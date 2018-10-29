CNN: “This President Has Radicalized So Many More People Than ISIS”…

Appearing today on CNN with Jake Tapper, Julia Ioffe claims: “this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS”. Jake Tapper sits there and says nothing in response; seemingly ambivalent and supportive of this ridiculous attack construct.

This takes place within hours of President Trump calling out the dangers of this exact type of fake news advocacy. In essence, Jake Tapper just proved the very point that President Trump made in his tweets. WATCH:

.

