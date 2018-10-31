Halloween at the White House…

Posted on October 31, 2018 by

Recap video of Halloween at the White House.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Halloween at the White House…

  1. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. cheryl says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Forget Halloween. THIS is scary:

    Courtesy of Gateway Pundit, these will be the new chairs of committees if Democrats win.

    Commerce Jose Serrano (D-NY)
    Defense Pete Visclosky (D IN)
    Homeland Security Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA)
    Military Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL)
    Oversight Elijah Cummings (D-MD)
    Judiciary Shelia Jackson-Lee (D-TX) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)
    Immigration Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)
    Government Operations Gerry Connolly (D-CA)
    Ways and Means Richard Neal (-MA)
    Intelligence Adam Schiff (D-CA)
    Financial Services Maxine Waters (D-CA)
    Operations Nita Lowry (D-NY)

    Like

    Reply
  4. WSB says:
    October 31, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Thanks for posting this one, Sundance. I do not know when/who dreamt up and how these White House Moments got started, but they are wildly well produced! A real pleasure to watch!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. TheBullpen (@Cule_Breeze) says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Try as hard as they might, with the Trumps it won’t be the same. Nothing like all those years of the Obama’s handing out entitle – mints.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Robert says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    How can Debbie Wasserman-Shultz even be in office? Isn’t she indicted?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s