Whoopsie – Must Listen: Michigan Reporter Calls Senate Candidate John James Voicemail, Accidentally Didn’t Hang Up….

Posted on November 5, 2018 by

As much as this is hilarious to hear, there is also a serious aspect. Republican candidate John James is in a close race in Michigan with incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow.

A reporter named Brenda Battel from the Huron Daily Tribune calls Michigan Senate Candidate John James to schedule an interview. She leaves a voicemail with the details of her request, then…. accidentally didn’t hang up the phone correctly; so the recording continues to pick up her comments.

What you hear next, after Ms. Battel thinks she has hung up, is the personification of media bias. Listen:

.

UPDATE: Mrs. Battel is fired by the newspaper.

TRIBUNE FIRES STAFF WRITER

“I have listened to the voicemail left by Brenda Battel to Mr. James’ campaign, and find no reason to defend this behavior,” said Kate Hessling, editor of the Huron Daily Tribune. “Brenda Battel’s employment has been immediately terminated.

“The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public. These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”

(read link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

72 Responses to Whoopsie – Must Listen: Michigan Reporter Calls Senate Candidate John James Voicemail, Accidentally Didn’t Hang Up….

  1. MM says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Karma……….
    LOL…..

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Peter says:
      November 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      John James is within 2 points and surging! Can he do it with a grass roots effort?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • michaelhamblin says:
      November 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      She O’Keefe’d herself!

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      I was out in Michigan this weekend to watch Michigan play PSU. I attend a game a year in Ann Arbor. We spent a lot of time downtown. We walked about two and a half miles to and from the stadium. I was shocked to only see one Stabenow sign. I was not surprised that there wasn’t a single John James sign since the school and community is very liberal.

      There were two college students hanging up posters. I decided to see what they were hanging. Let’s Save Socialism by voting for so and so (forgot the name). They got excited that I was checking in on their work. One decided to give me a flyer. I told him to take that sh….t and throw it away. I told them if I had the time I would teach them about MAGAnomics. They laughed.

      I then told them to pack some stuff because I would pay for them to go to Venezuela 🇻🇪 on a one way ticket. They told me FU and walked away angered that I killed their BS.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        November 5, 2018 at 10:44 pm

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        November 5, 2018 at 10:57 pm

        While I have always liked you, this little insight just ramped the buddy aspect immensely. I could definitely go fishing with you! 😀

        I would definitely have done the same thing, might have added a word or so… lol

        Someday those two indoctrinated literal morons will likely look back on the incident themselves and just maybe one of them will get it. One can only hope… and keep working on them!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. Li'l Jen says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    So did he return her call? Hahaha!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. SharkDiver says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    She might want to forget about that call back.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Ken says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Going out on a limb here, but I doubt She is granted an interview.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Zorro says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    The propaganda arm of today’s neocom statist Demosocialist Party.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. dufrst says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    GOTV Michigan! Get this great man in office! He checks all of the boxes! West Point, Apache Pilot, Master degrees from Penn State and Michigan, Businesssman, great campaign slogan (Let’s Fly!), Young, Energetic, Looks Good!, Great Family, man of faith! What more can you ask for in a person and in a leader?

    Vote John James for the Senate and future of GOP and our country! Let’s Fly! MAGA!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. TimeIsNow says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    What did HRC say if Trump gets elected, “If he gets in we all get the noose!” Great foreshadowing. Just include 95% of the propaganda ministers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Sherri Young says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Oh please call her back and record the conversation. I want to hear how she handles it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. LivingWithDogs says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Ha ha. Stupid propaganda woman. I’m hope that she is too busy crying on Wednesday to care if Mr. James ever calls her back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Once Mr. James becomes Senator he should make sure that his office never gives the time of day to anyone from that commie fishwrap, the Huron Daily Trib.
    MAGA ~ VOTE GOP

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. nepanyrush says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Thanks for getting this out, Sundance. I hope it gets wide coverage so the readers of the Huron Daily Tribune can get another eyeful of the media bias.I cancelled my subscription years ago to the Scranton Times-Tribune because of its extreme bias, from the articles to the editorials to even the political cartoons.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Impossible says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Funny yes, but moreso, tragic. I’m sure that straight-faced, before a jury of her peers, she could confidently dissemble and claim, “no bias, no bias whatsoever.” In a world of truth the liar must be cunning; but we are at the point where falsehood prevails, and my, my: they are becoming slothful, complacent, and embarrassingly stupid. If every biased reporter did not show up for work the airwaves would be silent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Judith says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    We all have our opinions. What is so unbelievably “biased” about the media is that nobody EVER steps off the DemonRat plantation. They are ALL marching to the same beat, of the same drummer, ALL of the time.

