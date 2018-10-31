Wow – Andrew Gillum Campaign Uses Derogatory and Racial Slurs To Describe Florida Voters…

This is a little bit more than alarming. Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s staff is recorded on video making stunning racial and derogatory epithets toward Florida residents/voters. This is terrible; Florida deserves better.

…”Florida is a “F***ed up,” “cracker state,” “you have to appeal to white guilt”…

(Tallahassee) Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video from Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s campaign, revealing his election strategy includes making empty promises to voters. This is the seventh undercover video report Project Veritas has released in a series revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018.  (continue reading)

  1. Justice Warrior says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Expose em all!

    • Carrie2 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Justice, this is sooo sick and bamboozling. He is lying as usual and actually stealing from his voters so somehow this must get out to the voters to know they are being raped big time. If this can hear and see this, you can be sure they won’t vote for this criminal because he is sooo crooked and just wants more income and feeling famous. Just the type of any person of any color we would ever want in any official position. Obviously, he lied to get voted n the last time. So he is black but that does not make him an angel by any means. If I knew anyone in FL, I would send this to them and ignore this crook and vote in the republican candidate. No better than you know who in MO. This shames me as an American that we have these liars thinking they can literally swindle the voters and think they are smart and those working for him are just as bad because they are supporting him. All should be in jail! It just boggles my mind!

  2. lydia00 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Project Veritas are the best!

    • permiejack says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      On their twitter page they are hiring undercover reporters.
      WE ARE HIRING undercover journalists! Mission-oriented, relentless, & smart self-starters should send a cover letter and resume to jobs@projectveritas.com. If you can expose dishonesty and corruption in our country’s largest institutions, include “VERITAS” in the subject line.

      • dawndoe says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:48 pm

        That’s a little scary. I hope they have an excellent way to sniff out moles who would out Veritas and spoil their undercover operations.

        • Jeepers Treepers says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:16 am

          Why would you want that? They are only letting voters know the real intent of these politicians. That is a good thing. 👍

          • dawndoe says:
            November 1, 2018 at 12:45 am

            No, I mean I hope their hiring ad doesn’t attract moles who will sabotage Veritas. I hope Veritas has a way to see if someone is genuine and not really a Dem who will out their undercover operation. I hope that makes more sense.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:09 am

      I’ve said it so many times….

      The Lib’s just can’t keep their mouth’s shut……

      Most all of this stuff we find out thru texts……. hidden tapes…. or they just plain have to yap their gums…..

      Thank goodness😎

      • Dutchman says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Shades of Ben Rhodes (wasn’t it) and “creating an echo chamber” to get ACA passed, your right.
        Hubris; they can’t resist talking/writing about how smart they are, and how dumb the voters are.

  3. sundance says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    • Bigbadmike says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      He’s toast. There are not enough dead heads in Florida to elect this charlatan.

      • vikingmom says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:19 pm

        But the real question, unfortunately, is if there are enough DEAD voters? We need a MASSIVE overhaul of the entire election process and it needs to start immediately so there will be no shenanigans in 2020!

      • Milo says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        I am afraid that Gillum is up considerably in the polls. Remember, this is Florida. The land of the Walking Dead.

        • The Devilbat says:
          October 31, 2018 at 10:29 pm

          Hopefully the polls are lying as usual.

        • Thomas Berwick says:
          October 31, 2018 at 10:59 pm

          USA Today/Suffolk* 10/25 – 10/28 500 LV 4.4 45 44 Gillum +1
          Is this what you call “up considerably”, Milo?
          Gillum is trending DOWN.

        • Chris M says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:04 pm

          I did some research on the methodology used for the CNN Florida poll released on October 20. Out of the approximately 1000 people polled, 29 per cent were Republican, and 39 per cent Independent or third party. According to data that I found(at electionsmith), in 2016 GOPers cast 39.5 per cent of the ballots in Florida. Ind/3rd Party comprised about 27.5 per cent of the voters in 2016. The baseline data is dead wrong in the CNN poll.

          Seriously, only 29 per cent of those surveyed were Republicans. I strongly suspect that the GOP turnout will be MUCH higher than that. Don’t trust the polls…they are making the same baseline errors that they promised to correct after the 2016 election.

          • WSB says:
            October 31, 2018 at 11:57 pm

            If you do any research in the search box on the upper right, you will see that poll internals have been a great subject of research at CTH for a long time. Most polling companies now just hide their metrics. They are always overblown for D’s. It’s laughable.

      • Carrie2 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:21 pm

        Bigbadmike, but they must hear this to believe it and then vote republican and get this criminal out of any kind of office.

      • The Phantom Stranger says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:38 pm

        After the hurricane hit Puerto Rico last year, Florida has been swamped with an influx of Puerto Ricans. As U.S. citizens, they have full voting rights. They vote reliably Democrat almost as much as Black voters.

        Florida’s governor’s race is probably the toughest to call right now across the country. It really depends on how much the Pan handle folks turn out after surviving their own hurricane.

        • WSB says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:00 am

          Some of those votes are NOT reliable this year.

