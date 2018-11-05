President Trump MAGA Rally, Cape Girardeau, Missouri – 10:00pm ET / 9:00pm CT…

For the final MAGA rally of the midterm election President Trump heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a rally at the Show Me Center. In addition to President Trump, special guests Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, and Lee Greenwood will be in attendance.

The anticipated start time is 9:00pm CT / 10:00pm ET, with likely pre-rally speeches and events highlighting the importance of tomorrow’s midterm election.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

Advertisements