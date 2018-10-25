Reports: Megyn Kelly Fired by NBC…

Posted on

Apparently NBC has found their excuse to rid themselves of the $69 million dollar mistake known as Megyn Kelly following her comments about “blackface” to an aghast audience. Reports are now confirming the caucasian version of  Omarosa has been dispatched from the network.

Rupert’s Princess became famous for working with Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Fox Political Vice President Bill Sammon during the August 6th, 2015, Presidential Primary on a scripted plan to attack front-runner candidate Donald Trump… [CTH saw it coming on July 30th, and fired up the warning flare – We were correct] Her career as the Caucasian Omarosa was all downhill from there.

New York – Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The news comes just 48 hours after she received immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source says. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”

Two additional sources insist that Kelly has not been fired from NBC completely (and she herself has not been told the network’s final decision), but her 9 a.m. show “is most likely over.”

Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday morning after NBC announced the rest of this week’s broadcasts have been replaced with pre-taped episodes.  (read more)

(Never Forget)

Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Sammon (circled) and Megyn Kelly prepping the August 2015, debate strategy.

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    I just saw little while ago the Megyn wants to come back to FOX! I couldn’t find the tweet! May be someone will find it!
    I’ll never forget that night of the debate! She deserves everything she gets!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. bluezebraangel says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Another win for the pc crowd. Didnt like her, however hate to keep going down this road. Whats next, tanning beds and the sun being illegal because it makes white skin tan and that is an affront to hispanics? What about Michael Jackson? His efforts to white face were ok?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. prognosticatasaurusrex says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Trump gets another scalp. He didn’t even have to lift a finger this time, and he still broke her. LOL

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      PDJT has never been out for scalps. PDJT is out to get the best for America. He doesn’t waste time on grudge matches.

      To President Trump, everything is filtered through the lens of “what can I get from this person to advance America.” It’s not about “Meagan attacked me with false and cheap accusations, so I must get her scalp.”

      With the laughing stock that Meagan remade herself into, I’m sure that PDJT never gives her pissant self a thought.
      (pissant: a person or thing of no value or consequence; a despicable person or thing.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Everyone saw this coming…she got too big for her pants….She should have never left fox.
    that was a mistake of a life time. She is now tainted and will probably never work again.

    But the PC that took her down… is quite worrisome

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. booger71 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    “Trump gets another scalp.”…now you just made Fauxahauntas jealous.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      The only scalp Fauxahauntas has taken is her own.

      If Fauxahauntas were a hockey player, she would average 3.6 “own goals” per game.

      Like

      Reply
  6. JoD says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    She has a Josephinic complex.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Jane in Florida says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Here is snippy Kirsten’s view for what it is worth….. so sensitive/s
    Kirsten Powers
    ‏Verified account @KirstenPowers
    Oct 23

    Dear white people who are upset that you can’t dress up as another race or culture for Halloween: your feelings don’t matter. The only feelings that matter are of those who feel disrespected/mocked by you appropriating their culture for entertainment.

    Show some common decency.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • budklatsch says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Kiss it Kirsten. I don’t apologize to anyone for being a white male and never will do so. What race has done more for liberty and personal freedom the past several hundred years than white folks, eh?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Newton Love says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        > “… What race has done more for liberty and personal freedom the past several hundred years than white folks, eh?”

        The Scots have been at the forefront of that effort for over 1,000 years.
        But heck, the Scots are White, enaye!

        Like

        Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Apparently Al Jolsen still lives in Kirsten’s head rent free!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Kirsten seems unaware the Megyn was speaking about what was commonly accepted decades ago.
      Megyn never expressed a desire to dress up as a negro for any reason, so how does that morph into a snotty scolding of white people in general?
      Who is going to tell the drag queens that they can’t do Diana Ross in their shows anymore?
      BTW, Diana isn’t all that dark these days. Why do you think Michael Jackson got into all that bleach and nose jobs?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • covfefe_USA says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      What ever happened to the Ted Danson pic as a gollywog/minstrel??? He was shacking up with none other than Whoopie at the time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jedi9 says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:16 pm

        Yeah! I remembered that! Sheesh! I Guess that saying “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder ‘ is true and it’s what I thought of when seeing the tabloids at the checkout counters at the time when Danson was dating her!

        Like

        Reply
      • I Will Not Comply says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:49 pm

        covfefe_USA, Whoopie? Icky.

        Like

        Reply
  8. Red says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    I’ll say up front I have no use for Megyn Kelly; however, she was fired for asking a question. She wondered if it was ok for a young white woman who really liked Aretha Franklin or Dianna Ross ( I can’t remember) to dress up in a Halloween costume with blackface as the artist. All she did was ask a question and said she thought it was ok because the young woman wouldn’t be doing this to be racially insensitive. So is this the thought police? Did she get fired for just asking a valid question?

    Of course she asked a smarta$$ question to then candidate Trump, but he quickly turned the tables. To me, this firing seems ridiculous and quite scarey 1984 thought police. But, on the other hand, if you live by the PC sword, I guess you die by the PC sword!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. jefcool64 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Now’s a good time for a nice #metoo bomb.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. appraisher says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    MeAgain thought that attacking Mr Trump during the debates would polish up her lefty bona fides enough to make her a superstar on Fake News. Little did she know that true-blue lefties would never accept her for once being on Fox.
    Moral of the Story: You can’t snuggle up to a nest of snakes by pretending to be Cleopatra’s Asp.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. fakenamenumber776 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    The ghost of Roger Ailes is finally at rest. I just saw it floating up into the sky, chortling “Bwaaa ha ha.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. notunderwhelmed says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Can’t stand Megyn. Can’t stand Brett Bair. Can’t stand Chris Wallace. Don’t watch them. I save a small fortune on OTC pain relievers.

