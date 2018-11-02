CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Fantastic October Jobs Report…

Posted on November 2, 2018 by

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett appears on Fox business to discuss the excellent October jobs report and U.S. trade talks with China.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Fantastic October Jobs Report…

  1. DJ says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Hassett has that wonderful perma-grin. And for good reason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Elizabeth Carter says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Hassett is obviously not tired of winning yet!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Countrywatch says:
    November 2, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Mr Hassett seemed over the moon, and rightly so.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s