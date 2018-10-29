CNN: “This President Has Radicalized So Many More People Than ISIS”…

Appearing today on CNN with Jake Tapper, Julia Ioffe claims: “this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS”. Jake Tapper sits there and says nothing in response; seemingly ambivalent and supportive of this ridiculous attack construct.
This takes place within hours of President Trump calling out the dangers of this exact type of fake news advocacy. In essence, Jake Tapper just proved the very point that President Trump made in his tweets. WATCH:
.
Advertisements
Yes, I have never seen such radicalization…as I have seen this last two years from the left! I have seen it go from making it acceptable, even admirable, to steal yard signs and vandalize vehicles with Trump bumper stickers, to actually blooding rally goers, to assassination attempts!
The left accuse others of what is in their own hearts!
LikeLiked by 11 people
And Chris Farrell, a great American and true patriot has been banned from FOX for referring to the State Department as “Soros occupied”(in other words, pure truth)???
The damned world is upside down!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yes it is, I had my cable package remove Fox. I want no part of their new special liberal agenda and I won’t pay to watch their filth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish we had that luxury….of choosing individual channels, a-la cart…. Never happen GI up here on Direct…. We just block the channels and skip them….
What a sad state our “news” has become….forget TV…only online sources stand the truth test — at least part of them do…like CTH, etc…
LikeLike
Have not had any cable – for the last 8 years. Why? unless you want to watch live sports.
LikeLike
How does one remove specific networks from a package? Always thought it was all-inclusive and you couldn’t pick and choose. I know you can add things ( like the Major League Baseball…be still my heart. My Hubby’s Xmas gift every year)
I wish it really was a cafeteria menu,,,we’d probably have about 6 items.
LikeLike
It’s infuriating.. i hope Lou Dobbs doesn’t accept this.
LikeLike
He already has. Just turned him off.
LikeLike
Trump has made ‘normal’ great again.
Radicals are not happy.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The news is fake
The lunacy is real.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Great line! How right you are. It feels like you’re watching the news in the old Soviet Union to hear the MSM anchors tell us the “official, approved” news that everyone, except the useful idiots, knows is an outright lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blah, blah, blah…racist…blah, blah, blah…Hitler…blah, blah, blah…xenophobe…blah, blah, blah…
LikeLiked by 21 people
Is this the crazy person from GQ who said this happened because of the embassy move? I can’t keep these idiots apart…
LikeLiked by 1 person
After a while they all begin to look and sound alike.
That’s why the NPC meme is so effective and drives them bonkers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes once I found out what NPC stood for it all made sense.
LikeLike
Me either
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question for the media. Obviously you are not Nationalist. So, what are you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A tool and not the sharpest in the tool shed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Useful idiots.
LikeLike
fascists.
Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She uses ISIS to diminish Obama’s failure and President Trump’s success…her tactic is to change the narrative from Obama’s complete failure and label 45 a “hate monger”…SAD but expected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citing and quoting CNN is like feeding trolls. Tempting, but, a bad idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best way to shut those evil Democrat monsters up is to VOTE!!! Nothing better than to sit back and watch the evil lefties cry real tears on election night.
🇺🇸VOTE, VOTE, VOTE🇺🇸 #MAGA😃👍👍👍
Here’s a little reminder (This is ABC, love the sad music they add to this video, makes lefty tears doubly fun😄)
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL feed me your tears!!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
November 6 Make them cry again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh I can’t wait!!!!
LikeLike
Yuck..LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pen is mightier than the sword. Vote your counter attack !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was at work that night….it was great watching the results roll in…real high on my list of fond memories….not to mention that I had called it back in the summer of ’16 due to my daily perusal of a certain very informative website and following my future presidents speeches and rallies…. I had received a bit of flak about calling it for DJT……it was schweeet…..Trump 2020
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s crazy, ABC made a video of stupid snoflakes crying! The only reason they were crying is because they were too stupid to do their research and listen to what Trump was saying. Instead, they watched SNL and Kimmel and the other propaganda programming and had no clue that Trump was going to be a great President. We knew! Thank God there were enough of us who knew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tear containment facility on stand by.
