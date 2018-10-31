Wednesday October 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Our Great Commission
Much is said of the “great commission” which our Lord gave to His apostles just before His ascension. We wonder whether our readers have ever examined the various records of this commission carefully.
This “great commission” does not say one word about “the preaching of the cross” or “the gospel of the grace of God”. The “gospel” which they were sent to preach was very evidently the same “gospel” they had been preaching — the Gospel of the Kingdom — only they could now declare, as Peter did at Pentecost, that the King had risen from the dead and would still some day occupy the throne of David.
The “great commission” demanded faith and baptism for the remission of sins (Mark 16:15,16); it included the power to heal the sick and work miracles (16:17,18), but it did not include the glad message that “Christ died for our sins” (ICor.15:1-3). At Pentecost, when Peter began to carry out this commission, he rather blamed his hearers for the death of Christ and when, convicted of their sins, they asked: “What shall we do?” he did notsay: “Believe on Christ who died for your sins.” He rather commanded them to “repent and be baptized every one…for the remission of sins” (Acts 2:38).
But after Christ and His Kingdom were again rejected, God interrupted the prophetic program and sent Paul forth to proclaim “the preaching of the cross” and “the gospel of the grace of God”. In II Corinthians 5: 14-21 this apostle proclaims “the love of Christ” who “died for all” and instructs us as to our“great commission”:
“And all things are of [provided by] God, who hath reconciled us to Himself by Jesus Christ, AND HATH GIVEN TO US THE MINISTRY OF RECONCILIATION;
“To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself… AND HATH COMMITTED UNTO US THE WORD OF RECONCILIATION” (II Cor.5:18,19).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/our-great-commission/
Mark 16:15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.
16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;
18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
2Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
“A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE” – DULUTH, MINNESOTA SUNSET AT BRIGHTON BEACH
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love it. Miss Minnesota! Even blizzards. 😊
LikeLike
Feeling like I am on withdrawals or sort.(sarc) It’s been a few days since a MAGA Rally. Unable to attend, but do watch on OAN or RSBN. Miss MAGA Rally’s bigly!
Thankfully, the anecdote arrives tomorrow. Initially one MAGA rally a day, then two rally’s a day with three rally’s on the fifth. Betting we get lucky with a fourth rally the 5th. Maybe a closer rally in Michigan supporting John James.
So very fortunate we have President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“RSBN”
Those guys and gals get a little break before the “big push”. I don’t know how much equipment and staff they have, one crew cannot cover more than one rally a day with set up and take down, plus traveling commercial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If at all possible….Every now and then I send a few dollars. It adds up!
LikeLike
……and don’t forget to VOTE! Amen!
LikeLike
Hubble Space Telescope back to ‘normal operations,’ NASA says
The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to “normal operations.” (NASA)
The Hubble Space Telescope is once again keeping an eye on the sky.
The device “returned to normal operations late Friday, Oct. 26, and completed its first science observations on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2:10 AM EDT,” NASA revealed in a weekend news release, adding that the telescope observed a galaxy with the catchy name of DSF2237B-1-IR.
Hubble had been experiencing problems with a gyroscope. Such devices are needed to keep the telescope in the right direction during observations.
https://www.foxnews.com/science/hubble-space-telescope-observing-the-heavens-once-more-nasa-says
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lord, bless this country as we wrap up midterm elections in the coming week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain truly gone:
London Crime Wave: City Hiring Hundreds of £150 a Day ‘Anti-Racist Police Monitors’ to ‘Promote Diversity’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/10/29/london-hire-hundreds-diversity-police/
Taxpayers Alliance chief John O’Connell said: “We are constantly told that the Met Police needs more money to keep policing crime, but more money isn’t going to make a difference if spending priorities are completely warped.
“Of course the recruitment process for new officers should be robust, but the Met should reconsider whether it’s entirely necessary to hire more diversity officers when violent crime in London is on the rise.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t want to be around this trio when the knives come out ! I’d likely get stomped to death in their rush to flee !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it’s like all the good genes got destroyed in the world wars, or something. Although it didn’t seem that bad when I was there in the 70’s. Maybe I just wasn’t there long enough to notice the rot setting in.
Britain’s gone, though, somehow, sometime. It had quite a run, but all my concern now is for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Amen” to your last sentence, Rudy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brits so confused about trans issues, they can’t figure out whether to charge the manly side or the not-so-manly side …
Police and Courts Claim Trans Paedophile’s Pre-Transition Crimes Committed by ‘Woman’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/10/28/police-and-courts-claim-trans-paedophiles-pre-transition-crimes-committed-by-woman/
LikeLiked by 1 person
FALL + WATER = WATERFALL – FROM A QUICK HIKE AT HELL BROOK IN SMUGGLERS NOTCH, VT
LikeLiked by 6 people
Reminds me of watching a marten fishing in the tailrace of a low-head hydro plant a few miles outside Montpelier one nice fall day .
LikeLike
Kelly Megyn playing hardball. Threatens to squeal on Execs
Nice that NBC got stuck with the problem child
‘It’s all out war’: Megyn Kelly is looking to get her $69M payout PLUS a $10M bonus in exit package because NBC ‘destroyed her career’ – and is threatening to expose execs
• ‘She wants more money on top as compensation for what she believes is NBC’s attempt … to end her career,’ said an insider close to the deal
• An NBC source with knowledge of the situation said that Kelly is also refusing to sign an NDA unless she gets additional money from the network
• ‘She wants to tear the place down … and her team is telling everyone that she won’t be happy unless others are out with her,’ said an NBC exec
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6334229/Megyn-Kelly-looking-multimillion-dollar-fee-PLUS-69M-contract-NBC-exit-talks.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
needs to pad that bank account.
doubt she’ll ever work again in the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“doubt she’ll ever work again in the USA.”
