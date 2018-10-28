White House 2018 Halloween Event – Video and Pictures…

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Halloween event this evening. Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence); and it also looks like lots of fun:
Advertisements
President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Halloween event this evening. Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence); and it also looks like lots of fun:
So much fun…we all needed a bit of delight this week! And, the little ones steal the show!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Show stopper – POTUS casts spell on media with serpent wand, LOL!
Media is melting – still laughing!
LikeLiked by 9 people
He trolls them every chance he gets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I said earlier I don’t think any other president let so many kids get pictures like Trump & Melandia did.
Do Know Obama didn’t
Praying for America and Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love those Kin, thanks!
LikeLike
thank you…
LikeLike
❤️❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spectacular, Melania!
Symbolic, Mr. President!
[The Snake]
LikeLiked by 6 people
Would be cool if a trick or treater had a lion of sorts with a huge mane…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that old vines and bark in the columns to make them look like tree trunks? I couldnt figure it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe cornstalks to mimic the way cornstalks are tied into columns in fields?
I dunno.
I couldn’t make it out for sure from the pics, either.
Whatever it is…it works.
And the twinkle lights add a nice touch too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Def. corn stalks—
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like cornstalks, doesn’t it.
LikeLike
See anyone dressing up as antifa or as a Democrat rep ?
Ex. Mad Maxine( Maxine Waters) , Sparticus (Cory Booker), Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahahaha! That would have been a hoot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or Pelosi on her broom
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was so wonderful of our President and First Lady to do this!
Loved seeing all the little ones in their costumes.
The baby dragon was adorable.
The two brothers dressed as SWAT were cute too.
Looks like they furnished all the kids with orange ‘White House bags’ to gather their treats with.
Those will be collectors items.
I hope PDJT and FL Melania had fun doing this…they looked like they were having fun, so I hope so.
Could definitely see FL Melania’s fine hand in all the decorations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I cant wait for Christmas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Melania is beautiful, courteous, collected, and calm in the midst of all the constant media BS — and has my admiration for it as the most amazing FLOTUS ever……but when she is playing with a kid with pure joy it just floors me.
Best FLOTUS ever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was all kinds of awesome The south portico and diplomatic entrance looked stunning right down to the ambient orange lighting and orange carpet. Our First Lady was enchanting. The President was really into it all and it just looked like super fun. The children in their costumes were adorable. What a great administration we have now
Sent from my Verizon Motorola Smartphone
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember the other Halloween..the whole thing is really adorable..could watch it all day!!! and the decorations are fantastic…better than any other administration..imho!! he knows how to do it right!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That dude is wearin’ my metal band hairdo from the 1980’s..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heheh…I think that dude’s a lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All Hallows Eve and All Souls Day– Martin Luther nailed his 95 Thesis to the Wittenberg Church door on October 31, 1517
Halloween’s Ecclesiastical History
Traditionally, All Hallows Eve is a vigil for the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, which fall respectively on the first two days of November. The name itself means “holy evening”. The night is marked within the Church with prayers, hymns, fasting, and the reading of various scriptures in preparation for the celebration of the faith of the saints and martyrs the following day.
All Hallows Eve falls on the 31st of October, which also happens to be the day for the Protestant celebration of the Reformation.
https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/art-and-culture/the-connection-between-halloween-reformation-day.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it would have been great to have life size cardboard cutouts of Mad Maxine, Schumer & a few others, but they would have been too scary for the children to handle
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stunning pictures!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone should have dressed up to look like Hillary. That would have been scary to the max.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see Barron: what’s he dressed as?
LikeLike
Were those full size candy bars?!!! Lucky 🙌🏼
LikeLike
With the Presidential Seal! I want one!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spooktacular 👻💀 🦁🦄
That evening photo in the lights is stunning. I love the cornstalk columns. Very creative.
Thank you for posting, Sundance 😊🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow…these decorations are so cool, eveI I would have dressed up in a costume just to see those….super spooky cool! Love our First Lady and of course her MAN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How fun! Perfect 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t think I have ever seen a President have so much fun at so many different events. I feel sorry for his successor; he/she will never keep up!
LikeLike
“Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence);”
I didn’t try looking anything up, but does our First Lady have any education or experience in design/decorating, or is it just a gift?
Some years ago after an accident I was evaluated for retraining. I had scored high 90 percentiles in three areas, one of them being artistic. This had the evaluater bewildered because I did not have anything artistic in my work history. After a little conversation about it, it turns out that comes out in my hobbies and outside-of-work interests.
LikeLike
What fascinates me is how natural and comfortable POTUS is in any social setting: interacting with heads of state, consoling 90-year-old Adrianna Valoy, or interacting with children while handing out Halloween candy.
He is himself.
LikeLike