Update: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting – Number of Casualties – Suspect Identified – Update: 11 People Killed, 6 Injured…

UPDATE: 4:00pm EST Police/FBI/DOJ Briefing: •9:54am initial call to 911; •officers dispatched 9:55am; •11 fatalities (no children); •six injuries including 4 police; •suspect used rifle and 3 handguns; •suspect Robert Bowers, no prior police contact; •suspect acted alone; •motive appears hate-crime, antisemitism.

A suspect named Robert Bowers (48) opened fire in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, today killing an unknown number of people. Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue shortly before 10am.

According to an assembly of media reports, the shooter killed at least three people on the main floor of the building then went downstairs, where the congregation was gathering in the basement, and opened fire killing at least four people there.

At some point he exchanged fire with SWAT teams and injured four police officers. After being injured himself in the crossfire, Bowers surrendered to police. He is now in custody. Among the six people injured were four police officers and two congregants who are clinging to life in the hospital.

The shooter’s motive appears to be pure evil. Hatred, antisemitism, bigotry and hatred toward Jews. A man with the same name posted on the social media site Gab an hour before the shooting that he was enraged by the influx of Jewish migrants to the US and that he was ‘going in’.

BREAKING: AP sources: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2018

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Just now: President Trump invited Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow to offer a prayer for the victims of the attack in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/7xSUm9y7QL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 27, 2018

