White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Discusses Ongoing Suspicious Package Investigation…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appears on Fox news to discuss the ongoing events surrounding fake pipe bombs/suspicious packages mailed to various resistance advocates, and the responsibility of the media.
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appears on Fox news to discuss the ongoing events surrounding fake pipe bombs/suspicious packages mailed to various resistance advocates, and the responsibility of the media.
Just when I think the left wingers can’t go any lower after the Kavanaugh hearings they sink even further into the abyss. Their desperation has no limits.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The democrat media’s call for Trump to tone down his rhetoric is nothing more than an attempt to get President Trump and conservatives to shut up. The violence and hate we have seen since Trump was elected has come from the left in word and deed. This is no tit for tat. Trumps “divisive rhetoric” is nothing more than a person opposing the radical democrat agenda. Democrats believe that if you oppose them you have engaged in hate speech and are advocating violence. And by the way MSM and democrats, “Lock her up” is a rallying cry for justice, “CNN sucks” is an opinion and calling the media “ the enemy of the people” is an accurate description. The main stream media hides the truth. They peddle innuendo, outright lies and hate toward this President and his supporters. “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the MSM that I refer to as Fake News. It’s gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description…” President Trump.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Just a small correction. As far as I know Donald Trump has NEVER called the Media the “enemy of the people”. He has called fake news the “enemy of the people” and he is correct. Perhaps CNN just has a guilty conscience when they claim President Trump has called them the enemy of the people. Then again he did tell CNN directly they were “very fake news”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what exactly is “violent” about “Lock her up”? Or “CNN sucks” or the media is “the enemy of the people”? Parse those phrases any way you want to and there’s NOTHING violent about them.
Now compare that to what Holder, Clinton, and other lefties have been saying and see who’s advocating violence. In fact, a meme comparing the two sides’ rhetoric would be great (not that I have time to create one, though).
Of course, we’re dealing with people who don’t have the vaguest idea what logic is, so any meme would be wasted on the leftoids and preaching to the choir on our side.
LikeLike
Well said, ethicall.
Only thing i would quibble with you on is ” radical democrat agenda”. It’s a hodge podge, cockamamie agenda. Don’t even dignify these low lifes by giving them a name which hides their criminal agenda.
LikeLike
Its just not the traditional democrat media, was able to see CNN, MSNBC and Fox News side by side at the gym. There is absolutely no difference in the banners nor coverage. The only deviation on Fox is that they cover the “fake bombs” 1/3 to 1/4 of the time, CNN is pegged at 100% and MSNBC between 1/2 to 1/3 of the time (dedicated to the fake bombing). All three run banner headlines “bomber going after Trump targets “.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake News Fake Bombs
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fake Dossier Fake Russian Collusion Fake Everything
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ah, but of course…
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think Bill Ayers did it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His stuff didn’t work too well either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is REAL NEWS and the reason for the FAKE BOMBS! There is absolutely nothing that the Democrats, MSM, CoC, Koch Brothers, BHO, HRC etc. can do to stop the RED TSUNAMI! The data is mortifying and only getting worse with each passing day.
Florida:
From my thread above:
Florida Vote-by-Mail & Early Voting Data Combined as of 10/25
Republicans – 42.7%
Democrats – 39.7%
Margin (+3.0% for Republicans)
Updated: 10/25 Latest Florida Early Voting & Mail Voting Data
53,168 (+318 from 10/24) more registered Republicans have returned a Mail-in-Ballot or Voted Early as of 10/24
+3.0% lead for Republicans down from 3.7% on 10/24 (-0.7%)
IMPORTANT NOTE:
Even though the % margin fell by -0.7% for Republicans, the overall total number of Republicans voting either by mail or in person actually went up by +318.
Good news is that as the totals increase, it will become very difficult for Democrats to catch up.
Nevada (not only will we win the Senate and Governor Races, we are going to flip NV-D3 and NV-D4:
Arizona (an absolute bloodbath):
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tennessee is going to be really embarrassing for the Democrats and Taylor Swift:
Even the State of California is blowing up on the Democrats that were hoping to flip a few House Seats:
Keith Ellison may destroy the Democrats in Minnesota (I have no doubt we will flip MN-D1 and MN-D8 & winning the AG Seat / I am very close to pulling the trigger of flipping one of the two Senate Seats):
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder how many #walkaway Democrats are voting Republican, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More than Republicans voting Democrat! That is a win-win in my book.
