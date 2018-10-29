GOP Ad: “We Can’t Go Back” – November 6th, Vote Republican…

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale releases the latest ad from the Trump campaign.
“This dramatic, high-quality ad depicts the new optimism of a working mom and the very real way that the future of her family is at stake in this election. The ad offers a vivid warning that only by electing Republicans on November 6 can we ‘choose the right future’ for our children. It speaks to all Americans to get out and vote for the GOP so President Trump’s booming economy and inspirational changes for hard working American families can continue in the long run.” ~ Brad Parscale
Text “TRUMP” to 88022 to stay up to date on the latest campaign initiatives.
Well done!
Pray many appreciate our President even more…
I must respectfully disagree. While I share your sentiment, and also pray that more Americans appreciate our president and the absolutely tremendous job he’s done, especially while under constant, scathing, withering assaults from the entire media establishment….if President Trump even received only 50% fair coverage, his approval rating would be above 70% right now. But, the commercial itself was mediocre at best, the traditional milquetoast, pussilanimous, “above the fray” limpness that has gotten us beaten like we owed ’em money UNTIL Donald John Trump came along. I thought about Romney-McCain-Bush while watching this ad, not President Trump; thank God we’ve got President Trump, who’s strong enough to win in spite of such weak, timid advertising.
All of us could name 20 (at least) scandals, frauds, thefts, cases of espionage, sedition, and probably TREASON committed by neocommunist democrats in the last few years, not to mention illegal immigration, the destruction of isis (as a global threat), and the miraculous 180 our economy has taken to begin setting new records on a regular basis. If you take this advertisement, along with Lyin Paul Ryan’s Sunday news program performance ostracizing President Trump’s performance, I cannot help but believe the two were/are coordinated.
Disagree. To win this or any election, you have to be strategic and pull together a chunk of the electorate. That’s what Trump did in 2016, and he was his own campaign manager, never mind whichever placeholders he had in there with that title. Trump knows what he’s doing here. This ad is targeted at married women and mothers. They are a voter bloc that the Left is targeting with fear tactics and a heavy hand, if you notice. Here, Trump is giving them some gentle reminders, not a club over the head. It’s not the only approach to be taken, but it’s an important one. You can throw out the red meat in other formats and venues, and that works too, and Trump is always good for that. But assembling that electoral coalition is what it’s all about in the end, and that coalition will have multiple components, and you must appeal to them in an appealing way.
I notice that the mostly ineffectual John James campaign is making a late play for the black vote in Michigan. This is a smart move as well. He hasn’t really done much effective in his campaign, but a soft hand appeal might work here as well. I believe Trump’s overtures to the black vote worked to some limited extent in 2016, if only to give pause to the monolithic nature of it. He didn’t club anybody over the head either, it was just a soft “What do you have to lose?” appeal, with no big flamboyance or empty promises. James is going a bit further, speaking to his fellow blacks directly, but still not getting overbearing about it. This may help him. It’s a different approach for sure.
You’re appealing to people on the margins, in the above 2 cases. You’re attempting to peel off undecideds, if you can. This is better and smarter and more delicate campaigning than any of the Karl Rove neanderthals could ever dream of, thanks to the Trump effect. James may have even claimed my vote now, as I’ve been quite unimpressed with him to date.
President Trump’s debate performances, impromptu pressers, campaign rally speeches where he went off script, and his famous and / or infamous (depending on an individual’s point of view) tweets have garnered President Trump more voters (and thusly also votes) than all of the “republican” campaign ads combined. This ad is from the RNC for their republican candidates, even those who despise the president, while shamelessly campaigning on his popularity for their own benefit. But, I suppose there’s a damn good I’m not a republican campaign advisor….I’m obviously too dumb and just don’t know anything about politics.
LikeLike
No, if you check at the end of the ad, you’ll see it was paid for by the Trump campaign, not the RNC. This is Trump’s ad, which is the reason it’s so good.
It’s not aimed at you.
It hasn’t Trump prominently in it for a reason.
It’s aimed at milquetoast “normies”.. people that liked to vote for Romney(there are actually good numbers that did) or Rubio or Kasich.
Liber,
If I understand the purpose of this series of ads, it has to do with persuading independents…”…all Americans…”.
Not aimed at those of us who know all too well the details of scandals most Americans do not know.
Advertising is a marketing thingy.
Know your audience.