LikeLike
The more I realize exactly what DJT is up against, the fight he decided to take on , the more I am just awestruck. No ordinary person could do what he is trying to do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Doing… Hee hee
LikeLiked by 2 people
fingers and everything-else crossed !!!
LikeLike
Unfortunately, I believe we will all be long gone before PDJT is appreciated for what he has done.
History will revere him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you hate when Republican candidates say things like ” I don’t agree with everything the President wants but I agree with a lot ”
No there is no half way, almost on board, or anything else in between..
There is only his agenda 100 percent that is it. Problem is they will get our vote anyway because 2018 we are just now getting our power back.. Watch out fence sitter House members in 2020
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
In a War like we are in, half measures avail us nothing but defeat.
These coward RINOS and media pundits who say he “could tone it down” or “i don’t agree with his style’ but I agree with this or that are against the President and saving our Republic.
LikeLike
Like sobriety..” half measures avail us nothing”
So very, very, true.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
The are classic/text book fair weather patriots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fencesitters, Pray they see the light
LikeLike
What would be wrong with having someone in the communication dept have a daily brief outlining, let’s say three to five real news reports with reference and footnotes and on the other side same amount of corresponding lies or distortions with news media source and or reporter. This is to be released every day on social media. Isnt this what Jimmy Acosta want, to know who the enemy is?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She starts in on the DemMSM @ 1:50
LikeLiked by 7 people
must watch – have hope( not gun ) will travel.
LikeLike
Have Hope Will Travel. Love it!
LikeLike
The Army of the Truth is on the move. maybe look good on AF1
LikeLike
I watched a good bit of this on Saturday. It reminds me of the early Tea Party days, which I am convinced is what led to Donald J. Trump.
We started to take over in 2010 and started ousting non-conservatives. Think about what we accomplished in four voting cycles. We’ll continue to transform the Republican Party and the Democrats are going the way of the Whigs.
These Walk Aways realize they can’t reform the Democrats as we’ve patiently worked on transforming the Republicans.
They also coined another phrase for us Conservatives. #WalkWiths
By, 2024, it will be a vastly different political landscape in America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By “radicalized”, I think she really means “converted”.
So, if you “walk away” from the proggy dems, you are now radicalized…and deplorable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The comments on the above CNN thread are pretty brutal to Tapper, no all, but most.
LikeLike
Go read her apology on twitter (and then her non apology on the same thread). Read the comments. The libs support her 100% – they have been completely brain washed to the point that there is nothing they won’t believe about President Trump. I don’t know how we are ever going to reach those people.
LikeLike
Ivanthenuc:
The key is to gradually transition the economy AWAY from those ennabling factors that encourage any economic existence which the markeplace itself would discourage i.e. Amazon.com, and myriad others due to tax advantages, or non-profit entities which are socialism by another name, and certainly not altruism, since taxpayers have to make up the difference that non-profit operators don’t pay.
Time won’t permit further examples, but you could fill volumes.
Lastly, snowflakes live the student like at taxpayer expense at institutions in flagrant violation of constitutional protections.
Sue them ruthelessly.
Goodbye snowflakes.
LikeLike
we have a way to go, but don’t be discouraged treepers. The People will speak 11/6
Pray
LikeLike
Just waiting for next Wednesday when the propaganda outlets once again sit in disbelief. This time is the MOAB they cannot dismiss as an aberration. Will be fun to watch as the left is decimated in their last stand, the morons went Supernova this time and won’t be missed at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – when they discover that – maybe 5% of the population – a few crazed professors and the Antifa thugs are all that is left on the Left.
LikeLike
I think they know this time, and can’t stop it, so the Supernova is a desperate move. Not really sure the disbelief will be so high this time around.
LikeLike
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
There is no end in sight for these folks.
