Reports: Megyn Kelly Fired by NBC…

Apparently NBC has found their excuse to rid themselves of the $69 million dollar mistake known as Megyn Kelly following her comments about “blackface” to an aghast audience. Reports are now confirming the caucasian version of Omarosa has been dispatched from the network.
Rupert’s Princess became famous for working with Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Fox Political Vice President Bill Sammon during the August 6th, 2015, Presidential Primary on a scripted plan to attack front-runner candidate Donald Trump… [CTH saw it coming on July 30th, and fired up the warning flare – We were correct] Her career as the Caucasian Omarosa was all downhill from there.
New York – Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.
The news comes just 48 hours after she received immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week.
“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source says. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”
Two additional sources insist that Kelly has not been fired from NBC completely (and she herself has not been told the network’s final decision), but her 9 a.m. show “is most likely over.”
Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday morning after NBC announced the rest of this week’s broadcasts have been replaced with pre-taped episodes. (read more)
Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Sammon (circled) and Megyn Kelly prepping the August 2015, debate strategy.
I just saw little while ago the Megyn wants to come back to FOX! I couldn’t find the tweet! May be someone will find it!
I’ll never forget that night of the debate! She deserves everything she gets!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another win for the pc crowd. Didnt like her, however hate to keep going down this road. Whats next, tanning beds and the sun being illegal because it makes white skin tan and that is an affront to hispanics? What about Michael Jackson? His efforts to white face were ok?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Noticing these things is racist 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Micky Jackass-son, a black male who died a white female
LikeLike
The comedian’s joke was
“America is a great country, where Michael Jackson can be born a poor black boy, and die a rich white woman.”
LikeLike
Trump gets another scalp. He didn’t even have to lift a finger this time, and he still broke her. LOL
LikeLiked by 10 people
PDJT has never been out for scalps. PDJT is out to get the best for America. He doesn’t waste time on grudge matches.
To President Trump, everything is filtered through the lens of “what can I get from this person to advance America.” It’s not about “Meagan attacked me with false and cheap accusations, so I must get her scalp.”
With the laughing stock that Meagan remade herself into, I’m sure that PDJT never gives her pissant self a thought.
(pissant: a person or thing of no value or consequence; a despicable person or thing.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone saw this coming…she got too big for her pants….She should have never left fox.
that was a mistake of a life time. She is now tainted and will probably never work again.
But the PC that took her down… is quite worrisome
LikeLiked by 3 people
“She is now tainted and will probably never work again.”
She still has a law degree to fall back on. No further comment on that (from me anyway)
LikeLiked by 2 people
> “… She still has a law degree to fall back on. …”
Maybe she can join Michael Haventgotany’s law firm, and complete her journey to the trash heap of history.
LikeLike
” tainted”
LikeLike
Donp yeah, but the PC crowd that took her down (Fox) still has to pay her the $69 million for doing no shows. In my book this shows that they are ALL losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for the extra letter on Don.
LikeLike
“Trump gets another scalp.”…now you just made Fauxahauntas jealous.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only scalp Fauxahauntas has taken is her own.
If Fauxahauntas were a hockey player, she would average 3.6 “own goals” per game.
LikeLike
She has a Josephinic complex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is snippy Kirsten’s view for what it is worth….. so sensitive/s
Kirsten Powers
Verified account @KirstenPowers
Oct 23
Dear white people who are upset that you can’t dress up as another race or culture for Halloween: your feelings don’t matter. The only feelings that matter are of those who feel disrespected/mocked by you appropriating their culture for entertainment.
Show some common decency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kiss it Kirsten. I don’t apologize to anyone for being a white male and never will do so. What race has done more for liberty and personal freedom the past several hundred years than white folks, eh?
LikeLiked by 5 people
> “… What race has done more for liberty and personal freedom the past several hundred years than white folks, eh?”
The Scots have been at the forefront of that effort for over 1,000 years.
But heck, the Scots are White, enaye!
LikeLike
Apparently Al Jolsen still lives in Kirsten’s head rent free!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kirsten seems unaware the Megyn was speaking about what was commonly accepted decades ago.
Megyn never expressed a desire to dress up as a negro for any reason, so how does that morph into a snotty scolding of white people in general?