But, how are those Americans that do not know all the scandals, ever going to hear about them, unless they are told about them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liber, methinks some crucial things are going to change after this Election is over. Right NOW, the Election is the subject of the conversation!
I do believe the President will begin acting on the Congressional/DOJ stalemate. He has no real power over Congress, but he is in charge of DOJ. And we Do have a few good men in Congress.
If Trump comes out of this election stronger, I think we will see some of our frustrations being dealt with.
I always operate under the assumption that the President knows WAY more than we do!
To those voters, who don’t know about the scandals, the scandals are not important.
What is important is to impress them with a POSITIVE message of the promise of a better life.
Trump wants to win, and that means speaking to each group (kind) of voters in a language they hear. It’s important to reach them, and encourage them to vote with the Trump movement.
Obviously, this ad was not in the sweet-spot of most Treepers. I’ve been a Treeper for about 4 years. I loved this ad. It spoke to my heart. I got it.
Not every Trump action is meant for you, or Treepers. You don’t have to get it on every one. But PDJT knows what he is doing. Scott Adams (think Dilbert) says that Trump is a natural master of the art of persuasion.
Chill out, Treepers! and let the Master PDJT persuade Americans to give him an even bigger landslide in the 2018 Mid-Terms than he had in the 2016 General Election.
Dr Oppresso, I guess Reagan’s “Morning In America” ads didn’t speak to you either. They were certainly effective though, proof of that came on election night.
LikeLike
I can honestly say that this is the first political ad that brought tears of hope and joy to my eyes.
The best leader knows where he is going and makes you want to go with him. I love this ad. President Trump is a great leader.
President Trump has flipped the narrative. Now the Democrats are looking hateful, mean and nasty ( they are). LOL
I agree with you, Elizabeth!
I thought it was the most beautiful and compact ad to show what we Conservative American Voters are looking for in America.
I wept at the beauty of the Mom who voted for Trump, 20 years later watching her little girl, all grown up, playing in a big hall.
Metaphor and meaning pointing to preserving the things that we value most.
I agree, and also feel that the best leader (ACTUALLY a leader for a change!) knows where YOU want to go and wants to lead you there… so important.
So simple.
LikeLike
Wow..very well done, and wonderful message.
The MSM claims the GOP is always negative. When they see an advert that DOESNT slug mud, they’ll go even more berserk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true. Thank you President Trump, proud to have you as my leader.
The media keeps saying that Trump said they are the enemy of the people. In reality, didn’t he say that fake news is the enemy of the people. The media can’t even get this fact out correctly.
They could get it accurately but then they wouldn’t have a grievance. So it’s deliberate.
Freudian slip by the MSM.
President Trump says the “Fake News” is the enemy of the people.
A Freudian slip by the press. They tell on themselves.
Unprofessional MSM habitually confuse logical/moral fallacies manufactured in propaganda tanks as news. These are not facts, and cannot pass scrutiny.
The proper term is Yellow Journalism:
Yellow journalism and the yellow press are American terms for journalism and associated newspapers that present little or no legitimate well-researched news while instead using eye-catching headlines for increased sales. Techniques may include exaggerations of news events, scandal-mongering, or sensationalism.
Here is what Media professionals should follow and the public should demand:
PREAMBLE
Members of the Society of Professional Journalists believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. The duty
of the journalist is to further those ends by seeking truth and providing a fair and comprehensive account of events and issues. Conscientious journalists
from all media and specialties strive to serve the public with thoroughness and honesty. Professional integrity is the cornerstone of a journalist’s credibility.
Members of the Society share a dedication to ethical behavior and adopt this code to declare the Society’s principles and standards of practice.
https://www.spj.org/pdf/ethicscode.pdf
If the media got it right, they wouldn’t be fake news, they’d be real news.
But they’re not. They’re fake news.
Well….not ALL media….but an awful lot of it have shamed themselves by the disingenuous propaganda that they present as “news”.
LikeLike
Awesome ad!!!. I being a mom and one who has high hopes for her children’s future gets it and TRUMP! Family, security, hope, and evidence of the good that’s happened thus under his tutelage WILL lead to a Red Tsunami! I believe MAGA = Man Asked God Answered
“Man Asked God Answered”
Is that yours?
Whoa! Excellent! Fantastic!
I must admit I got a bit of tingle in my pants…..
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure no one is at all interested.
Wow! I love that too!
Yes it is – thank you! Used to be Many are Getting Arrested but I think God and I like the “newer” version 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
T-shirt!
