White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Discusses Ongoing Suspicious Package Investigation…

Posted on October 25, 2018 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appears on Fox news to discuss the ongoing events surrounding fake pipe bombs/suspicious packages mailed to various resistance advocates, and the responsibility of the media.

131 Responses to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Discusses Ongoing Suspicious Package Investigation…

  1. conservalicious says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Just when I think the left wingers can’t go any lower after the Kavanaugh hearings they sink even further into the abyss. Their desperation has no limits.

    • ethicall says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      The democrat media’s call for Trump to tone down his rhetoric is nothing more than an attempt to get President Trump and conservatives to shut up. The violence and hate we have seen since Trump was elected has come from the left in word and deed. This is no tit for tat. Trumps “divisive rhetoric” is nothing more than a person opposing the radical democrat agenda. Democrats believe that if you oppose them you have engaged in hate speech and are advocating violence. And by the way MSM and democrats, “Lock her up” is a rallying cry for justice, “CNN sucks” is an opinion and calling the media “ the enemy of the people” is an accurate description. The main stream media hides the truth. They peddle innuendo, outright lies and hate toward this President and his supporters. “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the MSM that I refer to as Fake News. It’s gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description…” President Trump.

      • kungfu1962 says:
        October 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        Just a small correction. As far as I know Donald Trump has NEVER called the Media the “enemy of the people”. He has called fake news the “enemy of the people” and he is correct. Perhaps CNN just has a guilty conscience when they claim President Trump has called them the enemy of the people. Then again he did tell CNN directly they were “very fake news”.

      • L. Gee says:
        October 25, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        So what exactly is “violent” about “Lock her up”? Or “CNN sucks” or the media is “the enemy of the people”? Parse those phrases any way you want to and there’s NOTHING violent about them.

        Now compare that to what Holder, Clinton, and other lefties have been saying and see who’s advocating violence. In fact, a meme comparing the two sides’ rhetoric would be great (not that I have time to create one, though).

        Of course, we’re dealing with people who don’t have the vaguest idea what logic is, so any meme would be wasted on the leftoids and preaching to the choir on our side.

      • Critical Mass says:
        October 25, 2018 at 2:35 pm

        Well said, ethicall.

        Only thing i would quibble with you on is ” radical democrat agenda”. It’s a hodge podge, cockamamie agenda. Don’t even dignify these low lifes by giving them a name which hides their criminal agenda.

      • thedoc00 says:
        October 25, 2018 at 3:16 pm

        Its just not the traditional democrat media, was able to see CNN, MSNBC and Fox News side by side at the gym. There is absolutely no difference in the banners nor coverage. The only deviation on Fox is that they cover the “fake bombs” 1/3 to 1/4 of the time, CNN is pegged at 100% and MSNBC between 1/2 to 1/3 of the time (dedicated to the fake bombing). All three run banner headlines “bomber going after Trump targets “.

  2. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Fake News Fake Bombs

    • Cyber says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      Fake Dossier Fake Russian Collusion Fake Everything

    • margaretwalker says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      I think Bill Ayers did it.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      Here is REAL NEWS and the reason for the FAKE BOMBS! There is absolutely nothing that the Democrats, MSM, CoC, Koch Brothers, BHO, HRC etc. can do to stop the RED TSUNAMI! The data is mortifying and only getting worse with each passing day.

      Florida:

      From my thread above:

      Florida Vote-by-Mail & Early Voting Data Combined as of 10/25

      Republicans – 42.7%
      Democrats – 39.7%
      Margin (+3.0% for Republicans)

      Updated: 10/25 Latest Florida Early Voting & Mail Voting Data

      53,168 (+318 from 10/24) more registered Republicans have returned a Mail-in-Ballot or Voted Early as of 10/24

      +3.0% lead for Republicans down from 3.7% on 10/24 (-0.7%)

      IMPORTANT NOTE:

      Even though the % margin fell by -0.7% for Republicans, the overall total number of Republicans voting either by mail or in person actually went up by +318.

      Good news is that as the totals increase, it will become very difficult for Democrats to catch up.

      Nevada (not only will we win the Senate and Governor Races, we are going to flip NV-D3 and NV-D4:

      Arizona (an absolute bloodbath):

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 25, 2018 at 2:55 pm

        Tennessee is going to be really embarrassing for the Democrats and Taylor Swift:

        Even the State of California is blowing up on the Democrats that were hoping to flip a few House Seats:

        Keith Ellison may destroy the Democrats in Minnesota (I have no doubt we will flip MN-D1 and MN-D8 & winning the AG Seat / I am very close to pulling the trigger of flipping one of the two Senate Seats):

      • Justin Green says:
        October 25, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        I wonder how many #walkaway Democrats are voting Republican, too.

