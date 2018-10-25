Leadership – President Trump and Vice President Pence Commit to Rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base…

Promises made – Promises Kept. During a visit to the Florida panhandle today Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence delivered a message and promise from the President to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
Tyndall is located in Bay County where the eye of Hurricane Michael came ashore. The base, including all base housing, was totally destroyed. There are great similarities between Homestead AFB after Hurricane Andrew and Tyndall AFB after Hurricane Michael; both bases suffered catastrophic damage.
There were many concerns Tyndall might fall to the same fate as Homestead and be closed due to the cost of rebuilding. Thankfully, President Trump and VP Pence have committed to rebuilding the base. This decision is incredibly important to the people in/around Bay county. Many prayers are answered today.
[Transcript] Tyndall Air Force Base – Bay County, Florida – 12:18 P.M. EDT
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you all very much. Let me say, Karen and I traveled to the region a week ago to see the impact of Hurricane Michael, but this is our first trip to the Panhandle and to see the extraordinary devastation.
It’s been deeply moving to us, but also to see the resilience of the people of Florida and to see the progress that’s been made in just two weeks and a day is a great tribute to the people of the Panhandle. It is a great tribute to the men and women who serve here at Tyndall Air Force Base, in particular. And frankly, it’s a great tribute to Governor Rick Scott. And I want to thank the Governor for his strong partnership with our administration on behalf of the people of Florida affected by this storm.
As President Trump said when he was in the region not long ago, “We’re with you.” We’re going to stay with all of the families of this region impacted by Hurricane Michael until we “rebuild bigger and better than ever before.”
And working very closely with Governor Scott, with local officials here, our FEMA personnel continue to be on the ground. And we’re just going to make sure that all of the resources, all of the support is being made available from the government, as well as that we’re facilitating and making private-organization support to families directly impacted by the storm.
We’re particularly grateful to be here today at Tyndall Air Force Base, a vital military installation in our national defense. It is home to the largest fleet of our F-22 Raptors, a critical air operation center.
And the briefing we just received was greatly encouraging to me and I know to Secretary Heather Wilson. To see the way that Colonel Laidlaw and his team responded in the hours before the storm to protect the lives of some 11,000 Airmen and their families who serve here; to see the way that General Williams and his team have responded has been in the highest tradition of the Air Force. And it’s deeply inspiring to us.
We’ll take back the information from the briefing today, but President Trump sent me here with two messages. Number one was to congratulate Colonel Laidlaw and the 325th on the way they responded to Hurricane Michael. And number two, to say to all the men of the 325th and all the families in this region affected by this place: We will rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
We were able to announce today that what’s known as the Schoolhouse will return in very short order to this region. Eglin Air Force Base will be where our aircraft fly out of, but the simulators will be back online here soon.
And General Williams and the Air Operations Center will be stood up and operating very shortly. We believe by the first of the year, the Schoolhouse Air Operations, as well as the coordination in General Williams’s command, will be operating again.
And our commitment is, working very closely with Congressman Dunn and other leaders on Capitol Hill, is President Trump and I are committed to provide the resources necessary to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base so that it can continue to be a vital and critical part of our national defense.
With that, let me thank and recognize Governor Scott for his presence here today and for his great leadership.
Governor?
GOVERNOR SCOTT: Well, first off, I want to thank Vice President Pence and Karen Pence for being here. And that is unbelievable news. All of us in Florida know the importance of Tyndall. Probably everybody in the country knows the importance of Tyndall as a military base.
But for the people in Bay County, in this area of the state, we know it’s an economic driver. It’s a probably $2.5 billion-a-year economic impact. So it’s not only just important to the safety of our country, but it’s important for jobs. Tyndall probably impacts about 20,000 jobs in this area.
So I want to thank the Vice President. I want to thank President Trump for their commitment to Tyndall. I want to thank Colonel Laidlaw for — this is my second trip here. I came here right after the storm, and there’s been a lot of things that you’ve already — you’ve gotten a lot done.
I want to tell you that the first thing he said to me is his commitment to the military families. And I can tell you, on behalf of the state of Florida, we’re going to get the school open. We’re going to make sure the kids get back in their school. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure all the civilians that work in Tyndall can get back into their homes and get back into a normal life as quickly as possible.
