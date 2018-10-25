Reports: Megyn Kelly Fired by NBC…

Apparently NBC has found their excuse to rid themselves of the $69 million dollar mistake known as Megyn Kelly following her comments about “blackface” to an aghast audience. Reports are now confirming the caucasian version of Omarosa has been dispatched from the network.

Rupert’s Princess became famous for working with Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Fox Political Vice President Bill Sammon during the August 6th, 2015, Presidential Primary on a scripted plan to attack front-runner candidate Donald Trump… [CTH saw it coming on July 30th, and fired up the warning flare – We were correct] Her career as the Caucasian Omarosa was all downhill from there.

New York – Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. The news comes just 48 hours after she received immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source says. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.” Two additional sources insist that Kelly has not been fired from NBC completely (and she herself has not been told the network’s final decision), but her 9 a.m. show “is most likely over.” Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday morning after NBC announced the rest of this week’s broadcasts have been replaced with pre-taped episodes. (read more)

Megyn Kelly issued an apology in an email to colleagues for a controversial comment she made on her show Tuesday about blackface. pic.twitter.com/0MJUvA1tjZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly is OUT at NBC just 48 hours after defending blackface and the network will be forced to pay out her entire $69M contract https://t.co/yVSmw9c9Zr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 25, 2018

(Never Forget)

Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Sammon (circled) and Megyn Kelly prepping the August 2015, debate strategy.

