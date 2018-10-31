President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House…

Posted on October 31, 2018 by

As President Trump departs the White House for a MAGA rally in Fort Myers, Florida, the president pauses to answer a variety of questions from the media.

32 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House…

  2. Diana Allocco says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    SO reassuring.

  3. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Don’t you just love the scumbag media asking POTUS if he is fearmongering about this issue. If anyone is doing the fearmongering it’s the media.

    POTUS is a champ!

  4. Successful .....Winner says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    He looked rather good for a hard working 73yr-old. He’s controlled his pitch, tightly focused on message, and pleasantly unbothered. Didn’t say fake-news once, now that he knows he can beat them in court. Vote! Keep the House!

  5. H.R. says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Maybe they should demonstrate that Active Denial System on the YSM Press Corpse Jurinalists first.

    You know… show ’em how humane it is. Maybe Sarah could do the demonstration at one of the briefings.

  7. Tom H says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    I loved the reference to Harry Reid “before he went insane.” Hysterical!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. JonS says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    He’s very plain spoken. Hard to misquote. Deadly clear in message. I’m already sad to see 2024

  9. JMC says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Me! Pick ME! HaHaHa! Just love it how our PDJT turns these press lice into little children vying for the adult’s attention.

  10. Publius2016 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    30 million illegals! He said it! Yes, 30 to 40 million illegals are in the USA!! Real estate values show this is the reality in USA!!!

    • yy4u says:
      October 31, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Ann Coulter has been saying this for years. The eleven million was back in Bush-Clinton era. Obama let in half the world so long as they weren’t European.

    • oldschool says:
      October 31, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      So do supermarkets. Try stopping at the customer service desk and having to wait 15 minutes because everyone in front of you, who are not necessarily customers, are wire transferring funds to South America.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Our President has fought many battles. He’s scarred and at times bloodied.
      But he has won

      Many times he has had to bend, but not break. He has had to take time, for others to make mistakes, so he could gain leverage

      He has traveled across America meeting us……We the People.

      All of this, his hard work and sacrifices is now shown to all Americans.

      He is our President. He has nothing left to prove from all his detractors.

      Now, if you notice, his tweets are more to the point. He actually disregards the press now. On many occasions. He just walks away from them.

      He has basically stopped responding to many of his detractors. This is driving them crazy.

      The reason:

      Our President is now in “complete control” of his environment.

      We take the mid-terms and then show everyone, what America once was and supposed to be like.

      He saved us. He saved us all. Thank God.

  11. Lawrence says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    The Boss is ON FIRE! Running unopposed again.

  12. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Ha, I laughed at the Harry Reid remark too! I think it went over their heads however.

  13. Robert Holmes says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    OK. So we’re nearly 2 years in and our president will stop and talk to the press.

    He’s not nervous. He lets it rip, Brilliant!

    When have we last seen that? Not in my lifetime.

    Usually after a year they’re punch drunk babbling idiots.

    Dr Trump is preforming surgery! Cutting out the metastasized nonsnense from society.

    I’m amazed that for once a politician is doing everything that I HIRED him to do.

    What a breath of fresh air he has been.

