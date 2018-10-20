President Trump Impromptu Media Presser in Nevada…

While attending a MAGA rally in Nevada, President Trump paused for questions from the media. Topics included: the Migrant Caravan at Border; a decision to terminate an agreement with Russia; discussions with Saudi King Salman today. Additionally, President Trump addressed media on Saudi explanation of missing journalist fate, military at border, also hopes Joe Biden win Democrat nomination.

41 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Media Presser in Nevada…

  1. Sentient says:
    October 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    VSG noted slow-Joe Biden, pocohantas and Spartacus for mockery. Can’t wait until he names Kamala Harris. I think she’ll be the nominee

  2. NC Patriot says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    It is comforting to me to watch “our leader and VSG” do impromptu pressers and be so “in charge”.

    • Justice says:
      October 20, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      It’s endlessly impressive that we actually have a warrior defending this nation. I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. Reagan was wonderful, but this kind of battle chief is unique and keeps me particularly motivated. Trump helps me to keep moving and often moves me to tears.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    The MSM and all the MORONS that have drank the Muh Russia Koolaid must really feel pretty stupid after hearing from our President that he is pulling us out of the INF Agreement. The next thing we will read and hear is that our President wants a nuclear war with Russia 🇷🇺 in order to coverup the Collusion. They are that dumb!

    • codasouthtexas says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      Our President is looking good and very presidential and he has learnt to tell the press what he wants and I am so much younger than his and so jealous of all his energy! God Bless him! He was really chosen by GOD!
      Excellent presser!

  4. DT2020 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Middle income tax cut before the election is YUGE.

  5. composer55 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I am very proud of are President!

  6. SR says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I can not wait debate between rigged candidate Hillary and PTrump.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Mexico 🇲🇽 absolutely got the message! Another epic fail for Soros, Koch Brothers, CoC, Globalist, Democrats, MSM etc. Their plan failed. No children and mothers will be shot by our Marines at the border (that was their dream scenario).

    This paragraph says it all!

    “Every time there’s a (migrant) caravan there are police sent to the southern border … but we’ve never seen anything as dramatic as we’re seeing today,” said Eunice Rendon, coordinator of migrant advocacy group Agenda Migrante.

    “This has everything to do with Trump,” she added.

  8. jeans2nd says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Withdrawing from that nuclear treaty is a big deal. John Bolton really knows his stuff. Bolton is behaving surprisingly well for a neo-con.
    POTUS really nailed this short presser. imo Concisely covered several topics in a few short minutes.
    Was the press slightly respectful this time, or is that just wishful thinking?

    • Elizabeth Carter says:
      October 20, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      The most amazing thing about President Trump is that he actually knows what is going on and can respond to questions without a teleprompter or notes.

    • pyromancer76 says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      “Neocons” who are warriors in the Real World for real purposes of international power with regard to the place the American Republic, not Empire, but Republic, in international power-politics are of great value. They are not wimps. We cannot afford wimps.

      President Trump’s work with China and reinventing that “relationship” is one of the best examples of American strength. How many wimps, both liberal and conservative,. both Republican and Democrat, did we have before our magnificent Lion???

  9. Humble Soul says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:21 pm

  10. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Joe Biden 2020 = Bob Dole 1996….

    Except Bob Dole is a true war hero, has a legendary sense of humor and could usually remember what he ate for breakfast.

  11. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    I thought PDT & the Republicans were just going to make some portions of the recent tax cuts permanent. Did not realize they were were going for even more cuts for the middle class. Nice.

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      October 20, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      That will take all the air out of the room…
      There will be reports about it for a whole week before it happens..
      Dems will oppose it and Trump will talk about it loudly. This is far more effective October surprise than any dirt flinging or other revelations.

      At the danger that it doesn’t work out Trump will demand more republicans to make it happen after nov. 6th
      They are in recess but I guess they could make it happen?

      • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
        October 20, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        Very effective strategy by PDJT.
        This is the first presser I heard it at, but I think he will probably repeat the new tax cut plan at every impromptu presser from now on.
        Pretty soon he will have the fake news refusing to show up & ask him questions when he leaves the White House.

    • codasouthtexas says:
      October 20, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Waiting for Pelosi to say “they are just crumbs and garbage”!!!!

  12. James Street says:
    October 20, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    “We’re looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle income people, and if we do that it’ll be sometime just prior I would say to November.”

    That’s one October Surprise. I was wondering why a main talking point by the Democrat social media NPCs today is that “Trump’s first tax cuts benefited business, not the middle class”.

  14. ck says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    I’ve driven to Guatemala, it’s a long way away. They better pick up the pace.

  15. Ivehadit says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    The invasion is a health issue.☺

  16. NJF says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I’m watching Gutfeld’s show and they played several clips of Psycho Mika.

    She is bat sh$t crazy, if these reporters are showing some respect it’s likely bc they’re not the usual DC suspects.

  17. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Best two votes of my life (and I am old enough that I voted for Reagan): Primary & General for Candidate Trump.

    President Trump has not disappointed me, so very proud of how he handled the Justice Kavanaugh hit job.

  18. Amy2 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    What a refreshing presser! Substantive questions and a nice variety. Maybe they are getting the message!!