Who is going to tell the drag queens that they can’t do Diana Ross in their shows anymore?
BTW, Diana isn’t all that dark these days. Why do you think Michael Jackson got into all that bleach and nose jobs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What ever happened to the Ted Danson pic as a gollywog/minstrel??? He was shacking up with none other than Whoopie at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah! I remembered that! Sheesh! I Guess that saying “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder ‘ is true and it’s what I thought of when seeing the tabloids at the checkout counters at the time when Danson was dating her!
LikeLike
covfefe_USA, Whoopie? Icky.
LikeLike
I’ll say up front I have no use for Megyn Kelly; however, she was fired for asking a question. She wondered if it was ok for a young white woman who really liked Aretha Franklin or Dianna Ross ( I can’t remember) to dress up in a Halloween costume with blackface as the artist. All she did was ask a question and said she thought it was ok because the young woman wouldn’t be doing this to be racially insensitive. So is this the thought police? Did she get fired for just asking a valid question?
Of course she asked a smarta$$ question to then candidate Trump, but he quickly turned the tables. To me, this firing seems ridiculous and quite scarey 1984 thought police. But, on the other hand, if you live by the PC sword, I guess you die by the PC sword!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are exactly right Red. Seems this is PC completely run amok!
LikeLike
Now’s a good time for a nice #metoo bomb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MeAgain thought that attacking Mr Trump during the debates would polish up her lefty bona fides enough to make her a superstar on Fake News. Little did she know that true-blue lefties would never accept her for once being on Fox.
Moral of the Story: You can’t snuggle up to a nest of snakes by pretending to be Cleopatra’s Asp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ghost of Roger Ailes is finally at rest. I just saw it floating up into the sky, chortling “Bwaaa ha ha.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
heh.
LikeLike
Can’t stand Megyn. Can’t stand Brett Bair. Can’t stand Chris Wallace. Don’t watch them. I save a small fortune on OTC pain relievers.
Self-important clowns. I just see ‘Gotcha’.
No real analysis.
Nothing thought provoking…
Blah, blah, blah….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not crazy about Megyn, Brett or Chris but I do love some of Lorraine Wallace’s soups. Chris Wallace had a good thing going for him.
LikeLike
she walks with 69 million. SMH
How many hard working first responders could be paid with that? or bivocational pastors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Acosta probably still wants to model his career after hers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dailymail headline: Megyn Kelly hires gender specialist lawyer and requests #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow attend her NBC exit talks as ‘a witness’ as she goes to battle over her $69M package after being yanked from screen over black-face comments
aka Megyn plays gender card
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last time I saw Farrow, he and Megyn were sporting the same hairdo. That butchy one.
Why is it good and proper for men to dress up as women, but no one can dress as another race or culture on a day when people traditionally dress as something they aren’t?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She said nothing wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think said said nothing wrong. I think she said nothing wrong. But she chose a side in this battle that does think she said something wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks to Megyn Kelly, we now have Tucker Carlson doing way better than she ever could in that time slot
LikeLiked by 3 people
no weapon forged against you will prevail,
and you will refute every tongue that accuses you.
This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord,
and this is their vindication from me,”
declares the Lord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How apropos!
LikeLike
When Libs get their panties in a wad over the word ‘monkey’ they reveal what they truly believe since they SHOUT about it. They are actually saying monkeys and black people are comparable. When Libs go nutz over “blackface” as despicable, again, they reveal what they believe about black faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
if a person has genuine good feelings about his fellow man and is trying to be funny – it would be a rare person that would be offended by the specific words used. insulting words only signal greater camaderie. let it rip.
on the other hand – twisted, sick individuals need to choose their words carefully – lest they are too revealing of their hate/contempt for their fellow human beings.
LikeLike
and if there is one distinguishing feature of the leaders of the left – it is contempt.
LikeLike
Test.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should keep the MSM and whine and cheese crowd occupied for the coming week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What IS going on in her sick heads? . Do you suppose she projects such nasty mindsets onto POTUS, or her viewers?
