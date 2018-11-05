President Trump MAGA Rally, Cape Girardeau, Missouri – 10:00pm ET / 9:00pm CT…

For the final MAGA rally of the midterm election President Trump heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a rally at the Show Me Center. In addition to President Trump, special guests Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, and Lee Greenwood will be in attendance.
The anticipated start time is 9:00pm CT / 10:00pm ET, with likely pre-rally speeches and events highlighting the importance of tomorrow’s midterm election.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Good one thx Pam.
Patriots showing their love..
watery eyes
Must admit. I am just as motivated to vote tomorrow. As I was two years ago.
Me too!😊
Oh yes! Me too Slowkid!
This is going to be Epic.
May the Lord watch over our wonderful President, protect him and grant him the strength he needs to carry on.
Our President is putting his life on the line for us.
He fights for us, 24/7/365…and never stops.
Amen Wheatie.
Amen!
I saw this and thought of you 😁
Haaa…I love it!
Thanks, lizzie.
That cartoon has your name written all over it Wheatie..
LOL….
And without a salary… totally free!
Amen!!!!!
for free………….
He sacrifices so much for us..it is simply amazing. He never needed to do this ..but he did. And he is freaking great at it..Pres Trump is asking me for my vote for the people he wants and needs. He’s going to get it. I owe him and my country that.
President Trump has revved up the 2018 Mid-Term election to 2016 excitement levels.
The D-Rats only have hate. Look at the bozo “protesters” at the IN rally. Just 3 or so and they were a bunch of vulgar, pathetic LOSERS!
The majority of the people in this country are GOOD and Smart. President Trump asked us to vote total R and I BELIEVE we are going to come through for him like we did in 2016! JMHO
Yep, the Dems have nothing to run on.
.
They are running…away from what they’ve done.
wheatie- Did you know lp1 was here a couple of weeks ago??
Yes, I saw a couple of posts he’d made, later though…hours after he had made them.
It’s good to hear from him.
You know his yacht burned up then, right.
Well I thought that’s what he was saying…but wasn’t sure.
That’s sad. Glad he and his wife are okay.
They lost everything as you know that was their home.. he escaped with one shoe and one or 2 pieces of clothing that he was wearing.
Her cell phone caught on fire on the bed in the boat. Now lp1 and his wife are in an RV, touring the East Coast Mountains. Lemonade out of one very large lemon.
I didnt see that either. I havent been able to read so much. Im glad they have a roof to continue travelling. I hope insurance helped.
Whoa. I missed that. Terrible!
No you’re kidding me? OMG I am so sorry about that. I always enjoyed talking with LP1..we would disagree but he is such a decent guy that I never thought anything of it. Does anyone know how I can reach him?
He and his wife are rolling around in a motor home now….they were en route to visit with the couple that rescued them for a bit.
He said it was tough watching his home burn down to the water line.
OH, the fire was caused by his wife’s cell phone left on one of the beds..charging iirc. I will find the thread in a bit and lead you to it. I think there may be 2 threads where we were talking about it. He was also talking with WSB.
Please. I would appreciate that. So sorry that they had to endure that. If he gets on here and I am not available, please send my regards and good wishes.
That’s creepy, scary, and hilarious all at the same time! Yikes!
I guess from the picture of President Trump speaking that we are the Bloods. I guess that makes the Democrats the Crips. But I never see them wearing blue.
Was great when PDJT asked if there was 1 or 2.
FL_GUY how was the Pensacola rally? Was great on TV!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/05/november-5th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-655/comment-page-1/#comment-6259988
I keep trying to find info on the Texas race……. Does anyone know how Ted Cruz is doing??
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will win—I don’t have current poll info, but the voter turnout in Texas has been phenomenal. The major R counties are close to 50% have voted early! (great for midterm early voting) I will be THRILLED to have the massive amount of Beto signs disappear here in San Antonio!!! Legally, signs have to be down 2 weeks after an election. I may remove them myself if they are still up!!!
Thank you!! I want to see Beto’s face when he realizes he is done!!😂
It will likely have the same stupid look! 🤣
Which means Bato probably won’t know he lost.
Really leave them up so they remember how much they spent while losing.
Hollywood wasted millions here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They showed latest with him ahead by about 8 pts.
Cruz ahead that is
Bet it will be double digits, this was never a race but in the left’s mind.
texas here and we are very excited to push Ted over the finish line. it’s looking good!
Cruz has not trailed in any poll taken since the race started.
His lead is averaging 6-8 points….not as large as you’d expect, but solid.
I bet he wins by double digits tomorrow.
