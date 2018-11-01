November 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #651

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 5 < 🇺🇸 more days, then Mid-Term Election Day.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 " The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him." Ps 18:30
-—————————————————————————-
**** Praise — for ongoing great economic news
————————————————————-
**Pray**
— for President Trump's trip to Columbia, MO Rally (7:30pm ET)
— for truth to come out regarding Geo. Papadopoulos
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap, sap, sap their strength
— for our Military–- protection and readiness
— for our ICE — protection and strength
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 "We will not surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism."
— President Donald J. Trump — 🇺🇸
AMEN! You have two of my faves there!
“The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him.”
“We will not surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.”
Boom…and…Boom
😉
🙏☂️⭐️❤️☀️
I love the prayer this morning!
Indeed, Wolf and Grandma! Great post. And a great rally tonight. Donald was sooo strong and happy. Resolute, too. He is, imho, very pleased with what is going to happen at the border. It will be a righteous and magnificent show of strength to our enemies…ALL of them.
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING FOR US.
AMEN AGAIN!!! 😀
Oh! Amen!!
God Bless You, Grandma! You so soothe us at the perfect moment, so often. We KNOW to pray, but are grateful for the words that are specific to our hearts and minds. Many thanks that you come here when we need you most!
“We KNOW to pray, but are grateful for the words that are specific to our hearts and minds.”
————–
Spot on….and I even have to do this for me, too…..to calmly stay focus with you all, praying together. We Treepers are strong when we are together. We did it two years ago and it was an amazing time, to witness President Trump winning that magical morning after–Thank you, Lord.
May the Lord Bless you and all the Treepers today.
Grandma Covfefe, and we’ll do it again ❤️🇺🇸❤️
It was special – wasn’t it?!
God loves to hear us commune with him, through our prayers for the good life He wants for us and against the diabolical deep state. He will provide for All even in other countries, rich or poor, once the false power of the deep state is gone.
LikeLike
Keep the faith we are almost there. Im going to get a nice bottle of wine for that night too.
https://i.imgur.com/qEaRqZf_d.webp?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=medium
A hearty amen.
LikeLike
“A litany of Trump’s pro-Jewish actions creates cognitive dissonance for them. They can’t even look at it, even though, besides moving the embassy to Jerusalem, something promised by several presidents before him who reneged, his administration is filled with more Jews at high levels than any before. To name just a few: Steve Menuchin (secretary of the Treasury) and Larry Kudlow (director of the NEC) – both of whom had their hands in the current boom – Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, Special Assistant to the president Paul Teller, Jason Greenblatt (lead negotiator for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement), Ambassador David Friedman, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka and several Jewish grandchildren who, at least for now, are not involved in government. There are many more, obviously.
He also, as we know, pulled out of the Iran deal of “Death to America! Death to Israel fame!” This withdrawal is looking particularly good today.
All these victories that should normally warm the hearts of Jews enrage these Jewish demonstrators. The question arises – what’s wrong with these people? Why are they so angry?….
A lot of course stems from generations of left-leaning habit and a monumental fear of change with its attendant loss of friends, family, employment. That’s where much of conformity comes from. But that doesn’t account for the anger in and of itself. Nor does the lack of serious religion, Jewish or otherwise, although that clearly contributes.
When I see these demonstrators, I see people who are very depressed, truly unhappy people whose anger could never be assuaged, folks with a cosmic emptiness of a sort. They need something to protest, always, to feel alive in their search for a utopia that could never be achieved. If it weren’t Trump, it would be someone or something else. There is a narcissistic wound as deep as the Mariana Trench.
I am going to say something now that will generate even more enemies, as if I didn’t have enough. These people make me think of Berlin in the 1930s, why things happened the way they happened. They would never fight back.
I am a Jew and proud of it and these people break my heart more than any in the world.”
https://pjmedia.com/blog/pittsburgh-and-the-misplaced-anger-of-liberal-jews/
That’s a great post there.
“The question arises – what’s wrong with these people? Why are they so angry?….”