  3. smiley says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    “disgruntled maniac”

    just heard that thrown into the mix on cable tv.

    • Caius Lowell says:
      October 25, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      “Disgruntled Democrat,” FTFY…

      Liked by 1 person

      • smiley says:
        October 25, 2018 at 2:10 pm

        i don’t know much but i’m going more with the anarchist type(s) who purposely played-up the obvious HOKEY aspects of the “suspicious packaging”.

        playing games.

        you know…like…well.. ANTIFA.

        • ss006 says:
          October 25, 2018 at 2:55 pm

          I’ve been leaning this way. I really doubt it will turn out to be anyone clearly on the left or right unless they successfully frame someone.

          If this was intended to lower the red impact in November, I’m not sure it’s working. It has softened Trump a bit (for now). But I think the media frenzy to immediately assign blame is not selling to those more in the middle, who are now onto the media by most indicators. I think the days of media alone influencing the middle off events like this may (thankfully) be over. And who can we look to who helped everyone question the media? Let me see …. They rail about it but it’s worked (against them — “them” being the media).

        • III%er says:
          October 25, 2018 at 3:09 pm

          I have to chime in for a minute. One that I had to cross off my list of potentials was anarchist. If any person(s) would know how to build a device that worked and actually LOOKED like it worked, it would be an anarchist. Would an anarchist build a non device for kicks and fun, yeah I can see that, but I would expect them to make it look VERY VERY real, not the crap that I saw.

          • smiley says:
            October 25, 2018 at 3:34 pm

            either this is “designed” as some sort of macabre “spoof”…for whatever reason…

            ..or it’s something a lot more serious…like…a rehearsal .

            I can see “anarchists” doing both, actually.

            I guess there’s also the possibility that it’s a “disgruntled maniac” lone wolf scenario.

            …but there’s something very deliberate about it & organized.

    • Greg1 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      MAXINE WATERS!

      If that’s not the very definition of disgruntled, what is?

  4. WVNed says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    There were no bombs. Just props for media propaganda.

  5. 4EDouglas says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Operation ACME-by the DNC..
    cr. Don Surber..

  6. LMB says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Can we trust FBI to conduct nonpartisan investigation on this? They are good at forensics and then some upper level fbi person who loves hillary is going to sit on the evidence until after the election. I guess they have to earn my trust

    • Beau Geste says:
      October 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Can we trust the FBI? No, it is a crooked, criminal, politicized RICO-like organization. It makes its own evidence, hides its “methods and sources” for creating fake evidence, refuses to record interviews then rewrites its Form 302 “evidence” to prosecute its political enemies, hides the weiner, seth rich/imran awan/wolfe criminal evidence, refuses to even inspect hillary and DNC servers they claim were hacked by russians, whitewashes its own illegal leaking to the press, and loves hillary. But they are really on this case, unless it looks bad for their buddies….Maybe they will do the kind of job they did on the old anthrax mailings, or the Atlanta olympic bomb case?

      Liked by 1 person

  7. 1stCavRVN11B says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    IMO, these fake bombs are more than likely in one way or another linked to the still active old hippies of the Weather Underground seeking to re-live their “Glory Days”. Namely; Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dorhn, or other past members of that bunch of radical leftist.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_Underground

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernardine_Dohrn

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Ayers

    They just can’t imagine their whole life’s work has been for naught.

    And in an interview in 2008, aging Bill Ayers states…. “…”Yeah we did some foolish things. I can’t quite imagine putting a bomb in a building today, but the way things are in the world, I can’t imagine entirely dismissing the possibility either. What if the government is killing a bunch of innocent people and just won’t listen? And knowing now that trying to make a better life can lead to the guillotine, and the gulag, I still can’t imagine a fully human world without utopian dreams.”

    https://www.politico.com/story/2008/10/ayers-script-hopes-to-gain-from-obama-014321

    Like

  8. smiley says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    MEANWHILE ….

