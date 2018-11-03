Saturday November 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Inexcusable
The second chapter of Paul’s Epistle to the Romans is a dark, sad passage, but it opens the door to the richest blessing the human heart can contain: salvation by grace.
The opening words: “Therefore thou art inexcusable,” are blunt indeed, but God exposes our sinful condition only so as to save us from it.
This is where most philosophies and the Bible clash head-on. Most philosophies close their eyes to the sinful nature of man. They argue, generally, that man is inherently good, while overwhelming evidence bears witness that he is inherently bad. Therefore human philosophy offers no salvation from sin and its just penalty. Only the Bible does this with its “gospel [good news] of the grace of God.”
In Paul’s day the Greek philosophers condemned the uncivilized pagans for their open immorality and wickedness. But while preaching virtue these moralizers themselves practiced vice, and God said:
“Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things” (Rom. 2:1).
It is the same today. Multitudes of self-righteous people are outwardly cultured and moral, but they forget that God looks upon the heart and sees hate as murder, jealousy as theft and the lustful look as adultery. He considers, not what we do, outwardly, but what we desire to do or wish we dared to do. He sees the desires and motives of the heart.
But thank God, “Christ died for sinners” — guilty sinners, and all who come to God by faith in Christ are “justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
“Inexcusable,” or “justified freely by His grace,” through faith in the Christ who died for our sins? Which will it be?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/inexcusable/
Romans 2:1 Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Happy Caturday, Treepers!
So far so good…
Wow! How in the world did he get up there without being poked by the cactus..?
CIA needs to watch our kitties more, for 1) love lessons and 2) patience lessons…
May they then disband and begin again.
Your native ” Post Cat ” !
SNOQUALMIE FALLS, WASHINGTON STATE
Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing – by Sarah Noëlle
Wow! What a beautiful voice! Thank you for posting this … I was blessed.
FALL’S LAST HURRAH – GREAT MORNING COLORS AT TUMWATER CANYON OUTSIDE LEAVENWORTH
For Babs Streisand, who says she’s getting fat because President Trump drives her to eat pancakes
genius character-acting by Josh Brolin
She once had a great voice…
Daughter #1 was private dining manager at Spago in Beverly Hills, and one of her most memorable parties was a dinner with violins coming in the many entrances playing scores from her most memorable movies honoring her composers…
Sad she has become so anti-America political…
Kitties love their people! Happy Caterday, Treepers!
awwww – loved it
Kitties and pups [most especially my one-year-young Yorkie, MissGoGoQadash—Hebrew for chosen one] are Gifts from God!
This should make you tear up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMC_j0Xbdx0&feature=em-uploademail with laughing so hard.
Cat yoga
Little miracle
Amazing voice on that young girl!
Here’s a video that fact checks B_HO’s words at the FL rally https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4KteP1sszs&feature=em-uploademail
Irish Blessing
May God bless you
with love and health
for these are the
true measures of
joy and wealth.
I’ve come to really love these blessings from you Donna. This one in particular. Thank you.
