Wow – Andrew Gillum Campaign Uses Derogatory and Racial Slurs To Describe Florida Voters…

This is a little bit more than alarming. Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s staff is recorded on video making stunning racial and derogatory epithets toward Florida residents/voters. This is terrible; Florida deserves better.
…”Florida is a “F***ed up,” “cracker state,” “you have to appeal to white guilt”…
(Tallahassee) Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video from Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s campaign, revealing his election strategy includes making empty promises to voters. This is the seventh undercover video report Project Veritas has released in a series revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018. (continue reading)
Advertisements
Expose em all!
LikeLiked by 24 people
Justice, this is sooo sick and bamboozling. He is lying as usual and actually stealing from his voters so somehow this must get out to the voters to know they are being raped big time. If this can hear and see this, you can be sure they won’t vote for this criminal because he is sooo crooked and just wants more income and feeling famous. Just the type of any person of any color we would ever want in any official position. Obviously, he lied to get voted n the last time. So he is black but that does not make him an angel by any means. If I knew anyone in FL, I would send this to them and ignore this crook and vote in the republican candidate. No better than you know who in MO. This shames me as an American that we have these liars thinking they can literally swindle the voters and think they are smart and those working for him are just as bad because they are supporting him. All should be in jail! It just boggles my mind!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just did.
LikeLike
Me too !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mariposa, nice to see you!
LikeLike
Me three! And thanks, because I had totally forgotten I have a Trumpster friend down there. She’ll spread it!
LikeLike
Project Veritas are the best!
LikeLiked by 29 people
On their twitter page they are hiring undercover reporters.
WE ARE HIRING undercover journalists! Mission-oriented, relentless, & smart self-starters should send a cover letter and resume to jobs@projectveritas.com. If you can expose dishonesty and corruption in our country’s largest institutions, include “VERITAS” in the subject line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a little scary. I hope they have an excellent way to sniff out moles who would out Veritas and spoil their undercover operations.
LikeLike
Why would you want that? They are only letting voters know the real intent of these politicians. That is a good thing. 👍
LikeLike
No, I mean I hope their hiring ad doesn’t attract moles who will sabotage Veritas. I hope Veritas has a way to see if someone is genuine and not really a Dem who will out their undercover operation. I hope that makes more sense.
LikeLike
I’ve said it so many times….
The Lib’s just can’t keep their mouth’s shut……
Most all of this stuff we find out thru texts……. hidden tapes…. or they just plain have to yap their gums…..
Thank goodness😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shades of Ben Rhodes (wasn’t it) and “creating an echo chamber” to get ACA passed, your right.
Hubris; they can’t resist talking/writing about how smart they are, and how dumb the voters are.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 37 people
He’s toast. There are not enough dead heads in Florida to elect this charlatan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
But the real question, unfortunately, is if there are enough DEAD voters? We need a MASSIVE overhaul of the entire election process and it needs to start immediately so there will be no shenanigans in 2020!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I am afraid that Gillum is up considerably in the polls. Remember, this is Florida. The land of the Walking Dead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hopefully the polls are lying as usual.
LikeLiked by 10 people
White Guilt …Barry Sortero’s trick x2
LikeLiked by 10 people
Read this blog…real election returns from FL prove you are incorrect. This guy called almost every state correctly in 2016.
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right. The polls are worthless in early voting states. The MSM is trying to gaslight people as hard as they can right now trying to convince people that there is a blue wave that doesn’t exist. On the other hand, voters should never get complacent and vote as if their life depends on it! Real time data (not polls) like what Flep posts every day is what matters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
USA Today/Suffolk* 10/25 – 10/28 500 LV 4.4 45 44 Gillum +1
Is this what you call “up considerably”, Milo?
Gillum is trending DOWN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did some research on the methodology used for the CNN Florida poll released on October 20. Out of the approximately 1000 people polled, 29 per cent were Republican, and 39 per cent Independent or third party. According to data that I found(at electionsmith), in 2016 GOPers cast 39.5 per cent of the ballots in Florida. Ind/3rd Party comprised about 27.5 per cent of the voters in 2016. The baseline data is dead wrong in the CNN poll.
Seriously, only 29 per cent of those surveyed were Republicans. I strongly suspect that the GOP turnout will be MUCH higher than that. Don’t trust the polls…they are making the same baseline errors that they promised to correct after the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you do any research in the search box on the upper right, you will see that poll internals have been a great subject of research at CTH for a long time. Most polling companies now just hide their metrics. They are always overblown for D’s. It’s laughable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bigbadmike, but they must hear this to believe it and then vote republican and get this criminal out of any kind of office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After the hurricane hit Puerto Rico last year, Florida has been swamped with an influx of Puerto Ricans. As U.S. citizens, they have full voting rights. They vote reliably Democrat almost as much as Black voters.
Florida’s governor’s race is probably the toughest to call right now across the country. It really depends on how much the Pan handle folks turn out after surviving their own hurricane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of those votes are NOT reliable this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The transplants from Puerto Rico left a very socialist governed territory, because of a hurricane. Presumably they were interested in following what happened “back home”, after they left.
The corruption, the shipping containers with rotting food, the corruption, etc. And, they KNOW, from experience, it was a badket case sh*thole, BEFORE the hurricane!
“They vote reliably democrat, almost as much as black voters”= OLD thinking.
WHICH black voters, Diamond and Silk?
Candace Owens? Many ‘blacks’have and are walking away,..so my point is you can not reliably count on ALL these P.R. transplants to vote Dem.
The only poll that matters, is on Nov.6th.