    Liked by 8 people

    October 25, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    They were trying to report on the local NYC news that the FBI was able to explode some of the devices and the reporter said that that was an indication that because they were able to explode the devices that they were real. The guy she was interviewing stopped her mid sentence to correct her to say that explosives are added in order to explode the devices. He didn’t really explain that that meant that the bombs weren’t live. So I’m sure most will assume that the bombs were meant to go off and that they were just poorly put together and that’s why they didn’t explode. I’m going with the mad bomber being Debbie Wasserman Schultz, like the return address says. Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best and the fact that she has bomb proof hair, very suspicious.

    • smiley says:
      October 25, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      there were no detonating functions in the devices…powder, yes…but no timing/detonation functions.

    • ethicall says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:03 pm

      It seems odd to me that they have not been able to figure out by now if they are cartoon bombs or real bombs.

      Liked by 1 person

      October 25, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      To be more precise, explosives are added to destroy the device. The device can’t explode if it isn’t explosive, but it can be destroyed.

      And if they really are destroying these devices with explosives, it is to destroy evidence. No way would they do that if they wanted to actually apprehend who is doing this. After X-ray is available, it is obvious that the device would be totally deactivated by snipping a wire as there is no complicated “dead man” circuit there.

      And they would have sniffers that could tell them more than “there is sulfur inside”, unless there is nothing more than sulfur inside.

  10. Jane Smith says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Jim Acosta has been very busy lately…

    Dear Diary:
    I was miffed at Trump for saying no more questions to me…just me…the other day.
    So, I got on Amazon Prime and ordered a few things.
    The box said that an 8 year old could assemble them, so I felt that I could.
    I had to borrow stamps from Mom.
    I used the computer at work to print the labels…Ha.

    Bet Trump wishes that he had taken my questions now.

    Liked by 10 people

    October 25, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    FALSE FLAG!
    [Yeah, that worked so well last time.]

  12. Caius Lowell says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    David Plouffe said that? Even I’m surprised…
    Alinsky it though and it makes sense, “It is not enough to beat Obama. His legacy must be thoroughly destroyed. His kind — i.e., socialists — must not rise again.”

  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Only a New York leftwing nutjob would know that Robert Dinero owned a restaurant in NYC. The rest of us didn’t know and couldn’t care less. Falseflag inside job indicator #86. Dems are getting desperate as cornered rats.

    Liked by 7 people

      October 25, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      Once DeNire came out as a total scumbag, I rightfully decided not to patronize any of his movies. This was sad because there was a standing order in my house that whenever “The Deer Hunter” came on, you had to watch it to the end regardless of the time of day.

      That’s gone now.

      And your post made me realize, I can no longer eat at Nobu restaurants…….

  14. Curt says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Give this some thought people! These crudely made devices were sent through the mail and really NEVER had a chance to get to their destination. These devices were sent to Democrats 13 days before the mid term elections. Why? These devices were made by rank amateur(s) who wanted to gain notoriety or even sympathy for the intended victims and possibly intentionally put the blame for this on the opposition at the same time. These people will be caught! If history is any teacher these devices are typically used and made by radicals, usually of the leftist variety, who have everything to gain and nothing to lose…. except getting caught. By the time this is solved and arrests made the mid terms will be over. Keep in mind radicals have a long history of bomb building to foment fear and disruption. In any case, this is the work of some deranged people because its obvious they didn’t really care if unintended persons were the victims… such as postal workers. All the better for these psychos and cowards. Better than even chance this is the work of leftist radicals………

  15. Pa Hermit says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Ever notice how the Left is almost always behind the violence and all that negativity? We rarely if ever hear about the Right resorting to violence or calling for violence against the Left! This is really brought out with the “Cold Anger” that is highlighted on this site. That million person rally in Washington five years ago highlights what I’m in reference to. That rally truly represents the mindset of the Right. No violence and no trashing of the property standout, while the Left shows how far they have actually fallen! I don’t say the Right is nothing but Angeles, but there sure is a huge difference in the methods used! The tactic of the threat with bombs/violence etc. is not the modus operandi of the thoughts on the Right. These incidents fit right in with Left’s actions!

  16. Golfbro11 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I am very disappointed in the Libs. Why are they letting the “bomb crisis” go to waste? Why are they not demanding that we have bomb control. We need bomb control. Our current laws are not stopping bombs. Id like their to be a specific focus on Semi automatic bombs and assault style bombs.

  17. Sentient says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Hopefully the FBI investigation will be in the hands of someone trustworthy – if there is anyone trustworthy there.

