Update: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – Number of Casualties – Suspect Identified – Update: 11 People Killed, 6 Injured…

UPDATE: 4:00pm EST Police/FBI/DOJ Briefing: •9:54am initial call to 911; •officers dispatched 9:55am; •11 fatalities (no children); •six injuries including 4 police; •suspect used rifle and 3 handguns; •suspect Robert Bowers, no prior police contact; •suspect acted alone; •motive appears hate-crime, antisemitism.
A suspect named Robert Bowers (48) opened fire in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today killing an
unknown number of people. Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue shortly before 10am.
According to an assembly of media reports, the shooter killed at least three people on the main floor of the building then went downstairs, where the congregation was gathering in the basement, and opened fire killing at least four people there.
At some point he exchanged fire with SWAT teams and injured four police officers. After being injured himself in the crossfire, Bowers surrendered to police. He is now in custody. Among the six people injured were four police officers and two congregants who are clinging to life in the hospital.
The shooter’s motive appears to be pure evil. Hatred, antisemitism, bigotry and hatred toward Jews. A man with the same name posted on the social media site Gab an hour before the shooting that he was enraged by the influx of Jewish migrants to the US and that he was ‘going in’.
He posted that “we”are happy you provided with a list or something similar. Yet, he is believed to have acted alone?????????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps it was the demonic “we.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you nailed that. It is that time that we were warned would come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the whole problem with the Evil of the left. It’s too common. Too everyday. Evil should shock the senses, not elicit yawns. I blame Obama. Once you start killing kids with 3rd world diseases and nobody gets freaked, it’s all over .
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s referring to HIAS – follow that link in his tweet and you can find a schedule of events where they provide services to immigrants/refugees. So he knew where to find his targets.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This POS didn’t deserve to live! He will have an opportunity in prison to join forces with others like him to live out the remaining days of his evil life spewing his nonsense.
Pennsylvania does have the death penalty but it seems to be going the way of other states where convictions are overturned to life sentences. Hopefully this POS wakes up the MORONS in Pennsylvania (not the great Patriots in the state) to put Republicans in positions that will make sure that this POS dies sooner rather than later!
http://www.philly.com/philly/news/20160411_In_Pa__and_elsewhere__death_penalty_is_dying_a_slow_death.html
From the article linked above:
The crime was horrific: LaQuanta Chapman fatally shot his teenage neighbor, then dismembered him with a chainsaw.
Chapman was sent to death row in December 2012. But he remains very much alive, and two weeks ago the state Supreme Court reversed his death sentence, citing prosecutorial error.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
Churches and synagogues need to be proactive in preparing for violence. Here is one resource to help them:
“Wolves Among the Sheep:Protecting Your Church from Violence”
http://blackwatchprotection.org/books__articles
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since the killer hates the president it will somehow be his fault for 5 minutes and then disappear from the news to rerturn to coverage of pipes that people thought were bombs and still want to think are bombs though they clearly are not.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And a point I don’t recall anyone making, is that if the FBI had immediately told the truth about the suspicious packages only containing fake bombs with no method of detonation, it would have been a non-story.
And the FBI knew that immediately. That story of them analyzing the bombs for days is so ridiculous, I don’t know how the news readers kept straight faces.
The fact that the FBI didn’t reveal that crucial item, while liberally leaking pictures and x-rays, shows that it is still Obama’s FBI, working against PDJT.
LikeLike
Sessions and Wray = Obama. Both have to go. Hopefully a house cleansing after mid-terms. Swamp slim at the top and will take a strong disinfectant = Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To all who gather to pray and comfort others in this strange land:
“Let the words of our mouths and the meditation of our hearts be acceptable in Thy sight here tonight.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
like*****
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have said this before, and I repeat.
Churches and synagogues must have security.
I am a member of a mega-church. Every Sunday we have many, many uniformed officers at all entrances directing traffic and observing. Another car with lights flashing is statistically positioned as one enters the main entrance, facing traffic, blue lights on/blinking.
Inside the church we have numerous undercover cops including the area where the choir enters the loft an the Pastor’s side office is. I sing in the choir and I feel very good as I pass by the undercover agents I know of. Can’t have enough.
Weds. nights we have a scaled down rendition of the outside/inside security.
There are a lot of evil people in the world. Security is necessary — even in churches, and particularly synagogues.
My heart goes out to Tree of Life Synagogue and all Jews in this country.
I stand with Israel and all Jewish people.
LikeLiked by 14 people
“Statistically” positioned… I know you probably meant strategically… But it made me chuckle as I read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media Mission….blame Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thank you for your condolences PM Netanyahu.
