George and Simone Papadopoulos Discuss “Spygate”…

While Carter Page was the primary victim within spygate, George and Simone Papadopoulos have been put through the targeted wringer.  George Papadopoulos has been punching back lately and exposing the origins of the corrupt weaponized intelligence operations used against the Trump campaign in 2016.

  1. TNGAL says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    It would be so great if we didn’t just have to fight the Dimms. The media is a larger threat to our freedom.

  2. Blind no longer says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Pappa has been kicking azz and naming names over the past month!! Keep it up pappa…maybe you can teach these cowards what standing up looks like!

  3. JasonD says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    “Pappa D” comes across well on TV – hope he can continue to kick some goals against the swamp!

  4. feralcatsblog says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    If only Jeff Session’s had 1 / 1,024th the courage of George and Simone Papadopoulos.

  5. rf121 says:
    October 20, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    The only thing that needs investigating is how George scored the smoking hot blonde.

  6. Levon River says:
    October 20, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    This is a classic, textbook “limited hangout” by a covert agent who was sent in specifically to make all these “connections” to smear the Trump campaign. “Victim”? You’ve got to be kidding.

    And Carter Page, “victim”?

    This guy is making the rounds as a “victim,” just like Carter Page, as damage control to help try to control the narrative. Same reason Carter Page has filed his ridiculous, comical “law suits” against Yahoo, the DNC, and Perkins Coie.

    If you haven’t read Ashton Gray’s series, and think these guys are “victims,” I’d say run, don’t walk, to read it. He has been blowing this op wide open, which is exactly why Papadopoulos and Carter Page are making the circuit with the limited hangout of “oh us poor victims.”