LikeLike
Sounds like Gillum has “both a public and a private position” like Crooked Hllary. Seriously, that’s what she told Wall Street Bankers.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Don’t kid yourself.
ALL Dimms (and RINOs) have a public and a private position. We hear the public position and we think how crazy Leftwing they are.
But once in a blue moon we get to hear (or read) their PRIVATE positions. Those are downright scary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly right. And that’s one reason why we love President Trump and why the Left, media, RINO’s hate him.: he says he’s going to do something and does it. He tells the truth and is not full of BS, unlike 99.9% of our politicians.
LikeLike
Looks like some of Wasserman/shultz might be sharing some DNA/genes with Chelsea Clinton. Thats what she is going to look like in 20 years. Ol webster must have got around.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad that tweet doesnt have 100,000 R/Ts…
LikeLike
This is why Dems like early voting….before more damning information comes out about their candidates that would make people change their minds.
LikeLike
Project Veritas gets another Dem politician’s scalp, and exposes what the Dems really feel about working class whites.
No wonder the MSM hates them.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Not just how they feel about working class whites — did you hear what they were saying about promising their voters the moon and the stars but didn’t intend to keep a word of it? So he doesn’t give a rat’s behind about the people he says he’s working for — tell them anything to get elected and then sit back on the throne surrounded by their misery.
That’s a pretty scummy thing to do in itself — add it to the list of scummy things this scumbag is up to….with his pal Lil’ Demon Debbie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The progressives are working towards the agenda. Period. They serve the agenda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cannot fathom this pos getting elected in Florida.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You would think. If this video does not get played on local tv then who is going to know? Bet social media throttles this.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I was just about to post something similar.
I hope these videos are spread far and wide, and seen by all, despite the attempts to stifle and discredit them by the masters of the tech universe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ezpz2, only if the republican pays to have this advertised on TV, etc. so the voters get informed and then decide if they want this lying criminal in office or not. Surely seeing and hearing this would make them quickly change their minds. He offers nothing and it is time for everyone in every state get informed about all the lies from so many candidates who should be fired now or not elected, PERIOD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish he had released this one earlier too.
LikeLike
Lolz, not a chance the local news networks even mention this down here in Broward or Miami Dade. These counties are as left as they come. Hell, even the ABC affiliate down here has a local reporter that they are paying to stay in Washington to trash talk Trump ever since the election. Thank good goodness for the DVR, I skip past it all straight to the weather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DeSantis should be out with commercials playing them soon.
LikeLike
You obviously don’t know about our ultra liberal Jewish population in Southern Florida. They ALWAYS vote for the Marxists and crooks. Why? Maybe one of our good Jewish Treepers can answer that one? Almost all of them voted for Obama . . . TWICE and most of them voted for Hillary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The ultra liberal Jewish Crackers? Those people?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh for pity’s sake, Devil. You’re acting like the only loser Dem voters in FL. are the Jews in S. FL.
I.Wish.
If they were, we’d have NO problems here. Nearly EVERY Dem Voter I know in Florida is just your #GardenVarietyWhiteIdiot, with a few black idiots thrown in.
Where do fools come up with this stuff? Pay Attention for God’s Sake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. I too live in Florida and the Jewish population in the south is huge. I have many Jewish friends and all but one of them ALWAYS votes democrat. Yes indeed there are many others who vote democrat. What I want to know is WHY otherwise intelligent and wonderful Jewish people ALWAYS seem to lean lean so far to the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question (and the less religious they are, the more likely they are to worship the Democrat Party).
My observation here in NYC is that they get nervous whenever they hear anyone talking about pride in country and patriotism, because they are historically the wandering and rootless ones (until they got Israel back); therefore vulnerable to the Bad Side of nationalism because they’re traditionally outsiders.
I’ve tried to argue with them that American nationalism is different because it’s based on our IDEALS, rather than the Old World notions of “Blood and Soil.” But they’re still nervous.
Also, they tend to be smarter than the average bears, and one temptation of the clever set (of any race) is to think they’d do a better job at Running Things than the rest of humanity.
And they identify with any minority that is having a tough time, for obvious reasons. And Socialism in all its forms promises that those who are On the Inside, actual Party Members, will have a great deal of power over the majority.
I think if you add all these together, and subtract true (observant) Judaism, you end up with an awful lot of Left-leaning Jews.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Jews” (ahem) vote Dem for the same reason every other idiot does.
They believe the BS that the Dem Party spews ,and it surprises me you haven’t noticed that even so-called “smart” people do that.
Here’s a clue: All the “smart people” who do that >>> aren’t really smart. They’re just a bunch of brainwashed numpties. Who maybe get good grades on tests.
Again, this has NOTHING to do with “the Jews” , this has to so with every idiot who believes the Left’s lies.
aaawww, you’re for “poor people”? Vote Dem
aaawww…you’re “compassionate” ? Vote Dem
C’mon, this is not rocket science.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they’ve always done it that way.
TRADITION! (cue up Topal singing in “Fiddler on the Roof”)….
LikeLike
“What I want to know is WHY otherwise intelligent and wonderful Jewish people ALWAYS seem to lean lean so far to the left.”
The Jews are spiritually blinded because they rejected their Messiah, blasphemed the Holy Ghost and have lost their exalted position over the nations. At the end of this dispensation, God will resume the prophetic program and eventually keep his promise and usher in their Kingdom.
Romans 11:25 For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.
