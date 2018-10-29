Intellectual Froglegs: Pre-election Edition…

Joe Dan Gorman presents a humorous way to: (1) motivate yourself toward the polling booth next week; and (2) drag the whole family with ya’.
Couldn’t stop laughing, here’s praying we feel the same way on the 7th; have a sneaky suspicion we will. Get out and VOTE as if your life depended on it. Give President Trump a helping hand!
Help me change my name tag for November.
“And God will make a way”. Hope those who comment here take it to heart,
Joe Dan, you are fabulous! Much love
Thank you, Joe Dan, for another fun video!
Love the surfing Elephant…that just never gets old.
So many fun parts — the Mob Mob Mob and the loonies pounding on the Supreme Court doors.
Haaa.
“Toxic Stupidity” <— So true.
And thank you for using the dancing footage for the credits!
That's a favorite of mine.
Quotes or words to live by: “Nut Burger “ “Captain Destructor” “Make me wanna sing show tunes” “Beating them like a Red Haired mule” …I Know some will think this is no time for parody however, Dan gives you the solution to the current SNL useless lack of scope. MAGA!
Joe Dan reminds me of myself-except he’s smarter and richer