LikeLike
“disgruntled maniac”
just heard that thrown into the mix on cable tv.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Disgruntled Democrat,” FTFY…
LikeLiked by 1 person
i don’t know much but i’m going more with the anarchist type(s) who purposely played-up the obvious HOKEY aspects of the “suspicious packaging”.
playing games.
you know…like…well.. ANTIFA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been leaning this way. I really doubt it will turn out to be anyone clearly on the left or right unless they successfully frame someone.
If this was intended to lower the red impact in November, I’m not sure it’s working. It has softened Trump a bit (for now). But I think the media frenzy to immediately assign blame is not selling to those more in the middle, who are now onto the media by most indicators. I think the days of media alone influencing the middle off events like this may (thankfully) be over. And who can we look to who helped everyone question the media? Let me see …. They rail about it but it’s worked (against them — “them” being the media).
LikeLike
I have to chime in for a minute. One that I had to cross off my list of potentials was anarchist. If any person(s) would know how to build a device that worked and actually LOOKED like it worked, it would be an anarchist. Would an anarchist build a non device for kicks and fun, yeah I can see that, but I would expect them to make it look VERY VERY real, not the crap that I saw.
LikeLike
either this is “designed” as some sort of macabre “spoof”…for whatever reason…
..or it’s something a lot more serious…like…a rehearsal .
I can see “anarchists” doing both, actually.
I guess there’s also the possibility that it’s a “disgruntled maniac” lone wolf scenario.
…but there’s something very deliberate about it & organized.
LikeLike
MAXINE WATERS!
If that’s not the very definition of disgruntled, what is?
LikeLike
There were no bombs. Just props for media propaganda.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Perfectly stated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I realized this when I saw the device. You dont need clocks on package bombs, the alarm would have gone in the 1st 24 hrs. So they where props, you don’t put props on a real bomb. Also the packaging was screaming suspicious.
LikeLike
Operation ACME-by the DNC..
cr. Don Surber..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can we trust FBI to conduct nonpartisan investigation on this? They are good at forensics and then some upper level fbi person who loves hillary is going to sit on the evidence until after the election. I guess they have to earn my trust
LikeLike
Can we trust the FBI? No, it is a crooked, criminal, politicized RICO-like organization. It makes its own evidence, hides its “methods and sources” for creating fake evidence, refuses to record interviews then rewrites its Form 302 “evidence” to prosecute its political enemies, hides the weiner, seth rich/imran awan/wolfe criminal evidence, refuses to even inspect hillary and DNC servers they claim were hacked by russians, whitewashes its own illegal leaking to the press, and loves hillary. But they are really on this case, unless it looks bad for their buddies….Maybe they will do the kind of job they did on the old anthrax mailings, or the Atlanta olympic bomb case?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, these fake bombs are more than likely in one way or another linked to the still active old hippies of the Weather Underground seeking to re-live their “Glory Days”. Namely; Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dorhn, or other past members of that bunch of radical leftist.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_Underground
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernardine_Dohrn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Ayers
They just can’t imagine their whole life’s work has been for naught.
And in an interview in 2008, aging Bill Ayers states…. “…”Yeah we did some foolish things. I can’t quite imagine putting a bomb in a building today, but the way things are in the world, I can’t imagine entirely dismissing the possibility either. What if the government is killing a bunch of innocent people and just won’t listen? And knowing now that trying to make a better life can lead to the guillotine, and the gulag, I still can’t imagine a fully human world without utopian dreams.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2008/10/ayers-script-hopes-to-gain-from-obama-014321
LikeLike
MEANWHILE ….
LikeLiked by 8 people
FAKE BOMBS ! OH LOOK !
LikeLiked by 19 people
Those little devils are so cute…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except when you catch them. They claw and scratch and bite hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Furry-tailed rats. Not cute when they eat the insulation off of the romex power cables in your house wiring…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me to vet;” My dog killed a squirrel-is he ok?”
Vet:” Yep Squirrel probably had it coming..”
