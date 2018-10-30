President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh….

President Trump, First-lady Melania Trump, Jared and Ivanka Kushner along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visit the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to pay their respects and condolences to the victims of a mass shooting on Saturday.

President Trump laid a stone of remembrance and First Lady Melania laid a white rose upon each of eleven Star of David markers outside the Synagogue prior to going inside to visit survivors and family members.

After leaving the Synagogue the President and first lady traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to meet with additional victims of Saturday’s shooting. Their visit to the hospital included meeting with medical staff and wounded law enforcement officers: Officer Tim Matson (remains in intensive care); Officer Daniel Mead (discharged); Officer Anthony Burke (discharged); and Officer Tyler Paschel (wounded).