I’m going to be extremely blunt here. President Trump is DEPROGRAMMING everybody, and ANGER is part of that process.
I key part of left-wing programming involves POLITICALLY EXCUSED SELF-LOATHING. They use this for everybody – not just Jews.
In the case of left-leaning Jews, they have been PROGRAMMED that the only way out of self-loathing is to embrace the pro-Palestinian platform on Israel – something that has taken about 30 years to accomplish.
I think this author is right about the parallels. Both the KPD and the Nazis programmed EVERYBODY, including German Jews.
2 for 2 tonight, Wolf!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another commonality in human nature is that these scams and cons work so well because people are too embarassed to admit they were duped. I saw this, as people got real worked up and arrogant, how hard it would be to ever walk it back.
The desire to fit within a social group (hello fakebook) is so compelling that people will suspend all reason to belong. And most scams never get reported to police because people are too proud to admit their error.
LikeLiked by 3 people
..which shows how sinister the globalists are in exploiting human nature, employing all those tentacles to keep people right where they want them to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I believe you are right. Absolutely. I voted for Obama in 2008, and I really felt duped by 2011. When he got re-elected (but not with my vote) in 2012, and immediately pulled his Sandy Hook promise break on guns, I knew I had been utterly fooled. That was HARD to admit. VERY hard.
But the really great thing that I learned was this. The MORE I would admit my own errors, the more my VISION and UNDERSTANDING returned.
The pride is not worth it!
Judith…makes the #WalkAway Testimonials all the more impressive.
Its interesting to me…a lot of the men are angry ab having been lied to, while a lot of the women feel betrayed.
But the fact they accept this situation IS impressive.
One v young man was hard to listen to…he had lost all of his friends…but he knew he was right. Very touching.
Speaking for myself and my Jewish faith… And President Trump has been hammering on this since he first announced… Most of these Jewish people (and I live around many) are taken in by the Fake News Media. That is all they listen to, like they have their entire lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brainwashed. Ignorance is bliss.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cognitive dissonance is a helluva drug; admitting your worldview might be wrong and that you have been playing yourself all along is harder to do than getting off of heroin for most people.
It is what it is — but you don’t have to feel bad about it; their fate isn’t yours.
A President who will actually use our military to defend our own borders. What a quaint idea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plain ol’ American-style common sense.
It all started with Candidate Trump speaking common sense to all of us. That was an amazing journey for all of us, who were sick of B.O. reign of terror, to hear Candidate Trump speak and think like us. Thank You, Lord…every day, every hour, every minute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Something interesting is happening. Less than one week before the midterm elections, George Papadopoulos is swinging, hard!
Something big is going to happen after the midterms, I can feel it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So happy about this twitter.
Make America American Again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Democrats used to fight to protect the poor from the effects of illegal immigration. After the Clintons sold the party to Wall Street, not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
What? You mean the Liberals are comic characters internationally? Celebrate Booker, Clinton, Warren, Biden, another Clinton, Kamala Harris, Kaine, Hag Pelosi, Cryin’ Schumer
Flake, Paul Ryan, McCaskill, Menendez, and Gillium? Yeah, as comic characters they excel. I can’t imagine how real Americans would ever vote to have those corrupt characters running our Country. MAGA NOW!
I was happy to see this twitter because 35 years ago, after seeing the slow “taking over” of our public schools in California by the non-English speaking students and their families, I told hubbie:
“I fear our U.S. Constitution and Bills of Rights will do us in someday because I am seeing the foreigners using it against us.”
Thank You, President Trump, for highlighting via your twitters, all the red flags we should be looking out for, and for all your positive encouragements.
And…Thank You to Sundance, too, for continuing to do a great job putting together articles of what is really going on on a daily basis.
Theres a Pasadena elementary school being shut down, and the school activity board isnt in 1 word of English as it is. Theyre angry bc the kids are being sent to a larger school, bigger classrooms, and not as much individual attention. Mostly esl kids. The gall. And mine isnt going to public here bc we refuse!