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts as well. The Demonrats needed a distraction to keep the invasionout out of the news. Their internal polling must show what a disaster it will be when they get to the border.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts as well. The Demonrats needed a distraction to keep the invasionout out of the news. Their internal polling must show what a disaster it will be when they get to the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
roger roger that 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake bombs are a diversion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were trying to report on the local NYC news that the FBI was able to explode some of the devices and the reporter said that that was an indication that because they were able to explode the devices that they were real. The guy she was interviewing stopped her mid sentence to correct her to say that explosives are added in order to explode the devices. He didn’t really explain that that meant that the bombs weren’t live. So I’m sure most will assume that the bombs were meant to go off and that they were just poorly put together and that’s why they didn’t explode. I’m going with the mad bomber being Debbie Wasserman Schultz, like the return address says. Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best and the fact that she has bomb proof hair, very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
there were no detonating functions in the devices…powder, yes…but no timing/detonation functions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There were clocks, but the last way you go, if your wanting your device to make it to targets. Fox just reported missing igniters.
LikeLike
It seems odd to me that they have not been able to figure out by now if they are cartoon bombs or real bombs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Willing suspension of disbelief…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Page and Strzok are still texting the definition of an explosive device.
LikeLike
This is a Strozk-inspired Dem “insurance policy” against people concerned about illegal alien invasion. The “news propaganda media” don’t want citizen voters to worry about keeping their new job prospects and raises, after the illegal aliens burst through.
LikeLike
To be more precise, explosives are added to destroy the device. The device can’t explode if it isn’t explosive, but it can be destroyed.
And if they really are destroying these devices with explosives, it is to destroy evidence. No way would they do that if they wanted to actually apprehend who is doing this. After X-ray is available, it is obvious that the device would be totally deactivated by snipping a wire as there is no complicated “dead man” circuit there.
And they would have sniffers that could tell them more than “there is sulfur inside”, unless there is nothing more than sulfur inside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Acosta has been very busy lately…
Dear Diary:
I was miffed at Trump for saying no more questions to me…just me…the other day.
So, I got on Amazon Prime and ordered a few things.
The box said that an 8 year old could assemble them, so I felt that I could.
I had to borrow stamps from Mom.
I used the computer at work to print the labels…Ha.
Bet Trump wishes that he had taken my questions now.
LikeLiked by 10 people
P.S. my friends Jim and John helped me with the deliveries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should’ve asked this kid instead– more mature and skilled:
LikeLike
You are ready to join the FBI or CIA.
LikeLike
Best post I’ve read on this whole silly publicity stunt!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I consulted an expert, too, you know… honest!
LikeLiked by 5 people
FALSE FLAG!
[Yeah, that worked so well last time.]
LikeLiked by 2 people
David Plouffe said that? Even I’m surprised…
Alinsky it though and it makes sense, “It is not enough to beat Obama. His legacy must be thoroughly destroyed. His kind — i.e., socialists — must not rise again.”
LikeLike
Only a New York leftwing nutjob would know that Robert Dinero owned a restaurant in NYC. The rest of us didn’t know and couldn’t care less. Falseflag inside job indicator #86. Dems are getting desperate as cornered rats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Once DeNire came out as a total scumbag, I rightfully decided not to patronize any of his movies. This was sad because there was a standing order in my house that whenever “The Deer Hunter” came on, you had to watch it to the end regardless of the time of day.
That’s gone now.
And your post made me realize, I can no longer eat at Nobu restaurants…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
_Ronin_ was good though — too bad…
LikeLike
We really like the film he was in called “Ronin”. We try to keep separate, the Art from the Artist, but these days it is hard to do that. I wish they all would keep their mouths shut.
LikeLike
That is the biggest truth. I have to continually re-do my memories of movies I enjoyed in order to scrub favorable opinions of lunatic leftist actors who won’t shut up.
LikeLike
I was thinking, a while back, too bad the lead wasn’t played by Sean Bean, instead of Bobby de Niro. It would have been much better, in my opinion.
LikeLike
Hollowood always does re deax s.
Any Deturdo movie would be better with Chris Pratt in the role.
