October 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #645

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
What a bunch of crybaby losers. I am almost embarrassed for them. Almost.
I disagree with MS. A Red sweep would indeed cause bond yields to go up. But the Fed is starting to turn dovish. They may even move the goalpost on inflation from 2% to say, 2.5% . So yields on long term bonds go up, but the money market rates may stay around 2% where they are. Steep yield curve. The Dollar will continue to be super strong.
So – bad for Bonds, bad for stocks in the rest of the world ( due to the strong Dollar and higher bond yields). So – the best house will be the US stock market.
But – the leadership may change from the tech stocks to the industrial stocks, oil etc. DJT would really get infrastructure spending going.
Overall – it should be a great time!
One other thing. I hear a lot of folks whining about DJT driving up the Deficit. I would say to them – stop that whining! We’re Winning!
Its much more critical to get the Nation going rapidly in the right direction, rebuilding a middle class etc – and if we have to run a deficit to do that – it will be worth it.
Unlike the 16 awful years of Bush-Obama which drove the deficits up sky high to wage illegal, criminal wars all over the place for corrupt reasons, this time we run a deficit for the right reasons – to rebuild the Nation ( Thats what America First really means).
Its like this – taking on a large student loan to waste 4 years in a Gender Studies program is a disaster. Taking on a large loan to study engineering or medicine ? probably a pretty good bet.
The local news gave info on parking for the TRUMP rally on Saturday…the parking looks bleak. I went there on Wednesday & couldn’t figure out where anyone is going to be able to park.
UPDATE 10/25/2018 AT 6:00 P.M.:
WSIL — The Southern Illinois Airport has released new details about parking ahead of President Trump’s rally for Congressman Mike Bost on Saturday.
According to Airport Manager Gary Shafer, the airport will close on Friday evening at 9 p.m. to all auto traffic. It will re-open at 7 a.m. to automobiles for the event.
There is no camping or vending permitted on site.
No chairs, umbrellas, coolers or other items allowed on airport.
All persons will pass through a checkpoint.
Off site parking is still being worked out by the airport and the U.S. Secret Service.
This map shows the parking locations and road closures for Saturday:”
Here’s a link article & a the map:
http://www.wsiltv.com/story/39326867/bost-campaign-confirms-pres-trump-to-visit-southern-illinois
I don’t know where the hell you can park before 7am. This is a small airport. The roads to this place are all narrow 2 lane country roads. The littlest parking lot depicted on the map, is a joke. Maybe holds about 50 cars, if that many. All that empty white space below the larger lot is a corn field all the way to the airport rd. In fact, all the white spaces outside of the airport are corn fields.
I still plan to go at about midnight & try to get as close as possible. I can’t figure out where people are going to park.
What kind of info, did any of you that attended a rally at an airport, get beforehand? Were the rules the same as these? Are they saying that i cant use a portable chair to sit in before the venue opens at 1:30pm?
I guess I’ll have to call the airport tomorrow & see if i can get better info.
Maybe they’ll run a shuttle to and from………
If they shuttle, then taking a chair like you see everyone use at ALL the other rallys, would be out of the question. You wouldnt be able to put stuff back in your vehicle, ’cause you’d be no where near it.
C’dale is 2miles from the airport.
I’m racking my brain trying to remember the layout of that area…..
Maybe they should have had it at Scott Air Force Base instead. Lots of parking. That has an airshow every once in a while.
Republicans ahead in affiliated early voting in Duval, Florida!
Lost early votes by 8% in 2014 and 6% in 2016 and currently ahead.
Also well up on 2016 in Broward and Hillsborough, on big turnouts so far.
Florida looks good, Nevada looks good, both close states.
Real votes not fake bombs.
The only real bombs are the democrats this election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More early Florida counties (affiliated early voters)
Miami-Dade 2016 R 36% D 64 %
2018 R40% D 60%
Orange 2016 R 38% D 62%
2018 R 40% D 60%
Palm Beach 37/63 2016 is now 43/57
Republican counties:
Lee 60/40 2016 is now 67/33
Charlotte 64/36 2016 is 70/30
All major counties in Fla are currently swinging Red in a big way. Early days but real numbers.
Who is the tall man in the light blue shirt in the middle of the room off to the left a little? He did not seem to be into the meeting at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What time does PDJT meet with the conservative leaders?