LikeLike
Is that Cleveland you are talking about?
LikeLike
Deplorable cracka’ from Florida here. Hopefully, Project Veritas just put the final nail in Gollum’s coffin.
One part of that video the guy said gollum is crazy crazy leftist. No poo sherlock…. but geez he better lose.
You don’t sound like you feel guilty enough about your white privilege. Repent cracka! 20 self-flagellations for you!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats don’t even believe in pre-existing law!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paul Ryan performed a feat many though impossible.
He lost a debate with Joe Biden.
That is one of PDJT’s funniest lines.
God, I hate playing defense – and I never want to play the ‘prevent’ defense – and that’s what the last 3 weeks have felt like.
LikeLike
Turn around you are looking the wrong way…President Trump is always on the offense. Since we patriots have his back at all times it stands to reason that we too are on offense.
LikeLike
Then don’t — everything they’ve done the last two years has been an attempt to make people bow down and go back on the defensive…again. Just like the last 50 odd years.
Don’t play that game.
The biggest way to play offense in this case is to 1. just say “nah” every time they try to get you all defensive and 2. vote!
Sometimes the best offense is to appear like you’re playing defense, but trust me, just saying “nah, not buying it” is doing more to wear them out than many think.
LikeLike
Somebody should send this to that “Fat Pig”….O’Donnell.
Ingraham Angle (8:08)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goolag can’t take the truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is OT so I apologize in advance, for anyone interested there is a site called Statement Analysis and they are quite good at examining and analyzing statements people give. They have Christine Ford as one of the people they analyze and prove her deceptive behaviour. Although we all know she lied from the moment her lips moved. It could be helpful to those that support the Democrats, and need a little help leaving the so called Dark Evil Side. Thanks for reading
Not so-called, they are the dark, evil side.
LikeLike
Lou had Joe DiGenova on tonight. Joe believes that PT will deny a child citizenship based upon the anchor baby/US Birth tourism program. This will rocket the case to the supremes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent!
Ted Cruz interview
Shannon Bream
(6:08)
LikeLike
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/31/claire-mccaskill-maria-chappelle-nadal-crazy-dems/
Missouri’s term limits for state legislators prevent Chappelle-Nadal from running for re-election as a state senator, so she is running for the state’s House of Representatives. (RELATED: West Virginia Democratic Candidate Was Pagan Witchcraft Cult Leader)
She won her primary in August and is running unopposed in the general election.
Missouri limits state legislators to eight years in each the House and Senate. Chappelle-Nadal is in her eighth year in the Senate and has two more years of eligibility in the lower chamber.
Oh come on MO you were so close. Term limits but she’s running unopposed?? Really?
Just get claire out.
“Are they both onto something?”
Hilarious!!!
LikeLike
So I saw where Fox news, who have possibly the worst polling team amongst pollsters, released their latest surveys. Prior to 2016 I used to go to RCP everyday during election season to see what the pools said, but post 2016 I have yet to look at any polls at all except for Rasmussen and IBD. And even them only occassionally. They should all be embarrassed after their 2016, and 2014 for that matter, polling fiascos. Then again, it’s not they just did bad polling, they deliberately did bad polling to try and influence turnout. Who needs Russians to meddle when our own media does it domestically?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He just had Whitey Bulger killed. This other garbage is cover. Very typical how they operate. Throw fake self-hoax at the same time a real accusation is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Wow epic night at Hertz arena! Have epic pics and vids. 15 feet from the podium! Someone tell me how to post them. Ad fem ha I mean ad rem (that really was an accident) email me if u want. You may want to bleep out a word or two. U.N. freaking believable
Email them to TheLastRefuge@reagan.com, and I’ll make sure SD sees them.
Starting @10:00, this woman gives a GREAT description of going to the Trump Rally in Orlando, before the GE in the fall of 2016. She went out of curiosity:
Gillum Makes Promises He Can’t Keep, “that’s not for [voters] to know” Says Campaign Staff in Undercover Video
https://www.projectveritasaction.com/2018/10/31/gillum/
Red wave here on the left coast?