2Corinthians 3:13 And not as Moses, which put a vail over his face, that the children of Israel could not stedfastly look to the end of that which is abolished:
14 But their minds were blinded: for until this day remaineth the same vail untaken away in the reading of the old testament; which vail is done away in Christ.
15 But even unto this day, when Moses is read, the vail is upon their heart.
LikeLike
I am posting this link in all my Jewish groups on FB.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I asked the same question on a group a while ago. A Jewish guy answered me saying that his parents ALWAYS voted for the most liberal, leftists. He could not explain why but he did agree with my observations.
LikeLike
The Devilbat, the answer is simple – they are NY jews and not real jews because they wanted a warmer clime and came to FL and have ruined a lot of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He isn’t! People need to tune out the FAKE POLLS. What is happening in Florida compared to 2016 is breathtaking. Nearly 3.5 million people have voted so far. Look at the difference between Early Voting in 2016 versus 2018.
Our President won the state by over 110K votes even though the Democrats had a lead of nearly 100K going into Election Day.
Florida is moving further and further in the winning category for the Republicans! What a difference in the Early Voting advantage from 2016 (D +96,450) to 2018 (R +62,937). That is a whopping difference of 159,387.
LikeLiked by 22 people
For those wanting to know about the Panhandle, I share this tweet:
LikeLiked by 14 people
That’s terrific news Flep. I knew going by Gov Scott’s tweets that arrangements were being made for these folks to be able to vote and so it’s good news to see that turnout seems to going well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, dear friends in Niceville, plus 3 military bases, no way Gillum up!
Fle are you in FL too?
Bless you!
LikeLike
Oops, Flep… sorry.
LikeLike
Thank you, Flep.
I’m convinced the only ones more shocked than the Dems, at the Red tsunami, will be many of,…’us’!
And mind you, the Dems are going to be gobsmack dumbfounded!
I am sceptical that there,will be much organised violence, right after the election, cause they think they are gonna win, so aren’t organising, and are going to be catatonic, from the shock, at least initially.
And many of us, are going to be MORE shocked than that. We are going to see, first hand, and not in debatable ‘polls’ how much larger, and stronger we have become in last two years.
Thanks for posting early/absentee, best we can get till we have exit polls to look at, and then results rolling in.
Its gonna be glorious!
LikeLike
Wow, I hope your right. I cannot imagine having to suffer a racist, white hating, corrupt governor. Look what he did to Tallahassee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be like having the mayor of Detroit be elected as the governor of Michigan. Yikes!!
LikeLike
O’Keefe and company better be careful. The left is going to come after him with a vengeance before 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m with you on this Trump Train.
Believe the Dems blew it by nominating this guy (Thank.God.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a POS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thats an insult to effluence.
LikeLike
I hope lots and lots of people have caught on to just how well the white guilt card has worked for the left for decades. It has been a stunningly powerful weapon against us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How do you address White Privilege and White Oppression?
Why, White Guilt, of course!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Identity politics is like the beast that eats its own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t understand how people can be talked into hating themselves and their own kind. What kind of sickness is that? And why can’t they figure out that they’re being played by people who want to destroy them and take away their power?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You must not know any Scandinavians. Sweden is taking in foreigners and Sweden had no involvement in slavery, colonialism, imperialism- at least not since the Vikings. They have guilt for stuff they never did.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s called the Stockholm syndrome. You fall in love with your oppressor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup . That’s why the Swedes are perfect examples of it .
LikeLike
I think the Scandinavians are guilt-ridden about how physically beautiful they are, how immaculate is their culture, how social-minded is their society, . . . and how blonde is their hair.
LikeLike
Too much soy and progressivism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Woody Allen and Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a love child!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not actual guilt that such people feel; rather, it’s a desire to appear virtuous. Think of parents talking to a five year old: “Now, I know that you are kind and loving and wish to share those crayons of yours in that nice, big box with Joey who only has a few. What a good boy/girl you are. I’m so proud of you for giving away half of your box.” The child, depending on his nature, at least for time feels quite virtuous (and truth be known, feels better than Joey although he/she can’t say that.) There is feeling of power in feeling righteous.
LikeLike
“What kind of sickness is that?”
One that was diagnosed, cured and for the most part eradicated in 2016. No worries kiddies, these guys are just pi$$in’ in the wind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really: we’ve taken the ground, but now we have to HOLD it.
Get out and vote, everyone!
LikeLike
It is akin to battered spouse syndrome. Just on a larger level. It is a subtle way to destroy very capable and thoughtful people by using their own goodness and empathy against them. It takes much longer than just outright pulverizing them but lasts longer and effects are more detrimental over long term.
LikeLike
The people most susceptible to this ‘White Guilt’ PC BS are usually secular, with little to no foundational moral principles to guide their way. Having no true center, they often try to fill the void with the fleeting and false euphoria created by endorphins via virtue signaling.
LikeLike
Nancy, they started several years back introducing “white guilt” into the Public School curriculums.
The first I heard about it was from an 11/12 YO girl about 10 years ago out in WA.
She was so depressed and felt so bad about herself after school that day. It was disgusting and I’m glad I was able to clarify the historical record that they had used to introduce it.
So she’d be in her 20’s now and hopefully has woken up from the BS they tried to instill.
A friend of mine in Virginia (near D.C.) told me about a lesson they gave her child recently which was designed to have the same effect. She was shocked, but I was not because of the earlier experience.
Any parent who sends their child to P.S. and fails to scrutinize EVERY lesson, is a FOOL.
LikeLike
Because most of them hate themselves, hate what they do or not do, hate anyone who disagrees wth them, and have been raised by parents who considered having their children’s faces stuck to an iphone 24 hours a day good parenting.
