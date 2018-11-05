Whoopsie – Must Listen: Michigan Reporter Calls Senate Candidate John James Voicemail, Accidentally Didn’t Hang Up….

As much as this is hilarious to hear, there is also a serious aspect. Republican candidate John James is in a close race in Michigan with incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow.
A reporter named Brenda Battel from the Huron Daily Tribune calls Michigan Senate Candidate John James to schedule an interview. She leaves a voicemail with the details of her request, then…. accidentally didn’t hang up the phone correctly; so the recording continues to pick up her comments.
What you hear next, after Ms. Battel thinks she has hung up, is the personification of media bias. Listen:
UPDATE: Mrs. Battel is fired by the newspaper.
“I have listened to the voicemail left by Brenda Battel to Mr. James’ campaign, and find no reason to defend this behavior,” said Kate Hessling, editor of the Huron Daily Tribune. “Brenda Battel’s employment has been immediately terminated.
“The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public. These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”
John James is within 2 points and surging! Can he do it with a grass roots effort?
If the polls say he’s 2 points behind then he is 5 points ahead.
He will ride the Trump Tidal Wave to success.
I believe he can!
Yes. Yes.Yes.
She O’Keefe’d herself!
You stole my line 😁 ! When the masks are taken off … the ugly runs deep. These people are ROTTEN to their core.
I’ll tell you what, you can use the line royalty free 😉
I was out in Michigan this weekend to watch Michigan play PSU. I attend a game a year in Ann Arbor. We spent a lot of time downtown. We walked about two and a half miles to and from the stadium. I was shocked to only see one Stabenow sign. I was not surprised that there wasn’t a single John James sign since the school and community is very liberal.
There were two college students hanging up posters. I decided to see what they were hanging. Let’s Save Socialism by voting for so and so (forgot the name). They got excited that I was checking in on their work. One decided to give me a flyer. I told him to take that sh….t and throw it away. I told them if I had the time I would teach them about MAGAnomics. They laughed.
I then told them to pack some stuff because I would pay for them to go to Venezuela 🇻🇪 on a one way ticket. They told me FU and walked away angered that I killed their BS.
While I have always liked you, this little insight just ramped the buddy aspect immensely. I could definitely go fishing with you! 😀
I would definitely have done the same thing, might have added a word or so… lol
Someday those two indoctrinated literal morons will likely look back on the incident themselves and just maybe one of them will get it. One can only hope… and keep working on them!
THC I plan on retiring in 9 years to Florida and the one thing I am buying myself is a boat so I can fish, fish and fish some more! You have an open invitation my friend!
So did he return her call? Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She might want to forget about that call back.
Even a top notch barbecue sauce would not help that crow go down.
Going out on a limb here, but I doubt She is granted an interview.
It would be after the election…..I would grant the interview then nail her to the wall…
With my lawyer present..
The propaganda arm of today’s neocom statist Demosocialist Party.
GOTV Michigan! Get this great man in office! He checks all of the boxes! West Point, Apache Pilot, Master degrees from Penn State and Michigan, Businesssman, great campaign slogan (Let’s Fly!), Young, Energetic, Looks Good!, Great Family, man of faith! What more can you ask for in a person and in a leader?
Vote John James for the Senate and future of GOP and our country! Let’s Fly! MAGA!!
But, is he articulate? lol
Surely no one will misunderstand that, but here ya go. /S
What did HRC say if Trump gets elected, “If he gets in we all get the noose!” Great foreshadowing. Just include 95% of the propaganda ministers.
Oh please call her back and record the conversation. I want to hear how she handles it.
Ha ha. Stupid propaganda woman. I’m hope that she is too busy crying on Wednesday to care if Mr. James ever calls her back.
Once Mr. James becomes Senator he should make sure that his office never gives the time of day to anyone from that commie fishwrap, the Huron Daily Trib.
MAGA ~ VOTE GOP
Thanks for getting this out, Sundance. I hope it gets wide coverage so the readers of the Huron Daily Tribune can get another eyeful of the media bias.I cancelled my subscription years ago to the Scranton Times-Tribune because of its extreme bias, from the articles to the editorials to even the political cartoons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was on Tucker.
Funny yes, but moreso, tragic. I’m sure that straight-faced, before a jury of her peers, she could confidently dissemble and claim, “no bias, no bias whatsoever.” In a world of truth the liar must be cunning; but we are at the point where falsehood prevails, and my, my: they are becoming slothful, complacent, and embarrassingly stupid. If every biased reporter did not show up for work the airwaves would be silent.
Impossible, How true your last sentence resonates, except for Lou Dobbs. I really like that guy’s oozbah.
We all have our opinions. What is so unbelievably “biased” about the media is that nobody EVER steps off the DemonRat plantation. They are ALL marching to the same beat, of the same drummer, ALL of the time.
