President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh….

President Trump, First-lady Melania Trump, Jared and Ivanka Kushner along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visit the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to pay their respects and condolences to the victims of a mass shooting on Saturday.
President Trump laid a stone of remembrance and First Lady Melania laid a white rose upon each of eleven Star of David markers outside the Synagogue prior to going inside to visit survivors and family members.
.
After leaving the Synagogue the President and first lady traveled to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to meet with additional victims of Saturday’s shooting. Their visit to the hospital included meeting with medical staff and wounded law enforcement officers: Officer Tim Matson (remains in intensive care); Officer Daniel Mead (discharged); Officer Anthony Burke (discharged); and Officer Tyler Paschel (wounded).
Where is everyone? 🙂
The lefties have to make everything political. They can’t set politics aside for even one moment. Sigh.
Their desperation blinds them.
They are behaving like the cretin Communists they are.
I think they’re keeping people back for security reasons, and I agree. The Secret Service undoubtedly advised caution.
Why dangerous? Are Jews that hostile toward President Trump?
You write three words. All is said.
Most Western and European Jews ally with Islam as minorities. The high majority of both groups are Liberals or Democrats.
It’s a terribly tragic story but the truth. Jews haven’t learned their history. And now, you see it. They don’t recognize their friend.
Many non-Jew and non-Islam will be outraged by the short visit allowed to our President and First Lady.
P.S.: I went through a period of my life where I didn’t like Jews through deep personal reasons.
I lived three years with a wonderful Jewish guy to whom I was engaged and who died in the hospital but they excluded me from the hospital because I wasn’t Jewish. I got over it with time.
Looking at what happened today with President Trump brings me back to that time in my life.
Praying for All affected by the shooting.
Praying that Trump and Melina are able to show the compassion of all Americans praying for them. Praying that Pittsburgh can come together with the Jewish community and the nation in prayer and love for the Tree of Live Synagogue.
I agree. PRAY.
Title and good post by Mario Murillo
The only right thing to do is pray.
He yelled “all Jews must die” as he slaughtered them. I wanted to scream. I wanted to write a blistering attack on evil. I wanted to verbally eviscerate the media and politicians for equating this nameless, heinous act with other crimes that don’t come close. This was a special evil that should have stopped the nation.
Instead God helped me to avoid the trap myself. The trap that would politicize this horror. Instead, I heard the voice of God say, “the only right thing to do is to pray.”
https://mariomurilloministries.wordpress.com/2018/10/28/the-only-right-thing-to-do-is-pray/
Mario Murillo Ministries
I’ve about had it with those elite Democrat politicians like the Mayor there in PA who refused to meet with my President and First Lady today. I’m also very angry that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell had “conflicting engagements” and refused to go to PA with President Trump. Who the H do these people think they are? I’m SO hoping for a huge Republican win and watching President Trump bring the hammer down on these rude, hateful people.
After the election, we need to bottom blow turtle and lyan ryan. A new Senate Majority Leader is long over do. As is a Speaker that will support President Trump.
The new speaker needs to be the ardent Trump supporter, Jim Jordan. Anything less would be a kick in the face to Trump supporters.
I am afraid it is McCarty’s “turn”.
Apparently, he doesn’t have the votes, which is good for Jordan.
I’m praying we get Jim Jordan as House Speaker.
The same people who have not supported his visit to Pittsburgh today are the same people who would be screaming if he hadn’t gone.
He can’t win. He knows that. And yet he continues to do the right thing anyway.
President Trump does the right thing because it IS the right thing to do – he doesn’t need approval – least of all from the left.
Oh, he wins.
I had to go back and watch with sound muted. I may do it again because
I did just that. Thank you. Did you notice that right after they laid the last rock and rose, President Trump closed his eyes and prayed before leaving?