        • Dutchman says:
          November 1, 2018 at 1:07 am

          The transplants from Puerto Rico left a very socialist governed territory, because of a hurricane. Presumably they were interested in following what happened “back home”, after they left.

          The corruption, the shipping containers with rotting food, the corruption, etc. And, they KNOW, from experience, it was a badket case sh*thole, BEFORE the hurricane!

          “They vote reliably democrat, almost as much as black voters”= OLD thinking.

          WHICH black voters, Diamond and Silk?
          Candace Owens? Many ‘blacks’have and are walking away,..so my point is you can not reliably count on ALL these P.R. transplants to vote Dem.

          The only poll that matters, is on Nov.6th.

    • mr.piddles says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Sounds like Gillum has “both a public and a private position” like Crooked Hllary. Seriously, that’s what she told Wall Street Bankers.

      • GB Bari says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        Don’t kid yourself.

        ALL Dimms (and RINOs) have a public and a private position. We hear the public position and we think how crazy Leftwing they are.

        But once in a blue moon we get to hear (or read) their PRIVATE positions. Those are downright scary.

        • Binkser1 says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

          Exactly right. And that’s one reason why we love President Trump and why the Left, media, RINO’s hate him.: he says he’s going to do something and does it. He tells the truth and is not full of BS, unlike 99.9% of our politicians.

    • davidb says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      Looks like some of Wasserman/shultz might be sharing some DNA/genes with Chelsea Clinton. Thats what she is going to look like in 20 years. Ol webster must have got around.

    • mazziflol says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Too bad that tweet doesnt have 100,000 R/Ts…

    • DeAnna Vaughn says:
      November 1, 2018 at 1:08 am

      This is why Dems like early voting….before more damning information comes out about their candidates that would make people change their minds.

  4. Trent Telenko says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Project Veritas gets another Dem politician’s scalp, and exposes what the Dems really feel about working class whites.

    No wonder the MSM hates them.

    • Jenny R. says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      Not just how they feel about working class whites — did you hear what they were saying about promising their voters the moon and the stars but didn’t intend to keep a word of it? So he doesn’t give a rat’s behind about the people he says he’s working for — tell them anything to get elected and then sit back on the throne surrounded by their misery.
      That’s a pretty scummy thing to do in itself — add it to the list of scummy things this scumbag is up to….with his pal Lil’ Demon Debbie.

  5. Trump Train says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I cannot fathom this pos getting elected in Florida.

    • rf121 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      You would think. If this video does not get played on local tv then who is going to know? Bet social media throttles this.

      • ezpz2 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:44 pm

        I was just about to post something similar.
        I hope these videos are spread far and wide, and seen by all, despite the attempts to stifle and discredit them by the masters of the tech universe.

        • Carrie2 says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:23 pm

          ezpz2, only if the republican pays to have this advertised on TV, etc. so the voters get informed and then decide if they want this lying criminal in office or not. Surely seeing and hearing this would make them quickly change their minds. He offers nothing and it is time for everyone in every state get informed about all the lies from so many candidates who should be fired now or not elected, PERIOD!

        • Lcsmom says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

          I wish he had released this one earlier too.

      • trappedinsofla says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:28 pm

        Lolz, not a chance the local news networks even mention this down here in Broward or Miami Dade. These counties are as left as they come. Hell, even the ABC affiliate down here has a local reporter that they are paying to stay in Washington to trash talk Trump ever since the election. Thank good goodness for the DVR, I skip past it all straight to the weather.

      • Austin Holdout says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:36 am

        DeSantis should be out with commercials playing them soon.

    • The Devilbat says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      You obviously don’t know about our ultra liberal Jewish population in Southern Florida. They ALWAYS vote for the Marxists and crooks. Why? Maybe one of our good Jewish Treepers can answer that one? Almost all of them voted for Obama . . . TWICE and most of them voted for Hillary.

      • mr.piddles says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:30 pm

        The ultra liberal Jewish Crackers? Those people?

      • sunnydaze says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:43 pm

        Oh for pity’s sake, Devil. You’re acting like the only loser Dem voters in FL. are the Jews in S. FL.

        I.Wish.

        If they were, we’d have NO problems here. Nearly EVERY Dem Voter I know in Florida is just your #GardenVarietyWhiteIdiot, with a few black idiots thrown in.

        Where do fools come up with this stuff? Pay Attention for God’s Sake.

        • The Devilbat says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:33 pm

          I disagree. I too live in Florida and the Jewish population in the south is huge. I have many Jewish friends and all but one of them ALWAYS votes democrat. Yes indeed there are many others who vote democrat. What I want to know is WHY otherwise intelligent and wonderful Jewish people ALWAYS seem to lean lean so far to the left.

          • Beverly says:
            October 31, 2018 at 11:53 pm

            Good question (and the less religious they are, the more likely they are to worship the Democrat Party).

            My observation here in NYC is that they get nervous whenever they hear anyone talking about pride in country and patriotism, because they are historically the wandering and rootless ones (until they got Israel back); therefore vulnerable to the Bad Side of nationalism because they’re traditionally outsiders.

