Recap video of Halloween at the White House.
Have a safe and Happy Halloween!! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/IcQHlxONz9
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2018
That was just lovely. 🙂
My little #mummy!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/PKTZ6yuckj
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 31, 2018
Adorable! Bet President Trump thoroughly egos little Luke. Lara is a jewel.
Forget Halloween. THIS is scary:
Courtesy of Gateway Pundit, these will be the new chairs of committees if Democrats win.
Commerce Jose Serrano (D-NY)
Defense Pete Visclosky (D IN)
Homeland Security Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA)
Military Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL)
Oversight Elijah Cummings (D-MD)
Judiciary Shelia Jackson-Lee (D-TX) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)
Immigration Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)
Government Operations Gerry Connolly (D-CA)
Ways and Means Richard Neal (-MA)
Intelligence Adam Schiff (D-CA)
Financial Services Maxine Waters (D-CA)
Operations Nita Lowry (D-NY)
That is a horrible trick, indeed! I am squinting and reading this through my fingers.
Cursed! Be gone!!
OMG seriously, this should be a tv commercial running nationwide for the next week . Just this list ..
Thanks for posting this one, Sundance. I do not know when/who dreamt up and how these White House Moments got started, but they are wildly well produced! A real pleasure to watch!
Try as hard as they might, with the Trumps it won’t be the same. Nothing like all those years of the Obama’s handing out entitle – mints.
How can Debbie Wasserman-Shultz even be in office? Isn’t she indicted?
Happy Halloween! https://t.co/R58I7Q1tVG
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 31, 2018
Happy Halloween! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/uQqfOolFYJ
— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) October 31, 2018
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Thanks for posting this one, Sundance. I do not know when/who dreamt up and how these White House Moments got started, but they are wildly well produced! A real pleasure to watch!
Try as hard as they might, with the Trumps it won’t be the same. Nothing like all those years of the Obama’s handing out entitle – mints.
How can Debbie Wasserman-Shultz even be in office? Isn’t she indicted?
