President Trump Signs Memorandum To Streamline Federal Water Infrastructure Projects…

Today President Trump signs an executive memorandum to reduce regulatory burdens and promote more efficient environmental reviews of water infrastructure projects in the West. The primary beneficiaries are western farms and farmlands dependent on water and irrigation access. [Details Here]
Advertisements
This is going to be huge to the farmers in western states. I hate to say it, but I’m not yet tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump, Fixing and cleaning up the policies and problems left by decades of lesser presidents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our farms should have been thriving for a decade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MY President expands water supply and abundance …
Jerry Brown restricts water use and punishes those who disobey his authoritarian edict …
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/05/31/california-drought-jerry-brown-sets-permanent-water-conservation-rules-with-new-laws/
Gawwd I HATE eco-Socialists like Jerry Brown. He’s ruined the wonderful State I was born into. I am a 4th Generation Californian who has grown to detest my State. Wake the HELL up California! Anytwosome Newsome is gonna make it even worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
55 gal./day water restriction by Jerry Brown!!! Hey Jerry!!! I don’t live in a shithole!!! I like clean clothes, a clean body, clean dishes, and clean vegetables … you filthy PIG!!!
Thank you, President Trump!
F()ck you, Jerry Brown!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no way the uber wealthy Californians can survive on that amount, how do they deal with it I wonder? Like the Kardashians, egad, they must use 1 billion gallons per day.
LikeLike
Omg this is a huge win here in California! This President never ceases to amaze me. Our cabal Governor Moonbeam was talking about future water shortages and rationing showers and toilet flushes!! We were on our way to being the American Venezuela. The middle class was decimated and the poor are now homeless!
Bless you POTUS, breaking up the lack and poverty and bringing back abundance and prosperity. Making a huge prayer here, may we break the Democrat stranglehold on California and defeat cabal Newsom with Republican John Cox!! God bless America!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vote Cox!! Make Anytwosome Newsome get a REAL job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Already done, mailed in my ballot early!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did and done. No choice in Senators though. Both on the ballot are dems, no Republicans, no write ins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Know what you mean, I am in Feinstein Alameda county (still voted against her for the liberal unknown) but got to vote Swalwell out for a Republican candidate (the poor guy that got stabbed recently at a fairgrounds meet and greet by some lunatic lefty!!) Praying!!
LikeLike
It’s great that Trump is seeking to speed up the development of these programs and coordinate action better, using a more businesslike approach, but he needs to get at the root problem, which is environmentalist litigation. He needs to send in lawyers that will crush nuisance litigation, and appoint judges who won’t brook such.
Be good if he made outreach to the California government too. Yeah, they’re nuts, but the forest fires hit them hard this year, and their ongoing water and timber management issues will likely bring them around to something sensible, which hopefully he can get in front of them somehow. There’s a win-win in here somewhere, and Trump’s the guy who might find it. Water and timber puts food on the table and cash in the treasuries, and proper management of them saves taxpayer cash, property and lives.
LikeLike
The only thing being discussed by the left here is removing dams not building more. The Hollywood elite however can afford irrigating their 2 acres of lawn…..in the desert.
LikeLike
I’m only 64 years old, why is this the first President that I can make any sense of. I should state that I have fond memories of JFK, thou young but being from Massachusetts. Go POTUS!
LikeLike
Buh Bye Delta Smelt. This was an amazing correction made by his Excellency!!
LikeLike