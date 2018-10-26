President Trump MAGA Rally – Charlotte, NC, – 7:00pm Livestream…

With the midterm elections just 11 days away, President Trump heads to Charlotte, North Carolina for a MAGA rally in the Tar Heel state.  The venue is Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC and the Anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers earlier in the schedule.

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN Livestream Link  – Fox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Usually presidents go to a hotel and to a conference room and they will call it success! LOL!

  2. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:08 pm

  3. codasouthtexas says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Look at this crowd this is crazy . Go and vote!

  5. lisabrqwc says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I’m old and remember when we only had 3 channels on TV. I had just started high school when Jimmy Carter was President, and remember literally laying on the family room floor having a fit because he was on ALL 3 channels one evening, and I couldn’t stand the thought of having to watch him for an hour.

    I never in my life thought I’d plan my evening to be sure to be home in front of the TV to watch our beloved PDJT! And multiple times in one week!!! God has blessed us so much with this man ❤

  6. wyntre says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Candidate Mark Harris was outstanding!

    He brought up, praised and threw his support behind all of President Trump’s agenda items with fire, conviction and enthusiasm.

    • WSB says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      Both were sensational, wyntre!!!!! I wish we had those two in NY!!!!! We get trash.

      • wyntre says:
        October 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Don’t remind me, 😦

        Can’t believe we’re stuck with Andy C for another 4 years.(even though I have a Molinaro sign on my lawn Futile effort, I know).

        Today Cuomo made some stupid remarks on the Hoax bomb threat, clearly miffed that he didn’t rate one, and piously intoned E Pluribus Unum in the stupidest nasally and pompous tone.

        UGH!

        Between him, Chuckie, Kristin, DeBoobio, we don ‘t have a prayer.

        I WISH I could move south both for the weather and to escape the Lib-Tard plantation but that’s not in the cards, at least now.

        • WSB says:
          October 26, 2018 at 8:50 pm

          I am with you. Last week we visited WV…thinking of looking into a move. Big decision, but we can literally pay off our mortgage and buy a new place for half. Really nice people, too!

          Becomes a retirement plan.

          • CDuran says:
            October 26, 2018 at 9:05 pm

            We are moving to WY from NY in 2.5 years and counting. Lived here all my life. With the $$ from the house and a retirement plan we will do just fine. So sad, beautiful state NY but gone the rabbit hole.

            • WSB says:
              October 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

              Nice to hear from you, CDuran. Native NYer but am just not willing to bankrupt myself on property and MTA taxes. The only expense is the moving, IMHO.

              Maybe we will see you down there! 👍

      • cjzak says:
        October 26, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        I know your agony. We here in NY are in forever Dem jail. I wonder if it will ever change and I’m thinking not in my lifetime. If upstate could dump NYC, we might have a chance of breaking free of this control, but again, not in my lifetime. I still dutifully vote because I always am grateful I have the right as a citizen, but I know it’s just a symbolic vote. NY is a beautiful state lost to the left politically.

  8. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    It’s time to stop rebuilding China. Not Anymore!

  9. wheatietoo says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Full 360 degree look at the crowd size:

  10. WSB says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    No more Global Freeloading!!!! Man, can PT create a brand!

    Liked by 19 people

    October 26, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Nobody seems to be in a big hurry to retire the MAGA campaign brand. What it it was just changed to “Making America Great Again” and keep MAGA?-

  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Border Security vs ILLEGAL INVASION:
    “Wait for next week”

    The MOMENT: One in every Rally.

    Picture the rambling HORDE approaching the border bridge.
    They’re going to STOMP OUT American Sovereignty.

    Suddenly the flash. BOOM!
    American-side Bridge up in smoke.
    Stunned silence.

    Message to Mexico:
    One down and 5 tomorrow
    … unless you get these Aliens the hell away from the Border
    … and get the Illegal Deportees the hell out of America.

  13. lemmus1 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    …side note: Florida Early Voting …Red Tide on Horizon

    https://countyballotfiles.elections.myflorida.com/FVRSCountyBallotReports/AbsenteeEarlyVotingReports/PublicStats

    …as of yesterday pubbies are up by ~62000 votes in total EV and Returned Mail in votes out of ~2 million cast …but the really crazy thing is that those EV numbers don’t include a single vote from 30 of the traditionally red counties here …they didn’t start EV until today and won’t show up in the reports for another day …but every “blue” county has been voting since Monday and are already in the stats …think about that!

    …I tend to be skeptical about predicting elections but those are solid, real numbers, not flaky poll results …in a state where dems usually build early leads and pubbies show up on election day …good god Gertie, a couple more days of those type of EV numbers and I may have to dig out my old dancing shoes, put up the Christmas lights, and break out the leftover fireworks from the 4th of July 🙂

  14. Blind no longer says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I hope and pray we stick it to the Dems and fake news media’s asses on Tues Nov. 6 2018 by winning BIGLY!! I hope I get to sit on my couch, drink a glass of champagne and laugh my ass off while they cry in their beer!!! VOTE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Right to Try. Veterans choice, VA accountability (YOU’RE FIRED!!!), Rebuild the Military
    🚀🚀SPACE FORCE🚀🚀

  16. WSB says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    What I love about these rallies is that President Trump introduces the not so silent majority to other states’ leadership and constituents.