This will make 3 for 3 today for me. I try to watch them all. President Trump is changing the narrative and building a positive energy in the USA. It is a difficult job but he is an expert at doing this. God chose him for this purpose and we are with him all the way.
Tomorrow is the big day and I am so excited looking forward to the grand finale of the 2018 mid terms.
I have never seen so many people so totally involved in a mid term election in my life time and I am 77.
I can’t imagine that we will lose. If we do, I know he will have a plan B and we will still be fine. When asked that question the other day, he said, “I will figure it out.” and I know he will.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
VOTE
Beautifully stated!
I just watched all 3. I had so much today but thought what the heck.
Kea, this third one has not happened yet.
ssshhhh
MAGA MO!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
My 19 year old female collage sophomore daughter. Is voting tomorrow! Yes she is deplorable. I’m a proud pappy.
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bree and Slow, Thank your kids for us! They’re doing so much for us all. Injecting great energy into the Right side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love when Liz Willis and James Willis tag team on RSBN!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
In ’16 we, the deplorables, the silent majority, the forgotten man and woman, voted for Trump.
Many of the “conservatives”, the losers of the primary, stayed home.. We nonetheless won by tight margins.
Trump convinced the last 2 years so many people and his strong stand for Kavanaugh was the last straw to unite the rest of the GOP with our cause!
Many who voted for Trump never voted before or gave up on politics long ago. These people are part of no statistic and no poll… They are registered independents and democrats ..
Trump asked them to turn out these midterms for whomever he endorses.
Never before seen numbers will vote tomorrow!
The Democrats are split! Democrat Socialists and the old guard… They lost the black vote… (Trump 40% black approval) .. they have nothing to offer for America..
Be part of the “Red Wave”! Make history again! Vote!
Great Meme. DC hit by a Red Tsunami!! They really won’t know what hit them for a while. LOL Than Q
Sundance – I think the time should be 9:00pm CT and 10:00pm ET
Right! Easily fixed!
It will be interesting to see if Rush Limbaugh is speechless for once…awed by the ENERGY of our Great “Gray” Champion!
Now THAT is NOT going to happen 🙂
I’ll bet Rush really delivers a powerful message in his hometown.
Heh-heh! You know it, I know it, and the fans know it! 😉
nooooooo! wrong one!
This is the right one.
#JobsNotMobs VOTE @GOP NOV 6th
@HouseCracka
43m43 minutes ago
Sean Hannity in the building! Coming up LIVE on @RSBNetwork
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sean is ON FIRE…….just told SNL people to go to Hell.
It’s Go Time!!!
I’ve never watched MSNBC before. I thought this was a parody. One thing is clear to me, those two clowns need acting lessons, because it was obvious even they don’t believe what they were selling.
Well, that was an interesting video, to say the least.
God has not brought America this far to abandon her now.
Keep your faith strong Treepers.
God Bless everyone.
May God bless you, nanny!
Amen!
He makes me wish I lived in Michigan! I would happily cast a vote for him.
It was a great interview on Tucker.
After Trump is re-elected in 2020, I hope he pardons all of the victims of the Dem traitors.
If only the individual people involved with this could be ‘personally’ sued. If that could happen then all of this BS would stop. As it is now, the government pays the tab.
PapaD, we are doing our part. And if you are innocent, you will be exonerated.
Loooooouuuuuu!!!!!!
Wow, Blessings to these people waiting in the rain!
But will they vote? LOL!
Hahahaha “but will they vote”
LOL I had forgotten about that!!
It feels like one all-American rally today. 😊
Thats cause it IS!
Cspan 1 will carry this at 10PM EST.
Thanks Sunny
Cspan’s still doing call-ins, post Obama Virginia rallyette. (a small room)
Still a lot of Dems voting Repub.
But a couple really TOXIC Dems …voting Dem, of course.
I am voting tomorrow with my first time voting deplorable niece! Keeping Nebraska Great and America First!
Hannity on—-crowd is awesome!
Hannity broadcasting live from Cape Girardeau!
Crowd is YUGE and a sea of Red 🇺🇸
Let’s get this party, started!!
🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
Hey Bluto!!
Good to see you tonight 😊
A Zero/Canckles/Pelosi/Schumer/MadMax/Harris/Spartacus/DIFICHiSpy/Schiff rally.
And a partridge in a pear tree.
😆
🐦🌳😁
😂🤣😂🤣
Likely bathing and defacating in the same water. Perfect for incubation and spread of nasty third world diseases.
