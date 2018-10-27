Update: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – Number of Casualties – Suspect Identified – Update: 11 People Killed, 6 Injured…

Posted on October 27, 2018 by

UPDATE: 4:00pm EST Police/FBI/DOJ Briefing:  •9:54am initial call to 911; •officers dispatched 9:55am; •11 fatalities (no children); •six injuries including 4 police; •suspect used rifle and 3 handguns; •suspect Robert Bowers, no prior police contact; •suspect acted alone; •motive appears hate-crime, antisemitism.

A suspect named Robert Bowers (48) opened fire in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today killing an unknown number of people. Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue shortly before 10am.

According to an assembly of media reports, the shooter killed at least three people on the main floor of the building then went downstairs, where the congregation was gathering in the basement, and opened fire killing at least four people there.

At some point he exchanged fire with SWAT teams and injured four police officers. After being injured himself in the crossfire, Bowers surrendered to police. He is now in custody. Among the six people injured were four police officers and two congregants who are clinging to life in the hospital.

The shooter’s motive appears to be pure evil. Hatred, antisemitism, bigotry and hatred toward Jews. A man with the same name posted on the social media site Gab an hour before the shooting that he was enraged by the influx of Jewish migrants to the US and that he was ‘going in’.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Death Threats, Donald Trump, media bias, Police action, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

280 Responses to Update: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – Number of Casualties – Suspect Identified – Update: 11 People Killed, 6 Injured…

Older Comments
  1. bluezebraangel says:
    October 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    He posted that “we”are happy you provided with a list or something similar. Yet, he is believed to have acted alone?????????

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 27, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      This POS didn’t deserve to live! He will have an opportunity in prison to join forces with others like him to live out the remaining days of his evil life spewing his nonsense.

      Pennsylvania does have the death penalty but it seems to be going the way of other states where convictions are overturned to life sentences. Hopefully this POS wakes up the MORONS in Pennsylvania (not the great Patriots in the state) to put Republicans in positions that will make sure that this POS dies sooner rather than later!

      http://www.philly.com/philly/news/20160411_In_Pa__and_elsewhere__death_penalty_is_dying_a_slow_death.html

      From the article linked above:

      The crime was horrific: LaQuanta Chapman fatally shot his teenage neighbor, then dismembered him with a chainsaw.

      Chapman was sent to death row in December 2012. But he remains very much alive, and two weeks ago the state Supreme Court reversed his death sentence, citing prosecutorial error.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      October 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Comment deleted by Admin…

      Like

      Reply
  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 27, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Churches and synagogues need to be proactive in preparing for violence. Here is one resource to help them:

    “Wolves Among the Sheep:Protecting Your Church from Violence”
    http://blackwatchprotection.org/books__articles

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Rachelle says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Since the killer hates the president it will somehow be his fault for 5 minutes and then disappear from the news to rerturn to coverage of pipes that people thought were bombs and still want to think are bombs though they clearly are not.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      And a point I don’t recall anyone making, is that if the FBI had immediately told the truth about the suspicious packages only containing fake bombs with no method of detonation, it would have been a non-story.

      And the FBI knew that immediately. That story of them analyzing the bombs for days is so ridiculous, I don’t know how the news readers kept straight faces.

      The fact that the FBI didn’t reveal that crucial item, while liberally leaking pictures and x-rays, shows that it is still Obama’s FBI, working against PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
      • Blaze says:
        October 27, 2018 at 6:29 pm

        Sessions and Wray = Obama. Both have to go. Hopefully a house cleansing after mid-terms. Swamp slim at the top and will take a strong disinfectant = Trump.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. Betty says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    To all who gather to pray and comfort others in this strange land:
    “Let the words of our mouths and the meditation of our hearts be acceptable in Thy sight here tonight.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    I have said this before, and I repeat.

    Churches and synagogues must have security.

    I am a member of a mega-church. Every Sunday we have many, many uniformed officers at all entrances directing traffic and observing. Another car with lights flashing is statistically positioned as one enters the main entrance, facing traffic, blue lights on/blinking.

