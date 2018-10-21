October 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #640

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
*>*> 16 <*<* more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
****Praise****
—- President Trump is safely home in the White House.
**Pray**
— for 'America First' wisdom in dealing with invasion into USA via Mexico.
— for protection for MAGA and Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigns.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for continual spiritual protection for Justice Kavanaugh.
— for survivors and missing of Hurr. Michael and the responders.
*Vote – Vote – Vote – Vote*
Amen, grandma,…amen! And thank you for starting each Presidential thread by reminding us to turn our eyes, minds hearts and souls to God, bless you.
We dropped our ballots off today in WA state, straight line R ticket.
Praying for Susan Hutchinson to wipe out Maria “Can’t-well’. Seattle area is booming due to MAGAnomics, so hopefully people will realize the cause is not our socialist state/local government.
Turns out the Seattle city council is being run by a shadow “NGO” consulting firm. https://nwfilmforum.org/events/the-shadow-council-aug-2017/
They say “crap”, and the council responds “when, how much, where, and what color”. Notice there is no why involved🤔🤔🤬🤯
Earl & Pearl…didn’t now you were PNW folks.
Hutchinson is kick-ass!!
met her many years ago, and she was spot-on way back then,
would LOVE to shed one of our disgusting Senators for a winner!
Maybe you could give my twin daughters and youngest son a call and tell why your voting for Republicans.One is in Poulsbo,one in Tacoma,and the boy is in Everett.I lived up there for 25 years.Give me a call if so inclined to help,Id area code eight,five,six,zero,one,one,two.
The Progs are smart, they recruited a beloved Law Prof from WSUV, Caroline Long, to run in the WA 3rd against Herrera -Butler. Google is doing over-time raising her profile in searches. They say nothing about Long being a carpetbagger from OR.
WA is a political mess, but a soft R has a shot in the OR gubernatorial spot. He will get Dino Rossied.
Notice how only certain POTUS tweets get the heavy replies vs. likes even on weekends. There’s definitely lefty bots that auto reply to terms like ‘voter fraud’, ‘crooked’, ‘immigrant’, and ‘democrats’ among other keywords. 42K replies on a Saturday night is suspect even for the President’s twitter.
Ant the comments are vile
President Trump says what he means and MEANS what he says. People perpetrating vote FRAUD are going to be in DEEP DO DO!
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
“Get to the back of the line, behind those who are doing it legally”. Go, Judge, go!
Judge Jeanine Full Show
. https://youtu.be/nlz4DdM8O_A
1)Kellyanne Conway
2)TomFitton
3)Katrina Pierson
Chris Hahn
4)Tucker Carlson
5)Jerry Falwell, jr
Regarding the infamous caravan. Start using active denial systems. Especially if that caravan reaches the US border. ISIS likes to push women and children ahead of them as they bum rush defenses.
Crank up the ADS and the human shields will flee, exposing the jihadiis determined to attack.
Won’t that be hilarious to watch.
Two articles on nonlethal crowd control.
https://www.alternet.org/story/151864/6_creepy_new_weapons_the_police_and_military_use_to_subdue_unarmed_people
https://www.wired.com/2006/12/say-hello-to-the-goodbye-weapon/?currentPage=2
Mexico has already used teargas on them. Many are peeling off, and heading home, a group is vowing to continue, although admitting they don’t know if they will make it to U.S. border.
This, like everything else makes DJT stronger, his enemies weaker.
He really should send $oro$ a thank you note, for all the ‘help’with the midterms.
DM; There are far better non-lethal arrows in the quiver than tear gas !
Which means only 23% are truly braindead/brainwashed Democrats…..because *those* are the *only* people- regardless of race or ethnicity- who are against Voter ID.
And 23% is a really low percentage! Happy to see this.
Lots of hope here for massive movement away from the Dem Party.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I wonder how many times they ran it to get the result they wanted???
Shitt*ing Liawatha rubbed her forehead with an eagle feather for hours before the test, hoping some DNA will make it inside.
LikeLike
(https://twitter.com/KrisParonto/status/1053523836531023872
Yes! Preach it loud, Kris!
I’m predicting a False Flag involving the Caravan that just broke through the border between Mexico and Guatemala.
Think back to the Civil Rights Era. How did it succeed? (Or think back to the Vietnam War and how support for the Military and it were eroded).
Graphic Images were brought into the homes of Middle America night after night after night with Walter Cronkite and others exposing the ugliness of Segregation and systemic Racism throughout the US at that time… The Hearts and Minds of Average Americans had to be turned. They had to face what was going on in other states and cites.
I have a feeling — that is what has been planned with this Caravan….
I can’t think of any other reason why they are staging this Caravan just before the US Elections — unless they are planning to stage Extreme Violence involving it…
If it continues as is — it will GREATLY HELP Trump and the Republicans in the Mid-Terms.
So, how are they going to turn this into a “Victory” to harm Trump’s Administration…?
Graphic Violence…. Non-stop streaming of dead bodies and bloodshed….
That’s my bet….