LikeLike
Give this some thought people! These crudely made devices were sent through the mail and really NEVER had a chance to get to their destination. These devices were sent to Democrats 13 days before the mid term elections. Why? These devices were made by rank amateur(s) who wanted to gain notoriety or even sympathy for the intended victims and possibly intentionally put the blame for this on the opposition at the same time. These people will be caught! If history is any teacher these devices are typically used and made by radicals, usually of the leftist variety, who have everything to gain and nothing to lose…. except getting caught. By the time this is solved and arrests made the mid terms will be over. Keep in mind radicals have a long history of bomb building to foment fear and disruption. In any case, this is the work of some deranged people because its obvious they didn’t really care if unintended persons were the victims… such as postal workers. All the better for these psychos and cowards. Better than even chance this is the work of leftist radicals………
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they look like they were made by a stereotypical “racist redneck dumb Drumpf” supporter.
Intentional grammar mistakes, Isis “git her done” flag, “Trump’s enemies”.
LikeLike
NPC #18157 ~ “Orange man voters bad. Hollywood good.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
They were NOT sent through the mail, the stamps were never cancelled nor did they show the inevitable handling marks any soft package would experience going through the USPS system. They were hand-delivered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read where a bomb was intercepted at the Los Angeles post office……
LikeLike
On the one package pictured. Others may be different. Don’t jump to conclusions.
LikeLike
It looks like the bombs were fake, therefore no one was ever in danger. Of course the media will never state this fact. However, the ricin that was mailed to President Trump and General Mattis a few weeks ago was real, and thus quickly swept under the rug by the media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Kurt you are getting ahead of yourself. From what I have been reading these were not really bombs. That means they could not hurt anyone. Unless they just hurt themselves running away.
LikeLike
Ever notice how the Left is almost always behind the violence and all that negativity? We rarely if ever hear about the Right resorting to violence or calling for violence against the Left! This is really brought out with the “Cold Anger” that is highlighted on this site. That million person rally in Washington five years ago highlights what I’m in reference to. That rally truly represents the mindset of the Right. No violence and no trashing of the property standout, while the Left shows how far they have actually fallen! I don’t say the Right is nothing but Angeles, but there sure is a huge difference in the methods used! The tactic of the threat with bombs/violence etc. is not the modus operandi of the thoughts on the Right. These incidents fit right in with Left’s actions!
LikeLike
Angels, not Angeles!
LikeLike
I am very disappointed in the Libs. Why are they letting the “bomb crisis” go to waste? Why are they not demanding that we have bomb control. We need bomb control. Our current laws are not stopping bombs. Id like their to be a specific focus on Semi automatic bombs and assault style bombs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention automatic bombs and remote control bombs and box office bombs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s no stopping “box office bombs”
as long as Hollywood keeps producing them
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure there is: BAN Hollywood!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beat me to it!!!
LikeLike
Hopefully the FBI investigation will be in the hands of someone trustworthy – if there is anyone trustworthy there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left was desperate in their attempt to take down Brett Kavanaugh and their made up mail bomb narrative was the same. Why did the bombs not explode and the postal packages not having been stamped by a postal clerk? Those who cooked up this late October Surprise did not want to take them to a post office for fear of being seen on video. Lastly these so-called pipe bombs were supposed to be detonated by a bomb squad. You would think they would do so but me thinks there are to explosives to detonate. There was nothing to see here but a pathetic time is running out on us hit job. These people are like caged beasts, desperate and scared. They know what is going to happen on 9/6/18 and for we who love Trump and our country it will be a glorious occasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the fake bombs are being ‘exploded’ by the ‘authorities.’
Does that mean that there’ll be no evidence to convict the perps???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Convienant…..
Is an understatement.
LikeLike
The FBI conveniently destroyed the evidence at Waco so that would not be anything new.
LikeLike
Security Sarah Sanders lays it out PERFECTLY..
LOVE HER!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw CNN today at the gym (I don’t have cable). Their headline was “Bombs sent to Trump’s targets”. No bias at all – /sarc. And there were a couple of 70+ year old white guys hanging on their every word like it’s remotely believable. Who would even turn that damn station on?
LikeLike
Watching CNN now as I get a pedicure. They are saying a 10th device found as manhunt continues for serial bomber. And one sent to
Deniro.
LikeLike
Saying Lou Dobbs is posing conspiracy theories.
LikeLike
Why not ask that the channel be changed away from CNN? I’m doing this now, and find that others appreciate it. Why give CNN the automatic viewership credit they don’t deserve? I also ask how much the establishment is being paid to put on CNN.
