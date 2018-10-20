President Trump Impromptu Media Presser in Nevada…

While attending a MAGA rally in Nevada, President Trump paused for questions from the media. Topics included: the Migrant Caravan at Border; a decision to terminate an agreement with Russia; discussions with Saudi King Salman today. Additionally, President Trump addressed media on Saudi explanation of missing journalist fate, military at border, also hopes Joe Biden win Democrat nomination.
Advertisements
VSG noted slow-Joe Biden, pocohantas and Spartacus for mockery. Can’t wait until he names Kamala Harris. I think she’ll be the nominee
LikeLiked by 5 people
1% Joe. 🤣
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. She’s the smartest person on the the short bus.
LikeLike
She’s also mouthy, loud , obnoxious and completely devoid of any charm or appealing personality. She’s ugly inside and out and has tons of baggage that will be unloaded over time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mimbler, not the smartest, just the loudest and most obnoxious. She has figured out that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Ok, well, maybe she is smarter than sleepy Joe and Spartacus – those are a couple of dumb azzhats, that’s for sure!
LikeLike
Agreed.
When all is said and done…
It will be cameltoe harris.
For the Win
LikeLike
Ha, better they not even nominate anyone if that list is all they’ve got!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will wait till 2024. Nobody is going to run against President Trump except Hillary. The real question is who will Hillary’s Stooge be. Last time it was Bernie. This time who knows. Maybe Avenetti.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will all be destroyed! They will run someone from Bernie’s side of the aisle to get destroyed so they can hope to end the Bernie Movement for 2024. As long as Socialism is accepted by 30% to 40% of Democrats, they may never win another Presidential Election for decades to come.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kookie Kamala……
LikeLike
Kamala is evil. Much moreso than ditzy Elizabeth Warren. I’m blanking at the moment, but ‘kooky’ isn’t robust enough for Kamala’s destruction.
LikeLike
Alison, I know – right? Best I could do on short notice:) I will brainstorm and get back to you!
LikeLike
It is comforting to me to watch “our leader and VSG” do impromptu pressers and be so “in charge”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s endlessly impressive that we actually have a warrior defending this nation. I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. Reagan was wonderful, but this kind of battle chief is unique and keeps me particularly motivated. Trump helps me to keep moving and often moves me to tears.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justice – “battle chief” – yes perfect! He reminds me so much of Patton. Love Him!
LikeLike
The MSM and all the MORONS that have drank the Muh Russia Koolaid must really feel pretty stupid after hearing from our President that he is pulling us out of the INF Agreement. The next thing we will read and hear is that our President wants a nuclear war with Russia 🇷🇺 in order to coverup the Collusion. They are that dumb!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our President is looking good and very presidential and he has learnt to tell the press what he wants and I am so much younger than his and so jealous of all his energy! God Bless him! He was really chosen by GOD!
Excellent presser!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Middle income tax cut before the election is YUGE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am very proud of are President!
LikeLike
I can not wait debate between rigged candidate Hillary and PTrump.
LikeLike
Mexico 🇲🇽 absolutely got the message! Another epic fail for Soros, Koch Brothers, CoC, Globalist, Democrats, MSM etc. Their plan failed. No children and mothers will be shot by our Marines at the border (that was their dream scenario).
This paragraph says it all!
“Every time there’s a (migrant) caravan there are police sent to the southern border … but we’ve never seen anything as dramatic as we’re seeing today,” said Eunice Rendon, coordinator of migrant advocacy group Agenda Migrante.
“This has everything to do with Trump,” she added.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about this:
https://apnews.com/f817576eef064523b55101d02c0a11f7
LikeLike
Peace, Great link. Thanks.
LikeLike
Eunice – are you getting the message yet? Go coordinate something else, like helping these people find jobs and safety in their own countries.
LikeLike
Withdrawing from that nuclear treaty is a big deal. John Bolton really knows his stuff. Bolton is behaving surprisingly well for a neo-con.
POTUS really nailed this short presser. imo Concisely covered several topics in a few short minutes.
Was the press slightly respectful this time, or is that just wishful thinking?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The most amazing thing about President Trump is that he actually knows what is going on and can respond to questions without a teleprompter or notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Neocons” who are warriors in the Real World for real purposes of international power with regard to the place the American Republic, not Empire, but Republic, in international power-politics are of great value. They are not wimps. We cannot afford wimps.
President Trump’s work with China and reinventing that “relationship” is one of the best examples of American strength. How many wimps, both liberal and conservative,. both Republican and Democrat, did we have before our magnificent Lion???
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did the 193 stay for the event or leave early? LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Biden 2020 = Bob Dole 1996….
Except Bob Dole is a true war hero, has a legendary sense of humor and could usually remember what he ate for breakfast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought PDT & the Republicans were just going to make some portions of the recent tax cuts permanent. Did not realize they were were going for even more cuts for the middle class. Nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That will take all the air out of the room…
There will be reports about it for a whole week before it happens..
Dems will oppose it and Trump will talk about it loudly. This is far more effective October surprise than any dirt flinging or other revelations.
At the danger that it doesn’t work out Trump will demand more republicans to make it happen after nov. 6th
They are in recess but I guess they could make it happen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very effective strategy by PDJT.
This is the first presser I heard it at, but I think he will probably repeat the new tax cut plan at every impromptu presser from now on.
Pretty soon he will have the fake news refusing to show up & ask him questions when he leaves the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waiting for Pelosi to say “they are just crumbs and garbage”!!!!
LikeLike
“We’re looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle income people, and if we do that it’ll be sometime just prior I would say to November.”
That’s one October Surprise. I was wondering why a main talking point by the Democrat social media NPCs today is that “Trump’s first tax cuts benefited business, not the middle class”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The invasion continues:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/invasion-hundreds-of-honduran-migrants-illegally-cross-into-mexico-federal-police-stand-idly-by-videos-photos/
LikeLike
I’ve driven to Guatemala, it’s a long way away. They better pick up the pace.
LikeLike
The invasion is a health issue.☺
LikeLike
I’m watching Gutfeld’s show and they played several clips of Psycho Mika.
She is bat sh$t crazy, if these reporters are showing some respect it’s likely bc they’re not the usual DC suspects.
LikeLike
Best two votes of my life (and I am old enough that I voted for Reagan): Primary & General for Candidate Trump.
President Trump has not disappointed me, so very proud of how he handled the Justice Kavanaugh hit job.
LikeLike
What a refreshing presser! Substantive questions and a nice variety. Maybe they are getting the message!!
LikeLike