It was a beautiful thing to witness.
distracted2, in my many years of different presidents and first ladies, we hit the jackpot with Trump and Melania because they care about people and show it. I also liked he helped her when a little distant to putting on the white flower. They are true patriots to America something we needed and now have. God bless them and keep them safe from those who do not like a non-politician doing what should have been done years. Now Ryan says our President cannot EO via his right thru our Constitution to stop anchor babies meaning they are no longer considered citizens nor their mother or father here with them. No need to use the SC nor Congress and Ryan hates that because he has never liked Trump and especially MAGA. Will be glad when he is gone and I think we need to advise our hired Congress members that there is no longer a lifetime benefit nor yearly salary increments because we did not vote nor authorize same, so no more. They on the whole are greedy and won’t like this but TOUGH! This is our money to spend the way we say and you are mere employees and we are THE GOVERNMENT and your are not. They, too, need to go back in history and see why they are only our employees and nothing more. Time to enlighten them to the facts! We also want only 2 terms max so anyone with more terms must face being removed. If we have someone who is great then we can add on a 3rd term, but no more. We must take back the reins and make sure they understand they don’t have the power, but we do! Ryan’s comment points out why we must take back the reins. Apparently he doesn’t think the Constitution has much credit and he sure n heck has none.
Yes, had President Trump waited a week to go to Pittsburgh as many wanted, he would have been criticized for waiting too long.
And for those who were concerned about their security while the President was there, they should realize anywhere the President goes is the most secure place you could be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have no facts about the so-called invitation… first report I read sourced CNN.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA right…
I don’t believe there was an invitation.
This was personal gesture on POTUS’ part… he didn’t need those 4 with him.
What I am upset about is the Mayor not providing security for our POTUS. Told police to stand down apparently.
CNN desperately trying to be relevant:
CNN Falls To Hallmark Channel’s Made-For-TV Movies In October
https://www.dailycaller.com/2018/10/30/cnn-hallmark-channel-fox-news-ratings-october/
Praying they are bankrupted and off the air soon. Also MSNBC.
Its the only channel I watch on TV: Hallmark channel.
Western channel here. Lol
WVlioness, being rude & hateful because that money & power is bigger than compassion. Regarding those that stay away & have nothing good to say.
I personally am glad neither of them were there. The more understated and quit/respectful the better
This was a beautiful and touching moment to watch. This was such a horrific moment and POTUS, FLOUTS knew how to set the right tone in order to try and bring the nation together. May God bless them both, and comfort the families of the victims and the wounded.
The Star of David markers are supported by crosses behind them — how significant.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I had to go back and watch again. Excellent observation.
Indeed.
They looked like The Normandy American Cemetery Memorial for Jewish Soldiers.
May they rest in peace
Annie, I was surprised to see it, but that is what is going on in the world today. Christians are the best supporters of Israel. Thank you all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sorry for this horrible violence and the evil behi d it. May God bring comfort and healing to the broken hearted.
The President and First Lady were representing the 63M of us that support him to pay respects, thankful the moment wasn’t degraded by the presence of McConnell, Paul Ryan or that scumbag mayor.
That mayor showed disrespect not just to President and Mrs. Trump , and the American people, but to the 11 victims of this terrible crime. His vanity was more important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Melania and Mr President, thank you for paying respect to these beloved souls on behalf of us that are unable to. Thank you for your tenderness toward Gods covenant people and all of those involved. Thank you for being no respecter of persons and understanding the value of all human life. And thank you, once again, for answering the call and becoming our leader. One nation under God….
I love you both, dearly.
Well said Indimex. Your post brought tears to my eyes. My words cannot express the sorrow of my heart.
Thank you NC Mom. I was tearful while writing it.
I cast my first ever vote for Reagan in 1980, and I thought he was absolutely delightful.
Yet, I have never felt such a strong affection for any other political figure, as I do for President Trump. I sincerely and genuinely love him. I am so, so grateful for him. And Melania, well, I cannot imagine a more gracious and elegant First Lady. God has truly blessed us!
Amen.
amen
So do all God-fearing Americans, by His grace…
AMEN! God bless all of us.