            I’ve tried to argue with them that American nationalism is different because it’s based on our IDEALS, rather than the Old World notions of “Blood and Soil.” But they’re still nervous.

            Also, they tend to be smarter than the average bears, and one temptation of the clever set (of any race) is to think they’d do a better job at Running Things than the rest of humanity.

            And they identify with any minority that is having a tough time, for obvious reasons. And Socialism in all its forms promises that those who are On the Inside, actual Party Members, will have a great deal of power over the majority.

            I think if you add all these together, and subtract true (observant) Judaism, you end up with an awful lot of Left-leaning Jews.

          • sunnydaze says:
            November 1, 2018 at 12:01 am

            “The Jews” (ahem) vote Dem for the same reason every other idiot does.

            They believe the BS that the Dem Party spews ,and it surprises me you haven’t noticed that even so-called “smart” people do that.

            Here’s a clue: All the “smart people” who do that >>> aren’t really smart. They’re just a bunch of brainwashed numpties. Who maybe get good grades on tests.

            Again, this has NOTHING to do with “the Jews” , this has to so with every idiot who believes the Left’s lies.

            aaawww, you’re for “poor people”? Vote Dem
            aaawww…you’re “compassionate” ? Vote Dem

            C’mon, this is not rocket science.

          • GB Bari says:
            November 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

            Because they’ve always done it that way.

            TRADITION! (cue up Topal singing in “Fiddler on the Roof”)….

          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            November 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

            “What I want to know is WHY otherwise intelligent and wonderful Jewish people ALWAYS seem to lean lean so far to the left.”

            The Jews are spiritually blinded because they rejected their Messiah, blasphemed the Holy Ghost and have lost their exalted position over the nations. At the end of this dispensation, God will resume the prophetic program and eventually keep his promise and usher in their Kingdom.

            Romans 11:25 For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.

            2Corinthians 3:13 And not as Moses, which put a vail over his face, that the children of Israel could not stedfastly look to the end of that which is abolished:
            14 But their minds were blinded: for until this day remaineth the same vail untaken away in the reading of the old testament; which vail is done away in Christ.
            15 But even unto this day, when Moses is read, the vail is upon their heart.

      • elena1950909deplorable says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:01 pm

        I am posting this link in all my Jewish groups on FB.

        • The Devilbat says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:35 pm

          I asked the same question on a group a while ago. A Jewish guy answered me saying that his parents ALWAYS voted for the most liberal, leftists. He could not explain why but he did agree with my observations.

          Like

        October 31, 2018 at 11:25 pm

        The Devilbat, the answer is simple – they are NY jews and not real jews because they wanted a warmer clime and came to FL and have ruined a lot of it.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      He isn’t! People need to tune out the FAKE POLLS. What is happening in Florida compared to 2016 is breathtaking. Nearly 3.5 million people have voted so far. Look at the difference between Early Voting in 2016 versus 2018.

      Our President won the state by over 110K votes even though the Democrats had a lead of nearly 100K going into Election Day.

      Florida is moving further and further in the winning category for the Republicans! What a difference in the Early Voting advantage from 2016 (D +96,450) to 2018 (R +62,937). That is a whopping difference of 159,387.

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        For those wanting to know about the Panhandle, I share this tweet:

        • Pam says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:20 pm

          That’s terrific news Flep. I knew going by Gov Scott’s tweets that arrangements were being made for these folks to be able to vote and so it’s good news to see that turnout seems to going well.

        • mj_inOC says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:37 am

          Yes, dear friends in Niceville, plus 3 military bases, no way Gillum up!

          Fle are you in FL too?
          Bless you!

        • Dutchman says:
          November 1, 2018 at 1:22 am

          Thank you, Flep.
          I’m convinced the only ones more shocked than the Dems, at the Red tsunami, will be many of,…’us’!
          And mind you, the Dems are going to be gobsmack dumbfounded!

          I am sceptical that there,will be much organised violence, right after the election, cause they think they are gonna win, so aren’t organising, and are going to be catatonic, from the shock, at least initially.

          And many of us, are going to be MORE shocked than that. We are going to see, first hand, and not in debatable ‘polls’ how much larger, and stronger we have become in last two years.

          Thanks for posting early/absentee, best we can get till we have exit polls to look at, and then results rolling in.
          Its gonna be glorious!

      • The Devilbat says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:38 pm

        Wow, I hope your right. I cannot imagine having to suffer a racist, white hating, corrupt governor. Look what he did to Tallahassee.

    • Bullseye says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      O’Keefe and company better be careful. The left is going to come after him with a vengeance before 2020.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      I’m with you on this Trump Train.

      Believe the Dems blew it by nominating this guy (Thank.God.)

  7. jahealy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    I hope lots and lots of people have caught on to just how well the white guilt card has worked for the left for decades. It has been a stunningly powerful weapon against us.

    • mr.piddles says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      How do you address White Privilege and White Oppression?

      Why, White Guilt, of course!

    • Nancy Steger says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      Don’t understand how people can be talked into hating themselves and their own kind. What kind of sickness is that? And why can’t they figure out that they’re being played by people who want to destroy them and take away their power?

