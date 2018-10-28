White House 2018 Halloween Event – Video and Pictures…

President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Halloween event this evening. Stunning decor (you can definitely see the Melania influence); and it also looks like lots of fun:

It’s Halloween at the White House! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ are hosting local military and USSS families here this evening.

🎃👻🧙‍♀️🍭 pic.twitter.com/cuxcgIbPin — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 28, 2018