LikeLiked by 9 people
SD put up some beautiful pictures on his Twitter page.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is an incredibly touching and beautiful picture; thank you for posting it!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Gives and God Takes by Rabbi Allen S. Maller
God gives opportunities for us to love but not forever.
God takes opportunities away after a while.
So don’t hesitate or delay or curse the darkness while remaining mired in sadness and hopelessness, because God gives; and God takes away.
Blessed be the name of the LORD.
But why bless the LORD when God takes away?
Because if the opportunities were always there, we would wait until the time was just right and never make the leap, and more of life would slip away.
So God gives and God takes; Blessed be God’s name.
https://www.shiva.com/learning-center/resources/poems-of-comfort/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Krieh – Tearing the Cloth by Harold M. Schulweis
Why rend the clothes?
So strange to a tradition
that admonishes
not to break or to destroy
It is for the sake of anger
against the unfairness of the world
anger against him or her, God or self?
Is tearing the cloth to give outer expression
to the tattered soul within?
Or is it a parallelism
the death of a person like the burning of a Sefer Torah
for which tearing the clothes is performed?
The burial of a human like the burial of a Torah
A human being is like a Sefer Torah
Studied, it has wisdom to impart
Lived, it has goodness to convey.
Rend the garments for the “Torah-mensch”
Each of us a letter in the Torah scroll
Together our lives are intertwined
Our common fate and faith
our common destiny
find us like the stitches of the parchment
when any of us is lost
The holy text is torn.
In memory we are mended.
https://www.shiva.com/learning-center/resources/poems-of-comfort/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jewish Proverbs
What soap is for the body, tears are for the soul.
– Jewish Proverb
The ‘gift’ of grief is that it presents us with the opportunity to heal and grow.
– Jewish Proverb
To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven.
– Ecclesiastes
Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was.
– Hebrew Proverb
As long as we live, they too will live; for they are now are a part of us; as we remember them.
– Jewish Prayer
God is closest to those with broken hearts.
– Jewish Proverb
https://www.shiva.com/learning-center/resources/poems-of-comfort/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I grieve for all the innocents that lost their lives, and our Country.
Take comfort from all people of faith that are praying for us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘But go ahead and keep saying your winning’….
No problem because GOOD ALWAYS WINS OVER EVIL
LikeLiked by 4 people
your = you are
LikeLike
This only brings clarity to the importance of Death of a Nation. We should all be mindful of the tragedies of WWII as it seems that this rising tide of anti-Semitism and “democratic socialists” are leading us down an all to familiar path. Now there will be no excuse for the liberal refrain “how, could the people of Germany not have known?”
Honestly, if people don’t wake up we may find ourselves in a world of hurt. Just look at the EU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The EU is marching to the abyss with eyes wide open. Stupidity coupled with greed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fracking muslim wannabe
LikeLike
Macron is a prize hypocrite-his government is doing virtually nothing to protect its Jewish citizens from violence at the hands of Muslim immigrants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No condolences from Merkel yet. Even Justin had some.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And we aren’t suprised why…???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call him what he is…National Socialist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nationalist SOCIALIST German WORKERS Party is the translation auf Deutsch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please remember to pray for the victims and their loved ones. At a moment like this, it is our most potent weapon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This concept of ‘hate crimes’ is unconstitutional. It’s a terrible import from the EU. It’s unAmerican.
A crime is a crime.
With unconstitutional ‘hate crimes’ charges – some are more equal than others.
LikeLiked by 9 people
ITA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to pause for a second with the acronym to figure it out, but ITA also!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate crime is a construct of leftist government to control thought.
LikeLike
Wait-Someone woke Sessions up from his nap?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ve heard the term “beauty sleep”? If it actually worked, Sessions should be the most beautiful man, or woman, on the planet by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cookies were done..
LikeLike
Honestly, I’d prefer the FBI/DOJ sit this one out, if possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart guy, figuring out already that it wasn’t an act of love.
LikeLike
Session’s globalism is showing…
LikeLike
The Latest: FBI official says gunman suspected of killing 11 people at Pennsylvania synagogue was not known to law enforcement, full motive is unclear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I almost want to scream at the idea that the “full motive” isn’t known, but on reflection, I realize it’s true. Bowers may have a personal history with that synagogue, or somebody who goes there, or went there, or he just drove by it repeatedly. The hate found that particular place for a “reason”. It won’t be a good reason, but it will be an illogical, sad, and terribly tragic “reason”.
LikeLike
I can;t tell you how disappointed I am in Chris Murphy.. When he started in politics
at the local level my neighborhood (I live in CT till a couple years ago) was part
of his district and he would go knocking door to door and you could actually have
a normal respectful conversation with him about issues..I thought at the time how
great that such a young guy was so gung ho..But once he got to Washington
boy did he change. and not for the better..