      • Sentient says:
        October 31, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        You must not know any Scandinavians. Sweden is taking in foreigners and Sweden had no involvement in slavery, colonialism, imperialism- at least not since the Vikings. They have guilt for stuff they never did.

        • permiejack says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:25 pm

          It’s called the Stockholm syndrome. You fall in love with your oppressor.

        • talker2u says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:26 pm

          I think the Scandinavians are guilt-ridden about how physically beautiful they are, how immaculate is their culture, how social-minded is their society, . . . and how blonde is their hair.

        • Anonymous says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:37 pm

          Too much soy and progressivism.

        • Tl Howard says:
          November 1, 2018 at 1:00 am

          It’s not actual guilt that such people feel; rather, it’s a desire to appear virtuous. Think of parents talking to a five year old: “Now, I know that you are kind and loving and wish to share those crayons of yours in that nice, big box with Joey who only has a few. What a good boy/girl you are. I’m so proud of you for giving away half of your box.” The child, depending on his nature, at least for time feels quite virtuous (and truth be known, feels better than Joey although he/she can’t say that.) There is feeling of power in feeling righteous.

      • oldschool64 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:04 pm

        “What kind of sickness is that?”

        One that was diagnosed, cured and for the most part eradicated in 2016. No worries kiddies, these guys are just pi$$in’ in the wind!

      • jmclever says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:04 am

        It is akin to battered spouse syndrome. Just on a larger level. It is a subtle way to destroy very capable and thoughtful people by using their own goodness and empathy against them. It takes much longer than just outright pulverizing them but lasts longer and effects are more detrimental over long term.

      • FireFlameStoves says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

        The people most susceptible to this ‘White Guilt’ PC BS are usually secular, with little to no foundational moral principles to guide their way. Having no true center, they often try to fill the void with the fleeting and false euphoria created by endorphins via virtue signaling.

      • sunnydaze says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

        Nancy, they started several years back introducing “white guilt” into the Public School curriculums.

        The first I heard about it was from an 11/12 YO girl about 10 years ago out in WA.

        She was so depressed and felt so bad about herself after school that day. It was disgusting and I’m glad I was able to clarify the historical record that they had used to introduce it.

        So she’d be in her 20’s now and hopefully has woken up from the BS they tried to instill.

        A friend of mine in Virginia (near D.C.) told me about a lesson they gave her child recently which was designed to have the same effect. She was shocked, but I was not because of the earlier experience.

        Any parent who sends their child to P.S. and fails to scrutinize EVERY lesson, is a FOOL.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:32 am

        Because most of them hate themselves, hate what they do or not do, hate anyone who disagrees wth them, and have been raised by parents who considered having their children’s faces stuck to an iphone 24 hours a day good parenting.

        Most of them are lost, and have never have had any so called wonderful moment in ther lives.

        I’m ranting, …….but, people who just use others for personal gain or cannot see past ther own self satisfaction are not worth associating with..

        This goes for all the groups mentioned above, which whether we like it or not, rings true in most cases.

    • ezpz2 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      Jahealy, it may have been a ‘powerful weapon’ but I think it has been overplayed to the point where people are either desensitized to the white guilt card or so p o’d about it that they’re fighting back. Hard.

      The pendulum is swinging back against it.

      #Trump Boomerang

    • Texian says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:01 pm

      I never got that “white guilt” stuff.. Why would you feel guilt about something you have not done? That’s stupid.

      I don’t see any Hondurans, Guatemalans or Mexicans feeling Latino guilt. Heck, they are so proud they are waving their flags on their way to invade the United States right now.. (For those educated after 1984, that means war.. They are coming to take what is yours).

      • Carrie2 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:29 pm

        Texian, I completely agree. I have no guilt whatsoever of being white, a female, and a hardworking person and I grew up with 7 ethnic groups, and I have worked with whites. blacks, Asians and hispanics and we all like each other. The democrats have nothing more than hate in their actions and words and I thank God every day for sending karma more and faster to the democrats/globalists, etc.

  8. Keln says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Maybe I’m wrong here, but I can’t help but like this Omar guy. I really got a sense of serious cynicism from him. I think he is left and wants to be all out left and honest about it, which means I am diametrically opposed to him in political thinking (and obviously the cracker comment es no bueno), but he seems frustrated, as he should be.

    As we all should be.

    • nonniemae says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Rush has said for ever that the only way liberals get elected is by lying about who they are and what they believe.

      • Curry Worsham says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        And Rush knows ’em “like every square inch of my glorious naked body”.

      • Eric French says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        Exactly, and OKeefe took that theory and proved it. Beautiful work by our side. We are now the real news. Project Veritas is the new 60 Minutes. The Swampaganda media is circling the toilet bowl blue “tidy bowl” wave Democrats.

        We keep the house, expand the Senate, Trump blows out 2020 with massive coattails, and the Dems exist no more. Clinton’s retire, Bernie ages out, Biden out, Pelosi kaput, RBG replaced with another Constitutionalist. The Dopey Dems are left with Pocahontas, Sparticus, and Gilligan.

