President Trump Interview With Laura Ingraham….

Tonight President Trump gave Fox News host Laura Ingraham an extensive interview to discuss multiple issues and current events.

  1. Martell says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    So glad he called Gillum out. I cant believe that he is still in the race given all the corruption, and the utter morons in my state are actually voting for him. So sad.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Welcome to tent city!

    Illegal invaders applying for sham asylum enter here.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Brainiac says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Pres. Trump is getting better at these daily.
    As someone in the medical profession, I wish the GOP would fight back on the ‘weak on preexisting conditions’ meme. Frankly, insurance coverage for these is a given going forward, unless you have to wait behing 9000 Hondurans at the Clinic or ER. Then it means zero. And the Dems want that.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. felipe says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    PJT at the 6:50 mark: “He {Reagan] didn’t have the social media… it’s my form of telling the truth.” Hmmm…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. montanamel says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Trump”s version of the “Fireside chat” … See the fireplace in the background?

    This is what has been needed since day one…bypass the MSM….speak directly to us…

    Now…if he can just get a system going…ie: Every Friday evening, shown on Sat AM and PM for normal “nothing burger” weeks…. but, when things are popping…say every Tuesday and Friday.
    Maybe keep it low keyed, only on FOX to start with…then, invoke the “Pres addresses the nation”.
    Check-6

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. TarsTarkas says:
    October 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Why a need for a pre-programmed ‘fireside chat’ at a specified time? That would just give the MSM plenty of warning and preparation time to chaff it. Trump with his unanticipated and unfiltered tweets keeps them on the defensive, always having to counter what he says.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Short list of the many, many mass shootings under the regime of the former Usurper in Chief, and not one single word of derision toward that clown obozo (dimms never let facts get in the way of their phony narrative):

    2009 – Ft. Hood, TX

    2010 – Manchester, CT

    2011 – Tucson, AZ

    2012 – Newtown, CT
    2012 – Aurora, CO

    2013 – Washington, DC

    2014 – Santa Barbara, CA
    2014 – Ft. Hood, TX

    2015 – San Bernadino, CA

    2016 – Orlando, FL

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Justice says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:14 am

      The propaganda will never end and that’s why they are the enemy of the people. All people. They don’t care about misleading anyone including their own minions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • FanGirl says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:15 am

      How many of those were preventable b/c they were on the FIB radar (or military radar) ?
      How many were in lefty run areas (I have a theories why – gunfree zones being one)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Justice says:
        October 30, 2018 at 12:19 am

        They don’t care. They use it for political gain. They have no intention of ever solving anything. It’s always necessary to have these events to use for maintaining or regaining political power.

        It’s a sickness and we must always be mindful of preventing these leftists from ever having any authority ever again in God’s nation.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  9. Minnie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Obozo – “impoverished, malnourished refuges”
    (BTW, spit it out asshat!)

    I don’t see many scrawny “refuges”, in fact many could probably use that nice long walk!

    As for impoverished – yep, with their cell phones and $300 baby strollers.

    One last gripe – hey, obunghole, your message isn’t any clearer the higher the pitch of your grotesque voice.

    Get a clue – better yet, don’t! You are no longer relevant.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. simplewins says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Great interview. They covered a lot of ground in a relatively short period of time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:17 am

    POTUS working to get to Michigan to support John James!

    Prediction: Election Eve replay of 2016 final stop in Grand Rapids.😎

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. TY says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Over the years the media has reported off and on about the so called “silent majority”, Trump gave the silent majority a voice. His bold statements with total disregard for political correctness has strengthened the silent majorities backbone. The “Silent Majority” has finally found a voice and the left can’t shame or shout us down any longer.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Political correctness is a bondage of the mind; a chaining of the intellect; a leash for those made mental slaves; a stifling, and ultimately a decapitation, a genocide, of human liberty itself. It is, in clear and plain fact, a regression back to the Inquisitions of the Dark Ages. To the human mind it is the plague.

      To paraphrase Jorge-Luis Borges, political correctness fosters oppression, political correctness fosters servitude, political correctness fosters cruelty, perhaps even more abominable is the fact that it fosters idiocy.

      Even a troop of baboons should be above it and despise it in any of it’s members.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Justice says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

      I felt hopeless. My dad was in the hospital and later died, but I told him that I felt like our country was over. (This was before Trump announced his candidacy.)

      Yeah, we tend to be silent because we don’t wan’t to cause conflict and are naturally peaceful and loving people. So, it’s difficult to get up and get out….and get in the fight.

      We can thank POTUS for helping us.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Critical Mass says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Can’t watch this interview for the constant interruptions and disrespect from Laura Ingraham.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:37 am

      This was not a good interview, as regards to Ingraham’s end of things. I don’t want to be negative, so I’ll just leave it at that.

      Ingraham’s absurd “look at me” style with constant interruptions and virtue signaling can be a real detriment, both to her viewers and to the subjects of her interviews.

      Since taking her show at FOX, she’d had at least 2 incidents that got her into trouble, one with the Hogg goof and another with some NBA player. Her style (jump first, look later) lends itself to such mistakes. It’s like the moronic woman on CNN today saying Trump radicalized more people than ISIS.

      Much good came from this interview, though. Trump eviscerated Gillum. That was fantastic.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Red Tsunami! says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:17 am

        MAGA. even though Laura supported PDJT (after he already won the nomination) I was not a fan of hers. However, once I got past her hubris this was not a bad intervew. They did cover a wide range of topics.

        Good show of support for James. I agree with BKR PDJT will do a visit to MI last minute as in 2016.

        Like

        Reply
    • rbrtsmth says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:03 am

      You are being way too touchy here. If Trump was as easily offended he would long ago have been “done”. Part of Trump’s appeal to people is how he can shrug off all this and keep doggedly pursuing his agenda and getting his story out.

      Like

      Reply
    • prenanny says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I watched ( clicked on link ) as I was hoping for an in depth interview with TRUMP, instead it was pitiful. A “reporter” from one news network asking what TRUMP thought about this and that being said on another network – how absurd.
      And yes I am going to be catty: her makeup looked horrible, what the hell was she thinking.

      Like

      Reply
  15. talker2u says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    But they are the “enemy of the people!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. rbrtsmth says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    HOW ARE HIS CROWDS?

    lol

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. wheatietoo says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I’ve been saying this for a long time…that we should have tent city ‘Processing Centers’ for these illegals.
    We can have Immigration Judges there, onsite, to perform deportation hearings and then deport them.

    There is no law that says we have to ‘release’ them out into the population.
    That has been happening, because the Bush-Obama administrations wanted to do it that way…and claimed that we had “no place to house them” until their hearings.

    This huge Invasion Horde has created an immediate need to create these Processing Centers at the border.
    And until we can change our law back to the way it was…where the Border Patrol can immediately repel illegals and turn them back…then these tent cities can help us keep the illegals rounded up until they are deported.

    It is ridiculous that we have to give illegal aliens a ‘deportation hearing’.
    This is what led to the ridiculous ‘catch & release’ policy.

    If someone is here illegally…then they should be deported.
    Period. It’s that simple.
    There is no need for a ‘hearing’.

    Once word gets out to the countries where these people are coming from…that they will be detained-for-processing instead of turned loose…then the invading hordes will stop.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Dan Dan says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Hard questions asked respectfully and allowed to give an answer, whut? Nice to hear what PDJT thinks from his lips not the demented fever dream of lefty fake news media.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