And that uniformity just does NOT exist in nature. There is something very sinister at work.
Well, it does. Amongst ants. Not exactly role models for human beings!
And lemmings
And Non-Player-Characters.
Yes. Yes, there is something sinister at work.
It’s called…
Wait for it…
Totalitarian feudalism. But, “they” call it “globalism” like it’s a beautiful and natural thing.
I think he SHOULD grant her the interview. Now that it’s all over the internet, make her own it.
Where exactly is Bad Ask Minnesota?? 😉
Been funnier if I got the State right…{sigh}
Oh well, still a good queshkyon.
Dont axe me…
I was thinking it rhymes with Bad Acts.
I grew up not too far from Bad Axe; their high school teams were known as the Bad Axe Hatchets (I’m not kidding; look it up).
The Thumb area of Michigan is prime farm country and is generally conservative. She must have lived a miserable experience being surrounded by honest, hard-working people.
Is the town on the other side of the railroad tracks called, “Good Axe”?
The reporter just about assured herself a job on CNN.
Forgot: she would be perfect in the White House Press Corps.
Milo, you misspelled corpse.
Actually, I think the CNN crew is fighting over dating her.
At least they know her name…snicker…so do we!
She personifies the low IQ fake professional “degree seeker” who thinks they are Educated and all those “damn Trump supporters” are stupid, unwashed, who need the guidance of the “press.”
grant her the interview and then don’t show up. say you’re sorry and reschedule. rinse and repeat
“What you hear next, after Ms. Battel thinks she has hung up, is the personification of media bias.”
That would so rich if her number was not redacted. We could have a lot of fun with that. Alas, some people probably would not be “nice”, so I get it.
Well instead of a “hot mike”, we got a “hot phone”. I wonder how her “coverage” of Republican candidates has been in the past? I am sure it was not biased or slanted at all……
Deplorable, i’ve been warned but oh well. F that Beech. I’ll take the 20 lashes after her 20.
Write me up.
That beech is an old battel axe!
She was fired tonight:
https://www.michigansthumb.com/news/article/Tribune-fires-staff-writer-13365429.php
Anyone got a picture of her?
Here’s a visual of the old battle axe…
“Professional” writer
She looks just like I imagined. Seriously.
That’s her cankles in the conservalicious avatar too!
True story bro!
😀
Cankles Battel Axe!
Brenda BattleAxe….hope this helps get him over the line!
There’s nothing more to say than LOL
Here’s the lady in all her glory: https://twitter.com/brendabattel
If Brenda Battel had any class, she’d be resigning publicly, first thing tomorrow morning.
.WOW, I just had a ’bout of the ‘the stupids!’ Sorry!!!
Ah…..I have a question on her experience….
What is a “Night Coordinator” for Baker College…..hmmmm……
He should go to the interview, exchange niceties, sit down, and before she opens her yap, he should pull out his cell phone, and play her message while asking her what she meant by that.
The media IS the enemy of the people.
She better write herself a new career.
Fired!! YES!
The Bad battle Axe has been fired.
https://www.michigansthumb.com/news/article/Tribune-fires-staff-writer-13365429.php
Just another feeble minded & weak willed graduate of our illustrious “education” system / brainwashing-indoctrination camps
The lemmings in the media are just antifa in suits & dresses
Where do you think all those democrat voters come from? Our schools have been brainwashing & churning out unthinking sheep for decades
These people may be arrogant, pompous assholes, but the truth is they’re nothing but useful idiots, too stupid & weak to resist their indoctrination, as they obediently perform their treason for their globalist masters
It’s no mystery where they come from
Hahaha she got canned, that was quick! Michigan native here, JJ is the real deal I hope he gets in! I donated all I’m allowed based on my “industry” rules. Let’s vote him in and get rid of Stabecow!! Red Wave coming⚡️⚡️⚡️
His signage around the state is similar to what Trump’s was in 2016!
In the past 48 hours we’ve seen how many instances of people committing acts labeled ‘despicable’ ‘deplorable’ ‘ flat out racist’ ‘hateful”ignorant’ when President Trump supposedly committed them. We’ve had SNL performers mock not just veterans but disabled in general, and the harshest criticism his cast mate can offer is ‘the joke fell flat.’ Another of his cast mates asked the camera ‘so white women aren’t going to let us down again this election are they???’ Katy Tur offending evangelicals WHILE ignoring the facts about family separations during the Obama administration, this horrible woman….
The cheese has completely slid off their collective crackers.
“The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public. These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”
I call bullshit. These statements actually DO represent the views of the Tribune and the rest of the biased, corrupt mainstream media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. I can smell that BS from the west coast.
The Almighty works in mysterious ways.
In my opinion, they should be fired even for the appearance of bias. Also, the news media business should take their business seriously and stop destroying their credibility.
