give em hell POTUS, we love you!!

  7. das411 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    This was hilarious – if he does just this and nothing else for two more years, he’d STILL be the best President we’ve had since…Reagan at least?

  8. kallibella says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Since there was NO Blue Wave, they’re very angry. There will be no peace until these totalitarian crowd gets 100% power.

  9. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    What a rude pack of reporters (I use that term loosely). Acosta should be banned. The rest didn’t even have the decency to respect the President.

  10. quintrillion says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Fortunate to have watched this video live earlier on the Presidential thread. I don’t believe I could stand watching it again. President was fantastic but the hyneas were as menacing as ever and seemed to be hoping to draw blood. I quit watching most press briefings long ago or clips of Sunday news shows. I just don’t wish to get sucked into any of their dark narratives at all. I don’t care what they say or do it’s all crap.

  11. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    What needs to happen is the communications department should get their axx wiped. They should have visuals for all briefings, and every time one of these hyenas brings up a false fact they need to hammer them back with the facts, visually. IF every network is gonna’ cover it, make them report the TRUTH. What is the matter with these people?

    Jimmie, you call them immigrants. They aren’t immigrants. That would imply a status that does not exist for any of them.

    Jimmie, you say it is not an invasion? How many would you say would be an invasion? 100, 200, 300, 400, 1,000, 2,000, 5,000, how many? Then show the invasion. There are lots of pix and video, show what the towns look like when they take over.

    Jimmie, are they carrying U.S. flags? No, then that’s an invasion, and especially when they are TELLING YOU in advance that they are going to INVADE YOUR COUNTRY. Kinda’ like Iran and their death to America chants.

    Jimmie, what’s your address? We have homeless people here already who need a place to stay.

  12. R.Shanker says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    DJT today offered a sincere olive branch to the incoming Democrat House. Even said nice things about Pelosi !! I think it was sincere because I belive he is more interested in moving the country forward than in petty mean-girls games.
    Unfortunately, I am quite sure the Democrats will NOT accept the olive branch. they will continue to act like spoiled children.
    This is about to get Real !!