My 29 year old daughter is there! They drove 3 hours to see our President Trump. Never in my life did a leader inspire the hearts of so many. He transcends our generations.
Here’s to the heartland! We will win tomorrow, folks. I just know it.
Oh my gosh I forgot there’s another rally today!! I couldn’t watch the prior two, I’m thrilled that there’s a third!
RALLY NUMBERS (continued from previous posts) —
These are the last three days — the rallies held in hangars have been tough to gauge in terms of size. No reports for example on the crowd size for the Pensacola and Macon rallies. I guess both at 10,000 or so. This was partly based on comparing photos. At Murphysboro, it was reported that about 8,500 went through the metal detectors. That’s a pretty solid count. Based on the photos, the Pensacola and Macon crowds looked bigger but not twice as big (to my eye).
I am happy to be wrong is someone has better numbers. I can supply links to my research if you want them.
______________
Belgrade, MT (Nov 3) — 5,000
Pensacola, FL (Nov 3) — I’ll guess 10,000 — capacity of hangar is said to be 6,000; but lots and lots outside; no media reports of crowd estimate other than “thousands”
Belgrade MT (Nov 3) — about 5,000
Macon GA (Nov 4) — no media report other than “thousands” — saw one report at 45,000; I will guess 8,000-10,000 based on photos; filled hangar and overflowed outside Middle Georgia Regional Airport
Chattanooga TN (Nov 4) — at least 11,000 (McKenzie Arena concert capacity is 11,557) — McKenzie was “jam-packed” and “thousands” outside
Cleveland OH (Nov 5) — Gateway Pundit says 10,000; I-X Arena was “packed” — 10,000 is slightly over capacity
Ft. Wayne, IN (Nov 5) — 13,500; “Meanwhile, the 13,000-seat stadium appears to be at capacity, with hundreds more standing on the floor.”
Cape Girardeau, MO (Nov 5) — Show Me Center’s capacity is 7,600 (I am guessing it will be a packed house with an overflow; previous Missouri rallies have been over-capacity)
Based on my previous count, POTUS has personally given speeches to over 350,000 voters focused in about ten states with key Senate, House and Governors races.
Universally, the crowds have been happy and boisterous. Importantly, the numbers and enthusiasm was sustained. Obama and the dimms might have gotten some good rally numbers here and there, but POTUS got good numbers — capacity overflow numbers — every time. AND good numbers in very small, out-of-the-way places like Elko, Nevada.
By contrast, Obama held a rally in Gary, Indiana and netted about 1,800. That is deep democratic territory easily accessible by train from Chicago.
It will be interesting to see the correlation between states visited and election success tomorrow.
Beto has nothing to say.
Hahahaha, Hannity just referred to him as “Bozo O’Rourke”
Yep, fitting.
voto rojo
Its going to be a late night! Just like the last rally of 2016. I remember how exhausted everyone was. But WE cant complain. Look at our CIC! If he can do it and keep going, then we have a SACRED DUTY to vote.
Ah for a smackdown of libs in CA alone, but across the whole country? Let me swim in those liberal tears.
KellyAnne was happy. That is all I needed to see. Repubs will hold the House tomorrow.
Good observation!
I don’t think I’ve ever known Rush Limbaugh to attend, much less be involved in, a political rally.
He knows his audience.
I mentioned that to my Hubby before. Rush never attends these type events.
I guess he thinks President Trump is pretty special.
if i may add to the excitement of this election…i noticed last Thurs that our town was more crowded than usual and i attributed it to Wurstfest visitors beginning their weekend early. Friday i drove over to neighboring San Marcos outlet mall to deliver a package to my son who manages a store there. The mall was packed and it was around noon. I asked about what was going on with all the massive black friday type crowds and he said he had been slammed the day before, too, but he couldn’t figure it out. Being an insufferable liberal i had to play along with the excitement and ribbed him, ‘look around you, jobs, tax cuts, money to spend!’ ‘prosperity, we are booming!’ then i went into Trumpisms, ‘America First, my love’. ‘Keep America Great’. He actually giggled and in a nice way! I also got a message from him last January that because of the new economic recovery he was investing in the stock market! Trump is working miracles everyday!!!
Doesn’t that make three MO rallies for the midterms?
Taking MO Senate seat is very important.
And keep in mind….no early voting in MO. It’s all going to happen tomorrow!
Get out and vote Hawley!!!
This is from the last rally, but I thought some of you would enjoy seeing it.
FYI —- capacity not counting chairs on the floor of the arena is 7,300. If they allow folks to be on the floor of the arena, over 10,000 could be accommodated.