There is a virulent menacing tone in CNN interviews. An Intellectual constriction, “stuck in toxic zone” Progressivist dystopia. They hector viewers. The Doubting Thomas camp nod, reassured by the insinuating NeverTrump Grand Muftis, a PBS specialty.
It’s a class thing. They’re disgusting parvenus;
old school patricians have self restraint, Humor, and a tinge of humility, learned by the hard knocks of serving as a responsible leader.
We are poorly served by this inbred clan of parochial, brittle pretentious conformists.
they validate repression. .
On the Black conservatives walk away site, the terms Ms Kelly hints at, and much worse are an every day experience .
Mr. Lemon, a CNN pundit, spouts so much spite, after 10 minutes, I want a shower or drink, .
What an ugly world they decide to live in.
The problem is progressives have decreed all must dwell there.
I want free from their ball and chain. The DNC political capitol invested in shackles for our minds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the coddled leftist elites have been coddled for so long and live at a wealth and income level so far outside normal as to on a different planet ( witness the $64 million salary of this lady) – that they have nothing but contempt and disgust for the general population. And they are utterly devoid of humor ( because good humor requires humility). That is the syndrome you have analyzed to beautifully.
LikeLike
President Trump should hire her. No hard feelings. All in a days work. yada yada yada. The optics would be great for him and her. She could be Sarah’s asst or something.
Do it potus! slam dunk. by gones be by gones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No way
LikeLike
Hilarious….piss of the Dems, the Libs and Femanazi’s.
LikeLike
OFF – – – oops
LikeLike
Color me unambitious, but $69 Million Is not a cheesy retirement fund. This woman has three small children. She has a successful husband. IF the family is NOT addicted to glamor and celebrity, they could stop chasing their tails and settle down to having a rich life together without the pressure of constant competition and keeping their winkles hidden.
Why can’t people who adore the spotlight find the strength to shift gears and find fulfillment in being normal, everyday folks? The lady should take the payout and disappear from our lives and dedicate herself to living her own, private life. I won’t miss her one iota.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No kidding.. With that kind of money I just found a quickie.. Perfect.. Secluded yet near everything.. Ye Olde Floridian Southern Lifestyle.. The ocean at your doorstep (put in a better dock), the Skyway Bridge in the distance, right on the point off the main channel.. Only 3.5 mil… Sit on the porch with a big glass of iced tea.. Sippin’ thru a gen-u-wine West Coast Floridian Stainless Steel Straw..
https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/house_type/47218202_zpid/globalrelevanceex_sort/27.688848,-82.700058,27.647419,-82.754989_rect/13_zm/
LikeLike
I could live with a humbled Meagan Kelly, if Fox would let her replace Shep Smith
LikeLike
She begged for forgiveness from the high priests of Dieversity but the High Sparrow did not accept it. I’m surprised the paid crowd there didn’t chant SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!
LikeLike
Take a look at the lead before-after shot. She sold her soul to the devil.
LikeLike
In after picture me again kelly looks like wore out carpet muncher . I hate this bitch with white hot anger from President Trumps first debate she can go to hell . I will boycott her and anyone that hires her for rest of my life . She has not owned anything yet . There will be no forgiving or forgetting and im not alone . I despuse her and anyone associated with the snail leaving her filtheverywhereshe slithers
LikeLike
I care nothing for MK. I never saw her Fox show or her NBC show. But, NBC should keep her on since she is under contract and they have to pay her either way. My suggestion would be to move her to the mail room, 8AM-5PM, as the incoming package sorter. It would give her some time to reflect on her life and the decisions she has made.
LikeLike
Steve Bannon warned Roger Ailes about Megan Kelly, told Mr Ailes that Kelly would take him, Ailes, down along with the network.
Kelly’s fate was determined long ago by Kelly herself. Roger Ailes was fired b/c of Kelly, as was Bill Shine, Fox News senior executive vice president of programming for 20 years.
Roger Ailes, RIP.
Bill Shine is now White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for President Donald J. Trump.
He who has the last laugh…roflmbo
LikeLike
+The BEFORE & AFTER shows explicitly when you go from the TRUTH ( Good) to the Dark Side ( Evil). It not only transforms your soul it shows facially, like most DemonicRATS!
LikeLike