Wow – Andrew Gillum Campaign Uses Derogatory and Racial Slurs To Describe Florida Voters…

This is a little bit more than alarming. Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s staff is recorded on video making stunning racial and derogatory epithets toward Florida residents/voters. This is terrible; Florida deserves better.

…”Florida is a “F***ed up,” “cracker state,” “you have to appeal to white guilt”…

(Tallahassee) Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video from Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s campaign, revealing his election strategy includes making empty promises to voters. This is the seventh undercover video report Project Veritas has released in a series revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018. (continue reading)

UNDERCOVER VIDEO: Gillum Campaign Staff Says Florida is a "F***ed up," "cracker state," "you have to appeal to white guilt" to "whip up" "poor, the middle income" votes FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/lpw1yLEyhA pic.twitter.com/MWEWtX78DM — PVeritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) November 1, 2018

Advertisements