Thread #3 – 2018 Midterm Election – “Ignore Fox News” – Results and Open Discussion

Reminder. The corporate media, writ large, are front-loading bad news in a coordinated effort to influence polls still open. Take a walk, do something constructive. Ignore the MSM messaging, they are constructing narratives – nothing more.
In an stunning display of manipulative politics in media, Fox News, via V.P. Bill Sammon on behalf of the Murdoch clan, has forecast the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives WHILE VOTING IS STILL ONGOING! Remember this for future reference. This is how a specific manipulative narrative is framed. Fox News should be punished by viewership for such horrendous behavior.
New York Times – Results Available Here
Politico – Results Available Here
CNN – Election Results Here
Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here
AP Politics – Election Results Here
Remember, ignore exit polling, early voting analysis and Fox News. Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. FINISH STRONG ! Voting still open:
♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah
♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington
♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) Alaska
North Carolina looking good. The lengthy delay of delivering results is almost always a tell that Democrat poll workers do not want to deliver data showing a defeat and leftist media doesn’t want to report it either.
It’s not the red wave I had hoped for. But one thing I see a lot of is “no real changes.” And that fits with my prior analysis regarding the impossibility of any blue wave — there is nothing in the political sphere which justifies any changes. Lots of polarization but no massive changes come from polarization.
Current MO totals:
54.4% Josh Hawley GOP 627,742
42.4% Claire McCaskill* Dem 489,227
3.2% Other 37,030
47.8% of precincts reporting (1,556/3,256) *Incumbent
1,153,999 total votes