    Inside the church we have numerous undercover cops including the area where the choir enters the loft an the Pastor’s side office is. I sing in the choir and I feel very good as I pass by the undercover agents I know of. Can’t have enough.

    Weds. nights we have a scaled down rendition of the outside/inside security.

    There are a lot of evil people in the world. Security is necessary — even in churches, and particularly synagogues.

    My heart goes out to Tree of Life Synagogue and all Jews in this country.

    I stand with Israel and all Jewish people.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Howie says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Media Mission….blame Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Thank you for your condolences PM Netanyahu.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. G3 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    ‘But go ahead and keep saying your winning’….
    No problem because GOOD ALWAYS WINS OVER EVIL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. jwhskier says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    This only brings clarity to the importance of Death of a Nation. We should all be mindful of the tragedies of WWII as it seems that this rising tide of anti-Semitism and “democratic socialists” are leading us down an all to familiar path. Now there will be no excuse for the liberal refrain “how, could the people of Germany not have known?”

    Honestly, if people don’t wake up we may find ourselves in a world of hurt. Just look at the EU.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    No condolences from Merkel yet. Even Justin had some.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Howie says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Call him what he is…National Socialist.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. @ChicagoBri says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Please remember to pray for the victims and their loved ones. At a moment like this, it is our most potent weapon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. wtd says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    The Latest: FBI official says gunman suspected of killing 11 people at Pennsylvania synagogue was not known to law enforcement, full motive is unclear.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      I almost want to scream at the idea that the “full motive” isn’t known, but on reflection, I realize it’s true. Bowers may have a personal history with that synagogue, or somebody who goes there, or went there, or he just drove by it repeatedly. The hate found that particular place for a “reason”. It won’t be a good reason, but it will be an illogical, sad, and terribly tragic “reason”.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Jenevive says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    I can;t tell you how disappointed I am in Chris Murphy.. When he started in politics
    at the local level my neighborhood (I live in CT till a couple years ago) was part
    of his district and he would go knocking door to door and you could actually have
    a normal respectful conversation with him about issues..I thought at the time how
    great that such a young guy was so gung ho..But once he got to Washington
    boy did he change. and not for the better..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  20. Pingback: Update On The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – IOTW Report

  21. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    When All That’s Left Is Love by Rabbi Allen S. Maller

    When I die
    If you need to weep
    Cry for someone
    Walking the street beside you.
    You can love me most by letting
    Hands touch hands, and
    Souls touch souls.
    You can love me most by
    Sharing your Simchas (goodness) and
    Multiplying your Mitzvot (acts of kindness).
    You can love me most by
    Letting me live in your eyes
    And not on your mind.
    And when you say
    Kaddish for me
    Remember what our
    Torah teaches,
    Love doesn’t die
    People do.
    So when all that’s left of me is love
    Give me away.

    https://www.shiva.com/learning-center/resources/poems-of-comfort/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Marian says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    We have a growing Nazis problem. I don’t get it. Presumably some alphabet agency, private or public, has been keeping them around. If you should follow Lee Stranahan, he has shown how Victoria Nuland and the U.S. State Dept brought back the Ukrainian Nazis to power. I get the why of it all in terms of getting power and resources.. The morality of it all is mystifying. What’s even more disturbing, is the rhetoric appeals to some. Bolsheviks too, but that is another matter.

    I am sick of the right, left political paradigm. Freedom or liberty. All forms of socialism stink, and have an inherent hatred of humanity. So now we have a heartbreaking tragedy. Too many of them anymore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Yes. Many if not most people can’t see it, because the socialist propaganda of “national socialism is the opposite of international socialism” has been so effective. You got it! “All forms of socialism stink.” AMEN!

      Hillary and Nuland didn’t just tolerate the tiki-torch Ukrainian Nazis – they leveraged them. And then tried to use it here, in a typical two-way-payout operation, based on Charlottesville.

