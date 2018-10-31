President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House…

As President Trump departs the White House for a MAGA rally in Fort Myers, Florida, the president pauses to answer a variety of questions from the media.
That Naval guy’s squeal. Hahaha ;D
I hope that is on the way to the border!!!
What happens if you are obstinate and force yourself to resist it, or if you were knocked out by a rioter before they use it, and you can’t move? And can you protect yourself with thick clothing or specialized ‘armor’?
Initial reports of tests in that form of obstinant resistance show consistent results. Shrieking voice, wrinkled skin, clumsiness on steps and stairways, hacking cough fits with green spittle, viscious outbursts at co-resistors, wearing heavy thick drapery-like wraps……and constant obsession to run for President again and again.
mua ha haaaaaaa………….
YES!! I was arguing with a worrywart on here just the other day that our military has MANY WAYS to deter invaders. This person seemed to think the only two options available were either A) let them all in or B) kill every last of them!
Only in very rare circumstances are the options A or B!
I can’t imagine traveling 1,000 miles even with a free ticket and some folding money only to be meet with a hot oven in the face. Reaction – rut roh. should have stayed at home!
SO reassuring.
Don’t you just love the scumbag media asking POTUS if he is fearmongering about this issue. If anyone is doing the fearmongering it’s the media.
POTUS is a champ!
PT does not do fearmongering or stunts. He is VERY serious.
….. He is VERY serious….
You got that right. I only met him briefly during the primaries but I immediately knew that this was a guy you DID NOT want to get on the bad side of. He says what he means and means what he says.
Indeed!
And that is what scares them to DEATH 💀! Our President means what he says and always acts accordingly. The Democrats, MSM, CoC, RINOs, Koch Brothers, Globalist etc. know damn well how the American people feel about illegal aliens. There is nothing they can do to change that. They can continue this charade but it is just a matter of time before they all go extinct.
That process will commence next Tuesday and will be finalized in November 2020!
Our very stable genius OWNS those tools. I love it!
He looked rather good for a hard working 73yr-old. He’s controlled his pitch, tightly focused on message, and pleasantly unbothered. Didn’t say fake-news once, now that he knows he can beat them in court. Vote! Keep the House!
Maybe they should demonstrate that Active Denial System on the YSM Press Corpse Jurinalists first.
You know… show ’em how humane it is. Maybe Sarah could do the demonstration at one of the briefings.
Do you want to suggest a target for her? 😉
It’s what’s called; “A target rich environment”
Boss!!!
I loved the reference to Harry Reid “before he went insane.” Hysterical!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yeah. I about fell out of my chair laughing when he said that about Reid!
He’s very plain spoken. Hard to misquote. Deadly clear in message. I’m already sad to see 2024
Me! Pick ME! HaHaHa! Just love it how our PDJT turns these press lice into little children vying for the adult’s attention.
30 million illegals! He said it! Yes, 30 to 40 million illegals are in the USA!! Real estate values show this is the reality in USA!!!
Ann Coulter has been saying this for years. The eleven million was back in Bush-Clinton era. Obama let in half the world so long as they weren’t European.
People can hate on Ann, but few have more facts and stats on illegals than her.
So do supermarkets. Try stopping at the customer service desk and having to wait 15 minutes because everyone in front of you, who are not necessarily customers, are wire transferring funds to South America.
Our President has fought many battles. He’s scarred and at times bloodied.
But he has won
Many times he has had to bend, but not break. He has had to take time, for others to make mistakes, so he could gain leverage
He has traveled across America meeting us……We the People.
All of this, his hard work and sacrifices is now shown to all Americans.
He is our President. He has nothing left to prove from all his detractors.
Now, if you notice, his tweets are more to the point. He actually disregards the press now. On many occasions. He just walks away from them.
He has basically stopped responding to many of his detractors. This is driving them crazy.
The reason:
Our President is now in “complete control” of his environment.
We take the mid-terms and then show everyone, what America once was and supposed to be like.
He saved us. He saved us all. Thank God.
The Boss is ON FIRE! Running unopposed again.
Ha, I laughed at the Harry Reid remark too! I think it went over their heads however.
OK. So we’re nearly 2 years in and our president will stop and talk to the press.
He’s not nervous. He lets it rip, Brilliant!
When have we last seen that? Not in my lifetime.
Usually after a year they’re punch drunk babbling idiots.
Dr Trump is preforming surgery! Cutting out the metastasized nonsnense from society.
I’m amazed that for once a politician is doing everything that I HIRED him to do.
What a breath of fresh air he has been.