Amen….and thank you so much for your kind and wholesome words today.
Wow! You’ve brought tears to an old vet. Yes, we love the Trumps. God has sent them to us. Thank you so much!
Perfect. As I felt – but not able to express, especially so elegantly.
My wife and I drove through the Squirrel Hill area just over a month ago. First time either of us were there and it was because of a wrong turn. Pittsburgh has MANY one way streets. It really is a beautiful part of the Pittsburgh area. Stately mature trees and beautiful landscaped houses. I believe we drove past the Tree of Life Synagogue and YES I was driving. I was more concerned about finding street signs. Believe me you miss a lot of life’s unexpected pleasures if you rely on GPS instead of enjoying where the roads take you. It would be such a juxtaposition now to see all this beauty with death in the middle of it.
So the left wants PT to show some class and “reach out” and ” healing”.
Well, He shows up and some Dem pols refuse to meet
with him and there are protesters outside.
They keep saying “Trump needs to rise above the rhetoric”
and “reach out” to the other side or whatever.
Well, to those puke Dem pols who refused to meet the president,
someone tell them “reaching out” is a 2 way street.
They are not EVER interested in “healing” or whatever
catch phrase of the day they pontificate.
They are blinded by their pure demonic hate, that’s it.
Oh and if PT didn’t come, they’d criticize him for being
insensitive. They are truly blinded by their hate.
Terry, the complete lack of self awareness on the part of progressives is mind boggling.
They were holding up ‘No hate’ signs- at the same time they were spewing hate!!! 🤤🤤🤤
The insanity… and they want to run the country? No.
That looked like Steve Mnuchin with Ivanka and Jared. Glad these could all make the trip to pay their respects.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, he was with them, glad they all went🙏🏻
What is the significance of the stones. I noticed there were several
already there before POTUS put his there?
I was just wondering about the stones myself, i’ve never seen this done before. It’s very nice🙏🏻
From Shiva.com
Within the Jewish faith, it is customary to leave a small stone on the grave. The visitor positions the stone on the grave using his or her left hand. Placing a stone on the grave serves as a sign to others that someone has visited the grave. It also enables visitors to partake in the mitzvah tradition of commemorating the burial and the deceased. Stones are fitting symbols of the lasting presence of the deceased’s life and memory.
It was particularly poignant at the end of the movie “Schindler’s List”
I have a suspicion the flower buds were FLOTUS’ touch.
Thank you, how beautiful and meaningful.🙏🏻
Stone in the Holy Tongue is אֶבֶן, eh-ven.
It can be seen as containing two words: אַב, ahv, father, and בֶּן, ben, son.
A stone endures timelessly as fathers endure in their sons.
Early days, stones kept animals from disturbing the graves.
Gravesites are meant to be austere.
Very nice…thank you for this insight, Benifranlkin.
In the Old Testament God says “I will give you a white stone with your name on it.”
Leaving a stone on the graveside (or memorial) is a Jewish custom. No one’s quite sure where it originated, but it’s a way of showing that the person hasn’t been forgotten and fulfilling the mitzvah of commemorating the deceased. I’m touched that President Trump knew about this, or that having been told about it, chose to do it. It made me tear up when I saw it.
Interesting ,,Thank you..
Tanka, regarding don’t know where it originated. I believe in the Old Testament there are scriptures of stones representing the 12 tribes of Israel as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s an ancient Jewish tradition.
It is widely believed that the laying of a stone on a grave, is to signify that ‘Someone has visited this grave’.
The origins of this ancient custom, go so far back in time that there are different interpretations of the meaning or significance.
> “What is the significance of the stones. …”
Why Do Jews Put Stones on Graves?
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/ask-the-expert-stones-on-graves/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lots of imagination in the replies given.
I like iit that the President Trump and The First Lady stopped at each cross and paid respects as the Rabbi told of each person who was murdered.