LikeLike
I do not watch fake news at all, not even FNN very often any more. However, I can imagine how typical this video is of the fake news media. They cut off a guest when he pushes back on false accusations, then when the guest is “allowed” to talk the whole group shouts him down. He should have got up and left as many conservative guests are doing nowadays.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would bet her skin went all creepy crawly when her idol said “This is my last election … After my election I have more flexibility”. Surely Obama didn’t intend for this to be heard so I guess in her eyes, she can be endeared to Vladimir since Barack was!!
As for Jake, I guess he was in DUH mode again. What a doorknob (on a door to nowhere)!
LikeLike
Not only is the MSM Fake News, they also have fake morals. Here’s Hillary telling a racist joke and everyone laughs uproariously, including the moderator. Can you imagine the reaction if a Republican said the same thing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, it’s only “racist” when Republicans do it or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spoken like the Plantation Mistress – its OK to talk like that, they like it. And if they dont , she has that Hot Sauce – they’ll Love That.
In Hillary World – we are a zoo. We have the chimpanzees, and the elephants, and the reptiles. And they are all kept in cages. And she has made a study of these animals. And has a treat in her purse – appropriate for each animal.
For example – chimpanzees – like bananas.
LikeLike
I would actually place real money on a challenge:
have a respected psychiatrist examine Madam.
If the psychiatrist concludes that she has any doubt that she is dealing with advanced psychopathology – I lose.
LikeLike
WOW…. Let’s see if this goes viral on Fake News …. This should prove just how racist crooked Hillary really is. That was a racist remark …
LikeLike
And the moderator tells her, “Well done!” BTW, does anyone else see how the neckline of her dress does not lay on her body? Like she’s wearing a back brace or something and her dress is raised off her.
LikeLike
Oh, gee, wow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have watched and read how the global left have formed alliances with Political Islam to spread Anti-Semitism via their concern for Palestine, I’ve watched our institutions of high learning turn into rabid anti-Semitical houses of hatred. When some hateful liberal Kills Jews the left blame Trump but only a dimwit would believe the same media who are in bed with Islam have any evidence against him. I am sick of the hatred from the left, they hate Jews, they hate Conservatives but love communism, Islam and any movement that degrades what it means to be a lawful nation. CNN sickens me, they let fanatics like her spew her hatred without challenging that nutbar. I am sick of these people globally and I am not alone.
LikeLike
What a tone deaf, despicable witch this woman is.. but hey, thanks for making the case for us that you should never be in power ever again. Can’t wait for their second ass whoopin’ next Tuesday.
LikeLike
Radicalized need not be a pejorative term.
It simply means “to make radical or more radical”.
So…one could be radicalized towards liberty, equality, opportunity…rather like our Founding Fathers. How can that be a bad thing?
Just as one could be radicalized towards fascism, loss of liberty, and slavery. Rather like our enemies. How could one see that as a good thing?
Let us say that we are radicalized towards the good that life can offer and rejecting any radicalization towards the bad.
Indeed, we are radicals for a return the founding tenets of this country and the desire for its perpetuating greatness and will not be stopped.
LikeLike
The ignorance is breathtaking. They have no idea what nationalism means. You want to see radical? Watch what happens to the Democrats at the polls on November 6. There’s a red tsunami coming. An American nationalist tsunami. To plagiarize Godwin’s law, the first person to say “racist” or “racism” loses the argument and it is over. Same goes for “anti-Semitism.”
LikeLike
Know this….. my wife and a grandmother watched as her granddaughter said that man(POTUS) scares me
while watching cnn. evil incarnate
LikeLike
Cut the cable!
LikeLike
Lol.
Yeah…the NeoProg UniParty types got very comfortable the last 20 years or so having no competition.
Finally, when they get some, they become radicilized. It can’t be helped as radicalization seems to be a symptom of TDS, anf therefore, they need professional help.
So, the NeoProgs have become radicilzed?
LikeLike
Do you all remember her? She’s the one fired by Politico for her nasty, nasty, nasty Tweet about Trump and Ivanka. Yeah, it’s Snopes but it was the best breakdown of her mental illness.
https://www.snopes.com/news/2016/12/15/politico-axes-julia-ioffe-over-tweet-about-ivanka-trump/
LikeLike
What a disgusting human being. Honestly, I think Satan has bubbled up from the netherworld. These leftists are possessed.