      Antifa is very scary because THAT is exactly what was used to create the Nazis in Germany. Thank God President Trump has put that stuff down, but they are one mid-term election from coming back.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Bubby says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    My younger brother is a County judge in Pittsburgh and he told me it was unbelievable how fast the police got there so praise God for those willing to run towards gunfire! He also told me that the Temple has armed guards but usually only on Jewish religious holidays. How I wish the guards had been there. He said the shooter hated President Trump and thought he was a “tool for Israel”! We’ll see how the msm spins that. With the Feds taking over there is a chance for the death penalty. For once can there be a quick trial and execution? Long past time to deal quickly with these kind of mass shooters! I pray for the families of those murdered and for the wounded police and those Temple congregants wounded!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. auscitizenmom says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    “enraged by the influx of Jewish migrants” ????? We are being inundated by muslims and Hispanics and he is worried about Jews?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Henry says:
      October 27, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      He is just a blunt tool

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mikeyboo says:
        October 27, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        And the mainstream media will try hard to paint him sympathetically as mentally disturbed i.e. not responsible.

        Like

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          October 27, 2018 at 6:27 pm

          It looks like they are more going for implying he’s a conservative and a white nationalist. They won’t let the fact that he didn’t like Trump slow them down with their linking him to the “Trump base”.

          Like

          Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      He must have taken Common Core math.

      Like

      Reply
    • kathyca says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      I don’t think he was enraged by the influx of ONLY (or even mostly) Jewish immigrants. HIAS brings in all of the usual suspects, including Somalis, Syrians etc. It looks like his hate for Jews made him pick them instead of say, Lutheran Charities.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 27, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        Exactly.

        This is actually a good point, because it breaks open the deluded nature of the idea that it’s “The Jews” as a whole who are responsible for left-wing immigration policies. One of the things that people like Bowers harp on is the idea that “The Jews” don’t advocate for Muslim immigration into Israel, and are thus “hypocrites”. Sorry, but the fact is, leftist Jews and (politically) conservative Jews pull in different directions, just like Christians, whites, Catholics, Hispanics, and every other category people can think of. You can bet there are plenty of Jews both here and in Israel who have no problem with the idea of using immigration to change the nature of Israel, just like they would change America. Anybody who watches Israeli politics at all knows this.

        And I have to be honest – Lutheran charities and Catholic charities are probably doing a lot more to further politicized over-immigration – simply because they’re bigger.

        Bowers went after Jews because he hates Jews, and looked for an excuse to let the hate act.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Mark says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      I believe he is enraged by influx of migrants, supported by the Jewish people. Google HIAS, and/or Jewish migrant aid. I gave a cursory read to some of their materials. Apparently the American nazi or whatever believe that the Jews are flooding our country with non whites. And pushing race mixing with their control of the media and news. While they stay pure and intramarried. Believing the Jews will be the only true, pure race left.

      Obviously way over the top, but some of the things I read gave me pause. Interesting that a Jewish group is helping and fighting for migrants coming north, and lobbying government. I’m not sure there are American groups in Gaza, trying to help and sneak Palestinians into Israel. But who knows.

      Like

      Reply
  26. thedoc00 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Just looked across the websites for some of the media outlets and it appears there is back and forth attacking Gab’s Twitter feed for allowing this guy access.

    Just wondering if there will be more pre-emptive BIG TECH social media and traditional MSM news media actions to cut-off alternative on-line social media sites as they lock down content and execute more wide ranged selective sensor hip.

    Further it is a sad day and speaks volumes for depths of decay in our society when people actually advocate for and even blame churches or schools for not having armed security.

    Like

    Reply
  27. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Bamidbar 6:24-26 Orthodox Jewish Bible (OJB)

    24 Y’varekhekha Adonai v’yishmerekha (Hashem bless thee, and keep thee);
    25 Ya’er Adonai panav eleikha vichunekha (Hashem make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee);
    26 Yissa Adonai panav eleikha v’yasem l’kha shalom (Hashem lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee shalom).