Most of them are lost, and have never have had any so called wonderful moment in ther lives.
I’m ranting, …….but, people who just use others for personal gain or cannot see past ther own self satisfaction are not worth associating with..
This goes for all the groups mentioned above, which whether we like it or not, rings true in most cases.
LikeLike
Jahealy, it may have been a ‘powerful weapon’ but I think it has been overplayed to the point where people are either desensitized to the white guilt card or so p o’d about it that they’re fighting back. Hard.
The pendulum is swinging back against it.
#Trump Boomerang
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never got that “white guilt” stuff.. Why would you feel guilt about something you have not done? That’s stupid.
I don’t see any Hondurans, Guatemalans or Mexicans feeling Latino guilt. Heck, they are so proud they are waving their flags on their way to invade the United States right now.. (For those educated after 1984, that means war.. They are coming to take what is yours).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Texian, I completely agree. I have no guilt whatsoever of being white, a female, and a hardworking person and I grew up with 7 ethnic groups, and I have worked with whites. blacks, Asians and hispanics and we all like each other. The democrats have nothing more than hate in their actions and words and I thank God every day for sending karma more and faster to the democrats/globalists, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe I’m wrong here, but I can’t help but like this Omar guy. I really got a sense of serious cynicism from him. I think he is left and wants to be all out left and honest about it, which means I am diametrically opposed to him in political thinking (and obviously the cracker comment es no bueno), but he seems frustrated, as he should be.
As we all should be.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rush has said for ever that the only way liberals get elected is by lying about who they are and what they believe.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And Rush knows ’em “like every square inch of my glorious naked body”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush mentioned Don Lemon’s statement today…here’s the report from The Hill
————
CNN anchor Don Lemon declared that “the biggest terror threat in this country is white men,” adding that “there is no travel ban on them” in an exchange that has prompted rebuke from conservatives on social media
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now imagine…
Hannity: “The biggest terror threat in this country is black men.”
He’d be off the air quicker than you can say “Megyn Kelly”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The unhinged hypocrisy. Yep. Megyn…..she may come back to our side…who knows. I don’t trust her no matter what.
These people are deranged and we must stay strong to protect the nation. Keep fighting folks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t care for her but she got screwed.
Or, to put it another way, she got Imus’d.
They wanted her gone so they waited for a slight racial misstep and accepted no apology.
LikeLike
No….actually CNN would probably hire him….
Look what happened to Geraldo and his comments about the Muzzies…
Just sayin…
LikeLike
Thanks, Don…
LikeLike
Don Lemon’s name is so perfect…he’s a yellow fruit that needs squeezing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone know who ‘Don Lemon’ is?
LikeLike
He’s a Fruit………Bwaaaaaaah…….I crack my self up…
“Not that there’s anything against that”
Seinfeld
LikeLiked by 1 person
or….wrong with that…..forgot the exact quote……..
Wait…….I got it…….He’s the Assman…..perfect….
Hat Tip
Kramer….
LikeLike
Exactly, and OKeefe took that theory and proved it. Beautiful work by our side. We are now the real news. Project Veritas is the new 60 Minutes. The Swampaganda media is circling the toilet bowl blue “tidy bowl” wave Democrats.
We keep the house, expand the Senate, Trump blows out 2020 with massive coattails, and the Dems exist no more. Clinton’s retire, Bernie ages out, Biden out, Pelosi kaput, RBG replaced with another Constitutionalist. The Dopey Dems are left with Pocahontas, Sparticus, and Gilligan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eric, just this comment as somehow I don’t see Hillary alive by 2020 nor maybe even Bill as both are seriously ill and that would be a good thing. As to Bernie who is always raging might be gone to Hell by then as well, the remainders will be out there wondering what in the world happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that without PDJT, MAGA, and in this case James O’Keefe, this hideous Gollum (love that name for him) might have been elevated in a Hilliary world to a future presidential run, carrying these evil staffers along with him.
In fact I can well imagine many staff meetings in the early days of the Obmamunist sounding just like this. Can’t you just see him, Hilliary, and Bill Ayers all sitting around over a drink and some funny smoke&coke, pontificating about how many Americans they planned to round up, put in camps, and eliminate? I certainly can.
LikeLike
Wait…..Who’s Gilligan?…… I need a scorecard….😎
LikeLike
Agree with you Keln. Omar Smith struck me as a very bright guy, probably way smarter than Gillum. And far more honest (in a weird way).
LikeLiked by 2 people
He committed candor and got caught.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s like a Bernie supporter working for Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah them Bernie supporters, Lord bless em. So many of them, good people, just wrong about how things should be done, but not bad people. Many became Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bless their little commie hearts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, ol Bernie had the Hag and he let her go…….during that debate…
Then they screwed him during the election…….
Hey……..but he got a house…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
That reminds me of something Richard Pryor said: he said he hated white Southern racists, but he respected them, because they’d flat out say to his face “I hate your ass.”
The racists he REALLY hated, though, were the Northern racists: they’d be nice and White Guilty to his face, then slip a dagger into his back.
He preferred honest, man-to-man hostility.
LikeLike
An honest leftest . Yeah. I know some of these , the problem is , they know they can’t win like that . So they have to do subterfuge . They are fraudsters and are perfidious in the political sphere . They have a sterile philosophy that only brings death and misery equally for all except for the overlords . They know that once the truth gets out they are done . Goose cooked .