I live in Pittsburgh. We have a disgusting Mayor. It is so sad. People need to show respect. Nobody even challenges this guy. There is no sense in even trying to run Republican. Pittsburgh needs to wake the hell up. Beautiful city in a lot of ways.
I don’t know why this mayor would want to antagonize or embarrass the President given that his city has more bridges (446) than any other city in the U.S., and is in a state (Pennsylvania) that has the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the country.
https://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/state-item/pennsylvania/
Because he’s an obese, uncouth, foul-minded, opportunistic piece of subhuman communist filth. He literally fell into the mayor’s office based on the fact that no one wanted the job.
It’s unfortunate that Melania didn’t wear black. It comes across as insensitive that she wore plaid.
It’s unfortunate that you play petty politics during such a somber affair. I am proud of our First Family, and don’t care if their attire meets your approval.
We’re losing the midterms and need to everything possible to regain the momentum. Melania needs to be perfect. He needs to get through the next week with no mistakes.
You’re right: It was a somber affair. It was the worst murder of Jewish people in our country. It was the NOT the time to wear plaid! We wear black because black shows how deeply sad we are; she needed to wear all black to give the most sincere respect and deepest sense of sadness and loss to the victims, their loved ones and their friends. The plaid looked disrespectful to them and to the world that was watching. She is judged by her words, her actions and her appearance.
Considering she’s not campaigning maybe the media have ground her down and she doesn’t care anymore. my opinion- obviously not yours.
We’re losing the mid-terms??
Not!
And you blame a coat?
Shallow.
Yes – the whole family is beautiful
I think she looks perfect, as usual.
she looks perfect for most events- not if you are in a state of shock and sadness over the worst act of antisemitism in our country. It’s terrible. Many are saying it’s vulgar.
Fact is, most of what many are saying – that’s what’s vulgar.
Disagree. Melanie is wearing a black dress and black heels. Her coat works with his tie. I like it.
Mrs. Trump wore a black dress. Her coat was plaid.
My Mother was upset that I insisted on wearing Black to my sister’s Funeral.
She claimed it was old fashioned and that People don’t do that anymore.
I don’t know where she got that from but I know she’s been to many more Funerals than I have.
Melania is fine and there is no issue there.
Funny story…..When I was about 10 years old, my mom came out of the bedroom after dressing for a funeral. I said, “Why are you wearing that???? Shouldn’t you be wearing black???”
Frustrated….she said, “Oh, I knew you would say that!” She went back into the bedroom and changed into black.
I felt bad. I didn’t mean any harm to my mother. But, it just seemed customary to me even at that age. It was embarrassing.
This is good advice: A good rule of thumb is to dress as if you are attending a serious business meeting. Melania looks awesome and appropriate. There isn’t anything wrong with her outfit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dress IS black, the coat is plaid.
I’m sure the people who mattered at this gathering couldn’t care less what she wore.
She is always gorgeous, and I’m sure they appreciated the fact that she was there
I think of funerals and wakes of my beloved ones, and could not tell you what they wore, but remember that they came to pay their respects. Anyone making an issue of attire is petty, and unworthy of addressing.
This rabbi hits the nail on the head with this piece; Read it
Don’t Insult Me As a Rabbi by Blaming Your Political Enemies for Some Dirtbag Jew-Hater
https://spectator.org/dont-insult-me-as-a-rabbi-by-blaming-your-political-enemies-for-some-dirtbag-jew-hater/
I don’t remember Democrats blaming Bernie Sanders for the dirtbag animal — and outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter — who shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others when Republicans innocently were warming up for a baseball game. Do you?
Apples and orange bowling balls. The Tree of Life shooter was rabidly anti-Trump.
William Penn was known to be very supportive of religious minorities and many settled there including Amish and Maronites and even Jews. A very sad day for America where religious freedom is protected in the constitution and this atrocity happens
We learned this in school
NOT in AMERICA!
William Penn and Religious Freedom
https://www.nps.gov/inde/learn/historyculture/stories-religiousfreedom-penn.htm
That’s why my family left New Amsterdam for the British colony in Rhode Island.