    Numbers 6:24-26
    24 The Lord bless you and keep you;
    25 the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;
    26 the Lord lift up his countenance[a] upon you and give you peace.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    All this is doing to me is making me distrust the powers that be
    Do believe that the left in my mind are way out to lunch and encouraging and doing too much illegal violent crap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. nimrodman says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    A tremendous tragedy, no doubt.

    However, as a silver lining, we can be thankful that he didn’t deploy any
    “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”
    devices.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Why no reports from CNN that this man was inspired by democrat Louis Farakan?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. antonyrg says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Trump is partly responsible. He recently said that he wasn’t a globalist. Only imbeciles believe that globalists exist. The type of conspiracy BS that gets linked to ‘the Jews!’. Instead of blaming the far-left for the open border and mass-migration chaos that’s sweeping the West, the political right is fixated on mythical globalists.

    Like

    Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      Trump is not even a warren ( 1 / 1,024th) responsible. And call them what you will, but “globalists” are very real.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      They (‘globalists’) have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment for them as does that that from which they draw their gains.
      – Thomas Jefferson

      Like

      Reply
    • kathyca says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      Mythical globalists????

      Antony — please meet the EU and Mark Zuckerberg.

      EU and Mr. Zuckerberg – I’m happy to introduce you to Antony who has, apparently, been living under a rock.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TexasDude says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      Uhm,

      when you put other countries’ interests above your own, when you believe corporations interests in extremely low wage, often not reported, illegals is better than trying to hire actual citizens, …

      You … are a globalist.

      And they cross party lines.

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      That’s pretty pathetic, not even worth deconstructing.
      🙄

      Like

      Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      Nice try trollboy-how on earth can you see what is going on to stop Trump ?eliminate America as a power and to destroy our way of life.
      Trump is grandfather of Jewish childeren. how on earth can you even say that?
      Globalisum isn’t a conspiracy it is a way of life-for eGOP, Democrats, US
      Chamber of Commerce. the Deep State is real and alive.

      Like

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      October 27, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      Bye antony 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  32. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    The Pittsburgh synagogue was called Tree of Life. Some history of it is excerpted below from the linked article. It’s a beautiful synagogue as picture its website linked below also.

    “It is a tree of life to all who grasp it, and whoever holds on to it is happy; its ways are ways of pleasantness, and all it paths are peace.” (Proverbs 3:17-18)

    FTA: In 2010, Tree of Life Congregation — founded more than 150 years ago — merged with Or L’Simcha to form Tree of Life* Or L’Simcha.

    The Tree of Life synagogue is a fortress-like concrete building, its facade punctuated by rows of swirling, modernistic stained-glass windows illustrating the story of creation, the acceptance of God’s law, the “life cycle” and “how human-beings should care for the earth and one another,” according to its website. Among its treasures is a “Holocaust Torah,” rescued from Czechoslovakia.

    Its sanctuary can hold up to 1,250 guests.

    Minister Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Cabinet minister for diaspora affairs, said he is “following the news with concern,” and has instructed the ministry to prepare to assist the community in every possible way.

    “Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured,” he said. “May the memory of the murdered be blessed.”

    Finkelstein said local synagogues have done “lots of training on things like active shooters, and we’ve looked at hardening facilities as much as possible.”

    “This should not be happening, period,” he told reporters at the scene. “This should not be happening in a synagogue.”

    https://whyy.org/articles/multiple-casualties-after-shooting-near-pittsburgh-synagogue/

    Tree of Life * Or L’Simcha Congregation is a beautiful synagogue. I hope you will take a moment to look at it via the link below. What evil has been done to their entire community. My heart breaks for the Jews.

    https://www.tolols.org/our-building

    Shalom.

    Like

    Reply
  33. mtk says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    A major pile of crap says, “Go on, keep saying you’re winning.”

    His form of winning is dually noted.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s