    And that uniformity just does NOT exist in nature. There is something very sinister at work.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. TKA says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I think he SHOULD grant her the interview. Now that it’s all over the internet, make her own it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. progpoker says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Where exactly is Bad Ask Minnesota?? 😉

    Like

    Reply
  16. Milo says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    The reporter just about assured herself a job on CNN.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    She personifies the low IQ fake professional “degree seeker” who thinks they are Educated and all those “damn Trump supporters” are stupid, unwashed, who need the guidance of the “press.”

    Like

    Reply
  18. cadgbd says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    grant her the interview and then don’t show up. say you’re sorry and reschedule. rinse and repeat

    Like

    Reply
  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    “What you hear next, after Ms. Battel thinks she has hung up, is the personification of media bias.”

    That would so rich if her number was not redacted. We could have a lot of fun with that. Alas, some people probably would not be “nice”, so I get it.

    Well instead of a “hot mike”, we got a “hot phone”. I wonder how her “coverage” of Republican candidates has been in the past? I am sure it was not biased or slanted at all……

    Like

    Reply
  21. Tom H says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Anyone got a picture of her?

    Like

    Reply
  22. conservalicious says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Here’s a visual of the old battle axe…

    Like

    Reply
  23. Volgarian8301 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Brenda BattleAxe….hope this helps get him over the line!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Fake Nametag says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    There’s nothing more to say than LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Linus in W.PA. says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    If Brenda Battel had any class, she’d be resigning publicly, first thing tomorrow morning.
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .WOW, I just had a ’bout of the ‘the stupids!’ Sorry!!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Ah…..I have a question on her experience….

    What is a “Night Coordinator” for Baker College…..hmmmm……

    Like

    Reply
  28. jus wundrin says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    He should go to the interview, exchange niceties, sit down, and before she opens her yap, he should pull out his cell phone, and play her message while asking her what she meant by that.

    The media IS the enemy of the people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Monticello says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    She better write herself a new career.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Baldeep Nobjobbi says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Fired!! YES!

    Like

    Reply
  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Just another feeble minded & weak willed graduate of our illustrious “education” system / brainwashing-indoctrination camps

    The lemmings in the media are just antifa in suits & dresses

    Where do you think all those democrat voters come from? Our schools have been brainwashing & churning out unthinking sheep for decades

    These people may be arrogant, pompous assholes, but the truth is they’re nothing but useful idiots, too stupid & weak to resist their indoctrination, as they obediently perform their treason for their globalist masters

    It’s no mystery where they come from

    Like

    Reply
  33. Rip Tide says:
    November 5, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Hahaha she got canned, that was quick! Michigan native here, JJ is the real deal I hope he gets in! I donated all I’m allowed based on my “industry” rules. Let’s vote him in and get rid of Stabecow!! Red Wave coming⚡️⚡️⚡️
    His signage around the state is similar to what Trump’s was in 2016!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. lizzyp says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    In the past 48 hours we’ve seen how many instances of people committing acts labeled ‘despicable’ ‘deplorable’ ‘ flat out racist’ ‘hateful”ignorant’ when President Trump supposedly committed them. We’ve had SNL performers mock not just veterans but disabled in general, and the harshest criticism his cast mate can offer is ‘the joke fell flat.’ Another of his cast mates asked the camera ‘so white women aren’t going to let us down again this election are they???’ Katy Tur offending evangelicals WHILE ignoring the facts about family separations during the Obama administration, this horrible woman….

    The cheese has completely slid off their collective crackers.

    Like

    Reply
  35. deplorable says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    “The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public. These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”

    I call bullshit. These statements actually DO represent the views of the Tribune and the rest of the biased, corrupt mainstream media.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. cripto says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    The Almighty works in mysterious ways.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Daniel says:
    November 5, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    In my opinion, they should be fired even for the appearance of bias. Also, the news media business should take their business seriously and stop destroying their credibility.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s