President Trump Speech to Future Farmers of America Convention – 2:45pm Livestream….

President Trump is delivering remarks today at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo in Indiana, following a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that has left an unknown number of victims.

WH Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

89 Responses to President Trump Speech to Future Farmers of America Convention – 2:45pm Livestream….

  1. Dora says:
    October 27, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    This one is on.

  2. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The event has started.

  3. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:00 pm

  4. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Sonny Perdue is now on the stage.

    • Teagan says:
      October 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      I never heard nor did OANN show the number of FFA attendees were there. Anyone know? Thought it was terrific the three young men were brought on stage as they were honored.
      Very smart on POTUS’s part…sowing the seeds for a future generation of conservative voters.
      Thought it was a good speech.

  5. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:01 pm

  6. Bullseye says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Gun free zone

  7. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    To the chagrin of the MSM, the former Rabbi at the synagogue of the shooting (who said that he had observed security measures in Israel) agreed with POTUS that more security would help.

    • smiley says:
      October 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      I hope SECURITY becomes an issue after the horrific & tragic atrocity that occurred today at that Synagogue..

      …and not only for the Synagogues who truly need it.

      …but also at our southern border .

      a lot of issues are being pushed to the front right now….issues that the Left will use to diffuse the crisis of national security approaching…and at our border..trying to force PDJT to “soften his rhetoric”.

      deepest condolences and prayers are needed for the Jewish synagogue. ❤

      but a steely determination and strategy is needed at the border…and no mincing words.

  9. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:11 pm

  10. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Look at all of the excited kids! Awesome!

  11. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:17 pm

  12. G3 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Yes, President Trump must go on. He does it with such dignity, respect, and class.
    God be the families in PA.

  13. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:21 pm

  14. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:21 pm

  15. G3 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Bringing “handsome” and “beautiful” back- that will make it a wondeful world.

  17. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:26 pm

  18. wheatietoo says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Very cool…got a Rabbi and a Pastor to come — at the last minute — to come and give a prayer and blessing.
    Wow.

    How nice of our President to think of doing this.
    We love you, Mr. President!

  19. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:27 pm

  20. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:28 pm

  21. wyntre says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I love that POTUS is such a hugger.

  22. wheatietoo says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    cough

    That group hug with the Rabbi and the Pastor…choked me up.
    snif

    Liked by 7 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Trump will hold the rally tonight. Can’t let evil win, he says.

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Group hug! Crying right now. Thank you President Trump! We will fight evil.

    Liked by 4 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    The rally is still a go!

    Liked by 4 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    What time is the rally later?

  27. wheatietoo says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    He’s not cancelling the IL rally.

    Way to go, Mr. President!
    Don’t let the bad guys dictate what you do.

    Liked by 7 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Fabulous from-the-heart explanation about why he is going to the rally tonight.
    Better even then the prepared remarks.

    Liked by 3 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Oh wow! Palm trees…bing! Bong!

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    He pronounces it…”pee-kahns”.
    Heheh.

    We’ve always pronounced it “puh-kahns”…or “p’cans”.

    I guess it’s a regional thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Great speech from the young guys! Love the audience cheers!

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    But don’t call the whole thing off!

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Love you Bree!!! He’s amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

      October 27, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      This is so beautiful to see our men expressing affection and solidarity in spirit out in the open again. That is the true strength of our men. I am struck by how much heart and soul has been missing from our leadership every since I can remember. POTUS is bringing out and showcasing our greatest strength which is love for each other, God and country!!

      Liked by 3 people

  39. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    New hairdo by the wind and rain! Someone said it looks better! Too funny!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    October 27, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Natural look.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    No ‘boring speeches’ from this President.

    It’s more like an interactive conversation…and the FFA kids are loving it.

    Liked by 3 people

    October 27, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    “We’re gonna win because we always win.”

    Liked by 4 people

    October 27, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    He asks any parents here who doesnt love their kids! One raised! Lol!

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    So happy to hear the EPA’s big Federal land Grab “waters of the US” or some such drivel is history. I was a grab to be given to the UN under Environmental Protection that absolutely would have destroyed the WEST. Indiana just doesn’t realize that because it rains there.

    Liked by 4 people

    October 27, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    He’s doing good over here. Wish I could see the people!

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    He just offered the young man a ride to Illinois on AF1. He’s hilarious!

    Liked by 2 people

      October 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      That young man looked conflicted…”gosh, does he really mean it? Can I pack in time? What about tonight’s banquet?” LOL. What an honor…even if he can’t make it.

      Like

    October 27, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Wow! He is really hitting his stride, loving and inspiring our youth! God bless us all, it’s a beautiful time to be alive!!

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    That was one of the most amazing speeches from him.. and there are a lot! Especially in light of the recent events.

    Am I right that this event will be on the white house youtube site when it is finished?
    https://www.youtube.com/user/whitehouse/videos

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Tom Wolf has got to do, don’t compliment him, vote Scott Wagner.

    Like

    October 27, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Future Farmers, a rabbi, and a pastor. What’s not to love?
    Anyone else notice President Trump is learning more and more about all kinds of Americans, in all kinds of places, and he loves them all?

    Like