I want to thank Secretary Wilson for her commitment to Tyndall and her hard work. She told me I did have to get a new hat — not a Navy hat. But I want to thank you for that.
And I want to thank Congressman Dunn for his commitment to make sure Tyndall is going to get rebuilt.
I also want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the entire administration for being so responsive on FEMA.
I spoke to the President — or the Vice President almost every day, right before the storm and after the storm. Everything I asked for has come through. One-hundred percent has come through. We’ve got individuals working for FEMA all over the impacted areas of the state. They’re well received. I’ve told Administrator Brock Long, he’s got people that they like. I think, in our communities, they don’t want him to leave. They liked him so much.
But they’re here. They provided the resources. And I know they’re going to stay here. And we’re going to make sure that, for every family in our state, whether it’s a federal resource, a state resource, or a local resource, it’s going to happen for every one of those families.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you, Governor. Thank you for that. Let me say again, we’re here to receive a briefing on the needs here at Tyndall Air Force Base. But President Trump sent me here today to commend all the men and women of the 325th, and to say to each and every one of them: We will rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
The details of that — maybe Secretary Wilson, maybe you could elaborate a bit about what reopening the Schoolhouse here, getting the air operations center back up will mean in real terms.
SECRETARY WILSON: Well, for the air operations center — the air operations center at Tyndall Air Force Base is responsible for the air defense of the homeland of the United States. And a few hours before the storm, that was transferred to another air operations center, and we’re going to get it back here. And over 800 people work in that air operations center, and we want to get back to initial operating capability by the 1st of January.
The Schoolhouse, which is where we train F-22 pilots for the nation, is here at Tyndall Air Force Base. The simulators here were not very badly damaged, and we think we can get those back up and operational, and be training pilots here.
So we are going to bring the Schoolhouse aircraft, which are F-22 aircrafts, as well as T-38 aircraft, and stage them out of Eglin. And we are going to restart the simulator we’re flying here at Tyndall. We can’t fly aircraft out of Tyndall at the moment. But by Thanksgiving, we will have F-22s in the skies over the Panhandle.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Questions?
Q Many people are counting on the jobs. Tyndall Air Force Base has put so many jobs and people to work. How soon can those people in this area — surrounding areas — get back to work?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, let me say, our commitment here, as Secretary Wilson just described, is to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base, first and foremost for our national defense.
I mean, what Colonel Laidlaw and his team did here, with very little notice, as Hurricane Michael approached, was in the highest tradition of the United States Air Force. To be able to move that many personnel, that many resources that quickly, it’s what the Air Force knows how to do. And we’re inspired by that.
But we want to respond with just as much energy. And President Trump’s message for me to deliver today is that we’re going to rebuild this base, and by taking the immediate steps of reopening the Schoolhouse in short order. The air operations center that General Williams commands has more than 800 personnel, which will be back on the base.
But our objective is to make sure that the families that serve here are able to return here as quickly as possible. And I remain very confident that, with Congressman Dunn’s support, with the strong support of Governor Scott and leaders in the Congress, that we’ll have the resources to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
Q When you flew in, can you just describe what you saw here at Tyndall?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, I would tell you that, for Karen and me, it was just deeply moving. I mean, our heart breaks for the families that have been impacted all across the Panhandle.
Our prayers have been with those families, with our first responders. But to see even after two weeks of cleanup the level of devastation that is still evident and the hard road back that this community will have to take is very moving to us.
But, what I want to assure people all across this region is we were with you that day, we were with you the day after, and we’re going to continue to stand with the people of the Panhandle until we rebuild bigger and better than ever before. That’s our pledge. That’s President Trump’s solemn promise. And I know that Governor Scott, the state of Florida, and leaders across this region will work with us to see to it that that happens.
Q Talk about the resources being provided to those military families to keep them here, working at Tyndall and surrounding areas.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: I might let the Secretary speak to that specifically. But they are very much — let me say, the families are on our minds. We’re the Second Family of the United States, but we also have a son in the service, and a daughter-in-law, and so our hearts go out to all of the families that have been impacted by Hurricane Michael here at Tyndall Air Force Base. And we’re going to make sure that we make this as easy on the families as possible.
The Colonel and I spoke about that today. But, Secretary, maybe you can unpack what we’re doing for the families.