LikeLike
This guy working for Gilliam has to be the funniest and most honest of all of the campaign staff filmed undercover by Project Veritas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Surprised they didn’t catch him on video tokin’ a doobie behind the building. Looks and sounds like the type that might spark up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LMAO! And here I thought that there was no WAY a mid-term could be as hilarious as the LAST election!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy will be a Hollywood star yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR? Nuts! Feels like Election Night 2016 is coming all over again.
Only THIS time, instead of Trump VS. every Republlican in the Primaries, and then , finally MS. Hillary, it’s>>>>>> Trump VS. DemMSM and the whole damn Dem Party!
Get Ready!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He truly is. There was absolutely no BS from him. Gillum is a straight up socialist no doubt about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pam, the goal of any democrat is pure communism and not socialism and I know the difference because I lived and worked under socialism and my husband escaped communism, so we both know the difference. Remember the democrats published their 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over our Republic and that is still their goal. I was listening to a democrat from a near by city telling all he was and would be doing and I did all but call loud enough for those voters not to believe one word of what he is saying because they are just words and never ever is a promised fulfilled, which is why we like our President – promises made and promises kept and having been around a long time no democrat every follows through and fulfills promises except to themselves to ignore us and look for money, money, money and spout nonsense as they age. They haven’t changed in over 100 yrs. and never will.
LikeLike
Sounds like straight up criminal (and socialist). Took bribes from undercover FBI agents, what more do we need to know? The beauty of the revelations coming to the fore about Gillum and so many others is that their bad conduct is being made known very publicly. It can’t be so easily swept under the carpet down the road, it ruins the political chances of these … disgusting scum … for the future, they won’t be able to get elected anywhere after this campaign season.
LikeLike
This is who you are Democrats. You are liars, racists, cheaters and every other insult you so easily cast on others. It is called projection and you are the best in the world at it. Wake up!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The guy with the rats nest haircut speaks with a Caribbean accent. Whats the betting that he is an illegal immigrant?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably not. Since he went to college with Gillum, he probably came from Jamaica on a student visa. A lot of Jamaicans have relatives with American citizenship or residency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah , he’s probably Jamaican , and gets his cynicism from Jamaican politics itself when both far left Mannley and other right wing pols didn’t do Jack sh**t for the Jamaican people .
LikeLike
“speaks with a Caribbean accent.”
“betting that he is an illegal immigrant”
IMO that is borderline shallow. Perhaps some may think that because of the character of people we are discussing here, but without proof I do not think it is prudent to make assumptions or jump to conclusions – otherwise, what makes us “better” than them?
My mother was hospitalized with a stroke, then CHF. One of her wonderful Registered Nurses here in WNY had a Caribbean accent.
LikeLike
Screaming Lord Such ran as a candidate for his Monster Raving Loony Party in British general elections for many years.
He had more credibility as a candidate that Gillum the shake down artist.
He has already been shown to be crooked and is under active investigation by the FBI, yet is likely to get millions of votes.
Can somebody here please explain to me how that is possible? In fact, can someone explain to me how is allowed to even run?
LikeLike
Screaming Lord Such RIP
LikeLiked by 1 person
” … please explain to me how that is possible?”
Trump Derangement Syndrome
There is apparently no cure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also famously asked why is there only one Monopolies Commission.
LikeLike
SADLY, even hearing this sh*t the Lefty transplants from NYC , who now reside in FL, Illegals who vote and Dimwits WILL vote for this racist, cop hating POS. For this race to be even close tells you where FL is heading!
LikeLiked by 3 people
yep you are correct and they are saturating conservative SC as well unfortunately… mind numb left bots..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not surprised that the race-baiter is a racist himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.
May His army of angels surround them all with His divine protection.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 12 people
If you want O’Keefe to continue with protection,
GO FUND HIM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
… with 100% respect and appreciation for your supportive post, Minnie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
[My comment was the generic “you” meant for all of us.]
[Yes, I’ve had more than a chat with James.😏]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Black Knight, Ive been supporting Project Veritas for some time. They have an excellent website and accept donations. As you say, it’s a worthy enterprise. Let’s help keep them afloat with gifts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👌
LikeLike
I saw a tweet from PV recruiting undercover journalists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am working in a North Fl.school..it is a hugh mess. Nothing being taught. You can only try to contain them and hope no-one gets hurt, including me. My husband and family would be heart broken. Trying to find a way out.
Thanks for lettig me get that off my chest. NAGA PLEASE PLEASE VOTE
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amén ! Repect!
LikeLike
BHO played the same game and though it was easy for anyone of good faith who was paying attention to see who and what he was, the first anti-American POTUS was elected twice. The power and control seeking demonrats have made a deal with the father of Lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The blacks stood in line for 12 hours to re-elect Barry. They didn’t for Hillbag and they won’t for Gilligan. Did anyone pay attention to the Rally and catch Desantis demeanor. It’s going to be a cakewalk. R’s vote Only way we can lose is if we all drink the Jim Jones Koolade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That koolade is much stronger than you think…
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/jim-jones-harvey-milk-cult-city-secret-history/
LikeLike
Praying that Floridians are smart enough to see through this crap
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they ever even see the PV tape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Twittered and FB’d to some Florida friends
LikeLiked by 3 people
DeSantis should run some choice clips in a commercial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curry, exactly what I thought as with one or two commercial this criminal and lying cheat would lose royally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You betcha.
LikeLike
We better find a way around these media monopolies soon.
Campaign 2020 gets into full swing Nov. 7.
=> KAG <=
LikeLiked by 3 people
Twitter and FB shutting us down, and I do believe that major media is not even taking many campaign ads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media down here is ignoring DeSantis, and the issues he stands for. Example: His health plan…msm touts Gillum’s socialistic plan, but you’d think DeSantis never even had one! Lies of omission!
