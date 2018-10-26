President Trump MAGA Rally – Charlotte, NC, – 7:00pm Livestream…

With the midterm elections just 11 days away, President Trump heads to Charlotte, North Carolina for a MAGA rally in the Tar Heel state. The venue is Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC and the Anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers earlier in the schedule.

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

Advertisements