  18. kiskiminetas says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    The Left was desperate in their attempt to take down Brett Kavanaugh and their made up mail bomb narrative was the same. Why did the bombs not explode and the postal packages not having been stamped by a postal clerk? Those who cooked up this late October Surprise did not want to take them to a post office for fear of being seen on video. Lastly these so-called pipe bombs were supposed to be detonated by a bomb squad. You would think they would do so but me thinks there are to explosives to detonate. There was nothing to see here but a pathetic time is running out on us hit job. These people are like caged beasts, desperate and scared. They know what is going to happen on 9/6/18 and for we who love Trump and our country it will be a glorious occasion.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 25, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Security Sarah Sanders lays it out PERFECTLY..
    LOVE HER!

  20. Sentient says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Saw CNN today at the gym (I don’t have cable). Their headline was “Bombs sent to Trump’s targets”. No bias at all – /sarc. And there were a couple of 70+ year old white guys hanging on their every word like it’s remotely believable. Who would even turn that damn station on?

  21. IMO says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    4Chan Trolls Mock ‘False Flag’ Bomb Scare By Making Parody ‘Bombs’ Of Their Own
    https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=59252

    hotdog and cat too funny.

  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    I suspect this is another FBI put-up job. I heard one of the “items” was misplaced….

    All the hallmarks of another fake Democrat Political Operation “October Surprise” given legitimacy by the FBI: The bombs are fake, and the tampering and withholding of evidence will never end. It will miraculously drag on through the election with leaks to the media. Same propaganda, different day.

    Makes me nostalgic for the Hillary Clinton emails…..that super, super fast method of determining National Security risks on the Weiner laptop email method was spectacular (extreme sarcasm).

    Has the entire focus of the FBI become non-stop Globalist boot licking? Aiding and abetting Globalist propaganda to effect and affect our Republic? Because it sure looks like there have been a long series of events to substantiate that premise. There is an endless list of corruptions, American taxpayers are still paying for the fake investigation into the Russian DNC Dossier submitted as evidence to a FISA court.

    Starting to believe the FBI rank and file suck too. These sloppy dramas are not endearing the FBI to the public. The FBI’s foray into politics has made this once premier agency sloppy, tacky and low brow.

    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 25, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      “Starting to believe the FBI rank and file suck too”\

      1, 023 / 1,024th of them.

    • LafnH20 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Misplaced…
      🤔

      Wanna wager they find a “Real Bamm”

      Oh No’s….

      It WAS a REAL Explody BAMM!!
      After All…

    • Lulu says:
      October 25, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Of course they suck, otherwise they’d speak out or quit. Remember they get to retire with a full federal pension after a mere 20 years of sitting behind a desk.

    • Beau Geste says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      The FBI is storing the fake bomb evidence in the same place they put the seth rich laptop, the weiner-abedin porn laptop with hillary’s classified emails , the hillary server, the DNC server, the Wolfe Senate leak comminications, the Awan-wasserman-schultz laptop, the SteeleMI6 corruption evidence, the Ohr comminications, the FBI leak evidence, and the Rosenstein wire equipment. So it is really, really safe !!

  23. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Well that news cycle bombed for the liberals.

    The hoax really blew up in their face

    CNN has a really short fuse when it comes these things

    The FBI can’t tell us much now, but they probably cannon a few hours

    MSNBC says there is nothing even remotely funny about this

    Jim Acosta has nearly lost his mine

    What? too on the nose? Oh come on… It’s not like you’ve never heard bomb puns C4

  24. paulwoll says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Weak firecracker at best even though it had no way to detonate. http://magaimg.net/img/6jwq.png

  25. agentcommonsense says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    I am starting to get freaked out.. Now Bernie got one !

    View post on imgur.com

  26. Paul says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    The term violence is misleading. Is self defense, or counter punching, violent? Can be, but can also be justified depending on the context. Too many media types mix up terms and it is annoying and decptive.

  27. Pat Frederick says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    the real reason for the bombs being sent becomes apparent as you listen to the questioning of Sarah…will the President tone down his rhetoric now? will the President curtail his campaigning schedule now?
    it’s all about limiting the effectiveness of POTUS and his rallies! The left can see how many people are drawn to the rallies and the effect they have…they need him to stop…
    POTUS does NOT back down!