    Self-important clowns. I just see ‘Gotcha’.
    No real analysis.
    Nothing thought provoking…
    Blah, blah, blah….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. jmclever says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    she walks with 69 million. SMH
    How many hard working first responders could be paid with that? or bivocational pastors?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Bendix says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Jim Acosta probably still wants to model his career after hers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. kea says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    dailymail headline: Megyn Kelly hires gender specialist lawyer and requests #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow attend her NBC exit talks as ‘a witness’ as she goes to battle over her $69M package after being yanked from screen over black-face comments

    aka Megyn plays gender card

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Last time I saw Farrow, he and Megyn were sporting the same hairdo. That butchy one.

      Why is it good and proper for men to dress up as women, but no one can dress as another race or culture on a day when people traditionally dress as something they aren’t?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. Jerry says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    She said nothing wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. jmclever says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Thanks to Megyn Kelly, we now have Tucker Carlson doing way better than she ever could in that time slot

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Evelyn says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    no weapon forged against you will prevail,
    and you will refute every tongue that accuses you.
    This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
    and this is their vindication from me,”
    declares the Lord.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Papoose says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    When Libs get their panties in a wad over the word ‘monkey’ they reveal what they truly believe since they SHOUT about it. They are actually saying monkeys and black people are comparable. When Libs go nutz over “blackface” as despicable, again, they reveal what they believe about black faces.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • R.Shanker says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      if a person has genuine good feelings about his fellow man and is trying to be funny – it would be a rare person that would be offended by the specific words used. insulting words only signal greater camaderie. let it rip.
      on the other hand – twisted, sick individuals need to choose their words carefully – lest they are too revealing of their hate/contempt for their fellow human beings.

      Like

      Reply
  22. elize says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    This should keep the MSM and whine and cheese crowd occupied for the coming week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. ann says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    What IS going on in her sick heads? . Do you suppose she projects such nasty mindsets onto POTUS, or her viewers?

    There is a virulent menacing tone in CNN interviews. An Intellectual constriction, “stuck in toxic zone” Progressivist dystopia. They hector viewers. The Doubting Thomas camp nod, reassured by the insinuating NeverTrump Grand Muftis, a PBS specialty.

    It’s a class thing. They’re disgusting parvenus;

    old school patricians have self restraint, Humor, and a tinge of humility, learned by the hard knocks of serving as a responsible leader.
    We are poorly served by this inbred clan of parochial, brittle pretentious conformists.

    they validate repression. .

    On the Black conservatives walk away site, the terms Ms Kelly hints at, and much worse are an every day experience .

    Mr. Lemon, a CNN pundit, spouts so much spite, after 10 minutes, I want a shower or drink, .

    What an ugly world they decide to live in.

    The problem is progressives have decreed all must dwell there.

    I want free from their ball and chain. The DNC political capitol invested in shackles for our minds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • R.Shanker says:
      October 25, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      the coddled leftist elites have been coddled for so long and live at a wealth and income level so far outside normal as to on a different planet ( witness the $64 million salary of this lady) – that they have nothing but contempt and disgust for the general population. And they are utterly devoid of humor ( because good humor requires humility). That is the syndrome you have analyzed to beautifully.

      Like

      Reply
  24. don welch says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    President Trump should hire her. No hard feelings. All in a days work. yada yada yada. The optics would be great for him and her. She could be Sarah’s asst or something.
    Do it potus! slam dunk. by gones be by gones.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Lactantius says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Color me unambitious, but $69 Million Is not a cheesy retirement fund. This woman has three small children. She has a successful husband. IF the family is NOT addicted to glamor and celebrity, they could stop chasing their tails and settle down to having a rich life together without the pressure of constant competition and keeping their winkles hidden.

    Why can’t people who adore the spotlight find the strength to shift gears and find fulfillment in being normal, everyday folks? The lady should take the payout and disappear from our lives and dedicate herself to living her own, private life. I won’t miss her one iota.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. HBD says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    I could live with a humbled Meagan Kelly, if Fox would let her replace Shep Smith

    Like

    Reply
  27. Joe O'Donnell says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    She begged for forgiveness from the high priests of Dieversity but the High Sparrow did not accept it. I’m surprised the paid crowd there didn’t chant SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Take a look at the lead before-after shot. She sold her soul to the devil.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Wayne Robinson says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    In after picture me again kelly looks like wore out carpet muncher . I hate this bitch with white hot anger from President Trumps first debate she can go to hell . I will boycott her and anyone that hires her for rest of my life . She has not owned anything yet . There will be no forgiving or forgetting and im not alone . I despuse her and anyone associated with the snail leaving her filtheverywhereshe slithers

    Like

    Reply
  30. military midwit 33T says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    I care nothing for MK. I never saw her Fox show or her NBC show. But, NBC should keep her on since she is under contract and they have to pay her either way. My suggestion would be to move her to the mail room, 8AM-5PM, as the incoming package sorter. It would give her some time to reflect on her life and the decisions she has made.

    Like

    Reply
  31. jeans2nd says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Steve Bannon warned Roger Ailes about Megan Kelly, told Mr Ailes that Kelly would take him, Ailes, down along with the network.

    Kelly’s fate was determined long ago by Kelly herself. Roger Ailes was fired b/c of Kelly, as was Bill Shine, Fox News senior executive vice president of programming for 20 years.
    Roger Ailes, RIP.
    Bill Shine is now White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for President Donald J. Trump.
    He who has the last laugh…roflmbo

    Like

    Reply
  32. LibertyONE says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    +The BEFORE & AFTER shows explicitly when you go from the TRUTH ( Good) to the Dark Side ( Evil). It not only transforms your soul it shows facially, like most DemonicRATS!

    Like

    Reply
