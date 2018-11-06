Thread #3 – 2018 Midterm Election – “Ignore Fox News” – Results and Open Discussion

Reminder. The corporate media, writ large, are front-loading bad news in a coordinated effort to influence polls still open. Take a walk, do something constructive. Ignore the MSM messaging, they are constructing narratives – nothing more.

In an stunning display of manipulative politics in media, Fox News, via V.P. Bill Sammon on behalf of the Murdoch clan, has forecast the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives WHILE VOTING IS STILL ONGOING! Remember this for future reference. This is how a specific manipulative narrative is framed. Fox News should be punished by viewership for such horrendous behavior.

New York Times – Results Available Here

Politico – Results Available Here

CNN – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

AP Politics – Election Results Here

Remember, ignore exit polling, early voting analysis and Fox News. Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. FINISH STRONG ! Voting still open:



♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington

♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) Alaska

