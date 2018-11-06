Midterm Election Ground Reports – 12pm to 3pm ET – What’s Going On?

The U.S. media always have an agenda on election day and are generally unreliable for factual information. That’s where you come in. Your ground reports are much more reliable barometers of what’s happening in/around your neighborhood on election day.
So, what’s going on?
How is turnout in your precinct? How does today compare to prior elections at your polling places? What issues are important to your community? What is the general sentiment? Are there any voting issues or concerns?
Please share your experience in the comments section below.
NPC & Loser….’Ezra Klein Says Democrats Will Embrace “Anti-Democratic” Tactics If They’re Not Given The House to Rule’
“Given”? “to Rule”? What does this bozo think this election is anyway? Christmas presents making them dictators for life?
I am in PA CD 6 and have voted at the same place for 18 years. Always vote between 8 and 9 am and have never had a # higher than 191 (we do paper ballots). Today was #345 ! Karma baby. Parking lot full but no waiting in line. Many more poll workers than usual and double the # of booths so looks like the team was prepared for increased turnout. Seems like even more than 2016 and at least double 2014. We have fairly equal #’s of D’s and R’s usually.
With more and more immigrants (illegal or otherwise) from poor country’s, that is all they will need. They are playing the long game.
DDD Report..Round about 8 o’clock the democrat bluster….will lose its luster. Add ten for trump.
Reporting from the Charleston, SC area. There was a long line, way out of the building. Longer than ever. People said that in other areas the lines were much longer. It was certainly longer than even in 2016! And usually there is no more than 1-2 people at a time if any. Huge voter turnout. There was a Muslim family (looked like Somali to me) and I’ve never seen any Muslims in my neighborhood before. I assume they voted D.
A candidate for Mayor was also there, shaking hands. Since they are listed as “non-partisan,” I asked some questions and she said they were not supposed to list party affiliation but “she had conservative values.” Then I asked point blank, “So, are you for Trump or against Trump?” She laughed and replied, “I am for Trump” and I said, “That’s the only thing that matters today.” And the people in line cheerfully agreed, which was a nice touch.
There were 6-7 poll watchers, more than usual. More than in 2016.
We voted straight R. We have electronic voting machines without paper.
We have beer (in honor of Justice Kavanaugh) and snacks for tonight.
I work with a guy originally from Palestine who voted straight R. Don’t assume LEGAL Muslims are all voting D.
Most of the Hispanic folks here are also Trump fans and have been on cloud 9 since AMLO was elected. I work in aerospace – so keep that in mind.
Will Mexico’s election results benefit the GOP in the midterms? I’d say yes from my vantage point here in So Cal.
Lots of large and/or multiple American flags waving on vehicles in metro phx
I’m in Prescott…I see the same
Plantation Florida district 23 report, a very commie blue area. When I went to vote with my wife and mother in law, straight R ticket, there were no lines but all booths were full. The election officials said that this year turnout is larger than 2016, which should be bad news for us, but, looking at the voting mix, it was not a bunch of radical libs. Good news is that this is a small voting site and while I can normally spot a lib a mile away, the group I voted with looked like (mostly) normal folks. Either way, my family in total put 6 Rebublic straight tickets in the box in very Blue Broward county.
Happy to say my husband just voted, I’m voting after work, and my 18 year old son is voting for his first time. All 3 of us are voting straight Republican. I’m in Roskam’s district, so hopefully we can push him over the edge.
I am also in Roskam’s district. When his campaign workers came to the door Sunday, my husband told them yes, we’d vote for Roskam, but let him know it’s a vote for Trump not for him. They didn’t seem very surprised.
I voted at 7:00am sharp this morning in MI-10, in a small rural community that leans HEAVILY conservative. I was fifth in line having arrived at 6:35AM. By the time I left the polling place at 7:15AM, there were at least 100 folks in line, in a precinct where there are only 4,000 total people, around half of whom I would guess are registered voters. Far greater turnout at this location than I’ve ever seen.
Citrus County Florida is …Tally Ho….4 to 1 Trump.
One vote, Two Vote, Three vote, BUNCH!
Light come an they wanna go home.
University of Missouri plantation a.k.a. downtown Columbia, Boone County, MO, Precinct 1A-2. Polls opened 6:00 AM. Poll very quiet at 8:15 AM. No line and, unlike two years ago, did not have to run a gauntlet of Democrat shills to get into the poll. This voter’s paper ballet was 37th of the day. Most of the half-dozen or so citizens seen voting at my poll were black voters. Missouri election turnout projected low 55% to high 80%. Boone County was projected 65% turnout but KOMU headline at 3:46 PM is “Boone County sees low voter turn-out.” Boone County Clerk: “Right now we’re at 6.1% for mid-afternoon, not a great turnout.” The map explains why:
I asked this of dems over on The Hill website. So far, no answers.
Okay dems, if you personally were in charge (don’t speak for anyone but yourself):
Q1: What percentage of illegal invaders/aliens here now would you have deported? (My answer: 90+ percent.)
Q2: What percentage of same attempting to breach our southern border would you have repelled back into Mexico? (My answer: 99+ percent.)
Q3: Would you end “anchor baby” law and eliminate birthright citizenship? (My answer: Yes, most definitely.)
New York 19th district John Faso (R) vs Delgado. Columbia County town of Stuyvesant
“Larger turnout than presidential election”
Opinion of poll volunteer.
Light but steady in my little CA wine town
The presence at my polling place was much higher than usual, in a non-Presidential election. I am in CA, and my district is one of those critical for the Republicans. No idea how the others voted, i did not discuss anything, just voted, and darted to work. The only thing, people there were much more careful in checking if I am the person registered…Don’t know if this has any meaning..
