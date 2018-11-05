Rush Limbaugh Breakout Speech During Cape Girardeau MAGA Rally…

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh appeared on stage just ahead of President Trump at the final MAGA campaign rally of midterm season 2018. Mr. Limbaugh is from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where the rally was held.
Truly “talent on loan from God”.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.
Rush has been blessed by God and we are also blessed to live in a time when he is alive and healthy enough to provide a 3 hour daily dose of rational logical and spirited balance to the once-sided brainwashing pushed out every day from the MSM.
Rush is obviously loved in his hometown, listening to the roar of the crowd.
He was an excellent choice to speak at this historic final rally before this crucial midterm election. I am so glad he accepted (probably not much choice… 😁 ).
I’m glad Limbaugh eventually came around. I was really irritated with him about the GOPe for a good long while. It has been nice watching him turn it around.
I was also like that too about Rush, even after listening to him faithfully since 1988 when he arrived on WFIR AM in the Roanoke Valley. I got so angry about Cruz. Seemed that Rush was whole hog for Cruz. So I had to quit listening to him.
So glad to have watched this rally..
History will remember this night….
It was putting the Icing on the Cake for the 2018 Mid Term Elections……..
Having Rush open, with Lee Greenwood singing, and Hannity, and Sarah, and and and and and…
…and singing Amazing Grace…
They knew the last one was going to be the biggest and best rally. It was beyond all expectations.
To have the crowd sing Amazing Grace in soft tones when one of our fellow deplorables went down was amazing to me………..
Let the whole world know we are respectful and have compassion for our fellow men.
What a night to remember……….
I jumped and cheered when Sarah was recognized. So freaking pleased the media heard the roar of approval for her from PDJT lion pack
Between Rush & the crowd singing Amazing Grace, it was a good way to wrap up the rallies.
Rush’s show will be great tomorrow!!! I bet he was blown away by this rally!
I thought he was tearing up listening and seeing this crowd. Think it’s the first time, outside of SD’s tree, a media pundit address how the media is so angry that WE elected our awesome President. That was a very special rally!
Thank you Sundance for providing a feature article on Rush at the rally. You obviously know your Treehouse.
Great! It will jinx Gillum and he will now lose, regardless of what was previously destined.
That’s funny. My husband and I haven’t voted yet.
Trying to depress us deplorables again…
I haven’t either! Our 5 votes (yours, mine, son and hubby) will put Ron over the top!
“MSNBC accidentally shows false results of Tomorrow’s election that has not happened”
Well, we have had plenty of examples of “hot mike” episodes, we just had a “hot phone” yesterday and now we are treated to a “hot control room” snafu.
PLEASE KEEP THEM COMING!
Pretty sure something like this happened in 2016 too didn’t it?
Rush seemed a little overwhelmed by the crowd. President Trump makes it look so easy.
Because of his hearing problems maybe. The noise and Mike feedback would be a nightmare for the hearing impaired…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup impossible for Rush to enjoy fully, he could, I’m sure, hear NOTHING. But as usual he pulled it off. Great night.
LikeLike
So glad you posted this Rush intro, Sundance, because OANN did not include it in their broadcast!
“OANN did not include it in their broadcast!”
They are probably regretting that now.
Looks like Nate Silver is going to ride this one right off the cliff on election eve – his updated odds of Dims taking the House are now 88%
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2018-midterm-election-forecast/house/
I’m putting this one right next to his 97% chance of Hillary winning and the NY Times 94% chance…
We love Rush, for coming, and saying all the right things! Thank you for that!
He nailed it! Zero evidence of Trump Russia collusion, MSM has been silent on this for a while. Hillary rigged the election! Glad he reminded everyone out loud in public!!!
The most interesting part of Rush’s remarks is the segment where he alludes to being a non-believer in Trump initially, but who came to recognize and value the President’s tenacity and willingness to fight back against the narrative weavers and how that has forged the bonds between himself and the electorate.
Following his line of thought, Rush must believe this is the reason “no one else” could have done what the President has accomplished. I would even argue he admitted “no one else” would have beaten the Democratic candidate. That “no one else” includes “full throated conservative” Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Bush Family runt, all of whom Rush supported or promoted in the 2016 cycle.
Whether Rush meant to admit it or not, the subtext of his speech demonstrates that he now realizes candidate/President Trump has shifted control of the conservative movement from the donor/corporate circles, of which he is a part, to the grassroots/base. That he is willing to embrace this shift is to his credit.
