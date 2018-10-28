White House 2018 Halloween Event – Video and Pictures…

Posted on October 28, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Halloween event this evening.  Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence); and it also looks like lots of fun:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to White House 2018 Halloween Event – Video and Pictures…

  1. WSB says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    So much fun…we all needed a bit of delight this week! And, the little ones steal the show!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 28, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    As I said earlier I don’t think any other president let so many kids get pictures like Trump & Melandia did.
    Do Know Obama didn’t
    Praying for America and Trump.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. NJF says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Spectacular, Melania!

    Symbolic, Mr. President!
    [The Snake]

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Gil says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Is that old vines and bark in the columns to make them look like tree trunks? I couldnt figure it out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Stillwater says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    See anyone dressing up as antifa or as a Democrat rep ?
    Ex. Mad Maxine( Maxine Waters) , Sparticus (Cory Booker), Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    This was so wonderful of our President and First Lady to do this!

    Loved seeing all the little ones in their costumes.
    The baby dragon was adorable.
    The two brothers dressed as SWAT were cute too.

    Looks like they furnished all the kids with orange ‘White House bags’ to gather their treats with.
    Those will be collectors items.

    I hope PDJT and FL Melania had fun doing this…they looked like they were having fun, so I hope so.
    Could definitely see FL Melania’s fine hand in all the decorations.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Francis Moran says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    It was all kinds of awesome The south portico and diplomatic entrance looked stunning right down to the ambient orange lighting and orange carpet. Our First Lady was enchanting. The President was really into it all and it just looked like super fun. The children in their costumes were adorable. What a great administration we have now

    Sent from my Verizon Motorola Smartphone

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Annie says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    I remember the other Halloween..the whole thing is really adorable..could watch it all day!!! and the decorations are fantastic…better than any other administration..imho!! he knows how to do it right!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Texian says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    That dude is wearin’ my metal band hairdo from the 1980’s..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. highdezertgator says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    All Hallows Eve and All Souls Day– Martin Luther nailed his 95 Thesis to the Wittenberg Church door on October 31, 1517
    Halloween’s Ecclesiastical History
    Traditionally, All Hallows Eve is a vigil for the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day, which fall respectively on the first two days of November. The name itself means “holy evening”. The night is marked within the Church with prayers, hymns, fasting, and the reading of various scriptures in preparation for the celebration of the faith of the saints and martyrs the following day.
    All Hallows Eve falls on the 31st of October, which also happens to be the day for the Protestant celebration of the Reformation.
    https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/art-and-culture/the-connection-between-halloween-reformation-day.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Yeah, it would have been great to have life size cardboard cutouts of Mad Maxine, Schumer & a few others, but they would have been too scary for the children to handle

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Stunning pictures!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. The Devilbat says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Someone should have dressed up to look like Hillary. That would have been scary to the max.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Tl Howard says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    I see Barron: what’s he dressed as?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Tiffthis says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Were those full size candy bars?!!! Lucky 🙌🏼

    Like

    Reply
  17. Alison says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Spooktacular 👻💀 🦁🦄

    That evening photo in the lights is stunning. I love the cornstalk columns. Very creative.
    Thank you for posting, Sundance 😊🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Red says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Wow…these decorations are so cool, eveI I would have dressed up in a costume just to see those….super spooky cool! Love our First Lady and of course her MAN!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. woohoowee says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    How fun! Perfect 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  20. J Gottfred says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I don’t think I have ever seen a President have so much fun at so many different events. I feel sorry for his successor; he/she will never keep up!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 28, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    “Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence);”

    I didn’t try looking anything up, but does our First Lady have any education or experience in design/decorating, or is it just a gift?

    Some years ago after an accident I was evaluated for retraining. I had scored high 90 percentiles in three areas, one of them being artistic. This had the evaluater bewildered because I did not have anything artistic in my work history. After a little conversation about it, it turns out that comes out in my hobbies and outside-of-work interests.

    Like

    Reply
  22. James Street says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:00 am

    What fascinates me is how natural and comfortable POTUS is in any social setting: interacting with heads of state, consoling 90-year-old Adrianna Valoy, or interacting with children while handing out Halloween candy.

    He is himself.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s