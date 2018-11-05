President Trump MAGA Rally, Cape Girardeau, Missouri – 10:00pm ET / 9:00pm CT…

For the final MAGA rally of the midterm election President Trump heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a rally at the Show Me Center.  In addition to President Trump, special guests Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, and Lee Greenwood will be in attendance.

The anticipated start time is 9:00pm CT / 10:00pm ET, with likely pre-rally speeches and events highlighting the importance of tomorrow’s midterm election.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:27 pm

  2. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:28 pm

  3. Slowkid says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Must admit. I am just as motivated to vote tomorrow. As I was two years ago.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    This is going to be Epic.

    May the Lord watch over our wonderful President, protect him and grant him the strength he needs to carry on.

    Our President is putting his life on the line for us.
    He fights for us, 24/7/365…and never stops.

  5. FL_GUY says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    President Trump has revved up the 2018 Mid-Term election to 2016 excitement levels.

    The D-Rats only have hate. Look at the bozo “protesters” at the IN rally. Just 3 or so and they were a bunch of vulgar, pathetic LOSERS!

    The majority of the people in this country are GOOD and Smart. President Trump asked us to vote total R and I BELIEVE we are going to come through for him like we did in 2016! JMHO

  6. susandyer1962 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    I keep trying to find info on the Texas race……. Does anyone know how Ted Cruz is doing??

  7. Elizabeth Carter says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    This will make 3 for 3 today for me. I try to watch them all. President Trump is changing the narrative and building a positive energy in the USA. It is a difficult job but he is an expert at doing this. God chose him for this purpose and we are with him all the way.
    Tomorrow is the big day and I am so excited looking forward to the grand finale of the 2018 mid terms.
    I have never seen so many people so totally involved in a mid term election in my life time and I am 77.
    I can’t imagine that we will lose. If we do, I know he will have a plan B and we will still be fine. When asked that question the other day, he said, “I will figure it out.” and I know he will.
    God Bless President Trump
    God Bless America
    MAGA
    VOTE

  9. Slowkid says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    My 19 year old female collage sophomore daughter. Is voting tomorrow! Yes she is deplorable. I’m a proud pappy.

  10. kea says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Love when Liz Willis and James Willis tag team on RSBN!!!

  11. Ruckus Tom says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I voted early, straight Republican the Wednesday before last. It was lunch time and packed.

  12. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    An even more historic result is possible tomorrow than in ’16.
    In ’16 we, the deplorables, the silent majority, the forgotten man and woman, voted for Trump.
    Many of the “conservatives”, the losers of the primary, stayed home.. We nonetheless won by tight margins.

    Trump convinced the last 2 years so many people and his strong stand for Kavanaugh was the last straw to unite the rest of the GOP with our cause!

    Many who voted for Trump never voted before or gave up on politics long ago. These people are part of no statistic and no poll… They are registered independents and democrats ..
    Trump asked them to turn out these midterms for whomever he endorses.

    Never before seen numbers will vote tomorrow!
    The Democrats are split! Democrat Socialists and the old guard… They lost the black vote… (Trump 40% black approval) .. they have nothing to offer for America..

    Be part of the “Red Wave”! Make history again! Vote!

  13. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:42 pm

  14. woohoowee says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Sundance – I think the time should be 9:00pm CT and 10:00pm ET

  16. nanny15 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    God has not brought America this far to abandon her now.
    Keep your faith strong Treepers.
    God Bless everyone.

  17. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:45 pm

  18. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:46 pm

  19. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:47 pm

  20. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

  21. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

  22. Summer says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    It feels like one all-American rally today. 😊

  23. sunnydaze says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Cspan 1 will carry this at 10PM EST.

  24. sunnydaze says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Cspan’s still doing call-ins, post Obama Virginia rallyette. (a small room)

    Still a lot of Dems voting Repub.

    But a couple really TOXIC Dems …voting Dem, of course.

  25. huskerheart says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I am voting tomorrow with my first time voting deplorable niece! Keeping Nebraska Great and America First!

  26. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:56 pm

  27. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 8:57 pm

  28. Landslide says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Hannity on—-crowd is awesome!

  29. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm

  30. Minnie says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Hannity broadcasting live from Cape Girardeau!

    Crowd is YUGE and a sea of Red 🇺🇸

    Let’s get this party, started!!

    🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼

  31. Dora says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:03 pm

  32. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:04 pm

  34. Truthfilter says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    My 29 year old daughter is there! They drove 3 hours to see our President Trump. Never in my life did a leader inspire the hearts of so many. He transcends our generations.

    Here’s to the heartland! We will win tomorrow, folks. I just know it.