LikeLike
Dumb old CNN is itching for ratings as they are currently rated the #7 cable network sandwiched in between Home & Garden TV and The Hallmark Channel. Still, they are after all very fake news. They are storytellers and even went so far as to send out Wolf Blitzer to say “We are NOT the enemy of the American people. We LOVE the American people.” Yeah, we believe that… not.
LikeLike
Breaking report from CNNPC
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
“Zis mad bammer must be apprehended at all costs.” ~ CNNPC expert.
“Yes. Orange man bad. Clinton good.” ~ CNNPC reporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wass kinda of bamm was it?
The exploding kind.
LikeLike
“Who would even turn that damn station on?”
The people who run your gym, for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4Chan Trolls Mock ‘False Flag’ Bomb Scare By Making Parody ‘Bombs’ Of Their Own
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=59252
hotdog and cat too funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Orange Man bad. Gray Hag good.”
LikeLike
I suspect this is another FBI put-up job. I heard one of the “items” was misplaced….
All the hallmarks of another fake Democrat Political Operation “October Surprise” given legitimacy by the FBI: The bombs are fake, and the tampering and withholding of evidence will never end. It will miraculously drag on through the election with leaks to the media. Same propaganda, different day.
Makes me nostalgic for the Hillary Clinton emails…..that super, super fast method of determining National Security risks on the Weiner laptop email method was spectacular (extreme sarcasm).
Has the entire focus of the FBI become non-stop Globalist boot licking? Aiding and abetting Globalist propaganda to effect and affect our Republic? Because it sure looks like there have been a long series of events to substantiate that premise. There is an endless list of corruptions, American taxpayers are still paying for the fake investigation into the Russian DNC Dossier submitted as evidence to a FISA court.
Starting to believe the FBI rank and file suck too. These sloppy dramas are not endearing the FBI to the public. The FBI’s foray into politics has made this once premier agency sloppy, tacky and low brow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Starting to believe the FBI rank and file suck too”\
1, 023 / 1,024th of them.
LikeLike
Misplaced…
🤔
Wanna wager they find a “Real Bamm”
Oh No’s….
It WAS a REAL Explody BAMM!!
After All…
LikeLike
Of course they suck, otherwise they’d speak out or quit. Remember they get to retire with a full federal pension after a mere 20 years of sitting behind a desk.
LikeLike
The FBI is storing the fake bomb evidence in the same place they put the seth rich laptop, the weiner-abedin porn laptop with hillary’s classified emails , the hillary server, the DNC server, the Wolfe Senate leak comminications, the Awan-wasserman-schultz laptop, the SteeleMI6 corruption evidence, the Ohr comminications, the FBI leak evidence, and the Rosenstein wire equipment. So it is really, really safe !!
LikeLike
Well that news cycle bombed for the liberals.
The hoax really blew up in their face
CNN has a really short fuse when it comes these things
The FBI can’t tell us much now, but they probably cannon a few hours
MSNBC says there is nothing even remotely funny about this
Jim Acosta has nearly lost his mine
What? too on the nose? Oh come on… It’s not like you’ve never heard bomb puns C4
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weak firecracker at best even though it had no way to detonate. http://magaimg.net/img/6jwq.png
LikeLike
I am starting to get freaked out.. Now Bernie got one !
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
The term violence is misleading. Is self defense, or counter punching, violent? Can be, but can also be justified depending on the context. Too many media types mix up terms and it is annoying and decptive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the real reason for the bombs being sent becomes apparent as you listen to the questioning of Sarah…will the President tone down his rhetoric now? will the President curtail his campaigning schedule now?
it’s all about limiting the effectiveness of POTUS and his rallies! The left can see how many people are drawn to the rallies and the effect they have…they need him to stop…
POTUS does NOT back down!
LikeLiked by 7 people
They want Secret Service to be too busy to keep up this campaign schedule.
LikeLike
LATEST…most packages possibly mailed from Florida …possibly by same person…
https://www.850wftl.com/nbc-suspicious-packages-may-have-been-mailed-from-florida/
LikeLike
and…FBI now saying they were not sent by courier…were sent thru the mail…according to that article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasserman has her dirty fingerprints all over this. That’s where the federal prosecutor washed up on the beach dead, too.
LikeLike
that might be exactly what the perps want you to think.