SECRETARY WILSON: Kudos to the base here and Colonel Laidlaw and his team for supporting the families. And we have people dispersed all around, mostly the southeastern United States.
The United States Air Force has committed $100 million, so far, just in recovery efforts here on the base. And Colonel Laidlaw has teams at different Air Force bases to help all of the families, as well as we’re getting and pushing information out to them.
Colonel Laidlaw and his team evacuated 11,000 people in less than 22 hours, and got most of the aircraft off of this base and not a single (inaudible) death. And it’s — you know, that’s something you could never recover from if you lost a life in a storm like this. So kudos to the team and the leadership team.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: And, Colonel, you had shared with me that some of the families during the transition periods will be able to be at Eglin and continue to operate, particularly some of the pilots will be operating aircraft out of Eglin. Maybe you could describe some of that transition for families.
COLONEL LAIDLAW: Yes, sir. Absolutely. What I would say is, first off, thank you very much for all the support. Like you, the families and our Airmen are first and foremost in our minds in a time like this.
As the Secretary said, we recognized pretty early on where our had repositioned. We found where those pockets of people were. And I’ll be the first to say we don’t have all the answers yet, but the answers that we do have, we’re doing the best we can to get those to the people who need them very quickly.
One of those areas that have a high concentration of our Airmen and their families is just west of here at Hulbert Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base. So we have a welcome center set up for those Airmen and those families. You can get things like legal advice, you can get moving advice, you can get personnel center advice. We have school liaison officers, because I know schools are on people’s minds as well.
So in the short term, what we’re going to do is we’re going to use the resources that we have. We’re going to put those resources in the places where we know the people are. And as we develop the plan forward for who’s going to go where and what equipment is going to go where, we’re going to keep pumping out information the way that we’ve been doing it as best we can for the last two weeks.
So my answer to that question is: Keep asking them. I’ve got a team of folks here on base and a team of folks throughout the Air Force that are committed to helping me answer those questions as best as we can. And, quite frankly, some of the hard questions are going to take a little while. Keep those questions coming because those families are on our mind. And that is key tenet for the strategy that we’ve been pursuing for the last two weeks.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Colonel. And Karen and I, and the Governor and the Secretary, will be traveling to meet with families at a local church in just a few minutes. We want to make sure they know they’re on our hearts, in our prayers. We’re grateful for their service.
Most of our military personnel serve as families. We want the families of Tyndall Air Force Base to know that we’re with them, but we’re grateful for them. Grateful for the response of the leadership here and grateful for all the Airmen, the way that they responded as Hurricane Michael approached.
And our message is very simple: The Commander-in-Chief is proud of the men and women of Tyndall Air Force Base, and we’re going to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.
So thank you very much. Appreciate you all being out.
This is truly where his heart is. Of course, having a son who risks his life that risks for us to keep us free I’m sure makes him appreciate our men and women and uniform even more.
God bless President Trump and Vice President Pence for their continued unwavering support for the military.
Hey, I am an ex USArmy grunt. Why did we not get those jets out of there before the storm? I mean even the commercial airline companies evac their A/C before a major storm?? Millions of dollars and great equip destroyed. Somewhere a general (s) should be court-martialed.
They didn’t have the spare parts. O’Bumbler had bled the Military almost to the point of no return. We are just now beginning to get the results of the recently increased military budget.
DCPO
I read an article today about the Air Force spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a special type coffee cup. The cups cost over $1,200.00 each. When the cup is dropped the handle breaks and can not be repaired or replaced, so the Air Force buys a new cup.
Wonder who awarded that contract to the company that makes the cups, and why.
But no money for spare parts for planes and other things.
Is that true?
Because smidgen didn’t budget the parts the USAF needed . They cannabalized some to fly the better ones away . This is not nugin’s nola bus scenario . This is soetero’s take down of US military might . The kenyan’s legacy . This base is not interchangable with others because of its special mission .
They turn old planes headed for the graveyard into basically drones. Perhaps those are the planes they lacked the part for to fly out of there. I haven’t heard which planes, but I know hubby saw some of the pictures and said that the ones he saw were old planes.
Those planes in the photos are display, de-commissioned planes. In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, there was discussion about them and it was explained at that time. You can go back and look through the comments.