I might have to borrow this but I will not take credit LBE, you came up with a real beauty!
Thank you lotbusyexec for the” Man Asked God Answered”slogan because it was true.
Man Asked God Answered. That is epic!
LikeLike
My 83 year old Dad, life long Democrat, will be voting straight Republican next Tuesday for the first ever. He told me after witnessing the recent behavior of the democrats that he will never vote Democrat again. Took him 83 years but better late than never.
If he is voting electronically, make sure his votes dont magically change to democrat.
He’s in Oklahoma and in our district we still have the good old paper ballots!
Let me give you a personal experience with electronic voting. In VA in 2013, I voted for the Repub candidate for governor. For some reason I looked at the screen before hitting the advance. The check had come up in the Dem. (McAuliff). Thinking I must have hit the button in the middle, I backtracked and voted again. This time I WATCHED my finger hit the square for Cucinnelli. The check came up for McAuliff. I backed up again and voted a THIRD TIME for Cucinnelli. The check came up a THIRD TIME for McAuliff. At which point I being old, white haired and female announced in a loud voice that my voting machine had been hacked. This brought the poll workers running. They told me what to do. THE SAME THING I HAD ALREADY DONE. The fourth time the check came up for Cucinnelli.
I refused the “I voted” sticker because as I told the poll worker, “I’m not sure I did.” I still am not sure that after I advanced the check mark did not go back to McAuliff.
The next time I went to vote (2014) the machines were gone and we had paper ballots again.
The moral of this story is to make REAL SURE before you advance that the check mark comes up in the square you want it to. If I hadn’t absently glanced at the page before advancing, my machine would have voted for McAuliff. (As I said, I’m still not sure it didn’t).
This happened to me. I wonder how many voters hit the box (as I had always done) and ASSUMED the machine was registering their vote only to have it register for the Democrat. (I haven’t heard of much voter fraud benefiting Republicans).
Kudos for being vocal about the hacked machines. You probably had a big part to play in them switching back to paper ballots.
LikeLike
The ONLY problem with paper ballots as after they are marked …. mostly they are scanned by electronic machines! Other than comparing actual manual counts with the scanner results can you be assured they are NOT “adjusted” in the scanner programming! AND it cannot be just a “representative sampling” against manual counts … it must be done to EVERY ONE!
This is the reason I don’t put too much stock in the early voting stats. The MSM assumes that all registered Dems are actually voting for Dem candidates—— I’m not sure that is the case.
LikeLike
And the best part?
The Dems know full-well that they’re getting a good a**-kickin’.
I passed by an early voter spot at the mall a couple days ago which was consistently busy. I just finally drove many miles to hand deliver our ballots to the registrar and it was packed. So busy they have an extra booth for drop off and voter info outside.
This is Southern California. In a midterm.
Vote, vote, vote!
Do not leave it to someone else, thats how we lose!
I refuse to believe that the majority of Southern Californians really want to be overrun with diseased criminals.
I echo your sentiments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I just sent in my ballot 30 minutes ago! It’s Colorado so don’t know how good it’ll do, however I now have the right to gloat or groan!
LikeLike
Beautiful. As a single mother, I get this. I voted Trump for the future of my child and our country.
Americans have dreams too. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
At the rate the Democrats are going, they may be able to get themselves designated as an endangered species.
They’re at Endangered Species status NOW.
Next Step: EXTINCT!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Same folks who predicted the day before the election that Hillary would win with 322 electoral votes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. The MSM’s been saying Rs get Senate, Ds get House.
Now they are acknowledging that Ds get NOTHING!
LikeLike
Well, ok, maybe some tissues 😭🤧
LikeLike
Yea but most have said it was a lock for D’s.
Hoping for more crying like 2016.
LikeLike
It’s a toss up right now. There’s not one race won at this point.
LikeLike
This ad is exactly what it needs to be.
Something so many Americans can identify. Not that political, not acrimonious. Just a simple message of hope for the future.
Which is why dana BASHed it in the middle somewhere saying it was produced more like a stupor bowl commercial. I’m sure that was her intent… you know, to BASH it.
Whole lotta bashing going on all the time, guess it’s some kind of new “norm”. Meh.
LikeLike
True, we cannot – should not – go back, but reviewing the past can be quite illuminating:
Tucker Carlson on Prager U: Illegal Immigration: It’s About Power
Wow, that was grear.
