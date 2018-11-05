Whoopsie – Must Listen: Michigan Reporter Calls Senate Candidate John James Voicemail, Accidentally Didn’t Hang Up….

As much as this is hilarious to hear, there is also a serious aspect. Republican candidate John James is in a close race in Michigan with incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow.

A reporter named Brenda Battel from the Huron Daily Tribune calls Michigan Senate Candidate John James to schedule an interview. She leaves a voicemail with the details of her request, then…. accidentally didn’t hang up the phone correctly; so the recording continues to pick up her comments.

What you hear next, after Ms. Battel thinks she has hung up, is the personification of media bias. Listen:

.

UPDATE: Mrs. Battel is fired by the newspaper.

TRIBUNE FIRES STAFF WRITER –

“I have listened to the voicemail left by Brenda Battel to Mr. James’ campaign, and find no reason to defend this behavior,” said Kate Hessling, editor of the Huron Daily Tribune. “Brenda Battel’s employment has been immediately terminated.

“The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public. These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”

(read link)

Advertisements