I voted two weeks ago as my state uses only mail ballots now. I hate that. What I would like to see is photo voter ID required with 90+ percent of voting occurring on election day at polling places using paper ballots and all election documents printed only in English.
I just voted eastern suburb of Pittsburgh, not a long line less than 16. I would say 60-40 Dem district So seems like a lower turnout.
In my northern Vermont shire town, voting is running a bit higher than usual, according to the voting officials. When I stopped in at 1:30 PM there were perhaps a dozen voters filling out their paper ballots — we’re one of the few states still using them — and there was no wait. One of the folks said they’d counted about 875 voters thus far — this in a population of just over 3,000. Twenty-five percent of the folks are under 18, which means that there are about 2,250 adults eligible to vote in Hyde Park.
Would love to see nutjob “Red” Bernie Sanders kicked the hell back to Brooklyn.
During the FDR years, Vermont was a bedrock anti-Democrat state. In fact, it voted four times against Roosevelt. But it has been a long time since the days of Vermont fiscal conservative Calvin Coolidge.
The transformation happened in the late ’60s and into the ’70s, when liberal hippies, some with money, like Howard Dean (who comes from Long Island and a Wall Street family fortune) and some without, like Ben and Jerry (also from Long Island), or “Red” Bernie, or a lot of others from New York City, Boston, etc., invaded a state that had been occupied by generations of stubborn, conservative, hard rock GOP farmers.
Because Vermont had such a small population, it was an easy state to flip. Remember, New York City alone probably exceeds the entire population of New England.
Most native Vermonters believe in gun rights — this is a big hunting state! Folks stroll with rifles during hunting season — but the people who come from out of state bring their socialist values with them. These flatlanders hate that Vermont still has the least restrictive gun laws in the entire USA. They also hate that Vermont has among the highest per capita participation in the National Guard.
Ironically, the Air National Guard F-16s that flew air cap over the leftist craphole of New York City during 9/11 originated Burlington International Airport, where the Green Mountain Boys Air National Guard unit is based. Did you know that Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. — a military academy — it is where the ROTC originated? Did you know that the 10th Mountain Division — which won fame in WWII — originated in Stowe, Vt.? It still trains in Vermont too. The Army’s Mountain Warfare School is in Jericho, Vt.
There are a lot of native conservatives in Vermont, and we also have a Republican governor — and expect to see him re-elected. We need more conservatives to move here to outflank the spawn of the leftists who came in the ’60s. New Hampshire and Maine could use more conservatives to relocate there. Together we could turn these states red again — at least a lot faster than could be done with the high-population blue sinkholes of Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island.
I went there….
Voted just after 10AM at an elementary school in the Peoples Republic of Falls Church, in Northern Virginia. They had moved the voting setup from its long-time location in the cafeteria to a gym in the back of the building. I wandered down several halls for the first time, past a large, Orwellian sign painted on a wall: “Diversity Is Our Strength.” There was no line and only three voters in the gym. Four more arrived while I was filling out the ballot. Whatever happened to “E Pluribus Unum?”
I should add that cold rain was pouring down all the time I was out. It cheered me up considerably.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/midterm-election-voters-in-contentious-georgia-county-facing-difficulties
My polling place was packed and with people I knew of like minds. I’m here in SE valley of Phoenix (Paul Gosar’s District). We need Martha McSally to win here. i hope we pick up another 10 House and 4-6 Senate seats. It’s doable.
My polling place was steadily busy, I waited for about 10 minutes. It seems busier than 2016. It was much slower during the last midterm in 2014.
There was a meaningless local proposition to vote to ask the state legislature to consider legalizing medical marijuana. Dirty Dem trick to get out the stoner vote. Most of the people I saw voting were seniors, so I hope and pray it won’t work.
I had ballot number 725, there are two different wards voting at my polling station. Both were busy, so I’m assuming 1400 voters so far. That’s amazing. My county went for PDJT in 2016, but my neighborhood is half Dems half Republican judging by yard signs. But I think we got this!
Dunno if others ready my comment earlier, I voted on my way to work in a red section of Somerset County NJ this morning, the crowds and lines were the longest I have ever seen, a much bigger turnout than 2016. The parking lot at the Catholic church where we vote was nearly full and something of a madhouse. The voting machines all seemed to be working fine, but the poll workers were jumping around like chickens trying to keep up with the flow of people. Lots of older people who had fought their way through the deluge of heavy rain and stood on line to vote with a determined look.
Son who lives with us works the night shift and stopped in to vote around 11 AM on his way home, called me and said there were still lines and an older gentleman accidentally hit the bumper of my son’s parked car that my son was sitting in and talking to me while the older driver was maneuvering in the very busy parking lot (fortunately no damage). There was still a line to vote, unheard of at 11 AM. In my part of the county that can only be a good thing IMO.
Forced to watch PMSNBC in my work cafeteria….but Sundance was SPOT on on the horseshit analysis and the spin machine at warp speed. Getting so deep I need a shovel. Any more ground reports from Minnesnowta? I voted early…..having a little get together tonight to watch returns and to educate my 40 year old nephew to get involved. He is of the mindset of it doesn’t affect me than I don’t bother. Well he WILL care as he he moving to MN from SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voted and just killing time until some real data start to appear in about six hours. It’s old age but “Vote Red” still gives me the creeps!! :>) I guess it’s growing up with Stalin, Mao, “The East is Red”, Pusan, and Red Chinese human waves crossing the Yalu River and Duck and Cover and..and..and
I have scrolled throughout the thread but haven’t seen any ground report(s) for Fairfax Co., Va.
I Was wondering if anyone noticed any anomalies since Fairfax is on the DOJ “watch list”.
Just more platitudes, is my guess. The new DOJ seems a lot like the old DOJ.
WHY do these liberal shitholds never offer a decent R candidate?
Ah, that “blue wave”…