LikeLiked by 1 person
He and Himes both need to be voted out Nov 6.
LikeLike
Pingback: Update On The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – IOTW Report
When All That’s Left Is Love by Rabbi Allen S. Maller
When I die
If you need to weep
Cry for someone
Walking the street beside you.
You can love me most by letting
Hands touch hands, and
Souls touch souls.
You can love me most by
Sharing your Simchas (goodness) and
Multiplying your Mitzvot (acts of kindness).
You can love me most by
Letting me live in your eyes
And not on your mind.
And when you say
Kaddish for me
Remember what our
Torah teaches,
Love doesn’t die
People do.
So when all that’s left of me is love
Give me away.
https://www.shiva.com/learning-center/resources/poems-of-comfort/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, how I LOVE THIS, and so sad I’ve never heard of it! So grateful to you MaineCoon for posting it! And you can bet I will share it from here on out..it’s a gift to us all❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
YW Louisiana. I’d never heard of it either. I thought I’d search on Internet for condolences meaningful to Jews and found the above link. I posted several more up thread. They are all so beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, MaineCoon for these uplifting postings. I am grateful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have a growing Nazis problem. I don’t get it. Presumably some alphabet agency, private or public, has been keeping them around. If you should follow Lee Stranahan, he has shown how Victoria Nuland and the U.S. State Dept brought back the Ukrainian Nazis to power. I get the why of it all in terms of getting power and resources.. The morality of it all is mystifying. What’s even more disturbing, is the rhetoric appeals to some. Bolsheviks too, but that is another matter.
I am sick of the right, left political paradigm. Freedom or liberty. All forms of socialism stink, and have an inherent hatred of humanity. So now we have a heartbreaking tragedy. Too many of them anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Many if not most people can’t see it, because the socialist propaganda of “national socialism is the opposite of international socialism” has been so effective. You got it! “All forms of socialism stink.” AMEN!
Hillary and Nuland didn’t just tolerate the tiki-torch Ukrainian Nazis – they leveraged them. And then tried to use it here, in a typical two-way-payout operation, based on Charlottesville.
Antifa is very scary because THAT is exactly what was used to create the Nazis in Germany. Thank God President Trump has put that stuff down, but they are one mid-term election from coming back.
LikeLike
My younger brother is a County judge in Pittsburgh and he told me it was unbelievable how fast the police got there so praise God for those willing to run towards gunfire! He also told me that the Temple has armed guards but usually only on Jewish religious holidays. How I wish the guards had been there. He said the shooter hated President Trump and thought he was a “tool for Israel”! We’ll see how the msm spins that. With the Feds taking over there is a chance for the death penalty. For once can there be a quick trial and execution? Long past time to deal quickly with these kind of mass shooters! I pray for the families of those murdered and for the wounded police and those Temple congregants wounded!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“enraged by the influx of Jewish migrants” ????? We are being inundated by muslims and Hispanics and he is worried about Jews?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is just a blunt tool
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the mainstream media will try hard to paint him sympathetically as mentally disturbed i.e. not responsible.
LikeLike
It looks like they are more going for implying he’s a conservative and a white nationalist. They won’t let the fact that he didn’t like Trump slow them down with their linking him to the “Trump base”.
LikeLike
He must have taken Common Core math.
LikeLike
I don’t think he was enraged by the influx of ONLY (or even mostly) Jewish immigrants. HIAS brings in all of the usual suspects, including Somalis, Syrians etc. It looks like his hate for Jews made him pick them instead of say, Lutheran Charities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
This is actually a good point, because it breaks open the deluded nature of the idea that it’s “The Jews” as a whole who are responsible for left-wing immigration policies. One of the things that people like Bowers harp on is the idea that “The Jews” don’t advocate for Muslim immigration into Israel, and are thus “hypocrites”. Sorry, but the fact is, leftist Jews and (politically) conservative Jews pull in different directions, just like Christians, whites, Catholics, Hispanics, and every other category people can think of. You can bet there are plenty of Jews both here and in Israel who have no problem with the idea of using immigration to change the nature of Israel, just like they would change America. Anybody who watches Israeli politics at all knows this.
And I have to be honest – Lutheran charities and Catholic charities are probably doing a lot more to further politicized over-immigration – simply because they’re bigger.
Bowers went after Jews because he hates Jews, and looked for an excuse to let the hate act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe he is enraged by influx of migrants, supported by the Jewish people. Google HIAS, and/or Jewish migrant aid. I gave a cursory read to some of their materials. Apparently the American nazi or whatever believe that the Jews are flooding our country with non whites. And pushing race mixing with their control of the media and news. While they stay pure and intramarried. Believing the Jews will be the only true, pure race left.