And I don’t think the Money that is organizing this Caravan is going to leave the violence to chance. Hoping some Kent State-type shooting will or won’t happen if Trump sends troops to the border.
I bet the mechanism behind the coming violence has already been mapped out and set in motion….
Don’t buy it. If it happened it would be Mexico’s fault. PDT would simply say that’s not how we do it. And would create more support. Not less. And Mexico won’t let that happen. At most they’ll use water cannons if needed and make lots of arrests. Doubtful anyone wants to be arrested in Mexico.
Agreed, If Mexico doesn’t stop it, President Trump will.
Leaves me wondering…am I understanding that you think they (Soros and ilk) have “booby-trapped” the caravan…like a contingency plan?
Could be, I suppose but I think you MAY be ‘overthinking’it, and giving the enemy more credit than they deserve.
Just haven’t seen much evidence, so far of that kind of planning. Mostly we are seeing high school level pranks, from the enemy. They just aren’t used to working in the sunlight, or playing against an opponent that is so much higher level: not even NBA level, DJT is like Harlem Globetrotter level.
They invariably look desperate, amatuerish, and overall, incompetent.
And I bet PDJT’s response has been mapped out in advance.
MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUTS: 1 week before the Mid-Terms
• With TV Spots reminding voters of Dem Leaders’ commitment to End the Cuts.
• Right when Dems are DESPERATE.
• Which will create #BreakawayDems to vote for it and nullify any RINO dropouts.
• Splitting the Dem Leadership’s stranglehold on its members’ votes.
• MagaBrilliantly preventing UniParty RINOs from undermining the Tax Cuts Bill!
This is the ultimate Trump WIN-WIN-WIN:
• We need more Republicans elected … VOTE TOMORROW.
• We need to dump Democrats who voted against the American Middle Class: NOW.
• We just proved that ONLY Trump with Republicans could get Dems to cooperate.
Let call a vote in house on lower tax .
It’s literally coming before November.
IIRC, didn’t Rep. Meadows say they were bringing up Border Wall Funding also?
Seems to be. But how does he get big chief RINO Ryan on board?
If Ryan obstructs, Republicans Vote him out of the Speakership:
They can’t keep a Speaker forcing higher taxes on their working-class voters in election week.
Hey Dems: How about a 15% Middle-Class Tax Rate?
Too “Costly”?
“Paid for” by TERMINATING ObamaCare.
Not “Enough”?
“Paid more” by TERMINATING ALL Federal Benefits for Illegals.
Problem Solved: LOTS more CRUMBS … TAXING your RICH.
Good luck at the Ballot Box!
BK; I want to sew the taxpayer pocket shut ! The government is reaping record tax revenues yet Congress is spending like a naked woman let loose in Neiman-Marcus with a Platinum Card ! Why isn’t a significant percentage of ths revenue going to pay down the debt ? ( Of course I know ‘ why ‘ ) How about a referendum linking cutting 10% out of congress critter salaries and staff for every $100M increase in spending ?
Because Dems have had enough Senate votes to block the budget unless they can add pork.
President Trump will accumulate Mid-Terms Leverage to FORCE Congress to cut discretionary spending by 5% annually after the Mid-Terms. Then he’s got to neuter the Fed from running up the Interest Rates on Debt and shrinking the Money Supply to stall the economy.
millwright, I believe now that the President has the $$$ he wanted for the Military, he will keep his word ab no more big “budget” allocations.
we shall see.
Also, its my understanding that whereas the tax cuts were permanent for Business, they were temporary for US Taxpayers.
The President has said he wishes to make the cuts permanent for the people.
Imagine “SANCTIONS on SAUDI ARABIA” for the Columnist’s death:
• Severe Sanctions demanded by the E.U.
• Severe Sanctions Globalist Corporations operating there and in China.
• Severe Sanctions that terminate America’s $110 Billion Defense Contracts: NOPE.
INSTEAD, America bans all financial transactions for Saudi oil … just like Iranian oil.
• Just as the Iranian Oil Sanctions take effect in early November.
• … Screwing the E.U. & Globalists & China who thought they’d screw America.
• At the very moment that America has become Energy Self-Sufficient!
It’s none of our business what happened to the guy in Turkey. He wasn’t a United States citizen and only held a work permit. We don’t need to sanction Saudi Arabia or anyone else!
Trump on Intermediate Nuclear Ballistic Missiles: WINNING!
• He just assigned OWNERSHIP to Russia and China to END NUCLEAR WEAPONS.
• He just generated MASSIVE LEVERAGE to force them to do it or go bankrupt.
“We’ll have to DEVELOP THOSE WEAPONS
… unless Russia comes to us and China comes to us and they ALL come to us
… and they say ‘Let’s really get smart and let’s NONE of us develop those weapons’.”
• That’s IRAN
• That’s NORTH KOREA
• That’s PAKISTAN
“But if Russia’s doing it, and China’s doing it, and we’re adhering to the agreement, that’s UNACCEPTABLE.”