        • Carrie2 says:
          October 31, 2018 at 11:33 pm

          Eric, just this comment as somehow I don’t see Hillary alive by 2020 nor maybe even Bill as both are seriously ill and that would be a good thing. As to Bernie who is always raging might be gone to Hell by then as well, the remainders will be out there wondering what in the world happened.

        • steph_gray says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:39 am

          I think that without PDJT, MAGA, and in this case James O’Keefe, this hideous Gollum (love that name for him) might have been elevated in a Hilliary world to a future presidential run, carrying these evil staffers along with him.

          In fact I can well imagine many staff meetings in the early days of the Obmamunist sounding just like this. Can’t you just see him, Hilliary, and Bill Ayers all sitting around over a drink and some funny smoke&coke, pontificating about how many Americans they planned to round up, put in camps, and eliminate? I certainly can.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          November 1, 2018 at 12:43 am

          Wait…..Who’s Gilligan?…… I need a scorecard….😎

    • bofh says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      Agree with you Keln. Omar Smith struck me as a very bright guy, probably way smarter than Gillum. And far more honest (in a weird way).

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      He’s like a Bernie supporter working for Hillary.

    • Beverly says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:00 am

      That reminds me of something Richard Pryor said: he said he hated white Southern racists, but he respected them, because they’d flat out say to his face “I hate your ass.”

      The racists he REALLY hated, though, were the Northern racists: they’d be nice and White Guilty to his face, then slip a dagger into his back.

      He preferred honest, man-to-man hostility.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:31 am

      An honest leftest . Yeah. I know some of these , the problem is , they know they can’t win like that . So they have to do subterfuge . They are fraudsters and are perfidious in the political sphere . They have a sterile philosophy that only brings death and misery equally for all except for the overlords . They know that once the truth gets out they are done . Goose cooked .

  9. Richard says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    This guy working for Gilliam has to be the funniest and most honest of all of the campaign staff filmed undercover by Project Veritas.

    • mr.piddles says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      Surprised they didn’t catch him on video tokin’ a doobie behind the building. Looks and sounds like the type that might spark up.

    • Pam says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      He truly is. There was absolutely no BS from him. Gillum is a straight up socialist no doubt about it.

      • Carrie2 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:37 pm

        Pam, the goal of any democrat is pure communism and not socialism and I know the difference because I lived and worked under socialism and my husband escaped communism, so we both know the difference. Remember the democrats published their 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over our Republic and that is still their goal. I was listening to a democrat from a near by city telling all he was and would be doing and I did all but call loud enough for those voters not to believe one word of what he is saying because they are just words and never ever is a promised fulfilled, which is why we like our President – promises made and promises kept and having been around a long time no democrat every follows through and fulfills promises except to themselves to ignore us and look for money, money, money and spout nonsense as they age. They haven’t changed in over 100 yrs. and never will.

      • jrapdx says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:41 pm

        Sounds like straight up criminal (and socialist). Took bribes from undercover FBI agents, what more do we need to know? The beauty of the revelations coming to the fore about Gillum and so many others is that their bad conduct is being made known very publicly. It can’t be so easily swept under the carpet down the road, it ruins the political chances of these … disgusting scum … for the future, they won’t be able to get elected anywhere after this campaign season.

  10. Ips Prez says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    This is who you are Democrats. You are liars, racists, cheaters and every other insult you so easily cast on others. It is called projection and you are the best in the world at it. Wake up!!

  11. The Devilbat says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    The guy with the rats nest haircut speaks with a Caribbean accent. Whats the betting that he is an illegal immigrant?

    • Sentient says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      Probably not. Since he went to college with Gillum, he probably came from Jamaica on a student visa. A lot of Jamaicans have relatives with American citizenship or residency.

      • Mariposa323 says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:38 am

        Yeah , he’s probably Jamaican , and gets his cynicism from Jamaican politics itself when both far left Mannley and other right wing pols didn’t do Jack sh**t for the Jamaican people .

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:52 am

      “speaks with a Caribbean accent.”
      “betting that he is an illegal immigrant”

      IMO that is borderline shallow. Perhaps some may think that because of the character of people we are discussing here, but without proof I do not think it is prudent to make assumptions or jump to conclusions – otherwise, what makes us “better” than them?

      My mother was hospitalized with a stroke, then CHF. One of her wonderful Registered Nurses here in WNY had a Caribbean accent.

  12. Jase says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Screaming Lord Such ran as a candidate for his Monster Raving Loony Party in British general elections for many years.
    He had more credibility as a candidate that Gillum the shake down artist.
    He has already been shown to be crooked and is under active investigation by the FBI, yet is likely to get millions of votes.
    Can somebody here please explain to me how that is possible? In fact, can someone explain to me how is allowed to even run?

  13. LibertyONE says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    SADLY, even hearing this sh*t the Lefty transplants from NYC , who now reside in FL, Illegals who vote and Dimwits WILL vote for this racist, cop hating POS. For this race to be even close tells you where FL is heading!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. KingBroly says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Not surprised that the race-baiter is a racist himself.

  15. Minnie says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    God bless James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

    May His army of angels surround them all with His divine protection.