We have plenty of Air Forces bases in America, and the rest of the world, already. Transfer the money to ICE and Border Patrol which are more and more important to America while the American military becomes more and more useless to America.
Your rage and hatred for the U.S. Military does not go unnoticed.
As “powers of a certain nature” flood into the Caribbean, and even have one of their Maoist candidates running for governor of Florida, the last thing we need is one less Air Force base in the region. I would suggest we fix this one and ADD TWO MORE in preparation for the eviction of socialist tyranny from this hemisphere.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!!!
Amen and AAAAAmen Wolf!
Very Long time Treeper stalker here and I never comment but must to some of those that I have read in regards to this base and its place in the protection of the US. I live in Bay County on the West end of Panama City Beach. I was stationed at Tyndall AFB for three years and then moved to DC area to finish out my Air Force time and retired back to the area about 5 years ago as a Lt Col(RET). I don’t think some of you posting here today understand the extreme importance of Tyndall and what it actually means to the safety and security of the US as a whole and I will attempt to explain that in the best way that I can. More so than just a very important addition to the community it serves three very important functions to National and International security.
First, it houses the 1st AF/AFNORTH Homeland security mission which deals in acting as a response to ANY homeland threat (lower 48 as well as PR/V Islands. This can be man made or natural. Think anything from wild fires in CAL or the Oil Spill in the Gulf up to and including Hurricane responses and floods as well as a Nuclear DET. They also track in real time all flights and are in constant contact with NORTHCOM insuring that our skies are safe. (Direct result of 911 and I am sad to say that Sen Nelson was a big part of getting this mission down here but I must give props even though Scott has my vote).
Second, Tyndall houses the 325th Fighter wing. The largest operational F22 squadron in the US. The importance of this is obvious and the distance to Eglin AFB (Ft Walton Beach/Niceville) just a mere 65 miles away makes it perfect for training exercises with the F35/A10/Ospry and other assets that participate in joint exercises (i.e. special forces/Hurlburt Field 1st Special Ops Wing etc) The significance of this is the VAST amount of training grounds they can use to fly over supersonic and detonations that have to occur when using live rounds (think MOAB test). Over the ocean and tons of land is needed for all this to happen. Our pilots get tons of time in the ‘seat’ which allows for a very trained and up to speed fighting force second to none ONLY because of having this incredible place to train and work.
Third, and not final they house several training squadrons that are extremely important to overseas actions. Silver Flag is a smaller attachment base located just a few miles north of Mexico Beach South of Tyndall AFB. This area was completely destroyed as well and this area holds MANY very high level Special Forces training areas covering ALL military branches that participate. I will not go into detail but this area is very important to how we train our forces going into forward areas reaching the entire globe. Included in this is the Command for the Red Horse Squadron (Civil Engineering Unit – Think Air Force version of the Navy Sea Bees)
I have left out many different commands and schools but I wanted to just get out the jest of this comment. Why do they build a very expensive, important base in a hurricane zone? I will answer that by informing you of some things the general public might not know or understand. First off the weather is very important here. Yes, hurricanes are a possible issue but in terms of flying the area is perfect for flying just about 300 days a year. Winds are a factor as well and the winds are normally low or in a perfect pattern to allow for flight ops. Also the low populations in the surrounding areas as well as the terrain (TONS of LAND and the Sea to the south) makes the runways operations 24/7 most of the time. The other non obvious answer is LOW cost of land and the need for lots of it!
I wrote this mainly because I was bothered by some of the comments listed here. As a fellow ‘treeper’ I was taken aback to be honest. Many of my friends and colleagues I have lost everything and are still ‘trying’ to get to work to get the base in good working order to continue the mission. We were VERY lucky that the storm hit where it did as we were on the good side of the storm. 10 miles the other way and we would have faced the same fate. Please keep these good people in mind as you read about what is happening in the Panhandle. My heart breaks anytime I go back into ‘town’ and see complete devastation like I have not seen since Katrina (and I lived in Biloxi stationed at Keesler during that time as well). I am worried right now about voting because this area is what put Trump over the top in 2016. I am going to ‘find’ my early voting place tomorrow and I hope I see nothing but fellow patriots.
Keep us in your prayers. This area will take decades to recover.
Praying for better and speedier construction. Bless you all.
God Bless and thank you for your service.