She has that law degree she could fall back on. Maybe she can find employment at Perkins-Coie or over at Lawfare. She should fit right in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!! POTUS really did a number on her. I wonder if she ever wishes she could do that debate over again. Sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Mess with the bull, you get the horns”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Celil Refik Kaya is one of my favorite guitar players. Here he performs his own piece, a gift for his friends—a suite composed in honor of their daughters. The guitar he plays is particularly noteworthy. It is a 101 year old instrument, built by Barcelona luthier Francisco Simplicio in 1927.
This is an especially fine sounding instrument, give fine voice by an equally fine player. The internet is indeed a wonderful medium when it allows us to bring this quality of music to our fingertips whenever we want it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beautiful, poignant picture, sundance, of Our Tomb of the Unknown, on that majestic hill in Virginia, overlooking our Potomac, Lincoln Memorial, and the beautiful Mall up to our Capitol. Thank you.
The rain adds a softness to these strong soldiers.
And thank you too, for your love for America, as you help our President lead this great nation, through post and picture, with prescience, especially this last memorable week before this bellwether election.
May God’s rich wisdom, protection, and mercy bless and keep America in the palm of His hand!
Because He Lives!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Irish Blessing
At all Hallow’s Tide, God keep you safe
From goblin and pooka and black-hearted stranger,
From harm of the water and hurt of the fire,
From thorns of the bramble, from all other danger,
From Will O’ The Wisp haunting the mire;
From stumbles and tumbles
and tricksters to vex you,
May God in His mercy, this week protect you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Visual Sound Artists Demo: Phil Keaggy
Enjoy your own personal up-close concert with Phil Keaggy as he demonstrates his great skill and his love for Visual Sound pedals. Phil has been using our pedals from the very beginning… that is 17 years ago.
The first half he is using an electric guitar, for the last half, an acoustic.
Here is another great link for guitar aficionados, just take the space out after the “www.”
Phil Keaggy Live Concert and Q&A
https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=8xXVbZsCgAo
We recently had the privileged of flying out Phil Keaggy to the JamPlay studio to film a 30-lesson master course. As part of the trip, Phil agreed to do an amazing live concert and answer your questions while doing so. Here is the whole event for your viewing pleasure!
LikeLike
ARCTIC-GREEN HALLOWEEN?
A stream of solar wind flowing from a small hole in the sun’s atmosphere is approaching Earth. Estimated time of arrival: Oct. 31st. The gaseous material could create ghostly-green skies around the Arctic Circle for Halloween. Free: Aurora Alerts.
SPACECRAFT MAKES RECORD CLOSE-APPROACH TO THE SUN:
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is now closer to the sun than any other spacecraft in history, shattering the previous record of 26.6 million miles set by the Helios 2 spacecraft in 1976. The probe is now well inside the orbit of Mercury.
“It’s a proud moment for our team,” says Project Manager Andy Driesman of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
Count to 3. Parker just broke the record again. The spacecraft is accelerating sunward for the mission’s first perihelion on Nov. 5th. At closest approach, the solar disk will seem 6 times wider than it does on Earth as the probe is hit by “brutal heat and radiation” (NASA’s words). Parker’s carbon-composite heat shield is expected to heat up to a sizzling 2000 deg. F.
Parker’s prime mission is to investigate the origin of the solar wind–a project best done uncomfortably close to the star. Parker will trace the solar wind back to its source and find out how it escapes the sun’s gravity and magnetic confinement.
Russell Howard of the Naval Research Laboratory expects to learn a lot from this encounter. “We might detect magnetic islands in the solar wind, which have been theoretically predicted. And if a CME (solar explosion) happens or a comet passes through the sun’s atmosphere while we are so nearby, it could be spectacular.”
Howard is the principal investigator for WISPR,
the probe’s wide-field camera system. WISPR can actually see the solar wind, allowing it to image clouds and shock waves as they approach and pass the spacecraft. Other sensors on the spacecraft will sample the structures that WISPR sees, making measurements of particles and fields that researchers can use to test competing theories.
“We lose communication with the spacecraft during the perihelion period which begins next week,” notes Howard. “This is because there isn’t sufficient power to drive both the instruments and the transmitter. The first dump of data will occur in early December.” Stay tuned for that.
Parker will plunge toward the sun 24 more times in the next 8 years, breaking many records en route. Here’s the timeline. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parker_Solar_Probe#Timeline
http://spaceweather.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
There has been a near total blackout (about 60 sec of coverage) here in AZ about the Project Veritas video of her and her staffer saying the opposite in private vs public. Some staffers as well as her donors have used filthy language in describing the people of AZ and a donor who called the (R) opponent the “C” word. Crickets are louder then what this Bernays style fake media are, SAD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The old and fake media is protecting their favorite Dems everywhere they can.
If you haven’t already done so, it might help to get this to your Arizona email list and ask all to pass it on to their lists. I know only one person in AZ and sent the two Project Veritas vids to him Tuesday. At the same time, the vids were sent to friends in other states just as a FYI. It never hurts to get O’Keefe’s great vids out to as many people as we can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sir Georg Solti (1912-1997) conducting Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variation IX Nimrod” (London Philharmonic Orchestra, October 1979, Royal Festival Hall)…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice!
LikeLike
yummm….
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, that’s it….I can’t take anymore. Must go the the market 1st think in the morning!!!
OMGosh…………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I must get a proper keyboard. I just cannot deal with these “slanted keys”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so funny. And I have a particular fondness for someone I do not know! Chuckles.
LikeLike
Praying for a good solution to the “caravans”, our president’s safety and our country’s destiny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also prayers that no more violence before and after the election.
LikeLike
We’re on it!
LikeLike