LikeLike
For the icing on the cake, the GOP should put up an ad interviewing American Hispanics about illegals. Ask them how they feel about the caravan. Ask them about their prospects in this glorious economic renaissance. Ask them if it’s fair that the Dems want to import tons of illegals and criminals (who, by the why, are just as horrible to American Hispanics as they are to white Americans…even worse) who won’t even try to learn the language or assimilate and just want benefits, over the immigrants who did it legally, work hard, and are just as American as me. Do it. Cause we employ a lot of wonderful Hispanic legal immigrants who have a lot to say about this.
Tucker is, of course, correct with his timeline.
I grew up in a predominately Mexican neighborhood (third Gen, in SoCA), and back then, when illegals were known as “wetbacks”, my neighbors hated them…My neighbors all had relatives which had gone through the arduous steps toward Citizenship, and it pi$$ed them off that these folks just waded into the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to see those depressed faces on CNN just one more time!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bring on the repeat!!
LikeLike
AMEN Praying for a repeat.
LikeLike
And all of you Trump supporters in Blue States who act like it might not matter wether you vote or not: Listen Up! Between the AWESOME job our POTUS is doing, #WalkAway, BLEXIT, and the Dems in meltdown #AllViolenceAlltTheTime mode, there are more new GOP voters than you can even imagine.
Here’s a guy in the Bronx, and even I know a couple in Manhattan myself. New GOP voters. Goodness knows how many are out there.
They will be supporting YOU and Trump at the Polls this midterm, so don’t let them down.
Hey Sunnydaze – look at the bookshelf up above him. He has a photo of President Trump on it 😊😊😊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Great video. Thanks for posting these. We are ALL Americans!
Sunnydaze, I’m in Westchester County, NY and I believe the tide is a turning. I have an NRA sticker on my windshield above my inspection sticker and two TRUMP stickers on both my driver window and front passenger window and the number of thumbs up (and not middle fingers up 😳) has gone up significantly in the past few months. I have even had people ask where they could find them. One person left a note on my windshield, let me know it was not a ticket, and wrote that I was a brave and courageous patriot. Think the note writer must have been a treeper 👍🇺🇸
That’s a sure sign, when all of a sudden people’s reaction changes to stickers, etc.
Next thing you know, people will be emboldened enough to put out Trump and GOP signs in Seattle! ….But in the meantime, as long as they vote midterms for GOP, I can wait for the sign thang.
LikeLike
After the Parscale portion, I couldn’t listen to the last 30 seconds. Terrific ad! Brad Parscale is a genius. Period. This is why dems and the swamp are so scared of POTUS. They know full well he has brilliant people working behind the scenes.
Here is his interview with Megyn Kelly almost a week after the 2016 election explaining how everything came together.
Thanks for the link. Parscale is one of the few in the Trump administration who is actually pulling in the same direction as our God-Emperor. Stephen Miller is another.
By the way, I clicked on the link before I read your comment and thought for a minute that Megyn had gotten her old job back at Fox News. 🙂
LikeLike
That was a wonderful commercial.
The Democrats will always be “The Evil Party”.
Before Trump, the Republicans were “The Good but Stupid Party”. But Trump (apparently with Parscale’s help) is erasing that legacy and is beginning to make the elephant dance, to behave like “The Good and Smart Party”.
4:50 p.m. EST
Are Google/YouTube & Twitter playing games with this ad?
LikeLike
Must have been my device
LikeLike
I know that FB doesn’t post a thumbnail but only a text box. This makes it less likely to be viewed.
LikeLike
Not a fan. Too subtle for a lot of people.Smacks of Mitt Romney Republicans taking the high road while Democrats are hitting them with mud balls. It WILL resonate ONLY with people who already are well aware of the stakes. Those who aren’t? It’ll pass over their heads like the morning breeze.
It is a reminder to the average working American, mom or not, to consider the big picture and not get lost in the MSM manufactured outrage du jour.
Thing is….Brad has ALL of the data. Period. He knows EXACTLY who needs targeting and how to do it. I trust his knowledge regarding every single campaign. In 2016, they were adjusting to every tiny bit of data down to what colors and which words affected people who were viewing their Facebook ads. He’s on top of it all and we can sleep better at night knowing he is. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Agree.
Too bland.
LikeLike
I didn’t particularly care for it, either. Too low key, and for a very specific audience.
I think that’s the point—-they are targeting a very specific audience with this one. I assume each succeeding one will as well.👍🏻
The target isn’t you.
They already have your vote.
We have a winner!