  28. smiley says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    LATEST…most packages possibly mailed from Florida …possibly by same person…

    https://www.850wftl.com/nbc-suspicious-packages-may-have-been-mailed-from-florida/

  29. Fromseatoshinningsea says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    They’re finding their fall guy now, cutting the deal. He’ll confess to being a Trump supporter, will be wearing a MAGA hat when arrested. $ in an off shore account, placement into a soft psychiatric facility, released in 3 years, new ID, lots of cash. Sirhan isn’t avail, Oswald is dead, Ford is used up. Creepy Porn lawyer the bag man.

    Lights, camera, action

    • mimbler says:
      October 25, 2018 at 3:10 pm

      I suspect they won’t bother with a fall guy, just not reveal the democrat that did it.

      The press has already established a phantom Trump voter is the “serial bomber”. That way the FBI doesn’t have to go out on a limb where they risk being found out.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        October 25, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        If they try to pin it on someone to the right of Mao, ie not a Democrat, that person will not likely survive apprehension. They will claim that he killed himself as authorities closed in. You know, the same rusty old story they used in LasVegas MandalayBay.

    • Anonymous says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      If it’s not some lone leftist trying to be clever, then one him got a dumb (and deniable) wacko worked up enough to do this.

  30. Justin Green says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    The immaturity and sheer naked, transparent deceitfulness of this generation of Democrats and their media cohorts is surreal. Truly surreal. It’s so far removed from the dignity that should be expected of our national politicians that it is just bizarre. It’s immature, dishonest, and degenerate to levels I’ve never seen in my lifetime.

    As Democrats refuse to disavow violent leftist groups who actually ARE harming other people, while claiming Trump has caused all of this. I really can’t explain the level of weirdness. It’s like trying to divide by zero while getting punched in the face.

  31. Pam says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Lookner covering the law enforcement briefing. He’s going to try to at least provide audio.

    Like

    October 25, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    While it is way too early to call it, and much is left to learn one can ponder the meaning of what is known.

    A someone makes a bunch of bombs that cannot work, so they are in essence fake, and sends them to people who will never receive them because they never open their own mail.

    So why use real explosive material? The most logical answer is to add yet another layer of assurance that the “Bombs” are discovered by bomb sniffing dogs, or machines.

    The so called bombs are nothing more than a message that was sent by someone who wanted them found.

    Who gains by this message being sent loud and clear? Whoever it was not only knew the media would run it 24-7, but was counting on it.

    The so called targeted are all political, so the intended message must be political.

    What is the only political message flooding the airwaves? And more importantly who gains?

    Like

      October 25, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      unless this is/was a rehearsal .

      which is what actual terrorists do…sometimes.

      using real explosive material to send a message that they are serious…and next time will be worse.

      fear factor

      I’m not saying that’s what this is…but…it could be .

      Like

        October 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        The Soviet Union was the rehersal.
        We are now living their big play.

        😡

        • smiley says:
          October 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm

          good point.

          another thing that seems pretty clear as a “known” is that these were not intended to do harm…after the first 2-3 that went thru w/out causing harm, the perp(s) would have known immediately that it was a huge FAIL…so…why would “they” just continue doing the same thing 7-8 more times…unless they meant this as something else ?

          either a false flag reichstag stunt (anti-Trump)..

          …or a rehearsal.

          that’s my take on it.

          Like

          October 25, 2018 at 4:10 pm

          and…thinking back on all the nasty plots against JFK…and who was behind those …well…maybe that’s getting a little too paranoid.

          but…anything’s possible.

    • Anonymous says:
      October 25, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      They were made to be seen and get the media blaming Republicans.

  33. WVNed says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    When the dems lose the election it’s going to get much worse. They will devolve into mindless violent zombies as the last vestiges of civilization slip away from their tiny minds.

  34. jmclever says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    MSM: Kashoggi who?

    Like

    October 25, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    This is the exact same tactic they used on candidate Trump. They blamed the rally violence they paid for and invited on Trump and said it was because of his unpresidential rhetoric. Remember the scenes from the Chicago rally that was cancelled? Remember Ted Cruz and Megyn Kelly blaming violence on Trump?

    Dem Interpretation: Trump is a massively effective communicator and change agent and we are losing because of him.

    Dems always blame others for their failure.

  36. andy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    i will assume any bomb i get delivered to my secure mail box is fake, or should i now assume the post carriers cant detect explosives? …good grief.

    Fake courier?

  37. kevin king says:
    October 25, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I’m sure someone has posted this before but worth doing it again. Scott Adams stated
    “My first thought was that the bombs came from a Republican. Then I learned the bombs don’t work.”