LikeLike
And another thing…………… (you got me on a roll jackphatz) knowing that she had been axed from Politico, CNN KNEW what they were getting. They are solely responsible for the hate she spewed.
LikeLike
Shorter Ioffe: REEEEEEE! WHY DON’T YOU MISERABLE PEONS LISTEN TO MY OUTSTANDING COMMENTARY AND INSIGHTFUL INSIGHTS?! BOW DOWN I SAY! REEEEE!!
The people are not listening to you anymore dear Julia…you have been found a liar, a hypocrite, and a ghoul. Your time as influencer of opinion is over with those who are not mindless zombies.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s pretty funny what these clowns say & watching them shed tears, but it’s actually a huge problem. These people are Americans, & we have half the country willing to vote for a thoroughly corrupt criminal puppet of the international globalist elite
We have half the country willingly voting for open borders, for illegal aliens / invasion, against law enforcement, for a lousy economy, for no jobs, for massive taxation, etc.
Normal & rational thinking people don’t vote against their own interests. It’s the radical lefts stranglehold on our education system that’s turning our children into brain dead leftist lemmings by way of brainwashing & manipulation
The Fake News Complex is simply a tool used to continue that brainwashing & manipulation, It’s Orwellian in nature. Think broadcasts on the streets blaring out the propaganda
That’ll be next if we don’t do something to remove the lefts control in our schools
We’re just treading water if we don’t stop it
LikeLike
That’s because CNN is an entertainment network. This is how they get ratings. Nobody believes they are real news any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A group of very liberal Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh have told President Trump he is not welcome there. It’s a knee-jerk reaction to the weekend murders at the synagogue. They need to be denounced by other Jewish leaders nationwide.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/10/29/pittsburgh-shooting-some-jewish-leaders-dont-want-trump-visit/1805115002/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julia Ioffe is a nasty Trump hater. She wrote the negative article about Melanie early on. She is a real piece of work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Work isn’t the word I use to describe her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julie Ioffe has a history of dishonesty and abusive treatment towards Trump and his family. She’s a suckup snake who’ll do whatever it takes to make her communist masters proud and, in her mind, enhance her standing in their evil eyes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julia_Ioffe
Excerpts:
“Ioffe was born in Moscow, to a Russian Jewish family, and her family immigrated to the United States in 1990 when Ioffe was 7; they were legal immigrants who according to Ioffe were “fleeing anti-Semitism” in the Soviet Union.
She later won a Fulbright Scholarship to return to Russia[8] and worked as the Moscow correspondent for The New Yorker and Foreign Policy. In 2012, she became a senior editor for The New Republic in Washington D.C.[9][10]
In April 2016, Ioffe published a profile of Melania Trump for GQ magazine that revealed Melania Trump had a half-brother with whom the family was not in contact. Maxim magazine said that it “smacked of politically-motivated contempt for Donald Trump masked as a ‘probing’ look at his glamorous wife”.[24] Following the article’s publication, Ioffe received numerous anti-Semitic and threatening messages and calls from Trump supporters.[21][25] In an interview, Trump said that Ioffe “provoked” the anti-Semitic abuse she later received with her article.[26]
In December 2016, Ioffe issued a tweet aimed at then-president elect Donald Trump, implying that he was involved in a sexual relationship with his daughter, for which after being criticized she later apologized, deleting it and describing it as “tasteless and offensive”.[28][29] Ioffe was subsequently dismissed from Politico.[30]
LikeLike
Just when you don’t think a leftist can get more disgusting, something like this Julie Ioffe walks on stage………….CNN really outdid itself today by giving her a platform.
LikeLike
The only people radicalized are the Lefty Loonies, and they were radicalized under The Kenyan Community Organizer. So if she is talking about them, then she is correct. They have all lost their friggin’ pea brains. TDS at it’s worst.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His internal polling data must show quite the sweep in a week. He has been baiting the Dimrats more than usual lately. He must know that if the Dimrats get the house, he and his family will be subjected to 24/7/365 rectal exams and then the Dims will get really nasty.