Agree. They really need to do something with health care. All the dems ads are lying about health care. Republicans need to remind people that dems passed Obama care without any R votes on Christmas eve, resulting in penalties for no insurance, skyrocketing premiums, loss of insurance and Dr’s, 30 hours considered full time,etc. And explain pre existing conditions are covered and will continue.
LikeLike
Beautiful ad ! Great to have an uplifting message to float above all the leftist venom and violence.
The Dems still seem to think they are the majority – and refer with surprise that 50% of the pop would support DJT. I think they are mistaken – we’ll see soon!
I actually think these extreme lefties – academics, media and tech folks are no more than 10% of the voting pop. Most dems are not extreme left – and probably really hate all the venom and violence . Maybe they’ll switch! After all DJT is actually a pretty middle of the road president as far as policies go.
I like Brad style. Using one’s common sense, intellect instead of the blaring R v D stuff. It’s even smart to not even using Trump’s name. Rs know who the ad is referring to, but it will appeal to Is & Walkaways, imo. Great strategy, Brad. Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great footage from the March:
The “media” is a fraud. Thats what it is – a fraud. They are not media at all. They are a working arm of a political party. Maybe the only effective ( well, semi-effective!) arm. The rest of the Dem party is in shambles – no coherent message, no policies, nothing – just a bunch of corrupt , shrieking mean-girls.
So far, they *are* the only effective arm of the Dem Party.
Problem is, they’ve backed themselves into a cotner with the Constant.Lying.
So when people wake up to the Media Lies, they ALSO wake up to the Dem Party Lies, ***simultaneously***.
Media Lies are probably the number one reason that #WalkAway-ers give for leaving the Dem Party!
DemMSM Lies are a Two-fer!
Great idea to go with a positive message. Something the left hasn’t been able to produce in over 2 yrs. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
The democrat party has become the greatest retrograde force on the planet, after islam, of course, but they are closing.
LikeLike
Getting to be about that time again, never gets old. The Maddow smirk.
It looks like she’s trying to keep her dentures from falling out.
LikeLike
Always good for a pick me up when you have heard to much of the MSM.
My question to Dana Bash is if the media “make mistakes” as she says, Why does CNN, et al, make mistakes in every single broadcast?
LikeLike
Answer: They are Not making mistakes. They are doing exactly what their bosses expect as the Ministry Of Information for the Democrat Party.
I would like to see an investigation into all the financial ties between the major networks and the Dems.
I take that back. They are actually a key arm of the Deep State – which has been recently using the Dem party as its instrument. It used the Bush party and the Obama party in a similar fashion. The “parties” are irrelevant to the Deep State – just a circus to keep the Deplorables amused.
Labels are part of the deception. Never take labels at face value – the real stuff is often the exact opposite of what it is named.
phattcat, You sly little puss. Where there’s a will there’s a way. Lie. Then coverup the lie. And lie some more.
LikeLike
A fabulous and TRUE Ad.
Watching the final World Series game last night, left me agitated. It wasn’t the great players or the game itself. The Dodger’s organization always has an impressive, respectful pro veteran patriotic opening ceremony and anthem singing etc.
It was 3 fans sitting in the expensive box seats. Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Affleck. Ben’s mind seemed to be elsewhere. (But I hope he’s OK.) Damon was laughing and having a great time and Kimmel was sitting pompously and displaying his usual frozen snotty, superior look or his derisive scowl.
I thought of Damon’s disgusting cruel SNL skit about Brett Kavanaugh despite all that Brett and his family had gone through. Many repugnant images of Kimmel’s cruelty and arrogance came to mind.
It’s hard to believe now, but I once enjoyed watching all of these fellows performing their various talents. But Trump has exposed the Big Club that these Dem tools and most of Hollywood, all of the Dem party, the lefty and wacky billionaires and so on belong to. It is a very large but still very exclusive club. The nationwide Snotty Kappa Lu Club does not include the millions of people that are often lumped together as blue or most white collar workers and do all the most important jobs that keep the nation operating. If these 3 fans, cared a whit about these workers or their children, they would not be trying so hard to ruin Trump and reverse the gains as shown so well in this great video Ad.
4 million (+/-) Americans are now working and their wages are showing a long overdue upward trend and so many other positive things have occurred since Trump has been in the WH. But it hasn’t stopped any of the Snotty Kappa Club members across the nation from Hollywood to Broadway or from Washington state to California from trying to destroy Trump and sink the economy. The dishonest politically corrupted MS media are not the only enemy of the people.
