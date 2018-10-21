Sunday October 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
WIND RIVER RANGE
LikeLiked by 4 people
THE PINK FIREWEED RUNS WILD IN CRESTED BUTTE, COLORADO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . .
Our “Double D” was the Big Oaks just across the river in Louisiana. The drinking age was nominally 18 but nobody checked IDs. If you were 17 and trying to discover what it was all about, the Big Oaks was nirvana:
Janis Joplin often visited the Big Oaks . . .
“She used to come out to a club across the river and play. It was a place that was really famous down here called The Big Oaks Club in Louisiana just across the Serbian River. At that time, the drinking age in Texas was 21 but in Louisiana it was 18. If you could reach the bar with a quarter you could get a beer. They were very loose. In fact, I started playing over there when I was 14 years old. Bobby Ramirez, who was later the drummer for White Trash was 11 years old. But Janis, I didn’t really know. I knew of her by reputation but her reputation in this area wasn’t very good. She had a bad reputation because she talked bad about Port Arthur but we still loved her. (smiles).”
LikeLike
The Resurrection Day
In Psalm 2:7 we find the prophetic words: “I will declare the decree: The Lord hath said unto Me, Thou art My Son: THIS DAY have I begotten Thee.”
Should we ask: “What day?” or “When was Christ offi- cially declared to be the Son of God?” We will find the answer in Acts 13:33:
“God hath fulfilled the same [promises] unto us… in that He hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second Psalm: Thou art My Son, this day have I begotten Thee.”
So it was at Christ’s resurrection that the “decree” was made and He was “declared” to be the Son of God — “begotten” in the larger sense of the word.
This agrees with what we find in the first chapter of Romans, where St. Paul speaks of God’s good news,
“Concerning His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, who was made of the seed of David according to the flesh; and declared to be the Son of God with power… by the resurrection from the dead” (Rom. 1:3,4).
This is a wonderful truth. It was Christ’s resurrection from the dead in power that proved that He was indeed God the Son. And more wonderful still: it was our death He died at Calvary, so that He might impart to us this everlasting resurrection life. In Eph. 2:2,3, we are all declared to have been “the children of disobedience” and therefore “by nature the children of wrath,” but see how this passage continues:
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ (by grace ye are saved), and hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:4-6).
Thus, because of Christ’s finished work of salvation, those who place their trust in Him are given His resurrection life and “blessed with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3). This is their RESURRECTION DAY!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-resurrection-day/
LikeLike
Psalm 2:7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
Acts 13:33 God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.
Romans 1:3 Concerning his Son Jesus Christ our Lord, which was made of the seed of David according to the flesh;
4 And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead:
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places (*) in Christ:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
(*) The nation Israel is promised physical land and physical blessings in the covenants with God Almighty
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“This is what the Lord says—
your Redeemer, who formed you in the womb:
I am the Lord,
the Maker of all things,
who stretches out the heavens,
who spreads out the earth by myself,
who foils the signs of false prophets
and makes fools of diviners,
who overthrows the learning of the wise
and turns it into nonsense,
who carries out the words of his servants
and fulfills the predictions of his messengers,
who says of Jerusalem, ‘It shall be inhabited,’
of the towns of Judah, ‘They shall be rebuilt,’
and of their ruins, ‘I will restore them,’
who says to the watery deep, ‘Be dry,
and I will dry up your streams,’
who says of Cyrus, ‘He is my shepherd
and will accomplish all that I please;
he will say of Jerusalem, “Let it be rebuilt,”
and of the temple, “Let its foundations be laid.”’
Isaiah 44:24-28
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dan Dedrick – Billy The Kids’s best friend. 1877
LikeLike