LikeLike
CTH Researchers….. If my memory is correct, I believe Sundance recently retweeted the article below.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/a-conversation-with-chris-blackburn-on-the-contradictions-surrounding-mifsud/
In the interview, Blackburn claims there is a relationship between Mifsud and CNN The Freedom Project.
Papadopoulos tweets are heating up the Spygate fire – which of course includes Mifsud. Perhaps CNN mgmt is also feeling the rising heat…
PapaD is on Tucker tonight…
LikeLike
Hillary Clinton: Donald, I hear you have finally seen the light and have a very nice white coat you will be giving me as a peace offering for Christmas.
Donald Trump: You heard right, Hillary. And it’s a very special one that ties in the back.
LikeLike
This is nothing more than a melodious attack motivated by only a deep seated and base need to malign, molest and otherwise annoy our Glorious Dear Leader. Queen Hillary Milhous Baines Clinton is unquestioningly an extremely healthy example of womanhood in its prime. She is a great speaker and a very highly educated woman and will be a great Dear Leader for life after winning Florida by at least 50 points in 2020. . She went to Ivy League University where she was well schooled in bigotry and allegations, of course, to begin with, and then the different branches of arithmetic: ambition, distraction, falsification and derision. Trust her. She knows what she is doing. Just be patient. Her victory will be amazing. I have worked it all out mathematically. Let me see now, four million times five million is twelve million, and four billion times six billion is thirteen billion, and four trillion times seven trillion is … … oh my! We shall never get to where we are going at that rate! However, the multiplication table doesn’t really apply. Let’s try geography. The center of the Universe was Libya but now it’s Syria , or maybe it’s Ukraine now, it’s hard to keep up. America has 57 states, Minnesota is in the tropics because of Global Warming. No, that’s all wrong, but geography doesn’t really apply either, I’m certain! Let’s try religion. The Mossad and the alt-right were behind 9/11, Palestinians are victims, Saudi Arabia is our good friend and Islam is a great religion of peace and tolerance. No, that’s all wrong too! Maybe if our Glorious Dear Leader just starts over and this time she reads the directions then perhaps directly she will be able to direct herself in the right direction to the place she rightly belongs.
LikeLike
I forgot, Ioffe was the person who said this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/julia-loffe.jpg
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/15/foul-mouthed-journalist-uses-fake-news-story-to-attack-ivanka-trump-and-president-elect/comment-page-1/
Politico fired her for that. But CNN, the butt-hole of fake news media, was quick to pick her up I guess. Just the kind of horrible person they love to hire.
LikeLike
Hmm. try again with the image:
LikeLike
Third time’s a charm!
LikeLike
This is the face of our enemy.
LikeLike
““this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS””
The President has not radicalized anyone. During the Primary rallies, there were 3 different signs distributed around for the audience. One of them was “The Silent Majority Stands With Trump” (or something very similar).
President Trump has merely brought them (the silent majority) out of the closet. My 81 year old mother had not voted since the late 1970’s. She was fired up and ready to vote again for Mr. Trump, along with how many others?
The establishment just offered us two different candidates secretly playing for the same team – the globalist oligarchs. We knew it inside, but could not prove it, so millions stayed home instead of voting.
LikeLike
Serious question-
after the Fake News media has called conservatives every -ist name in the book (and profane name), promoted violence against us and misreported or purposefully omitted information to make conservatives and POTUS look bad and incite anger/violence towards us-
can we file a lawsuit/have them investigated for voter intimidation?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm. (((Julia Ioffe))) has an (((agenda))). There is a reason that Gentiles get ‘triggered’.
LikeLike
The MSM’s BS only works in a vacuum, when all the press sings in choir. But their information dominance has been shattered by one great man and his twitter feed. I love to hear them squall. It reveals the President has them by the collar and he’s kicking some MSM ass, great stuff. Keep up the good work Mr. President, free America is loving the show.
MAGA! …by voting, and winning, this will be the ultimate disappointment for the presstitutes.
LikeLike