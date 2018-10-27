President Trump Speech to Future Farmers of America Convention – 2:45pm Livestream….

President Trump is delivering remarks today at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo in Indiana, following a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that has left an unknown number of victims.
This one is on.
Thanks for posting.
Thanks!
The event has started.
Sonny Perdue is now on the stage.
I never heard nor did OANN show the number of FFA attendees were there. Anyone know? Thought it was terrific the three young men were brought on stage as they were honored.
Very smart on POTUS’s part…sowing the seeds for a future generation of conservative voters.
Thought it was a good speech.
Don’t cancel President Trump. That’s what these EVIL Bastards from HELL want you to do.
He just said he is not going to cancel! He will go from here to the rally! Love him!
We need him now more than ever. Such a sad day.
we love him so much – the ultimate CEO who works harder than everyone, who has true empathy . . . God bless you, President Trump!
Gun free zone
To the chagrin of the MSM, the former Rabbi at the synagogue of the shooting (who said that he had observed security measures in Israel) agreed with POTUS that more security would help.
I hope SECURITY becomes an issue after the horrific & tragic atrocity that occurred today at that Synagogue..
…and not only for the Synagogues who truly need it.
…but also at our southern border .
a lot of issues are being pushed to the front right now….issues that the Left will use to diffuse the crisis of national security approaching…and at our border..trying to force PDJT to “soften his rhetoric”.
deepest condolences and prayers are needed for the Jewish synagogue. ❤
but a steely determination and strategy is needed at the border…and no mincing words.
Look at all of the excited kids! Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
None of the links are working for me except the Alternative which has the camera glued to POTUS face. Where are you watching?
Mine is working! Dora’s link is working. She’s the first post here!
Got it. But still not showing the audience. I hate that.
wyntre, did you try RSBN? is their YT not working?
I tried the 3 links TCTH puts up, then Dora’s link, which worked.
But I can’t sit at the pc now- too many things to do. Just wish shots of the audience were available. In the few pics I saw they are Soooooo adorable!
“Just wish shots of the audience were available.”
In my limited experience of watching RSBN, they concentrate the audience shots for the beginning and end of their broadcasrs.
RSBN wasn’t covering FFA.
LikeLike
Yes, President Trump must go on. He does it with such dignity, respect, and class.
God be the families in PA.
Bringing “handsome” and “beautiful” back- that will make it a wondeful world.
*Wonderful
Very cool…got a Rabbi and a Pastor to come — at the last minute — to come and give a prayer and blessing.
Wow.
How nice of our President to think of doing this.
We love you, Mr. President!
Three way hug! Beautiful!
I love that POTUS is such a hugger.
I wish all the Jews would embrace him especially from New York and the other northern state! They alway vote for demoRats!
— cough —
That group hug with the Rabbi and the Pastor…choked me up.
— snif —
I missed that. Just got on.
LikeLike
It was very moving.
It was from the heart!
Trump will hold the rally tonight. Can’t let evil win, he says.
I’m so glad he said that! If you give in to evil media every time he has a rally they will do something!
It was great to hear, Coda
Yes I was cheering when he said that. Couple of hours ago I sent him a tweet to continue with the rally not give in to the evil media!
Good work!
Group hug! Crying right now. Thank you President Trump! We will fight evil.
The rally is still a go!
What time is the rally later?
5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT
Thank you!
He’s not cancelling the IL rally.
Way to go, Mr. President!
Don’t let the bad guys dictate what you do.
“It’s worse than you know.”
I fear that there will be children in the list of victims.
So…very…sad.
I agree. “Horrific…”
Fabulous from-the-heart explanation about why he is going to the rally tonight.
Better even then the prepared remarks.
I would imagine that most of his ‘prepared remarks’ had to be revised.
He is revising them as he speaks.
It’s amazing how he does this.
Oh wow! Palm trees…bing! Bong!
He pronounces it…”pee-kahns”.
Heheh.
We’ve always pronounced it “puh-kahns”…or “p’cans”.
I guess it’s a regional thing.
Yep, it all depends on where you are from. LOL
I am a Southerner brought up in the Navy around people from all over. I say it both ways in one sentence. LOL
Yeah, I think it’s getting blended around all over.
I was raised in the South and always heard it pronounced “puh-kahns”.
My hubby was raised in Alberta, Canada…and he was raised to pronounce it “pee-cans”.
Heh.
There are really 4 different pronunciations, I guess:
Puh-kahns
Puh-cans
Pee-kahns
Pee-cans
No matter how you pronounce it…pecans are delicious and make absolutely scrumptious pies!
Totally agree.
Great speech from the young guys! Love the audience cheers!
But don’t call the whole thing off!
That was for Wheatietoo.
You say pee-kahn, I say puh- can.
Love you Bree!!! He’s amazing.
This is so beautiful to see our men expressing affection and solidarity in spirit out in the open again. That is the true strength of our men. I am struck by how much heart and soul has been missing from our leadership every since I can remember. POTUS is bringing out and showcasing our greatest strength which is love for each other, God and country!!
New hairdo by the wind and rain! Someone said it looks better! Too funny!
I know! …Haaaa, I loved that.
Natural look.
Yeah, I think it looks better.
Heheh.
No ‘boring speeches’ from this President.
It’s more like an interactive conversation…and the FFA kids are loving it.
“We’re gonna win because we always win.”
He asks any parents here who doesnt love their kids! One raised! Lol!
So happy to hear the EPA’s big Federal land Grab “waters of the US” or some such drivel is history. I was a grab to be given to the UN under Environmental Protection that absolutely would have destroyed the WEST. Indiana just doesn’t realize that because it rains there.
He’s doing good over here. Wish I could see the people!
He just offered the young man a ride to Illinois on AF1. He’s hilarious!
That young man looked conflicted…”gosh, does he really mean it? Can I pack in time? What about tonight’s banquet?” LOL. What an honor…even if he can’t make it.
Wow! He is really hitting his stride, loving and inspiring our youth! God bless us all, it’s a beautiful time to be alive!!
PTrump also rocked it yesterday with the young conservative black group. He is going full steam ahead! Amazing.
That was one of the most amazing speeches from him.. and there are a lot! Especially in light of the recent events.
Am I right that this event will be on the white house youtube site when it is finished?
https://www.youtube.com/user/whitehouse/videos
Tom Wolf has got to do, don’t compliment him, vote Scott Wagner.
Future Farmers, a rabbi, and a pastor. What’s not to love?
Anyone else notice President Trump is learning more and more about all kinds of Americans, in all kinds of places, and he loves them all?