    In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼

  16. swampfox999 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    BHO played the same game and though it was easy for anyone of good faith who was paying attention to see who and what he was, the first anti-American POTUS was elected twice. The power and control seeking demonrats have made a deal with the father of Lies.

  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Praying that Floridians are smart enough to see through this crap

  18. MfM says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Veritas often has more than one video of a subject, so I’m looking forward to more!

  19. allhail2 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    I’m a Floridian, and don’t have an ounce of white guilt. I have no idea why people are so terrified of being labeled racist or any “it’s.” I always just agree with whatever they call me and tell them, “well, glad we agree.” They have N.O. idea what to do with that.
    Gillum and his troupe of douchebags can f*** off.

    Gillum + corporate tax = people get fired. So what good does $15/hr do if you kill the jobs? Also, it turns the dollar menu into the three dollar menu. But again, they’re too damn dumb to figure this out.

  20. Annie says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    If you spare a few bucks..send it to Project Veritas…any amount is appreciated..it takes a lot of money to do what he does!!!

  21. amwick says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I think Omar Smith has some ‘splaining to do!

  22. carolweekleylmt says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Thankfully, we are not the uneducated, foolish sheeple that they believe we are. Their arrogance will be their downfall

  23. Rodney G. Graves says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    And the Lame Stream Media hate Project Veritas because they are doing what they used to do, and getting these apparatchics on video for the people to see, hear, and decide upon.

  24. Volgarian8301 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    That should leave a mark!

  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    STUNNING: 7 for 7 on Democrat CORRUPTION-to-the-CORE … 100%.
    Project Veritas REVEALED it.
    President Trump NAILED it:
    Democrats are the PARTY of CRIME.
    So is EVERY VOTER who votes Democrat after these revelations!

  26. covfefe999 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    it seems electing Gillum is the fastest way to make Florida Detroit.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      IKR?!

      And THAT’s why this guy won’t win. People are really waking up to the Dem Party and crap like what Gillium spews is why he’s finished.

      Sheesh, even the Libs who moved down from NY/NJ came here to ESCAPE high taxes.

      I predict that Gillum will do more to turn this state RED than anyone ever has!

      • Carrie2 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        sunnydaze, we can only hope and pray that the RED wins big time as some democrats have awakened and walked away from the DNC and I mean democrats of ALL colors have walked away.

  27. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:54 pm

  28. technerd55 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Do we really need video evidence that democrats are lieing grifters that seek public office as a means to enrich themselves? It certainly doesn’t hurt.

  29. poodle12 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Oh great. We were thinking about moving to Florida in a year or two—to escape New Jersey!

  30. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Please watch this Bernie Rally for Gillum today at Central Florida U. in Orlando, and then tell me this nut Gillum has a lot of support here in FL.

    I swear, if Scott Presler gives a speech down here while he’s in Orlando, he’ll get more people than Bernie4Gillum!

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      That’s not fair! That was hours before Bernie even started speaking… Oh wait…

    • Beverly says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:08 am

      Wowowowowow!

    • Dave says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

      Gee, Bernie could have held that rally in the restroom! Transgender, of course!

    • sahm2016 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

      The same thing happened in Tallahassee last Friday. Andrew Gillum had an event that started at Florida A & M University and wound up at Florida State University after a short march. Between the two Universities there are about 50,000 students enrolled (IIRC) and according to our Pro-Gillum newspaper, 160 students were there.

      I saw the crowd, I was downtown at the right time to catch part of his stump speech, and I estimated it at 100. Not only was the crowd small, but they were quiet. No enthusiasm — but I am comparing it to a Trump rally so I have heightened expectations.

      Can Gillium win without college students showing up in huge numbers? Because the ones I have talked to recently are not interested at all in this election.

  31. InAz says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Of course politicians say one thing to voters then do another once in office. They hide their true agenda. The commie media helps hide the crimes of the commie Dimms abd help smear the opponent, so the Dimms get elected.

    The Republicans are a very good example of saying what we wanted to hear then did the opposite once in office. Then they kept lying – saying their hands were tied, it’s the Democrats fault, they need a majority, etc.

    The Dimms can’t draw crowds like President
    Trump can…..not Obama or Clinton or any Dimm. Yet these people get elected. It has to be voter fraud.

    • Carrie2 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      InAz, which I have always called them the 2 parties in 1 as they have forgotten they are our employees and were hired to represent us and then found they could become millionaires and ignored us for the almighty donor dollars via lobbyists. I am strong on letting them know no more lifetime benefits nor yearly salary increases because we have not voted nor authorized what they our employees have done. We are the People and the Government and they were hired to take our place in Congress but not to take us over. Being raped by who we elect/hire has not been pleasurable and time to advise them to shape up or they will be fired and removed and that will not be necessary by a vote!

  32. realgaryseven says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    That staffer has an odd accent. Is he a US citizen?

  33. scott467 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    “This is a cracker state…”

    ____________

    Uhhhh….. which states are NOT ‘cracker’ states?

    From Smith and Gillum’s perspective?

    And how do they define ‘cracker’?

    If by ‘cracker’ they mean ‘white’, which states are NOT majority white population?