I’ll need 2 bottles of wine. Grandma, Adrem, we might have a party!
LikeLike
Not. Surprised. !!!!
Dems have PUSHED people to Wake Up everywhere! ESPECIALLY in places they have ruined or are in the process of ruining.
LikeLike
We just never get our hopes up too high. Our republicans in the state offices need a MAGA makeover, badly. A significant number of local offices need to be purged of the controlled opposition dem lite types. 1 step at a time!
LikeLike
Bernie “rally” (LOL!) for Gillum today at Central FL. U. in Orlando.
LikeLike
Over on RCP saw comment linked to video of Brian Stelter comparing Foxnews to the Tree Of Life synagogue shooter because both used word ‘invasion’ to describe caravan.
Comment was comparing Stelter to shooter “both are fat, angry, and deranged”
😂
Problems with the Pensacola Rally Access
As long timers on the site know, I have been attending and reporting on President Trump Rallies since Jan ’16 and have been to 5 of them. Usually, getting to a rally has been straightforward, but not this time.
I am so aggravated today, I can barely stand myself. As most of you know, President Trump has a rally scheduled for Saturday in Pensacola. In previous rallies, there was a location that was easy to access not only for parking but finding the venue. However, the address given for this Saturday rally is not really an address. Here is the address:
Pensacola International Airport
2701 Langley Avenue
Here’s the problem. That address doesn’t track to anything I can find. That side of the airport is a long fence at the end of one runway. There is a maintenance company on that side of the airport but no address listed. There certainly is NO parking on that side of the airport.
The airport itself, covers several square miles. It’s not the biggest airport but the two runways can accommodate the largest planes so they are very long.
So, we don’t know WHERE the rally is being held. I talked to another President Trump supporter and he said the same thing, WHERE is it? If I find out, let him know before Saturday.
No problem right? WRONG!
First I called my Congressman’s office. He has very young people working for him apparently. I asked where the rally was being held. This person was not helpful. The girl referred me to President Trump’s rally schedule on his website which says nothing.
Then, and keep in mind, this is Matt Gaetz office, she said “We aren’t affiliated with that event.” So, I’m thinking, you are an R, the President of the United States is coming to YOUR Congressional district, and your staff does not have the details of the rally?
So I thought, maybe it’s just the Pensacola office. So I call the Ft. Walton Beach office Wednesday and get the same story. Now, I’m getting annoyed. What is this crap about not being affiliated with the rally? The President of the United States, which also happens to be the leader of your party is coming to your district, you ride to FL today with the President on AF1 and your office says you aren’t affiliated with the event? What sort of crap is that. You mean that Gaetz would pass an opportunity to be on the stage with President Trump in his CD? I doubt it.
So, I ask who can I call. The girl gives me a phone number that goes immediately to voice mail. Then I try to find the local R party phone number and every one I found was disconnected. No e-mail contact either.
As a last resort, I call the number in S FL for DeSantis campaign and immediately get voice mail.
So, I still don’t know where the rally is being held. The only thing I can think to do is go down to Gaetz’s local office in person and STRONGLY request that whoever works in the office FIND someone who can tell me where the rally is being held and WHERE we can park.
I don’t understand it. A sitting President coming to your district is a BIG deal. If the local Rs are trying to depress turnout, they are doing a good job. If I can’t figure out where the rally is, what about people from out of town? You can’t show up to the main terminal in mass!
If anyone in Pensacola knows specifically WHERE at the airport the rally is being held and where parking is available, I’d like to know. Otherwise, I’m going to make a nuisance of myself at Gaetz Pensacola office before Saturday. I wish the rally was at the Civic Center again. I know it would be packed. I assume it wasn’t available on Saturday.
So, if anybody knows more specifics of where the rally is located at the airport and parking, PLEASE let me know. Thanks!
LikeLike
Maybe call the airport? They should know, right?
LikeLike
LikeLike