Thank you for your service and thank you for this info. Sending prayers for you guys.
Dear Colonel Auburn,
Thank you for your comment. Mostly, thank you for your service. As I read your comment, my heart felt the pain you and many others are experiencing. May God bless and keep you all safe in these times.
Sincerely,
Victorious
I am a Ft. Walton native. You didn’t mention that Camp Rudder Army Ranger Camp, the AL NG facility, Duke Field, and countless test ranges in and around Eglin make it more or less a joint base. There’s a Hellfire Missile test range there that results in a certain road being closed (you know the one if you are local). Back in the day I knew people whose family farms were confiscated to create Eglin. My dad did test research on the ranges as a young engineer at Vitro Services. I rode my horse on the reservation when I was a kid. Great memories of growing up in paradise.
Nonsense.
My internet cut out when I posted this..
No man left behind, no base left demolished. Maybe it is symbolic for the area, but there are also many trickle down businesses that are just as important, maybe even a bar or two. It is both fitting and proper… ABSOLUTELY!
“while the American military becomes more and more useless to America”
Statements like that are welcomed over at antiwar.com and informationclearinghouse.info. Here, not so much. Are there problems with the military? Sure, but you do not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Besides, the Army and Navy are provided for in the Constitution, not ICE or the Border Patrol.
I sense no hate in feralcatsblog’s comment. I sense a person thinking about the future security needs of the United States, which is something that the top-brass in the military, and many military analysts, are thinking, writing, and lecturing about every day. Do we need hard-to-maintain F-22s sitting in the paths of hurricanes? Do we need more security assets along the border with Mexico? These are serious questions that are asked and debated all the time on military web sites by veterans and active military personnel.
Re-build? Sure, but also, take the time to re-consider the the mission.
The Gulf is also one of our borders
“Transfer the money to ICE and Border Patrol which are more and more important to America”
Not if we get a Congress that makes the necessary changes to Immigration Law, eliminating this ridiculous “catch and release” policy, etc. Along with e-verify and the elimination of benefits for immigrants, refugees and illegals that exceed what legal citizens are entitled to if they hit hard times through no fault of their own.
feralcatsblog,
You have been posting these same kind of posts for days.
Your comments are Subjective versus Objective,
In that your statement is colored by your character. Your statements are often a basis in reality, but reflects the perspective through which you view that reality.
Your post cannot be verified using concrete facts and figures.
Simply put your bias against our military is a disgusting show of your lack of patriotism and in my opinion….you are just trying to show that you have “internet muscles”
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
Your posts will now be passed bye…..
because you have shown that you are: “Irrelevant”
Feralcatsblog sure glad you are not in charge of our country! You sound like you probably worked for Obama!
I love how our VP take our 2nd Lady along with him almost everywhere he goes.
Countdown to the MSM and Dems squealing in rage over how this action influences voters right before the election….3…2…1…
You’re exactly right.
I just hope somebody shoves a mic in Gillums face to ask him what he thinks about this.
In addition to being important to the community surrounding the base…it makes sense, strategically, to have the Tyndall AFB there.
We need an Air Force base there to be able to respond quickly to any threats in the Gulf region.
So it’s good to see that Tyndall will be rebuilt.
It’s also been good to see VP Pence so active lately in backing up our President.
It is an incredibly bad idea to rebuild an expensive facility within 200 miles of the beach. Not only are the facilities more expensive to build and to maintain, but the personal stationed there and the surrounding communities will all have to be rebuilt again. All until the next hurricane…
By this logic communities within tornado alley should never be rebuilt after being hit by catastrophe. Nonsense.
No. If you want to live in a hazard area you can pay insurance or not. Don’t come asking the tax payers to bail you out after you get flooded or wiped out by an earthquake. You assume the risk.
We have too many military bases already but we can be strategic where we place them and move the assets when mother nature threatens. But placing an air base right near the Gulf Coast is an unneccessary risk. Just 50 miles inland would make a big difference.
Nearly all disaster from quake to hailed out crops to floods to tornados to hurricanes get all kinds of disaster relief from the feds. No matter where the individual builds, or the federal govenment builds, will be free from some type of disaster. It is what it is.
