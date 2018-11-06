Tuesday November 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
AUTUMN REFLECTION! LÖTSCHENTAL SCHWARZSEE, VALAIS, SWITZERLAND. BY SYLVIA FURRER
Grieve Not The Spirit
The first lesson each believer in Christ should learn is that immediately upon believing he is given everlasting life. Referring to this fact Ephesians 1:13,14 says:
“In whom ye also trusted, having heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also having believed, ye were sealed with that Holy Spirit of promise.”
Mark well, the believer is not sealed by the Holy Spirit, but “with” the Holy Spirit. The Spirit Himself is the seal. Every sincere believer in Christ, then, should rejoice in an accomplished redemption and rest in the fact that the Holy Spirit will keep him eternally safe.
But while we cannot lose the Holy Spirit we can, and often do, grieve the Holy Spirit, as we read in Eph. 4:30. This is why we are told in Rom. 8:26 that the Spirit “helpeth our infirmities” and makes intercession for us, that we might live lives which please and honor God.
The wonderful fact is, however, that “nothing,” not even an aggrieved Spirit shall “separate us from the love of God” (Rom. 8:38,39). Thus in the same breath with which the Apostle exhorts us not to grieve the Spirit he again reassures us that this same Spirit keeps us eternally safe:
“And grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption” (Eph. 4:30).
Does this encourage careless living? Those who think so have missed the whole point of Paul’s appeal. The Apostle does not warn the believer that if he grieves the Spirit he will be lost. Rather, in grace he exhorts:
“Do not grieve the very Spirit who in mercy and love has sealed you as forever His own. Do not repay such love with such ingratitude.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grieve-not-the-spirit/
Ephesians 1:13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
Ephesians 4:30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.
Romans 8:26 Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.
Romans 8:38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Hallelujah by L. Cohen, performed by Stephanie Jones & Jakob Schmidt
THE MILKY WAY SETTING BEHIND A WESTERN MAINE WATERFALL
Heavenly Father please let Your people humble themselves before you – send your Spirit our to touch hearts and minds as people vote tomorrow and May the forces of evil and darkness and delusion be driven out by your angel armies – May justice and fairness prevail. Drive out the wicked from the shadows and let the scales fall from peoples eyes and ears. Let them see the truth. May You be glorified Father God forever and ever and please surround our President with protection. Afflict anyone who wishes him harm and may their evil intentions rebound on them a thousand fold. Give him the wisdom the Solomon, a heart who seeks after Your Will, the courage of a lion and the wings of an eagle. In Jesus precious name I pray – amen
My husband and I are partying on the Trump Train, all day today.
I think I got this link to the Trump Train from a fellow Treeper a few days ago. I’m playing it tomorrow to kick off the day. I’m so grateful I found this fantastic place. Thank you Sundance and all y’all!
Lyrics to Trump Train:
Are you, are you, coming to the train,
Led by a man, who wants to break the chains,
Establishment is terrified, they can’t control his reign,
Let’s meet, this year, on the Trump Train,
Are you, are you, coming to the train,
Where brave man called out, for wall built by crane,
Media is terrified, they can’t control his reign,
Let’s meet, this year, on the Trump Train,
Are you, are you, coming to the train,
Where brave man called out,
The fools who lead in vain,
Lobbyists are terrified, they can’t control our reign,
Let’s meet, this year, on the Trump Train,
Are you, are you, coming to the train,
Wear a hat of hope, side by side with me,
Make America Great Again, break the chains,
Are you, are you, coming to the train,
To take our great country, back again,
Join the revolution, break the chains,
Let’s meet, this year, on the Trump Train.