So we could bury our dead in consecrated ground.
That’s the America that’s mine.
Ours.
They’re wonderful! It’s been such a long time since I’ve been proud of our President and first (real) lady! 👍
#DemScum again
Pittsburgh Rabbi Receives Hate Mail From Leftists For Welcoming President Trump to Synagogue
After Massacre (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/pittsburgh-rabbi-receives-hate-mail-from-leftists-for-welcoming-president-trump-to-synagogue-after-massacre-video/
Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. So he just goes ahead and does the right thing. I love my President and First Lady.
Yup.
No, he’s blessed. So’s the family.
I just know it.
Good people. They do right. It’s instinct.
I am so proud of our President and First Family for disregarding the hyperbole, politics and hate as they extended their condolences to a grieving community. Only the most partisan can turn such a horrific event into a political affair, but sadly, there has been no shortage of those willing to exploit this terrible incident. Thank you POTUS and FLOTUS, for your respectful remembrance of those killed and injured in such a senseless tragedy.
As a canadian there is something I just can’t undestand.
Most Jews vote Dem but that party has a large wing that absolutely hates israel.
Evangelical christians overwhelmingly support israel’s right to exist and
vote mostly republican.
Anyone know why Jews vote for a party that has a substantial part of
their base that hates israel.
I mean here are 2 israel haters running for congress for the Dems.
Truly amazing the MSM tries to stick anti-semetism on PDJT>
I don’t get it either. It has always puzzled me.
The trick is to understand that the Labels dont mean anything. Today, for instance , the so-called “republican party” is not what it used to mean , it is the “Trump Party” ( Trump is a liberal(in the old sense) New York real estate guy – not a bible thumping southern baptist). Today, the so-called “democrat Party” is not the party of JFK. It is the party adopted by the deep state , which also adopted the Bill Clinton, george Bush and Obama presidencies – the Deep State is party-agnostic.
See, this whole party identification theme is designed for common-folk who like watching ball games on teevee. If you pledge allegience to the Blue team – you root for said team and voting is just like clapping. Then they go home happy.
The deep state dont care. they are satisfied as long as all the circus party election stuff – keeps the riff raff out of their hairs – so they can go ahead with the Spectre like plans to dominate the world and concentrate all wealth and power in their hands.
Money and Language are the two defining characteristics of humans – if you corrupt those – then humans get disoriented. Money corruption is a serious business – and taken seriously by the Federal Reserve. Language corruption is also a serious business and is taken seriously by the “media” ( TV channels and soial media) and aided and abetted by the so-called “education” business.
That is the state of the union.
And the main issue today is thius – the deep state is trying to get DJT to toe the line , like everyone else before him. And he is refusing. They cant bribe him with dreams of riches ( unlike Madame), so they are trying to smear him – with no success so far. Iam sure they will keep escalating – after all the deep state never loses – Right? The Deep State IS America.
I refuse to have any discussions these days without rules of engagement:
1. No physical violence
2. No sarcasm ( intellectual violence)
3. All terms and labels – must be defined before you are allowed to use them. I do not assume that ANY words mean what You might think they mean
4. Humor is permissible – If you have an IQ above room temp ( degrees Farenheit), Humor is like Food – cant live without it.
Right? I suugest ya’ll do the same !
Expecting adherence to reason, logic, or moral consistency from Dems / Lliberals is a fools errand
Ask not, because there is no logical answer
Well, explain Judas, if you can.
It’s just there. A source of rage and sorrow.
Alexandra Cortez’ tweet can be explained by this: Dems stick together. Trump has mentioned it several times during rallies. The Dems always stick together.
maybe they lie like they are taught
Check out this: in every instance, Trump-as-Candidate is either talking about self-defense or obviously just being flippant and not serious.
It shows you how “objective” Snopes …isn’t!