  35. covfefe999 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Oh my gosh I forgot there’s another rally today!! I couldn’t watch the prior two, I’m thrilled that there’s a third!

  36. Uncompliant says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    RALLY NUMBERS (continued from previous posts) —
    These are the last three days — the rallies held in hangars have been tough to gauge in terms of size. No reports for example on the crowd size for the Pensacola and Macon rallies. I guess both at 10,000 or so. This was partly based on comparing photos. At Murphysboro, it was reported that about 8,500 went through the metal detectors. That’s a pretty solid count. Based on the photos, the Pensacola and Macon crowds looked bigger but not twice as big (to my eye).

    I am happy to be wrong is someone has better numbers. I can supply links to my research if you want them.
    ______________

    Belgrade, MT (Nov 3) — 5,000
    Pensacola, FL (Nov 3) — I’ll guess 10,000 — capacity of hangar is said to be 6,000; but lots and lots outside; no media reports of crowd estimate other than “thousands”
    Belgrade MT (Nov 3) — about 5,000
    Macon GA (Nov 4) — no media report other than “thousands” — saw one report at 45,000; I will guess 8,000-10,000 based on photos; filled hangar and overflowed outside Middle Georgia Regional Airport
    Chattanooga TN (Nov 4) — at least 11,000 (McKenzie Arena concert capacity is 11,557) — McKenzie was “jam-packed” and “thousands” outside
    Cleveland OH (Nov 5) — Gateway Pundit says 10,000; I-X Arena was “packed” — 10,000 is slightly over capacity
    Ft. Wayne, IN (Nov 5) — 13,500; “Meanwhile, the 13,000-seat stadium appears to be at capacity, with hundreds more standing on the floor.”
    Cape Girardeau, MO (Nov 5) — Show Me Center’s capacity is 7,600 (I am guessing it will be a packed house with an overflow; previous Missouri rallies have been over-capacity)

    • Uncompliant says:
      November 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      Based on my previous count, POTUS has personally given speeches to over 350,000 voters focused in about ten states with key Senate, House and Governors races.

      Universally, the crowds have been happy and boisterous. Importantly, the numbers and enthusiasm was sustained. Obama and the dimms might have gotten some good rally numbers here and there, but POTUS got good numbers — capacity overflow numbers — every time. AND good numbers in very small, out-of-the-way places like Elko, Nevada.
      By contrast, Obama held a rally in Gary, Indiana and netted about 1,800. That is deep democratic territory easily accessible by train from Chicago.

      It will be interesting to see the correlation between states visited and election success tomorrow.

  37. Dora says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Beto has nothing to say.

  38. budmc says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    voto rojo

  39. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  40. Gil says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Its going to be a late night! Just like the last rally of 2016. I remember how exhausted everyone was. But WE cant complain. Look at our CIC! If he can do it and keep going, then we have a SACRED DUTY to vote.

    Ah for a smackdown of libs in CA alone, but across the whole country? Let me swim in those liberal tears.

  41. MVW says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    KellyAnne was happy. That is all I needed to see. Repubs will hold the House tomorrow.

  42. jackphatz says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I don’t think I’ve ever known Rush Limbaugh to attend, much less be involved in, a political rally.
    He knows his audience.

  43. petszmom says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    if i may add to the excitement of this election…i noticed last Thurs that our town was more crowded than usual and i attributed it to Wurstfest visitors beginning their weekend early. Friday i drove over to neighboring San Marcos outlet mall to deliver a package to my son who manages a store there. The mall was packed and it was around noon. I asked about what was going on with all the massive black friday type crowds and he said he had been slammed the day before, too, but he couldn’t figure it out. Being an insufferable liberal i had to play along with the excitement and ribbed him, ‘look around you, jobs, tax cuts, money to spend!’ ‘prosperity, we are booming!’ then i went into Trumpisms, ‘America First, my love’. ‘Keep America Great’. He actually giggled and in a nice way! I also got a message from him last January that because of the new economic recovery he was investing in the stock market! Trump is working miracles everyday!!!

  44. jmclever says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Doesn’t that make three MO rallies for the midterms?

    • L4grasshopper says:
      November 5, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      Taking MO Senate seat is very important.

      And keep in mind….no early voting in MO. It’s all going to happen tomorrow!

      Get out and vote Hawley!!!

  45. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  46. Dora says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    This is from the last rally, but I thought some of you would enjoy seeing it.

  47. L4grasshopper says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    FYI —- capacity not counting chairs on the floor of the arena is 7,300. If they allow folks to be on the floor of the arena, over 10,000 could be accommodated.

  48. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  49. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 9:31 pm