LikeLike
Veritas often has more than one video of a subject, so I’m looking forward to more!
LikeLike
I’m a Floridian, and don’t have an ounce of white guilt. I have no idea why people are so terrified of being labeled racist or any “it’s.” I always just agree with whatever they call me and tell them, “well, glad we agree.” They have N.O. idea what to do with that.
Gillum and his troupe of douchebags can f*** off.
Gillum + corporate tax = people get fired. So what good does $15/hr do if you kill the jobs? Also, it turns the dollar menu into the three dollar menu. But again, they’re too damn dumb to figure this out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Raising TAXES to kill JOBS is the only way for Dems to make $15 an hour important again: PLANTATION REJUVENATION STRATEGY
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you spare a few bucks..send it to Project Veritas…any amount is appreciated..it takes a lot of money to do what he does!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Omar Smith has some ‘splaining to do!
LikeLike
Omar *Smith*
I can’t even say that without laughing…..🤣
LikeLike
IKR?!
😁
LikeLike
Must have been an Anglo-Saxon in the woodpile. 😉
LikeLike
I denounce myself!
LikeLike
But only 1024th Anglo-Saxon, Beverly!
LikeLike
Thankfully, we are not the uneducated, foolish sheeple that they believe we are. Their arrogance will be their downfall
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Lame Stream Media hate Project Veritas because they are doing what they used to do, and getting these apparatchics on video for the people to see, hear, and decide upon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Veritas has an unbeatable track record and amount of scalps.
So many resigned and fired after their vids.
If they were doing it for the socialist globalist agenda they would be pulitzer prize heroes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That should leave a mark!
LikeLike
STUNNING: 7 for 7 on Democrat CORRUPTION-to-the-CORE … 100%.
Project Veritas REVEALED it.
President Trump NAILED it:
Democrats are the PARTY of CRIME.
So is EVERY VOTER who votes Democrat after these revelations!
LikeLiked by 3 people
it seems electing Gillum is the fastest way to make Florida Detroit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IKR?!
And THAT’s why this guy won’t win. People are really waking up to the Dem Party and crap like what Gillium spews is why he’s finished.
Sheesh, even the Libs who moved down from NY/NJ came here to ESCAPE high taxes.
I predict that Gillum will do more to turn this state RED than anyone ever has!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, we can only hope and pray that the RED wins big time as some democrats have awakened and walked away from the DNC and I mean democrats of ALL colors have walked away.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do we really need video evidence that democrats are lieing grifters that seek public office as a means to enrich themselves? It certainly doesn’t hurt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh great. We were thinking about moving to Florida in a year or two—to escape New Jersey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alabama coast is nice and Red. I love it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
poodle we owned a great property in FL but decided we didn’t like the humidity and the fact so many NYers had moved there and thought they were great and smarter than real Floridians. So we sold that property which was by a great and well known golf course and enjoy the big money we made. No regrets either.
LikeLike
Please watch this Bernie Rally for Gillum today at Central Florida U. in Orlando, and then tell me this nut Gillum has a lot of support here in FL.
I swear, if Scott Presler gives a speech down here while he’s in Orlando, he’ll get more people than Bernie4Gillum!
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s not fair! That was hours before Bernie even started speaking… Oh wait…
LikeLiked by 2 people
IKR? When it first started I thought maybe it was a farce vid taken too early- but Bernie’s in the middle of his speech! At a College!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wowowowowow!
LikeLike
Gee, Bernie could have held that rally in the restroom! Transgender, of course!
LikeLike
The same thing happened in Tallahassee last Friday. Andrew Gillum had an event that started at Florida A & M University and wound up at Florida State University after a short march. Between the two Universities there are about 50,000 students enrolled (IIRC) and according to our Pro-Gillum newspaper, 160 students were there.
I saw the crowd, I was downtown at the right time to catch part of his stump speech, and I estimated it at 100. Not only was the crowd small, but they were quiet. No enthusiasm — but I am comparing it to a Trump rally so I have heightened expectations.
Can Gillium win without college students showing up in huge numbers? Because the ones I have talked to recently are not interested at all in this election.
LikeLike
…” Can Gillium win without college students showing up in huge numbers? “…..
Answer: No.
LikeLike
And very happy to hear about the Tallahasse “rally”, sahm.
LikeLike
Of course politicians say one thing to voters then do another once in office. They hide their true agenda. The commie media helps hide the crimes of the commie Dimms abd help smear the opponent, so the Dimms get elected.
The Republicans are a very good example of saying what we wanted to hear then did the opposite once in office. Then they kept lying – saying their hands were tied, it’s the Democrats fault, they need a majority, etc.
The Dimms can’t draw crowds like President
Trump can…..not Obama or Clinton or any Dimm. Yet these people get elected. It has to be voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 3 people
InAz, which I have always called them the 2 parties in 1 as they have forgotten they are our employees and were hired to represent us and then found they could become millionaires and ignored us for the almighty donor dollars via lobbyists. I am strong on letting them know no more lifetime benefits nor yearly salary increases because we have not voted nor authorized what they our employees have done. We are the People and the Government and they were hired to take our place in Congress but not to take us over. Being raped by who we elect/hire has not been pleasurable and time to advise them to shape up or they will be fired and removed and that will not be necessary by a vote!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That staffer has an odd accent. Is he a US citizen?