    Kind of like a Jamboree for US Citizens!

    Thank you President Trump, and thank you Sundance, for spearheading the entire effort!

  17. wheatietoo says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    “The Space Force. Very important.”

    Yesss!
    Thank you, Mr. President!

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    what just happened behind him? Just people excited?
    BTW, I just got called by SSI for a survey, my first ever. fun.

  20. lisabrqwc says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I get sad when he says the word ‘pioneer’ coz I know he’s wrapping it up 😦

  21. Landslide says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    His stamina and energy is supernatural. I am continually amazed.

  22. woohoowee says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    WINNING!

  23. zooamerica says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    That was a high and tight speech!

    Semper Fi, President Trump!

  24. Blind no longer says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    I love you President Trump!!! The hardest working President ever!

  26. woohoowee says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Come on, November! We can’t wait to send PT45 lots of Republican help in Congress, just like he asked us to do! We won’t let you down, Sir 🙂

    • Blind no longer says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Amen!

    • lisabrqwc says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      I filled out my ballot Monday for early voting here in FL on Monday, mailed it back on Tuesday, and checked online and it was received at the Supervisor of Elections on Wed, I’ve been trying to tell my friends not to wait until Nov. 6th (we have a TON of potential amendments so the ballot for some of the older folks is huge and will make lines super slow the day of). Exciting times we’re blessed to be living in!

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      There’s one caveat to that. We know that we are sending some Republicans back who are not fully committed to this President. From day one we must agree to keep our feet on their necks and not let them coast whether they are Republican or not.

  27. littleflower481 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    FYI, one of his best rallies…also, Cspan continues until he leaves the arena..

  28. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    A great speech. The only difference I noted were fewer deviations from script than usual, but it was still an A+++.

  29. sunnydaze says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Share this vid around to GOTV for the midterms!

    • iswhatitis says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      Sorry, but despite the accolades given to Moore for “telling the truth” even though he’s a “Never Trump’er”, I found that video to be pathetic.

      Moore’s message is, basically, a “they’re all losers and have nothing more to lose by voting for Trump”.

      That’s the message of the video.

      I vehemently disagree with that.

      WE’RE NOT LOSERS WE’RE WINNERS

      VOTE MAGA

      Like

  30. cheryl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I love the way he ends his rallies.

    We will not bend. We will not break. We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never EVER back down and we will always fight on to victory! We are one people, one family & one glorious Nation under God!

  31. mot2grls says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Daily Ledger on OAN has an interesting program lined up. Talking about how “convenient “ the “bomber’s” profile fits the rhetoric of the media.

    • Serena says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Yeah it’s just a little too convenient in my opinion.

    • wyntre says:
      October 26, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Except he’s not a white, redneck, bible-thumping, gun-toting deplorable.

      Instead he’s a 56-y-o Phillipino-American whose also a member of the Seminole Tribe (/s) and was kicked out of mommy’s basement – at 56 – and was living in his van which also served as headquarters for his strip club bouncer and Chippendale dance manager career..

      Oh, and he moonlighted as a body builder.

  32. jahealy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    I can hear the weeping and wailing of the leftists (including MSM) from my house. Drats! Foiled again! Ha!

  33. Blind no longer says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Right Side interviewed some guy with a Space Force baseball tee shirt on… I want one so bad but can’t find it.

    • FL_GUY says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      I understood from a previous rally interview that the campaign is selling them at the venues. Not available at President Trump’s store yet. I guess a perk for the rally attendees.

      Like

  34. kea says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Wow!!! And he got a shirt!!! love it!!!!!!!!! MAGA

  35. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

  36. CNN_sucks says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Illinois tomorrow? Wow.

  37. wyntre says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    I mostly listened to the speech while doing housework but at the end I tuned into C-Span.

    What struck me as POTUS made a long slow exit, waving, smiling to everyone on all sides, even accepting a Trump 45 shirt from one person and signing an autograph for another, is that EVERY FACE in the crowd was SMILING! BIGLY!

    Even political stiffs like Tom Tillis and his entourage.

    Not ONE Sad or Angry Face to be seen!

    Everyone was waving furiously hoping to get a personal shout-out, a sign of recognition from this great great man.

    Stunning.

    And POTUS seemed buoyed by the reception.

    Also, there were quite a few black COUPLEs there, along with the handsome guy and his pretty wife just behind POTUS during the speech.

    I am SO HAPPY that President Trump was received with open arms and a shower of love.

    Also, some had suggested the venue would not be full because of the rain but that wasn’t the case.

    VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!!

  38. kea says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Ladies doing the wave at the end. Love it!!!

  39. covfefe999 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Aww I missed it. I am at 33k feet. First time I have used in flight wifi. Pretty cool. MAGA 🙂

  40. daughnworks247 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    The girls from RSBN, God Bless them, they are doing an interview with an autistic young man. They are so patient and perfect. Well done, ladies.

  41. CNN_sucks says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Build the wall, Mr President. We are sitting duck here. While the so called elites, globalists and hollyweird lives in a gated community and with armed body guards. And our soldiers died in foreign country, why not protect our country against invaders?

  42. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

  43. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:55 pm

  44. Pam says:
    October 26, 2018 at 8:59 pm

  45. zooamerica says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Not tired of winning.

    Never will be, sorry dems.

