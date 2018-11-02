CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Fantastic October Jobs Report…

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett appears on Fox business to discuss the excellent October jobs report and U.S. trade talks with China.
Hassett has that wonderful perma-grin. And for good reason.
Hassett is obviously not tired of winning yet!!
Mr Hassett seemed over the moon, and rightly so.