    Conversely, which states are majority black?

    I’m beginning to think they’re not teaching math the way they used to…

    [for those playing along at home, the answer is ‘none’, even Mississippi is only 37% black population, the next highest is South Carolina with 28%… so, they’re ALL ‘cracker’ states.]

  34. Bigbadmike says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Also, those that think Jews always vote Dem are wrong. They know Gollam will crash the economy. And they know that Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem. And they know the President’s daughter and her family are Orthodox Jews. They also know that the President is one of the best supporters of Israel. I’m Irish, but if the President of the United States stood up for Ireland like he stands up for Israel, it would be hard to go against him.

    • jrapdx says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      At least Ireland and Israel both start with ‘I’. 😉 But seriously while it’s evident that many Jews tend to vote for Demo-leftists, not ALL do, and like with the black vote, a shift a few percent can make a difference in the outcome of an election. I suspect that this election more Jews will vote Republican. The comparative performance of Rs vs. Ds in the wake of the murders in Pittsburgh will likely persuade a significant proportion of Jews to rethink which candidates they’ll support.

      • sunnydaze says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:11 am

        I agree, jr.

        The whole “they all vote X” is changing FAST.

        The Trainwreck that IS the Dem Party and it’s MSM has RedPilled people from every walk of life and background.

        I really think it’ll be only the diehard Hillary fans (and just a fraction of even them) who will keep the Dem Party on Life Support……for just a little while longer.

        People are waking up and it’s catching on like wildfire.

  35. JoD says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Florida is a Soros’ Petri dish. He REALLY wants those 29 electoral votes.

  36. scott467 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    “This is a little bit more than alarming. Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s staff is recorded on video making stunning racial and derogatory epithets toward Florida residents/voters.”

    ________________

    I’m shocked… shocked like Capt. Renault finding out there was gambling going on in Casablanca!

    Can anyone honestly be surprised at what the insane, hateful, lying Left is or does, at this point?

    Is there any lie they won’t tell?

    Any crime they won’t commit?

    • BAM says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      Broward county was specifically referenced. Sundance doesn’t have a very high regard for Broward county either. It must be really bad for 2 men of diametrically opposing views to express disgust for the situation, even if one is not “politically correct”.

    • steph_gray says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Of course no one at this site is surprised.

      But plenty of voters in that state would be.

      I actually think this will be bust wide open – doesn’t VSGPDJT have an upcoming rally there? Or is that already past?

  37. Sayit2016 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    That is absolutely racist! These people are disgusting race-baiters I hope his campaign goes up in flames, like Mrs.. O’Leary’s Barn!!

    CRACKER HERE .. Out !

  38. scott467 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    “CRACKER HERE .. Out !”

    ___________

    I’m Cracka-cus!

  39. MAGAbear says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I’m sure the left has already cried “but, but, they edited the tape”! This what they always do when they get caught for being the commies that they are.

    Read where Libetarian candidate for senate in Montana dropped out and endorsed Rosendale. If true, this is big for the GOP, as the only reason Tester is still in the senate is due to democrat donors giving money to the Libertarian party in 2012 to run attack ads against Denny Rehberg.

    • Maquis says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      Here’s hoping. The only blood I want to on the 7th is the rhetorical slitting of Commie wrists.

      Like

        November 1, 2018 at 1:19 am

        …rhetorical? …I’m putting Mad Cow on the big screen at 7 pm EST, turning off the sound (can’t stand the screeching), and staying up until I see her hauled off the set wrapped in a straight jacket …it’s the least I can do for my country

  40. Bone Fish says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    “When they go low we kick them”

    -Eric Holder & Michael Obama

  41. Seneca the Elder says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    If we are the “Deplorables ” then they are the “Despicables”.

  42. Sayit2016 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Honestly people, I am so sick and tired of these hateful, racist divisive, moral-less, soulless, corrupt individuals that actually think in today’s lightning speed social media that they can hide who they are . The truth always comes out, in spite of the complicit mainstream media

    No wonder President Trump is beating the mainstream media like a rented mule, they deserve it. The media can shove their their outrage up there derrieres.It’s exasperatingly and it’s enough to make a saint swear.

    I would like to sit them all down and give them a piece of my mind as only the daughter of an Irish sailor can do, however out of respect for my mother’s southern gentility, mild manners and deep repulsion of all things coarse…I will refrain…for now. : )

    • Bone Fish says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      The truth is white charity has only ever had one child, and his name is black resentment.

    • Texian says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:57 pm

      Oh c’mon.. I’d like to hear that. I haven’t heard an Irish sailor for almost 30 years.. He was sharp as a tack.. Always had a quick quip for anything.. Now those Dutchmen sailors.. Funny.. And a few of them.. Shall we say.. “carefree”.. Great guys though.. I liked them better than the Americans. They had me speaking Dutch and German by the time my hitch was over..

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Ah…..well Sayit……that was some refrain………

      I’ll bet you a donut you had your hands on your hips as you said it….

      Ya know……when a women puts her hands on her hips there is only one thing to do

      Run😎. Nice post

  43. Sunshinesam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I’m not sure if this is the appropriate place for this, but I have to share anyways.