LikeLike
Your not allowed to ask that question……someone upthread got their shorts in a wad
LikeLike
“This is a cracker state…”
____________
Uhhhh….. which states are NOT ‘cracker’ states?
From Smith and Gillum’s perspective?
And how do they define ‘cracker’?
If by ‘cracker’ they mean ‘white’, which states are NOT majority white population?
Conversely, which states are majority black?
I’m beginning to think they’re not teaching math the way they used to…
[for those playing along at home, the answer is ‘none’, even Mississippi is only 37% black population, the next highest is South Carolina with 28%… so, they’re ALL ‘cracker’ states.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zimmerman was a white Hispanic cracker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, he was the whitest Hispanic cracker who ever lived, according to N.C.M. (narrative construct media).
LikeLike
I like those Toll House crackers…… wait……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, those that think Jews always vote Dem are wrong. They know Gollam will crash the economy. And they know that Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem. And they know the President’s daughter and her family are Orthodox Jews. They also know that the President is one of the best supporters of Israel. I’m Irish, but if the President of the United States stood up for Ireland like he stands up for Israel, it would be hard to go against him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least Ireland and Israel both start with ‘I’. 😉 But seriously while it’s evident that many Jews tend to vote for Demo-leftists, not ALL do, and like with the black vote, a shift a few percent can make a difference in the outcome of an election. I suspect that this election more Jews will vote Republican. The comparative performance of Rs vs. Ds in the wake of the murders in Pittsburgh will likely persuade a significant proportion of Jews to rethink which candidates they’ll support.
LikeLike
I agree, jr.
The whole “they all vote X” is changing FAST.
The Trainwreck that IS the Dem Party and it’s MSM has RedPilled people from every walk of life and background.
I really think it’ll be only the diehard Hillary fans (and just a fraction of even them) who will keep the Dem Party on Life Support……for just a little while longer.
People are waking up and it’s catching on like wildfire.
LikeLike
Florida is a Soros’ Petri dish. He REALLY wants those 29 electoral votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is a little bit more than alarming. Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s staff is recorded on video making stunning racial and derogatory epithets toward Florida residents/voters.”
________________
I’m shocked… shocked like Capt. Renault finding out there was gambling going on in Casablanca!
Can anyone honestly be surprised at what the insane, hateful, lying Left is or does, at this point?
Is there any lie they won’t tell?
Any crime they won’t commit?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Broward county was specifically referenced. Sundance doesn’t have a very high regard for Broward county either. It must be really bad for 2 men of diametrically opposing views to express disgust for the situation, even if one is not “politically correct”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course no one at this site is surprised.
But plenty of voters in that state would be.
I actually think this will be bust wide open – doesn’t VSGPDJT have an upcoming rally there? Or is that already past?
LikeLike
“doesn’t VSGPDJT have an upcoming rally there?”
Play some of this video during the rally!
LikeLike
That is absolutely racist! These people are disgusting race-baiters I hope his campaign goes up in flames, like Mrs.. O’Leary’s Barn!!
CRACKER HERE .. Out !
LikeLiked by 3 people
“CRACKER HERE .. Out !”
___________
I’m Cracka-cus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, well this honky here is a cracka’ also, but, has absolutely NO white guilt! None, nada, zilch! Their ‘labels’ are only good for a laugh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honkie..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Covey leader to Raven……Come in Cracker…..Talk to me Cracker
“There all gone sir……Cankles…..Jugg Ears……Joe the Perv……
Not Slippin Jimmy….he got out…..
No sir…..VSG……got him…..he still…doesnt know it….VSG broke him…
LikeLike
I’m sure the left has already cried “but, but, they edited the tape”! This what they always do when they get caught for being the commies that they are.
Read where Libetarian candidate for senate in Montana dropped out and endorsed Rosendale. If true, this is big for the GOP, as the only reason Tester is still in the senate is due to democrat donors giving money to the Libertarian party in 2012 to run attack ads against Denny Rehberg.
LikeLike
Here’s hoping. The only blood I want to on the 7th is the rhetorical slitting of Commie wrists.
LikeLike
…rhetorical? …I’m putting Mad Cow on the big screen at 7 pm EST, turning off the sound (can’t stand the screeching), and staying up until I see her hauled off the set wrapped in a straight jacket …it’s the least I can do for my country
LikeLike
“When they go low we kick them”
-Eric Holder & Michael Obama
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both of the above…when they go low, they’re on their knees!
LikeLike
If we are the “Deplorables ” then they are the “Despicables”.
LikeLike
Honestly people, I am so sick and tired of these hateful, racist divisive, moral-less, soulless, corrupt individuals that actually think in today’s lightning speed social media that they can hide who they are . The truth always comes out, in spite of the complicit mainstream media
No wonder President Trump is beating the mainstream media like a rented mule, they deserve it. The media can shove their their outrage up there derrieres.It’s exasperatingly and it’s enough to make a saint swear.
I would like to sit them all down and give them a piece of my mind as only the daughter of an Irish sailor can do, however out of respect for my mother’s southern gentility, mild manners and deep repulsion of all things coarse…I will refrain…for now. : )
LikeLiked by 3 people
The truth is white charity has only ever had one child, and his name is black resentment.
LikeLike
It is a truth of human nature, that always having to be grateful makes one want to bite (a fact Guilty White Libs[TM] will never admit).
LikeLike
Ayn Rand said “Guilt is a rope that wears thin.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.minds.com/colinflaherty
“Already at a parking lot near you: Parking lots are the new happy hunting grounds for the fellas.
Especially when they see a little old white lady with a big fat purse.”