Obviously way over the top, but some of the things I read gave me pause. Interesting that a Jewish group is helping and fighting for migrants coming north, and lobbying government. I’m not sure there are American groups in Gaza, trying to help and sneak Palestinians into Israel. But who knows.
LikeLike
Just looked across the websites for some of the media outlets and it appears there is back and forth attacking Gab’s Twitter feed for allowing this guy access.
Just wondering if there will be more pre-emptive BIG TECH social media and traditional MSM news media actions to cut-off alternative on-line social media sites as they lock down content and execute more wide ranged selective sensor hip.
Further it is a sad day and speaks volumes for depths of decay in our society when people actually advocate for and even blame churches or schools for not having armed security.
LikeLike
Bamidbar 6:24-26 Orthodox Jewish Bible (OJB)
24 Y’varekhekha Adonai v’yishmerekha (Hashem bless thee, and keep thee);
25 Ya’er Adonai panav eleikha vichunekha (Hashem make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee);
26 Yissa Adonai panav eleikha v’yasem l’kha shalom (Hashem lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee shalom).
Numbers 6:24-26
24 The Lord bless you and keep you;
25 the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;
26 the Lord lift up his countenance[a] upon you and give you peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this is doing to me is making me distrust the powers that be
Do believe that the left in my mind are way out to lunch and encouraging and doing too much illegal violent crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A tremendous tragedy, no doubt.
However, as a silver lining, we can be thankful that he didn’t deploy any
“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”
devices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it obviously depends on what the meaning of “boom” is.
LikeLike
Hahaha!
LikeLike
Why no reports from CNN that this man was inspired by democrat Louis Farakan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is partly responsible. He recently said that he wasn’t a globalist. Only imbeciles believe that globalists exist. The type of conspiracy BS that gets linked to ‘the Jews!’. Instead of blaming the far-left for the open border and mass-migration chaos that’s sweeping the West, the political right is fixated on mythical globalists.
LikeLike
Trump is not even a warren ( 1 / 1,024th) responsible. And call them what you will, but “globalists” are very real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They (‘globalists’) have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment for them as does that that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
LikeLike
Mythical globalists????
Antony — please meet the EU and Mark Zuckerberg.
EU and Mr. Zuckerberg – I’m happy to introduce you to Antony who has, apparently, been living under a rock.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uhm,
when you put other countries’ interests above your own, when you believe corporations interests in extremely low wage, often not reported, illegals is better than trying to hire actual citizens, …
You … are a globalist.
And they cross party lines.
LikeLike
That’s pretty pathetic, not even worth deconstructing.
🙄
LikeLike
Nice try trollboy-how on earth can you see what is going on to stop Trump ?eliminate America as a power and to destroy our way of life.
Trump is grandfather of Jewish childeren. how on earth can you even say that?
Globalisum isn’t a conspiracy it is a way of life-for eGOP, Democrats, US
Chamber of Commerce. the Deep State is real and alive.
LikeLike
Bye antony 🙂
LikeLike
The Pittsburgh synagogue was called Tree of Life. Some history of it is excerpted below from the linked article. It’s a beautiful synagogue as picture its website linked below also.
“It is a tree of life to all who grasp it, and whoever holds on to it is happy; its ways are ways of pleasantness, and all it paths are peace.” (Proverbs 3:17-18)
FTA: In 2010, Tree of Life Congregation — founded more than 150 years ago — merged with Or L’Simcha to form Tree of Life* Or L’Simcha.
The Tree of Life synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God’s law, the “life cycle” and “how human-beings should care for the earth and one another,” according to its website. Among its treasures is a “Holocaust Torah,” rescued from Czechoslovakia.
Its sanctuary can hold up to 1,250 guests.
Minister Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Cabinet minister for diaspora affairs, said he is “following the news with concern,” and has instructed the ministry to prepare to assist the community in every possible way.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured,” he said. “May the memory of the murdered be blessed.”
Finkelstein said local synagogues have done “lots of training on things like active shooters, and we’ve looked at hardening facilities as much as possible.”
“This should not be happening, period,” he told reporters at the scene. “This should not be happening in a synagogue.”
https://whyy.org/articles/multiple-casualties-after-shooting-near-pittsburgh-synagogue/
Tree of Life * Or L’Simcha Congregation is a beautiful synagogue. I hope you will take a moment to look at it via the link below. What evil has been done to their entire community. My heart breaks for the Jews.
https://www.tolols.org/our-building
Shalom.
LikeLike
A major pile of crap says, “Go on, keep saying you’re winning.”
His form of winning is dually noted.
LikeLike