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/donald-trump-incitement-violence/?fbclid=IwAR3OjdJVuQFBdCEPLdKhYIBiBLbmajb79F4LcVTxsbHB-gCiMS8UVg6ueCw
I would advise treepers to NOT check that out. It’s just pure unadulterated anti-Trump crap. Doesn’t maintain good morale, doesn’t add any new info.
Thank you, covfefe999.
It only makes sense to take a lesson from tragedy.
Houses of worship have become targets. Stop the boo-hoos and work to prevent the next attack.
Caroline Glick said:
“In my synagogue in Israel, half of the people in the synagogue are carrying guns when we go to worship on the Shabbat and every other day of the week because we’re cognizant of the threats to our society and to our persons where we live,” remarked Glick.
“It’s important to have secure facilities. … You really have to be thinking about why it is that inside that synagogue there was only one person carrying a gun, and he was a bad guy.”
Glick added, “A lot of people on the left in the Jewish community who are not seeing their interests because they’re blinded by ideology. Obviously, when you have congregants in a synagogue that are armed and capable of defending themselves and their fellow worshipers, you’re much safer than you would be with an alarm system or anything else in the face of somebody coming in and trying to massacre you.”
Glick observed, “People in general, in Israel, are better armed [than in America]. We have armed guards outside of every school. … It’s not considered to be a big deal. … This is just common sense.”
Glick concluded, “If you’re under threat, then you have to protect yourself. … It’s about life and death, and when you just concentrate on the fundamentals of the value of life and preserving the most precious thing in the world which is human life, then you come up with pragmatic ways of protecting it.”
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/10/29/caroline-glick-left-wing-jews-blaming-trump-for-pittsburgh-are-dishonoring-the-dead/
I am starting to hate these leftist fools. I don’t even see them as a human being anymore. Proud of the P Resident and the first lady……..what a refreshing change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything I have read from Mark Knoller has been limited to strictly relaying events, with no commentary whatsoever. If I missed something other than that, mea culpa, but I am thankful for straight REPORTING, as the news should be.
I love our VSGPOTUS and First Lady, they are full of class. And after 8 years of exactly the opposite…
Shame on all the leftis what they are doing in this days.
Proud of President Donald Trump and what he is doing.
Ivanka and her husbend are jewish.
God bless Israel and the Jews all over the world.
And God bless Donald Trump and his family.
Mrs. Sanders remarks yesterday are being retweeted in Israeli social media and in Orthodox circles everywhere. She’s a treasure: a Christian soul, our closest kin.
The President has skin in the game! How could anyone fail to understand?
That’s on top of his grief as an American, that we as Americans are all wounded by such a massacre at a house of worship.
Our President is forward looking. His immediate response, absolutely correct,.
We’ve got to take practical measures to harden defenses of such vulnerable places. That’s the Israeli mentality: Remember, learn, defend. That’s the command: Choose life!
Prayers and condolences to the victims and family. Thank you to POTUS and FLOTUS for representing us in giving peace and comfort to the hospital victims.
Naftali Bennett is going to be Prime Minister some day.
Bennett – ‘Trump is a great friend of the Jewish People’
Israeli Minister of Education, Naftali Bennett, comes out in support of President Trump while overseas supporting Pittsburgh community.
Minister of Education Naphtali Bennett, in an appearance on Fox News came out strongly in support of President Trump in the wake of the Pittsburgh massacre. Minister Bennett was responding to assertions from the Left that President Trump has created an environment ripe for antisemitic rhetoric.
“We all have to speak out whenever anyone talks antisemitism, whether it be Louis Farrakhan or David Duke”. “President Trump has been extremely supportive of the State of Israel, moved the embassy to Jerusalem, has recognized Jerusalem as out capital, and has been a big friend of the Jewish people”
“This is not a partisan issue, this has got to be bi-partisan”. “The President and across the isle; everyone has to get up and speak up against antisemitism”.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/254026
Protesting the President at this funeral and the snub by the Mayor is shameful. Such blind hatred on display when the victims families need the support of their own local community and political leaders, and using this memorial for a resistance op, is a horrible way to treat them. Do the Democrats really think this is going to help their political fortunes? It’s going to have the opposite affect, not that they seem to care. If that was my loved one’s service I could never forgive them.