We did stop rebuilding in the Mississippi flood plains. Our insurance rates keep going up, year after year because of the destruction caused by natural disasters. Some of them are avoidable and should be avoided. We had 55 expensive and irreplaceable aircraft stationed at Tyndall exposed to that risk for no demonstrable benefit at all.
And yes, those towns that were destroyed should be rebuilt only at their owner’s expense. Rebuild inland, yes, on the beach no way.
There are very few historical Hurricane cat 3 and above hits in the Tyndall area. Besides building near water has advantages when Jets are scrambled at max speed producing Sonic Booms that have little effect on water but may piss you off if it was over your inland house. Of course they could just go slower over land to keep you happy.
That base is in a terrible location. On a penninsula, right near the ocean in an obvious hurricane exposed location. Moving it inland towards I-10 will reduce the exposure. But pissing away tax dollars is something we are good at.
No different than Eglin AFB in Pensacola. No different than Kaneohe Bay Marine Corp base in Hawaii…all right on the water.
We have plenty of corrections to make, lets start now.
Really. Hawaii is a tiny island so they have no choice. That is worth the risk. Florida bases can be located away from the water. No need for the air force to be located so close. 50 miles would make a huge difference and is a matter of seconds in flight time.
I don’t think 50 miles inland would have made a difference with Michael. If anything 50 miles inland within his path would have been destroyed too. I would say we take the millions and millions of dollars we piss away giving aide to countries that hate us and use that money to rebuild Tyndall!
…..or to the SE – MacDill AFB.
Where are you going to build anything? The Mississippi River system (the entire center part of this country) Floods regularly. The Midwest gets Tornadoes regularly. The west coast gets Earthquakes regularly.
Mexico Beach was totally destroyed. Prior to that, Mexico Beach was inhabited for well over 100 years. 100 years, one disastrous Hurricane. Florida has 1350+ miles of coastline. ALL of it is at risk for storms, but so is the entire rest of the country.
I have lived in N. FL for 69+ years. We get Hurricanes. We deal with it. We also pay VERY high Insurance premiums and real estate taxes. The taxes on a home near the water are MUCH higher than the same home 25 miles inland. I have a $200K (+/-) home in Tallahassee, FL and a $500K (+/-) home in Greensboro, NC. My Insurance premium for my $200K home (in FL) is about 90% of the premium for my $500K home (in NC).
When you live at the coast, you pays your money and you takes your chances.
DCP
Needs much more Hurricane proof! It costs too much in federal money to rebuild flimsy structures again and again.
The people of Florida can show their gratitude
by electing all Republicans and zero marxist democrats.
MAGA
This is fantastic news!!! Tyndall AFB has been there as long as I can remember!! It is a huge part of the community in Panama City and the surrounding area!! Thank you President Trump!!! I cannot imagine the Panhandle without it! I know all those military families and businesses that depend on the revenue from Tyndall appreciate you too!
Rebuild Tyndall AFB, FL.
If not rebuilt, I sense a One-Dollar Deal sale to some unsavory politician within the local government with eyes on $big buck dollar housing development of this valuable real estate.
Get those F-22s back in the air.
Tyndall is a training base, it’s pretty important. They fly drones there and practice air combat. Rebuild it and go forward. I’m sure that the runway we built ,long time ago, is just fine. And if PRESIDENT Donald J Trump says rebuild it, it’ll get rebuilt! By REDHORSE! 👍
Apparently Mike Pence was at a rally for Ron DeSantis after the visit to Tyndall. Come on Florida voters, a Dem Governor puts you at risk of election theft.
Absolutely, Florida is huge in the electoral college scenario. 29 votes.
A Socialist Democrat Governor will attempt to corrupt the political infrastructure before 2020. Thousands of Socialists will be employed by the state government if Gillum is elected.
Build it but built as Hurricane proof as possible. It will be worth it in the long term.
No federal building in FL should be built without that in mind.
Thank you Sundance so much for this update. My daughter works at the Pentagon for the Air Force and will be heading to Tyndall to tape an encouraging video about the rebuilding and great people there. Air Force Bases are historic and I am quite surprised by some of the negative comments. I own a second home in the Panhandle and I was beyond fortunate to dodge the bullet of the Hurricane. The Panhandle has many bases including a navy seal training base; and yet we have been in the eye of hurricane storms for generations. I look out on the beach while the Air Force zooms by and I wave and salute and am so proud.