“So we have a TREMENDOUS AMOUNT of MONEY to play with on our military
… $700 Billion plus $716 Billion.”
“So Russia has not adhered to the agreement, so we are going to TERMINATE the agreement and we are going to DEVELOP the WEAPONS.”
• Message to Putin: Remember how Star Wars bankrupted the Soviet Union?
• Message to Xi: Feeling flush as you sell off Treasuries to prop up your Markets?
“If they get smart, and if OTHERS get smart, and they say ‘let’s not develop these horrible nuclear weapons’, I would be extremely happy with that.”
• To do it they’ll have to FORCE the Rest of the World to DENUCLEARIZATION.
• … because the Rest of the World has ONLY got intermediate/short range Nukes.
“But as long as SOMEBODY’s violating that agreement, then we’re not going to be the only ones adhering to it.”
MAGAnomics is beginning to dawn on Gordon Chang.
I posted this yesterday, but it bears repeating in the new thread.
“As a Christian, we must never choose evil. Instead, your vote for the imperfect candidate is strategically used to limit evil—and that in itself is a morally sound choice.
There are three key benefits to this approach:
Your vote keeps the worst person from being elected—and doing even more harm. This is a good moral choice.
You’re voting for some good positions—a morally good choice.
You’re voting for more than just that position. For example, a Governor will appoint over 300 judges, commissioners and other important positions. The candidate most aligned to your values will appoint more people who are acceptable. Other tightly contested races have other important, although indirect, short- and long-term consequences.
So as you vote, you are faced with those two choices of strategy as a Christian voter.
And in our voter guide of recommendations, posted at https://www.electionforum.org/ we have given for some races “two stars,” or, “better than opponent.” They are either a Republican or Democrat who is better than their opponent to strategically restrain or avoid evil.”
More here:
https://www.electionforum.org/realityalert-christian-voters-moral-dilemma-lesser-two-evils/
Any one know the link to directly donate to Devin Nunez campaign?
Sorry for the spelling: Devin Nunes
If you go to his website (he MUST have one), I’m sure there’s a donation link.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was stumping in Vegas this afternoon and attracted some 200 people. Meanwhile the “legendary” senator Bernie Sanders was on the campaign trail in Iowa tonight where he attracted nearly 400 people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he attracted flies…
If you are interested in geopolitics, I came across an interesting article about NK recently. It is about how NK has been shifting from military interests to economic interests (with limited tolerated capitalism)…..and how Kim Jung Un’s survival is connected to these economic aspects.
————
North Korea: Old Assumptions vs. New Realities?
https://www-libertynation-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.libertynation.com/north-korean-old-assumptions-vs-new-realities/amp/?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQECAFYAQ%3D%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertynation.com%2Fnorth-korean-old-assumptions-vs-new-realities%2F
Excerpt:
“North Koreans have been increasingly allowed to operate in capitalist ways. Factory managers and co-operative farmers have more freedom to innovate, as long as they meet their state quotas, and private trade in everything from television sets to chewing gum is now tolerated.”
>SnipSnip<
It is possible that Kim’s little-noticed claim that North Korea has completed its “state nuclear force” may be his justification for a shift in priorities. Nuclear weapons might threaten the outside world, but are of little value against a revolt fueled by the rising expectations of new moneyed elites in North Korea.
Excellent October surprise in the Florida race for governor.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/20/andrew-gillums-family-under-investigation-may-have-engaged-in-voter-fraud/
Great new that will hopefully peel off or turn off independent voters
How’s President Trump doing to OWN the NARRATIVE?
• Sending the Military to the Border for the Invading MOB of Illegals.
• Closing the Southern Border if the Illegals aren’t stopped by Mexico.
• Terminating aid to El Salvadore, Guatemala and Honduras if they don’t recapture their Illegals.
• Assigning ownership to Russia and China to DENUCLEARIZE the WORLD or…
• Terminating the Fake IMF agreement and developing Intermediate Nuclear Ballistic Missiles.
• Passing Middle Class Tax Cuts in time for Dems to Vote NO before the Mid-Terms.’’
Wait for NEXT week…
Terrific comments tonight, BKR. Thank you *wink*
Thanks, Citizen, for posting the tweets & memes every evening. Much appreciated (even if Hillary doesn’t agree).
Thanks Citizen… that’s a keeper there!
The moral of the story is….
DO NOT share a bathroom with a Democrat
I wish trump can say: “Hey Dems: How about a exclusive 15% Middle-Class Tax Rate? too costly? then deport most illegals and only keep the cream of the crop will help make Federal Benefits sustainability cost cheaper, protect citizen medicare/social security! a less crowded healthcare means more benefits to seniors,vets,self employed,middle class
Ohhh my gosh!!!
So what’s up with the new NPC meme? The SJW drones are now deemed NPCs and they don’t like it. NPC is a Non Player Character in video games; a minor avatar that is completely controlled by the programmer and is incapable of interacting with others in any meaningful way.
M A G A ~~ VOTE ~~ GOP
Keep Florida Great!