LikeLike
They’re finding their fall guy now, cutting the deal. He’ll confess to being a Trump supporter, will be wearing a MAGA hat when arrested. $ in an off shore account, placement into a soft psychiatric facility, released in 3 years, new ID, lots of cash. Sirhan isn’t avail, Oswald is dead, Ford is used up. Creepy Porn lawyer the bag man.
Lights, camera, action
LikeLike
I suspect they won’t bother with a fall guy, just not reveal the democrat that did it.
The press has already established a phantom Trump voter is the “serial bomber”. That way the FBI doesn’t have to go out on a limb where they risk being found out.
LikeLike
If they try to pin it on someone to the right of Mao, ie not a Democrat, that person will not likely survive apprehension. They will claim that he killed himself as authorities closed in. You know, the same rusty old story they used in LasVegas MandalayBay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn. Just the name of that atrocity chills my spine and boils my blood.
LikeLike
If it’s not some lone leftist trying to be clever, then one him got a dumb (and deniable) wacko worked up enough to do this.
LikeLike
The immaturity and sheer naked, transparent deceitfulness of this generation of Democrats and their media cohorts is surreal. Truly surreal. It’s so far removed from the dignity that should be expected of our national politicians that it is just bizarre. It’s immature, dishonest, and degenerate to levels I’ve never seen in my lifetime.
As Democrats refuse to disavow violent leftist groups who actually ARE harming other people, while claiming Trump has caused all of this. I really can’t explain the level of weirdness. It’s like trying to divide by zero while getting punched in the face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lookner covering the law enforcement briefing. He’s going to try to at least provide audio.
LikeLike
While it is way too early to call it, and much is left to learn one can ponder the meaning of what is known.
A someone makes a bunch of bombs that cannot work, so they are in essence fake, and sends them to people who will never receive them because they never open their own mail.
So why use real explosive material? The most logical answer is to add yet another layer of assurance that the “Bombs” are discovered by bomb sniffing dogs, or machines.
The so called bombs are nothing more than a message that was sent by someone who wanted them found.
Who gains by this message being sent loud and clear? Whoever it was not only knew the media would run it 24-7, but was counting on it.
The so called targeted are all political, so the intended message must be political.
What is the only political message flooding the airwaves? And more importantly who gains?
LikeLike
unless this is/was a rehearsal .
which is what actual terrorists do…sometimes.
using real explosive material to send a message that they are serious…and next time will be worse.
fear factor
I’m not saying that’s what this is…but…it could be .
LikeLike
The Soviet Union was the rehersal.
We are now living their big play.
😡
LikeLike
good point.
another thing that seems pretty clear as a “known” is that these were not intended to do harm…after the first 2-3 that went thru w/out causing harm, the perp(s) would have known immediately that it was a huge FAIL…so…why would “they” just continue doing the same thing 7-8 more times…unless they meant this as something else ?
either a false flag reichstag stunt (anti-Trump)..
…or a rehearsal.
that’s my take on it.
LikeLike
or…a distraction from MEXICO.
or (4) all of the above.
LikeLike
and…thinking back on all the nasty plots against JFK…and who was behind those …well…maybe that’s getting a little too paranoid.
but…anything’s possible.
LikeLike
They were made to be seen and get the media blaming Republicans.
LikeLike
When the dems lose the election it’s going to get much worse. They will devolve into mindless violent zombies as the last vestiges of civilization slip away from their tiny minds.
LikeLike
…while blaming Trump, the NRA and Republicans for everything they do.
LikeLike
MSM: Kashoggi who?
LikeLike
This is the exact same tactic they used on candidate Trump. They blamed the rally violence they paid for and invited on Trump and said it was because of his unpresidential rhetoric. Remember the scenes from the Chicago rally that was cancelled? Remember Ted Cruz and Megyn Kelly blaming violence on Trump?
Dem Interpretation: Trump is a massively effective communicator and change agent and we are losing because of him.
Dems always blame others for their failure.
LikeLike
i will assume any bomb i get delivered to my secure mail box is fake, or should i now assume the post carriers cant detect explosives? …good grief.
Fake courier?
LikeLike
I’m sure someone has posted this before but worth doing it again. Scott Adams stated
“My first thought was that the bombs came from a Republican. Then I learned the bombs don’t work.”
LikeLike