““no one else” would have beaten the Democratic candidate.”
Once when asked on who someone should vote for, the late William Buckley,Jr. replied, “The most conservative candidate THAT CAN WIN the election”.
Rush is very similar to a guy like Mike Pence, in my opinion. Yes, they both were country club republicans (even though Rush talks trash about Country Club republicans all the time) but what else could they be in a George Bush republican party?
Rush has always been for the people… at heart. He’s very much like Trump, and they have done to Rush exactly what they’ve done to Trump. They’ve represented Rush as leading a bunch of mind-numbed stupid hillbillies everyday on his show, and Rush has pointed out over and over again every chance he gets that his audience is the most intelligent, well educated group of listeners in the country.
He’s went out of his way to thank his listeners from the very beginning so it doesn’t surprise me that he jumped aboard the Trump Train as soon as he could.
I don’t get to listen to Rush unless I’m in the car. Nevertheless, you can tell from his radio shows that somewhere before the election he had come around and as the Russia-Trump collusion/Dossier started coming out in January 2017, he saw immediately what was being done to the President. If only there weren’t so many long commercials during his 3 hours.
Well, I think he (Rush) was overwhelmed. As are we all at watching or participating in these rallies. He hit all the high notes, in that he called forth the spirit of an American renewal. We are on that path, get on board the Trump train, and to mix metaphors, we will finish with engines.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you so much for posting this. I was really looking forward to hearing this and it was cut of on tv. I was amazed to find out that Rush has gone deaf and had special surgery so he could hear his own voice, enabling him to remain on radio and use his voice naturally. I know some hearing aids can make it impossible to tolerate large crowd noise. You can see the wiring on the sides of his head. Just a tidbit I learned from his Hannity interview.
He talks about this often on his show if you’re not a regular listener… I was really suprised he could hear the crowd chants (he reacted to what they were specifically saying a couple times). He’s said on his show before that he can’t listen to music anymore…. which is a shame because he started off as a music disc jockey all those years ago.
Cochlear implants, they’re amazing devices. I used to work with academic researchers who had devoted their life work to helping other people hear. Absolutely incredible stories, like watching videos of children hearing their mothers voice for the first time, real tear jerkers.
He choked up for just a minute in the middle there.
By the way, Rush is the man, he’s done more for modern conservatism than almost anybody, My list goes like this
1. Donald Trump
2. Ronald Reagan
3. Rush Limbaugh
That’s just how it is as far as I’m concerned….
Any conservative talk radio person owes a lot to Rush Limbaugh. He changed radio forever.
I have in the past been somewhat critical of Rush, but not now.
For whatever the reasons, he is now on the Train.
Whatever anyone may think, Rush has been with us thru the good and bad times.
He did sound somewhat overwhelmed tonite.
Many have been just plain “open mouthed” at being in the middle of those thousands of Deplorables.
He at times sounded as he were talking to his radio audience…
But now, we must move on. The most important item is:
He is with us. And he has over 28 million listeners. His show tomorrow should be good.
Get out and vote…….and Pray for our country.
‘not surprising that Rush would be overwhelmed by the crowd. He’s a radio guy. I’m so glad he was there to experience the enthusiasm and patriotism of the people who speaks to daily. Good for you Rush, and THANK YOU!!
Wonder who was on AF1 on the way back ? What conversation must have been……. O to be a mouse in the corner…. If AF1 had corners, or mice………
Rush did a great job, didn’t he.
He speaks to millions of people on his broadcasts…but this was different.
He was facing them, in person.
At times he seemed a bit overwhelmed and understandably so.
But he quickly recovered, demonstrating what a skilled professional he is.
It was music to my ears to hear him defend our President.
He brought up the Russia Hoax and shot it full of holes…and praised Pres Trump for fighting for us, like no one else has done.
Thank you, Rush!
You contributed to making this a truly Epic Rally and an historic event.
Folks, Before I retired I listened to “El Rushbo” (Just a little Spanish Lingo for those of you in Rio Linda) at work and still do. Mr. Limbaugh single-handedly SAVED U.S. AM Radio and is the Founder of Conservative Talk-Radio.
Rush, like Pres.Trump, is LIED-ABOUT by the Democrats on a Daily Basis.
~Both don’t need the Headache and are DAMN-TIRED that the Washington Establishment only give Lip-Service to who are the Real Bosses–>”We the People”—>US !~