Words are very important. Labeling is very important. The left has kicked the behind of the right in this regard for years & years. How about adding hate to just about everything liberal:
“hate media”, “hate MSM”, “hate meme”, “hate justice warrior”, “hate diversity”, “hate culture”, “hate liberal”, “diversity hate”, “white hate”.
Just a thought. Please feel free to use anything that resonates with you.
Hate is a strong word. “Anti-“ can also fit the bill.
So is ‘fake’, ..’lieing’,…’crooked’,..’low energy’,..’pokohauntas’,…etc.
New rules; there is NOTHING wrong with ‘strong’ words.
That’s why we have HRC and Terry M running to Broward county Fl…….
Where all the fraud takes place…
LikeLiked by 4 people
If/when PT and Kanye appear in Detroit you will see a massive and diverse crowd. It will blow away whatever BO has going with his compaigning against a black man.
LikeLike
Gillum, who is supported by liberal billionaire George Soros, pulls hard to the left and supports blanket amnesty and sanctuary cities
Gillum argued that the term “illegals” was a “term used to dehumanize” individuals.
https://floridianpress.com/2018/02/gillum-and-corcoran-face-off-over-sanctuary-cities-and-immigration-reform/
I saw where Tom Styer just gave Gillum more money last week.
Outside money should not be allowed into state campaigns.
They are trying to buy Florida………..
Try living in Nevada and seeing all the California cash tossed at our elections.
I would like to see this stopped.
All the cash in the world, can’t drag a bad candidate across the finish line, when running against a good, charismatic MAGA candidate.
Another new rule.
Sounds like Gillum campaign is getting desperate. I heard lots more money the past 2 weeks. You have Cankles there this week. Zero next week, maybe zero will leave a HoaxBomb in Gillum’s mailbox.
No.
“Immigrants” is a term that is being misused to cloak the reality of foreign invaders entering our country illegally to help the left overthrow the government.
Illegal is an honest term and wholly justified because they are….illegal.
There is a legal process for entering the country, just like there is a legal process for enteing each of the countries they are coming from.
The truth hurts the left, so they hate it.
Well said.
Early Voting Results Leaked – SHOCK News For Dems In 7 Key States
Video Report 02:44 Minutes Oct-25-2018;
Andrew Gillum Is a Well-Dressed, Smooth-Talking Pathological Liar
Gillum’s former college buddy, campaign treasurer and former Tallahassee lobbyist Adam Corey revealed the Broadway tickets to “Hamilton” were a “gift,” a/k/a bribe, from an FBI undercover agent:
“The text messages show that, contrary to what his campaign has said, Gillum knew the tickets came from ‘Mike Miller,’ who was an FBI agent posing as a developer looking into city corruption.”
The cheapest tickets for Hamilton are $452 and can go up to $1,399, depending on where you sit.
By the way Andrew, where did you sit?
And then Andrew played the well-worn race card.
In the Tallahassee Democrat Tuesday morning, Andrew responds “… that at every turn, I was paying my own way or was with my family, for all trips, including picking up tickets from my brother Marcus … but this isn’t about a Broadway show. … The goal is obviously to use my candidacy as a way to reinforce, frankly, stereotypes about black men, Gillum said.”
What stereotypes about black men, Andrew?
No one is suggesting anything about black men, we’re suggesting you are a liar and a crook. It’s about you, not your race. You just happen to be black.
excerpt from: http://sunshinestatenews.com/story/andrew-gillum-well-dressed-smooth-talking-pathological-liar
CBN News Embeds with the Caravan: What We Discovered About UN Involvement, Foreigners and Felons
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/october/news-embeds-with-the-caravan-what-we-discovered-about-un-involvement-foreigners-and-felons?fbclid=IwAR3KvZXvFxoPU5YGccwy2Oi87BAfwbQ-WvCLvB5Xc8H4Zg7rXC0wDvsJHI8
It is open season on Trump supporters
Records Show Andrew Gillum Never Paid for Costa Rica Lodging
During the CNN Florida gubernatorial debate, Ron DeSantis asked Andrew Gillum whether he paid for the lodging associated with a Costa Rica trip that included lobbyist Adam Corey.
Previously, Gillum said that he and his wife paid cash for the May 2016 Costa Rica accommodations.