    I do not have Facebook. My husband does have one which is used for mostly business purposes. I went on his Facebook today and saw Andrew Gillum in his feed. I asked him, “What the heck is this? Have you liked his page?” He told me no, and he was telling the truth.

    He said, “Facebook has to be doing this. Ron DeSantis Page doesn’t show up on my feed.”

    Ugh! Slimey Social Media!!!!!! Cannot stand it!!!!!!

    I do believe Florida will see through the bs. However, it is still annoying!

  44. BSR says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Stopped vid @ 1:06. I love the goal of the PJ mission overall. But targeting male minority’s with female non minority’s (my impression of voice heard) and patronizing behavior that could be perceived as “other things” is offensive to me as a caucasian male. They get a golf clap for the rest of the vid which I refuse to finish and hope they fared better than I feared. Campaign staffers aren’t usually paid where I’m from. And actually where I’m from this could be used as the perfect ad by Sen Claire McCaskill. This was poor optics at best. I don’t want that. We got this PJ. Hawley is going to win.

    I don’t want the next DJT to have low level volunteers to be videotaped off record on touchy racial subjects. I’m just sayin.

    • Beverly says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

      ^^^first blog post^^^

      Hmmm.

      • BSR says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:16 am

        I just thought the optics were too difficult to defend. Are we attacking DNC or the godless? Because some of the latter belongs to us. Maybe a bigger slice than we realize…

        Golf clap vid

    • sunnydaze says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:17 am

      It’s offensive, but, unfortunately, they are playing a TRUE scene here, and doing it very well.

      I actually know one of these unhinged female Hillary Fans who literally DOES blame every problem in the world on (especially white) MEN.

      I’m telling ya, these people are literally insane. Which is why they’re losing support from anyone with two braincells left to rub together.

      And men on the Left just sit there and take the abuse, or AGREE with it.

      Sickos. All of them, male and female.

      • BSR says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:20 am

        All Democrat minds and hearts can be won in the long run. By selflessness. By hard work. First thing I noticed was I’ve never served a campaign and have no right to opine on how they cope with the mission within.

      • Justice says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:33 am

        There’s an illness going on here and we need to be aware of it. This is a sickness and we must protect them as much as we also fight for ourselves.

        What a battle. How did we get here? Schools and media and bad parenting. Oh boy.

        Much work and healing to do here. We are called and chosen…so, let’s go.

      • sunnydaze says:
        November 1, 2018 at 12:53 am

        Oh yeah, and I should add: this woman was not always this way. She started doing this when the Dems came up with the idea and started “feeding” it to her.

        These true blue Dems are VERY susceptible to whatever BS they are fed. No matter how outlandish.

  45. stablesort says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

    We’re going to repeal Obamacare, we’re going to build a wall, we’re going to stop illegal immigration. Sound familiar?

    Come on people, this is politicking. I heard nothing at all unexpected on that video; all politicians I’ve ever heard speak always present the best face they can to the audience of the moment.

    • Cooper45 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 12:21 am

      The wall is being built–slowly–and Trump has done everything within his power to build the wall (another promise to strengthen the military took a bite out the wall) and to stop illegal immigration that has been allowed to continue to fester for decades by past politicians. Trump has taken a lot of vicious condemnations while he fights to keep all of his promises.

  46. Cooper45 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Andrew Gillum’s campaign, (revealed) his election strategy includes making empty promises to voters.”
    Can anyone name one politician that kept his promises every time he was elected and even exceeded them? Oh yeah. PDJT,

    When I 1st saw Gillum in his debate with DeSantos, Gillum’s slick, shyster-like way of talking genuinely reminded me of the slickest of Used Car salesmen that you could never trust.

  47. theresanne says:
    November 1, 2018 at 12:57 am

    As a child growing up in North Florida I was embarrassed when folks called us “crackers”. I asked what it meant and someone said it was because we used whips to crack over the heads of slaves hundreds of years ago. That was a big lie. We never owned slaves. We were all descendants of poor white trash (as in The Yearling). This Jamacian doesn’t know anything about real Floridians.

  48. mashall says:
    November 1, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Project Veritas is teaching millions of Smart Phone users that, if legal, they can record any lying by anyone that can be revealed on the Internet.

    Every Smart Phone user a Television Reporter.
    Every Smart Phone a Television Camera.
    Every Smart Phone Linked Internet Broadcast is Televised News.

  49. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 1, 2018 at 1:28 am

    White guilt is their most effective weapon. It’s what drives white liberals and most suburban woman to vote Dem. REJECT WHITE GUILT.

    White guilt is an Alinsky tactic churched up as compassion and empathy.

    White guilt is the basis of the cultural Marxist education system that tells people they’re ignorant if they support Trump and oppose Dem policies and socialism.

    Numbers don’t lie. It isn’t the black vote that got Obama elected. It’s the white liberals who are swimming in white guilt and a savior complex that got Obama and those like him (Booker, Kamala etc) elected.

    I hope this pisses those people off. They’ve been used and mocked. USEFUL IDIOTS.