These exclusive Club members also don’t care if tens of thousands of demanding, uneducated, unskilled workers pour into the country and replace new American workers that have just been given their first chance at a job and the possibility of some upward mobility. The 3 Hollywood anti Trump celebs will always have access to their Box seats and much more whenever they wish in between their anti Trump charades. God Bless PDJT!
Its a very thoughtfully, well done ad.
It’s us, all of us, with our dreams and goals for our children and we do not want to go back.
We want to do better yet.
Vote straight Republican on Nov 6!!
Targeting possible single Mom’s who DO NOT wear a pink hat. It appeared the mom and daughter were able to move into a new home, Mom portraying a professional, maybe an engineer. Shows breaking ground to grow. Message received.
Like Ronald Reagan said:
This economy has given my family the greatest gift. My husband is now making great money and I’m now able to stay home with our kids. I, for the first time, am now a room mother. My kids no longer do the after school program. My youngest was sick today and I was able to stay home with her and baby her without the office calling me and without my boss guilt tripping me. I’m building the sets for my older daughters play and designing the costumes. I’m more present than I have ever been. My greatest joy is being a mother, and these years are precious and fleeting. It feels so good to not be missing out. Thank you President Trump for making it possible.
wow. That is huge. I’m really happy for you and your family, southern.
Have a blast making the sets and costumes for your daughters play!!!
– along with everything else that comes with being around for the kids.
southernmom,
what a truly wonderful post…thank you for taking the time to share this.
God bless your family.
Your children will most definitely remember this time with you.
You might consider sending this Thank You directly to the WH…it will catch someone’s att’n!
oh, and congrats to Hubby for landing a good job!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much.
LikeLike
I just got a text from my daughter, who was registered as a Republican. She had started getting grief from a bunch of her college friends and acquaintances. Apparently, there’s a new app called “votewithme” aimed at young liberals. The idea is to nag your liberal friends who live in swing areas to get out and vote. I guess it uses your phone contacts somehow? Anyway, she ended up switching her registration to independent because she doesn’t want people hassling her.
notice its votewithme , me me me me . I am with Her. I want to President. I I I me me me
If you’re in a Closed Primary State, she’s gonna have to switch back after the elections.
Confused tho as to why they’d bug her for being an R., but not for being an indy. Seems like the Libs would want to go after the Indys even more?
Unless they are even stoopider than I thought.
LikeLike
I think it’s the hassle she’s getting over being a registered Republican. She’s annoyed by the nagging to vote but it’s better than being debated and or scorned because she’s publicly aligned herself with racist sexist homophobic bigots. She just doesn’t want to hear it.
LikeLike
ah.
Guess she knows now not to tell her “friends” that she’s a registered Repub.
Ridiculous, but if such is the case in your area, there’s no need for anyone but her to know.
Hoping she just “told” them she switched to Indy.( ie. lied) hehe.
I got barraged with Dem Party crapola emails, etc. from “friends” when I naively told them I’d switched.
Lesson Learned.
That’s why I love #WalkAway and BLEXIT peeps. They are MUCH braver!
LikeLike
Want to add here: It’s actually FUN and INTERESTING to be a Republican Mole around these people – especially when the Repubs are winning elections.
And they are Really.Easy. to fool. Cuz if they like you, they just ASSUME you MUST be a Democrat.
Tell her to try being a mole. It’s a blast!
I silently sit while they spew. every once in a blue moon I’ll agree (SLIGHTLY) w/ sthg. they say.
Then every once in a while I’ll quietly add something *good* that Trump or some GOP did. Or say something like, “Gee, the Dems are really blowing it w/ this Antifa stuff. I’m worried it’s turning people away”. You know, Concern Troll stuff.
Soon, I’m going to work in a “Sheesh, the MSM’s going off the wall w/ the anti-Trump stuff and it’s turning off Dem Voters. I saw a bunch of posts from this WalkAway movement and people are quitting the Dems because *some* of it is straight up lies”.
NOTE: You have to say “SOME of it”, NOT “ALL of it” or you’ll blow your cover.
It’s a laugh!
LikeLike
Yep. Trust Brad & crew. They have the data mastered.👍🏻
Heck yeah!!
LikeLike
That was awesome. Everyone knows the drill. Vote RED on Nov. 6.
The Silent Majority is ready. 8 more days. Then we speak.
It’s a beautiful ad! Every girl should get to play beautiful music 🙂
LikeLike