However, POLITICO is reporting that newly released information from Adam Corey’s lawyer indicates Gillum did not pay for the accommodations.
more: http://tallahasseereports.com/2018/10/23/politico-records-show-andrew-gillum-never-paid-for-costa-rica-lodging/
Crazy idea: would it have been possible for the Awan clan to have pulled off the fake bomb false flag remotely from Pakistan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazy idea, they can spell better than that. IMO someone tried to make it look like attacks by tiki torch bearing redneck semi-literates which is what many leftists seem to think all non-progs are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take that as a yes answer, it is plausible that the Awans pulled off the fake bomb false flag. How long have you been frequenting the CTH?
LikeLike
Good news from Florida:
Gillum records tied to ‘active criminal investigation’
Driving records related to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum are tied to an “active criminal investigation” and can’t be released unredacted by the state, according to an audit housed with the Florida Department of Highway and Motor Vehicles.
https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2018/09/26/state-documents-gillum-records-tied-to-active-criminal-investigation-629697
Oh, so he is a being convicted of drunk driving, again?
Sorry, I started acting like a cultural marxist and accused him of something that I know nothing about.
Gillum’s brother, Marcus Gillum, voted in the 2016 general election in Tallahassee, Florida while a resident of Chicago, Illinois.
Leon County voting records show Marcus Gillum voted by absentee in the 2012 general election, absentee in the 2014 primary election, and early voted in the 2016 general election. But the trouble is, months before he cast that 2016 ballot in Florida, Marcus Gillum, in an affidavit for an unrelated court case, swore under oath he was a resident of Chicago. Furthermore, Florida Department of Motor Vehicle records show that Marcus Gillum has not had a valid Florida drivers license since 2011.
Voter records indicate that Monique Gillum, Andrew Gillum’s sister, voted in Florida despite questions about residency.
Monique Gillum voted absentee in the 2012 general election, absentee in 2014 primary election, early voted in the 2016 general election, and voted in the 2018 primary election. Voting records also show that Monique Gillum is still currently registered to vote at the St. Ives address. However, the mailing address she provided to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections is a P.O Box in New York City. Public records show Monique Gillum does have a current Florida drivers license with a Tallahassee address. However, the address is different from the two provided to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections. Also, other records, including work she did as a registered lobbyist for the Southern Poverty Law Center, indicate that Monique resided in Montgomery, Alabama from 2014 to 2016.
Casting an illegal vote in Florida is a third-degree felony.
This information was presented to Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. “Based on this information I will initiate an investigation into potential voter ineligibility,” Earley said.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/20/andrew-gillums-family-under-investigation-may-have-engaged-in-voter-fraud/
Long time Treepers will appreciate this I think. Fake news was all over this story.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1055647651801133056
Any confirmation that Gina Hasple heard the Koshoggi tape?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bomb had to be added to NPC Dem program to counter mob v job narrative. “They are protesters not a mob and sure dont send bombs”. Note the programmimg doesn’t have to be true or realistic just code for a reply.
Pretty cheap and easy media black hole event, I expect they were sitting on a shelf ready to be deployed for a year or two.
If you think Dims are uncivil now… just wait until after the midterms!!
Meanwhile in New York…
Imagine yourself as one of the caravaners. You’ve just walked 110 miles through hot, humid 90 degree Mexican weather since Sunday. For an average of 22 miles a day. Today you’ve finished the longest slog yet; 29 miles. What do you do when you get into town?
I remember back in the old covered wagon days. They always partied come nightfall until the wee hours with the Indians as they tracked their way out West. They had welfare and free cell phones at the other end which was a big part of the inspiration in the first place.
Wow. This is a big production. Why don’t we have conclusive proof of who is funding and organizing it all yet? Is everything a lie in this world?
Three things making me happy this weekend:
Conservative Black Leadership conference (TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owen) in DC. They are meeting President Trump in WH tomorrow. Breitbart.com carried tonight’s opening remarks and said they will be carrying some of it live tomorrow & Saturday. Great list of speakers lined up.
WalkAway March is this weekend in DC. This organic movement began with one man and one small voice. I wish there was a way to count the number of people he has inspired. Thanks to Sunnydaze for posting great testimonials throughout Treehouse threads.
John McCain will never again influence an election season or a Congressional vote. Sure we’ve got *puke* Romney coming into the Senate, but he is an already-outed anti-Trumper who lacks measurable cajones and is so pious in his opines, his virtue signaling has already proved irrelevant. Few will mistake him for one of us, like we sometimes did with McCain.
Plus Romney doesn’t have that whole (fake) war hero thing going for him like McCain did
Yup. It’s shaping up to be a terrific weekend! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hope mittens get an office in the basement nest to the trash room, as a junior senator. Don’t see any committee seats being offered?.
