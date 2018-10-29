President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

Tonight President Trump gave Fox News host Laura Ingraham an extensive interview to discuss multiple issues and current events.
So glad he called Gillum out. I cant believe that he is still in the race given all the corruption, and the utter morons in my state are actually voting for him. So sad.
Gillum keep your hands off my tricare……
Filling out my absentee ballot now. Since I can’t get back to the wasteland of Mexico Beach which was my home. Evil Gillum be gone! You have no power over us! As well as Satan spawn Stacy Abrams in my former home state. Let’s vote and be confident! Keep the faith, people!
Welcome to tent city!
Illegal invaders applying for sham asylum enter here.
Let’s memorialize leadership:
“Sheriff Joe Tent City #1”
Tent cities full of invaders.
They’ll be released into our country and they’ll have three kids by the time they make it through our court system. If they make it to court at all.
Pres. Trump is getting better at these daily.
As someone in the medical profession, I wish the GOP would fight back on the ‘weak on preexisting conditions’ meme. Frankly, insurance coverage for these is a given going forward, unless you have to wait behing 9000 Hondurans at the Clinic or ER. Then it means zero. And the Dems want that.
PJT at the 6:50 mark: “He {Reagan] didn’t have the social media… it’s my form of telling the truth.” Hmmm…
I heard “its my forum of telling the truth”
Trump”s version of the “Fireside chat” … See the fireplace in the background?
This is what has been needed since day one…bypass the MSM….speak directly to us…
Now…if he can just get a system going…ie: Every Friday evening, shown on Sat AM and PM for normal “nothing burger” weeks…. but, when things are popping…say every Tuesday and Friday.
Maybe keep it low keyed, only on FOX to start with…then, invoke the “Pres addresses the nation”.
Check-6
Why a need for a pre-programmed ‘fireside chat’ at a specified time? That would just give the MSM plenty of warning and preparation time to chaff it. Trump with his unanticipated and unfiltered tweets keeps them on the defensive, always having to counter what he says.
Short list of the many, many mass shootings under the regime of the former Usurper in Chief, and not one single word of derision toward that clown obozo (dimms never let facts get in the way of their phony narrative):
2009 – Ft. Hood, TX
2010 – Manchester, CT
2011 – Tucson, AZ
2012 – Newtown, CT
2012 – Aurora, CO
2013 – Washington, DC
2014 – Santa Barbara, CA
2014 – Ft. Hood, TX
2015 – San Bernadino, CA
2016 – Orlando, FL
The propaganda will never end and that’s why they are the enemy of the people. All people. They don’t care about misleading anyone including their own minions.
How many of those were preventable b/c they were on the FIB radar (or military radar) ?
How many were in lefty run areas (I have a theories why – gunfree zones being one)
They don’t care. They use it for political gain. They have no intention of ever solving anything. It’s always necessary to have these events to use for maintaining or regaining political power.
It’s a sickness and we must always be mindful of preventing these leftists from ever having any authority ever again in God’s nation.
Obozo – “impoverished, malnourished refuges”
(BTW, spit it out asshat!)
I don’t see many scrawny “refuges”, in fact many could probably use that nice long walk!
As for impoverished – yep, with their cell phones and $300 baby strollers.
One last gripe – hey, obunghole, your message isn’t any clearer the higher the pitch of your grotesque voice.
Get a clue – better yet, don’t! You are no longer relevant.
Wow Oblowme looks nasty and sounds deranged.
Good job Laura
Great interview. They covered a lot of ground in a relatively short period of time.
Probably would have covered a lot more ground if Laura would just shut up and let POTUS speak.
POTUS working to get to Michigan to support John James!
Prediction: Election Eve replay of 2016 final stop in Grand Rapids.😎
I believe that! Let’s fly! MAGA!!
Over the years the media has reported off and on about the so called “silent majority”, Trump gave the silent majority a voice. His bold statements with total disregard for political correctness has strengthened the silent majorities backbone. The “Silent Majority” has finally found a voice and the left can’t shame or shout us down any longer.
Political correctness is a bondage of the mind; a chaining of the intellect; a leash for those made mental slaves; a stifling, and ultimately a decapitation, a genocide, of human liberty itself. It is, in clear and plain fact, a regression back to the Inquisitions of the Dark Ages. To the human mind it is the plague.
To paraphrase Jorge-Luis Borges, political correctness fosters oppression, political correctness fosters servitude, political correctness fosters cruelty, perhaps even more abominable is the fact that it fosters idiocy.
Even a troop of baboons should be above it and despise it in any of it’s members.
I felt hopeless. My dad was in the hospital and later died, but I told him that I felt like our country was over. (This was before Trump announced his candidacy.)
Yeah, we tend to be silent because we don’t wan’t to cause conflict and are naturally peaceful and loving people. So, it’s difficult to get up and get out….and get in the fight.
We can thank POTUS for helping us.
Can’t watch this interview for the constant interruptions and disrespect from Laura Ingraham.
This was not a good interview, as regards to Ingraham’s end of things. I don’t want to be negative, so I’ll just leave it at that.
Ingraham’s absurd “look at me” style with constant interruptions and virtue signaling can be a real detriment, both to her viewers and to the subjects of her interviews.
Since taking her show at FOX, she’d had at least 2 incidents that got her into trouble, one with the Hogg goof and another with some NBA player. Her style (jump first, look later) lends itself to such mistakes. It’s like the moronic woman on CNN today saying Trump radicalized more people than ISIS.
Much good came from this interview, though. Trump eviscerated Gillum. That was fantastic.
MAGA. even though Laura supported PDJT (after he already won the nomination) I was not a fan of hers. However, once I got past her hubris this was not a bad intervew. They did cover a wide range of topics.
Good show of support for James. I agree with BKR PDJT will do a visit to MI last minute as in 2016.
You are being way too touchy here. If Trump was as easily offended he would long ago have been “done”. Part of Trump’s appeal to people is how he can shrug off all this and keep doggedly pursuing his agenda and getting his story out.
I watched ( clicked on link ) as I was hoping for an in depth interview with TRUMP, instead it was pitiful. A “reporter” from one news network asking what TRUMP thought about this and that being said on another network – how absurd.
And yes I am going to be catty: her makeup looked horrible, what the hell was she thinking.
But they are the “enemy of the people!”
HOW ARE HIS CROWDS?
lol
I’ve been saying this for a long time…that we should have tent city ‘Processing Centers’ for these illegals.
We can have Immigration Judges there, onsite, to perform deportation hearings and then deport them.
There is no law that says we have to ‘release’ them out into the population.
That has been happening, because the Bush-Obama administrations wanted to do it that way…and claimed that we had “no place to house them” until their hearings.
This huge Invasion Horde has created an immediate need to create these Processing Centers at the border.
And until we can change our law back to the way it was…where the Border Patrol can immediately repel illegals and turn them back…then these tent cities can help us keep the illegals rounded up until they are deported.
It is ridiculous that we have to give illegal aliens a ‘deportation hearing’.
This is what led to the ridiculous ‘catch & release’ policy.
If someone is here illegally…then they should be deported.
Period. It’s that simple.
There is no need for a ‘hearing’.
Once word gets out to the countries where these people are coming from…that they will be detained-for-processing instead of turned loose…then the invading hordes will stop.
Hard questions asked respectfully and allowed to give an answer, whut? Nice to hear what PDJT thinks from his lips not the demented fever dream of lefty fake news media.