LikeLike
Oh c’mon.. I’d like to hear that. I haven’t heard an Irish sailor for almost 30 years.. He was sharp as a tack.. Always had a quick quip for anything.. Now those Dutchmen sailors.. Funny.. And a few of them.. Shall we say.. “carefree”.. Great guys though.. I liked them better than the Americans. They had me speaking Dutch and German by the time my hitch was over..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah…..well Sayit……that was some refrain………
I’ll bet you a donut you had your hands on your hips as you said it….
Ya know……when a women puts her hands on her hips there is only one thing to do
Run😎. Nice post
LikeLike
I’m not sure if this is the appropriate place for this, but I have to share anyways.
I do not have Facebook. My husband does have one which is used for mostly business purposes. I went on his Facebook today and saw Andrew Gillum in his feed. I asked him, “What the heck is this? Have you liked his page?” He told me no, and he was telling the truth.
He said, “Facebook has to be doing this. Ron DeSantis Page doesn’t show up on my feed.”
Ugh! Slimey Social Media!!!!!! Cannot stand it!!!!!!
I do believe Florida will see through the bs. However, it is still annoying!
LikeLike
Oh forgot to add, We live in Florida!
LikeLike
Stopped vid @ 1:06. I love the goal of the PJ mission overall. But targeting male minority’s with female non minority’s (my impression of voice heard) and patronizing behavior that could be perceived as “other things” is offensive to me as a caucasian male. They get a golf clap for the rest of the vid which I refuse to finish and hope they fared better than I feared. Campaign staffers aren’t usually paid where I’m from. And actually where I’m from this could be used as the perfect ad by Sen Claire McCaskill. This was poor optics at best. I don’t want that. We got this PJ. Hawley is going to win.
I don’t want the next DJT to have low level volunteers to be videotaped off record on touchy racial subjects. I’m just sayin.
LikeLike
^^^first blog post^^^
Hmmm.
LikeLike
I just thought the optics were too difficult to defend. Are we attacking DNC or the godless? Because some of the latter belongs to us. Maybe a bigger slice than we realize…
Golf clap vid
LikeLike
It’s offensive, but, unfortunately, they are playing a TRUE scene here, and doing it very well.
I actually know one of these unhinged female Hillary Fans who literally DOES blame every problem in the world on (especially white) MEN.
I’m telling ya, these people are literally insane. Which is why they’re losing support from anyone with two braincells left to rub together.
And men on the Left just sit there and take the abuse, or AGREE with it.
Sickos. All of them, male and female.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Democrat minds and hearts can be won in the long run. By selflessness. By hard work. First thing I noticed was I’ve never served a campaign and have no right to opine on how they cope with the mission within.
LikeLike
There’s an illness going on here and we need to be aware of it. This is a sickness and we must protect them as much as we also fight for ourselves.
What a battle. How did we get here? Schools and media and bad parenting. Oh boy.
Much work and healing to do here. We are called and chosen…so, let’s go.
LikeLike
Oh yeah, and I should add: this woman was not always this way. She started doing this when the Dems came up with the idea and started “feeding” it to her.
These true blue Dems are VERY susceptible to whatever BS they are fed. No matter how outlandish.
LikeLike
We’re going to repeal Obamacare, we’re going to build a wall, we’re going to stop illegal immigration. Sound familiar?
Come on people, this is politicking. I heard nothing at all unexpected on that video; all politicians I’ve ever heard speak always present the best face they can to the audience of the moment.
LikeLike
The wall is being built–slowly–and Trump has done everything within his power to build the wall (another promise to strengthen the military took a bite out the wall) and to stop illegal immigration that has been allowed to continue to fester for decades by past politicians. Trump has taken a lot of vicious condemnations while he fights to keep all of his promises.
LikeLike
“Andrew Gillum’s campaign, (revealed) his election strategy includes making empty promises to voters.”
Can anyone name one politician that kept his promises every time he was elected and even exceeded them? Oh yeah. PDJT,
When I 1st saw Gillum in his debate with DeSantos, Gillum’s slick, shyster-like way of talking genuinely reminded me of the slickest of Used Car salesmen that you could never trust.
LikeLike
Yes, Gillum reminded me of Obama! Smooth talker and a total loser!
LikeLike
As a child growing up in North Florida I was embarrassed when folks called us “crackers”. I asked what it meant and someone said it was because we used whips to crack over the heads of slaves hundreds of years ago. That was a big lie. We never owned slaves. We were all descendants of poor white trash (as in The Yearling). This Jamacian doesn’t know anything about real Floridians.
LikeLike
Project Veritas is teaching millions of Smart Phone users that, if legal, they can record any lying by anyone that can be revealed on the Internet.
Every Smart Phone user a Television Reporter.
Every Smart Phone a Television Camera.
Every Smart Phone Linked Internet Broadcast is Televised News.
LikeLike
Lying Politician’s and Bureaucrats and Government Officials ect….
Worst Nightmare
LikeLike
White guilt is their most effective weapon. It’s what drives white liberals and most suburban woman to vote Dem. REJECT WHITE GUILT.
White guilt is an Alinsky tactic churched up as compassion and empathy.
White guilt is the basis of the cultural Marxist education system that tells people they’re ignorant if they support Trump and oppose Dem policies and socialism.
Numbers don’t lie. It isn’t the black vote that got Obama elected. It’s the white liberals who are swimming in white guilt and a savior complex that got Obama and those like him (Booker, Kamala etc) elected.
I hope this pisses those people off. They’ve been used and mocked. USEFUL IDIOTS.
LikeLike