Dishonoring the dead before their bodies are cold.
MSNBC host presses Israeli official to rip Trump for synagogue mass murder—but the tables turn fast
MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin tried valiantly Sunday to get Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer to criticize President Donald Trump for the mass murder at a Pittsburgh synagogue the day before.
Not only did Dermer not give in to the host — but also Mohyeldin’s repeated, near-combative baiting questions resulted in MSNBC’s audience getting a stark history lesson about the left’s anti-Semitism.
What happened?
Mohyeldin noted that the Anti-Defamation League reported a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. and asked Dermer he attributes that “at least partly to the more heated rhetoric in this country since President Trump took office? Or how do you, as an Israeli government official, explain this explosion of anti-Semitism in the U.S.?”
But Dermer wasn’t having it, noting to Mohyeldin that anti-Semitism was a growing problem around the world before Trump became president and went further by saying he was “very pleased” with Trump’s statements against anti-Semitism in the wake of the synagogue attack.
“I’m not aware of a single non-Israeli leader that has made such a strong statement in condemning anti-Semitism,” Dermer said of the president, who told an Illinois rally crowd that America will seek the destruction of those who seek to destroy Jews. “I have never heard a non-Israeli leader say that.”
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2018/10/29/msnbc-host-presses-israeli-official-to-rip-trump-for-synagogue-mass-murder-but-the-tables-turn-fast
I am so proud of them and so happy to be living in this country at this time. in our history.
The lefty mayor of Pittsburgh is despised by the City Police. He is extremely obese – just a real oddball who is extremely unsophisticated and hateful.
He’s despised by most of the region. He literally took an office no one wanted based on historic voter apathy. He thinks he’s a rock star when he’s really a circus clown.
I watched the IL rally where our President denounced, in no uncertain terms, anti-Semitism, multiple times. Then I get a news flash on my phone, courtesy of AFP, how protesters are defying the President as he visits Pittsburgh. The highlighted quote:
“It’s just enraging that this type of hate crime could occur here and that the leadership of our country does not denounce anti-Semitism and does not denounce white nationalism and does not denounce neo-Nazism.”
The press is fully complicit in stoking hate. They won’t report on Trump’s comments during that rally; they won’t even report how this sick murderer hated Trump for his support of Jews and Israel.
It makes me angry and sad. I’m in NYC, my friends are largely from around here, they just don’t get it. God I hope the voters knock the Democrats down and out. To paraphrase Michael Keaton: If they wanna be nuts, let’s get nuts!
Never has there been a more positive response than the one PTrump gave in Illinois. Basically, you attack them, you’ll go through ME.
At least that’s how I heard it.
I recommend this. Mark Levin does a great job rebuking the media usage of the Pitt shooting.
https://www.crtv.com/video/ep515–the-media-tries-to-turn-the-pittsburgh-shooting-into-a-political-hit-job
This may not be the thread for my comments, but I’m not exactly sure where to put my thoughts anymore. I’m 65 years old and have lived and seen so many things in my life., as most have. I’m so very proud to be an American living in the time of VSGDJT’s presidency. Sadly, in the midst of my gratefulness for what this President has done and continues to do every day for me, my family and every American citizen who will only take just a moment to embrace it….it saddens me that so many can only find fault, chastise, criticize, degrade, harass, and hate this President so much…. just for existing. The solemness and respect this man and his beautiful family was showing in such tragedy was so touching yet there are those who will criticize every movement and harass this family for even being there. Thank God my President has such broad shoulders, thank God for his foresight, knowledge and grace. This truly is a time of good vs evil, right vs wrong, light vs dark. God bless our President, God bless America and God be with us as we endure to see good overcome evil.
